Davos Bilat #4 – President Trump Meets With President Barzani of Kurdistan Regional Government – Video and Transcript…

Obviously there’s a not-so subtle message to Turkey in this bilateral discussion between President Trump and President Barzani of the Kurdistan Regional Government. There is no actual country of Kurdistan yet; perhaps that’s the goal. [Video and Transcript]

[Transcript] – PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, thank you very much. It’s great to be with President Barzani of Kurdistan. And we have a meeting scheduled. For a long time, we’ve wanted to meet. We’ve worked together very well.

As you know, we left Syria, from the standpoint of the border, and that’s worked out great with Turkey. It’s worked out far better than anybody ever thought possible. They have the so-called “safe zone,” and I appreciate everything you’ve done to keep it as safe as possible.

But, very importantly, as you know, we have the oil. And we left soldiers for the oil, because we took the oil and we’re working on that. And we have it very nicely secured.

We also have thousands of ISIS prisoners. We’ve taken over 100 percent of the caliphate.

And it’s a very interesting region, but we’ve had a tremendous relationship. And it’s great to be with you. Thank you very much.

PRESIDENT BARZANI: Thank you, Mr. President. Thank you very much. Thank you, sir. Thank you.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Please. Would you like to say something?

PRESIDENT BARZANI: Yeah. I would like to take this opportunity to thank you, Mr. President, to receive us, you know, I mean, in Davos. As you said, you know, we’ve been, quite a long time, waiting for that moment.

Thank you for your leadership. Thank you for your support. So we did — defeated ISIS together.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Right.

PRESIDENT BARZANI: So — and on behalf of people, I mean in Kurdistan, I would like to express our thanks and gratitude to your leadership and your support. Thank you, sir.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much. Really great.

PRESIDENT BARZANI: Thank you. Thank you very much. Thank you.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Okay, thank you very much. Appreciate it, everybody.

Q Mr. President, do you have a plan to contain the coronavirus in the U.S.?

PRESIDENT TRUMP: We do have a plan, and we think it’s going to be handled very well. We’ve already handled it very well. CDC has been terrific. Very great professionals. And we’re in very good shape. And I think China is in very good shape also.

Thank you very much.

[Transcript End]