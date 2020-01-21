The Senate Exists For Moments Like This….

Awesome video from the National Republican Senatorial Campaign motivating all U.S. Senators to hold the line and dispatch this attack on the constitution. WATCH:
Senators certainly live for a moment like this…
Let the self-important grandstanding begin!
Grandstanding yes but even those we were worried about have held firm.
Three for three so far and hope it continues.
Three for three? I haven’t been near a computer for news all day. Can you give me a quick summary? Did the R’s stick together on some votes today?
Susan Collins has all but committed to voting for new witnesses.
Romney has said he wants John Bolton to testify.
I’m sure Murkowski will also vote for more witnesses
That means a 50/50 split if, everyone else votes along party lines.
I assume Mike Pence would still have the role of casting the tie breaking vote in that case.
Susan Collins lost her Planned Parenthood funding today so she going to need RNC help.
Romney interview with CNN:
“I think the Democrats make a mistake when they cry outrage time and time again. If everything is an outrage, then nothing is an outrage,” Sen. Mitt Romney on rules in Senate Impeachment Trial.
Sue Collins is going to be begging POTUS to do a rally for her in the Fall she’s in so much trouble in Maine. If she doesn’t realize that, she’s a real dumbass.
That’s not all Romney said.
He then went on to say “I’m interested in hearing from John Bolton, perhaps, among others, but I’m not going to be making that vote today.”
Video of Romney’s full remarks at the link.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/romney-rips-democrats-for-impeachment-gripes-if-you-call-everything-outrageous-then-nothing-is-outrageous
Collins and murkowdki are “open to witnesses”. That does not mean new witnesses. It could be house witnesses. So here is how it could work
1 they vote for new witnesses
2 the vote passes
3 POTUS asserts executive privilege
4 there has to be a vote to take POTUS to court to pierce executive privilege.
5 that vote will fail. Collins and company will not want any part of that.
6 so they are back to no new witnesses.
7. So Collins and company can claim to be moderate in calling for new witnesses. But claim to be supportive of separation of powers by not challenging executive privilege.
All of this just ties the Senate up, which means no more judges get confirmed. No new trade deals get ratified.
And it’s a double win for the Democrat establishment because it means Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are off the campaign trail, sealing the nomination for Biden.
Just put a muzzle on Mittens!
The self-important grandstanding goes without question. If they do so in service to justice, due process, the separation of powers, and the Constitution, I will forgive them that.
The Democrats have thoroughly debased impeachment as a serious Constitutional remedy for serious Presidential betrayals. It’s just completely sad what they have done. If the public is tired of impeachment, and I suspect most of the public is, then the best gift the GOP Senate can give people is a quick trial, a decisive acquittal, and an end to impeachment. If the Democrats try it again before the election, they will get destroyed in November. (They’ve hinted that they would keep submitting new articles of impeachment endlessly…I dare them to do this.)
Anyway, my preferred solution dating back to November-ish was “dismiss all charges with prejudice”…don’t even give it the dignity of a trial. But, I can see the value of a quick acquittal, and the GOP has hung together so far. The no-witnesses path has the least amount of risks to a speedy acquittal, and I’ve always been in favor of that. There isn’t going to be some sort of Perry Mason grand resolution of Deep State treachery in a Senate impeachment trial. Better to acquit quickly, and then accelerate the process of getting all of these bad actors thrown the hell out of government employment.
Acquit. Purge. Bait. Trap. Purge some more. And then let Durham collect several scalps.
THESE Senators?
Well , I almost didn’t get past 2015 when it showed the o-surper
and the Rosie , but I Did , and I pretty much saw A Boss That is
Leading the Way !
Side-note : Look how much Young Barron has Grown 😊
God Bless Our Mighty President Trump !
Excellent.
Bannon may want the trial of the century, but who knows what could happen.
Attorney Joe diGenova laid out additional moves by the Democrats on WMAL yesterday. He said if they win the Senate – not even the White House – they will Impeach SCJ Kavanaugh.
They could try, but I doubt they’d get to 67 votes. The GOP went easy on Blasey Ford last time, and let a women prosecutor lightly (but thoroughly) question her. I doubt she wants to come back.
And Avenetti’s client is looking for a new lawyer; the Creepy Porn Lawyer is being held in the same jail as Epstein, and in the same cell El Capo, the drug lord, had.
Are they going to impeach him about lying about his beer drinking as a teenager?
If they think Kavanaugh would resign in shame, well, he toughed out the smear campaign in the confirmation to lifetime tenure. I doubt that he’d give them the satisfaction after what his wife and children went through.
Trying to figure out why DiGenova is playing to the tick-tock masses. I had expected more.
Many think that this is what it is all about – the Supreme Court (i.e., the Demons will try to argue against the legitimacy of PDJT appointing ANY justices as an “impeached” President). Well, that could well be their intent, as it makes more sense than thinking they will actually get PDJT out of office (either via the Senate or the election). And we all know how little sense the Dems need to make, given the MSM support they are given.
That was awesome, one of the best ever from the Conservatives (I don’t use Republican any more)!
That was from the NRSC (National Republican Senatorial Committee). I didn’t even know they existed, but they sure made a great Yucktube video!
This is McConnell’s laundromat to kill off TEA Party and Trump-supporting candidates. Do not be blond-sided.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Anyone know who made that video? I assume it was the GOP? That’s powerful messaging I hope it gets some TV time or better yet goes viral.
Backstabbing democrats having a hard day, they’re 0 for 4 and wanting more.
加油!
#standwiththeconstitution
Thank you Sundance & Team….
Hold Schitty to his “overwhelming evidence”. He shouldn’t need additional witnesses.
Lil’ Marco sure has disappeared lately…guess he had another new set of hair plugs to grow in before he gets back in front of a camera. I’m sure it’s killing him. Sic [AnotherCorruptPolitician]
Bullseye, looked like SCOTUS Roberts ‘plug job’ is only about 1/2 way done.
AWESOME video! Thank you SD!
Gee… it’s almost like we’re watching a produced event… by someone who knows how to pull that off on a grand scale. I confess to being entertained (and educated) by all that is going on these days.
Great video, now let’s see some Senatorial guts behind the wheel!
While the process is so totally boring, the House fools presenting their worn out sham, the Senate will control the process which is riddled with so many falsehoods, most unknown to the public because the MSM is not fairly reporting, some are waffling because their ratings are/were failing we should hopefully see the end soon. If they want to see witnesses, I could care, but this will drag out the process which I sicken from. A waste of time and our tax payer $’s. Please let this end, put Chuck, Nancy, Shitt and Nadler out of our misery. I could care less about them and cannot stand their faces, even more so than BO who wasn’t in my face as much as these dolts. Oh, I fret. Oh I am sick, oh this is beyond stupidity. Please no more!! May Pelosi rot in hell for what she has done to our country.
Schiffty and the dems are 0 for 5.
Tooooo Funny!
The propaganda up here in Canada is sickening. I want to throw my coffee at the TV when I’m watching Global BC. Even listing to PDT speech in Davos, they only put the snippit where he says dont believe the naysayers and doom prophecy (something like that) and then they say all he can talk about is enriching the big oil companies and corporations.
They constantly play the Adam Schiff book where he says we ask for fairness and for both sides to be heard…he infuriates me. I almost dont want to watch anything till its almost over. Its too hard on my stress.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I give you credit for watching. I can’t do it. So thank you for that.
Me? I’ll conserve my energy for what needs to happen should this TREASONOUS coup succeed.
Seasonal photo deprivation syndrome! (Depression)
So what do you use to keep warm in Canada? Burn old sparkly socks?
“Burn old sparkly socks?”
WHAT???
And incur the wrath of the environmentalist wackos?
/sarc
Aww Deborah F, I feel for you (from propaganda SoCal). Best to turn off the local stuff for a while and enjoy living your life. At least we have the well monitored and enlightening tree house with all the treepers in it. 👍🏼
What say we all meet back here in 2 weeks after all the shenanigans, malarkey, b.s. and Schitt Show suprises, after Poop City Nan and Fat Nadless and Lawfare and the other Corruptocrats have had their moments in the light. Then we can see if these Republican stage players have put their conservative $ where their two faced mouths are. [Excluding the 5-10 or so obvious Conservative with a capital C men & women of the Senate].
Don’t mean to sound skeptical or anything, just very, very cautious.
Continue to make sure Mc Connolly shuts this mess down as soon as possible. Our Country has had enough of this communist crap. Get on with arresting the whole Obama gang so the America can have closure after eight years they destroyed the USA. Do a complete purge of the Leftist burocrats out of the govt. jobs they aren’t qualified for, other than pushing and supporting the Communist agenda.
It’s a good video and I am admittedly a bit surprised but pleased at this apparently strong commitment by the GOP to stand as a bulwark against an assault on the Constitution.
It’s about time.
Wonder if the dems are getting the message yet.
I’m so sick of these filthy, corrupt, lying, nasty mouth democrats. Trash. They’re all pure trash.
The Senate’s motivation may be different.. than the preservation of the Constitutional process.. If they follow the House.. they risk losing everything.. no more graft.. no more corruption.. no more opportunity to prostitute themselves out on the corner of Lobbyist boulevard..
if they follow the tinpot dictatorship of the House.. it all will come tumbling down..
War..
I guess the Senate is not feeling lucky..
Hot damn! That was good
Kavanaugh happened in the Senate.
Romney, Murkowski, and Collins will all work for the Dems.
🙂 Nan, you are toast, honey. LOL!
This country is nearing a point of no return on being either a Republic based on the rule of law and on the Constitution, or devolving into a separate group of nations, all pushed by these leftists.
I am convinced that the left want a Civil War. They have been pushing it with Obama, with this call for impeachment since before Trump was elected, through the attempted coups, through removal of due process for the President while they run roughshod over the law, over the Constitutional guarantees, all for power.
Schiff has shown he is a true Fascist. A totalitarian who would be far more at home in Stalinist Russia or Hitler’s Germany, where law mean nothing more than what those in power wanted the outcome to produce.
We may be faced with an undesirable choice, either we stand up against this coup, or we submit. One road leads to great risk for all we have, one guarantees we lose all. The choice is becoming stark, and there will be no middle of the road.
Stopping this coup is only the beginning: prepare for Coup #2 and the ones afterward.
For nearly 90 years or for nearly 120 years, depending on your point of view, the republican ideal (small “r”) has been fading away, submerged by the desire of voters to vote themselves insurance, pensions, exemptions from taxation, discounts for electric cars, and on and on.
The Founding Fathers would have been appalled by what has happened since McKinley. Congress has created a gigantic bureaucracy to create and enforce laws and regulations which now strangle not only our economy and our freedoms, but the government itself.
The new generation – and many of the older generations – need to know about the ORIGINAL republican ideal, need to be taught why it is preferable, why free-market capitalism is the best choice for an economy, and why the Bill of Rights should never be curtailed for a Leftist agenda.
Failure to accomplish that by 2030-2040 will mean the triumph of a surveillance state using computers with exabytes of memory and cameras and microphones everywhere sending pictures and sound to those computers.
“Goat,” I actually – and, despite all of this – continue to have utter faith in the People of this Country.
One of the key reasons why I have this faith is that – well – that “they elected Donald Trump(!) in the first place!” What an utterly American thing to do!
Once a year, the entire group of people who are responsible for all of this mischief are actually gathered together in one very-large room to hear the State of the Union Address. The entire House, the entire Senate, and the entire Supreme Court are all there. Approximately six hundred people, give or take.
“Now, the nation.” At this particular instant, according to the “US Population Clock” website … 329,204,456 people. Gotcha. Given that this necessarily means that these lawmakers are out-numbered approximately 548,674-to-one, no, I see no compelling need to indulge in “Civil War.”
Yes, we have lots and lots of problems, and we have lots and lots of criminals who need to be put in jail … and who, I think, very soon will be. “But, ‘we got this.'” We started this grand experiment in Nation Building more than 230 years ago, and these idiots are not going to prove to be anything more than “a four-or-so year long flash in the pan.” Civil War? Sorry …
theoldgoat says: “I am convinced that the left want a Civil War. ”
Not me. I am convinced they only want the “threat” of a “civil war” to use as a bludgeon to get their way. They want us to be convinced and concerned.
“What!? Martha, they want a Civil War!”
“Oh dear. We’d better let them have their way. A Civil War won’t do us any good. Just appease them and it will all work out.”
I certainly don’t want a Civil War – BUT – if that’s what it will take to stop them – then that’s what it will take.
No backing down.
“Well, unfortunately for our country, what they are now saying to us is true.” After 230+ years where the various (now, “600 or so”) most-senior officers of our Federal Government fairly-automatically regarded their Offices as “sacred,” we are finally faced with Rogues. The very thing that our Founders feared. The very thing that the statesman who right-now occupies a prominent position on our $10 bill wrote about in Federalist 65.
“Lawfare, Inc.” thinks that it’s a perfectly splendid idea to simply transform the US Senate into an extension of what they have so-far been able to inflict upon the House. But (and despite the protestations of Mr. Schumer …) at this late juncture I really do decide to place some faith in our Founder’s faith in the Senate. Now that this matter has finally been advanced to the consideration of this higher House of Congress, I do indeed look to them to be “the adults in the room.” And, quite frankly, I want to hear them asking “WTF?!?!?! questions.”
If the “adults in the room” vote to wrap this up quickly, without witnesses, I suspect that their decision will not be based on their being adults or MAGA enthusiasts. It will be based on them not wanting their own “indiscretions” vis-a-vis foreign govt kickbacks revealed according to a new “Biden standard.” Sad that I am such a cynic.
Dissonat1, “I have not yet lost hope.” Pray now with me that I still have reason to pray.
But – “the darkest hour is before the dawn.” This nation has somehow existed for more than 230 years and I do not right now choose to accept that this was some kind of accident. The actual extent of “this novel attack upon our system of government” appears to extend for approximately six years. Which looks to me to be “about 2.6%.” 💪
Mike R. I truly appreciate your sentiments but I have no illusions as regards men and their motivations. I put my hope in only one place (Proverbs 11:7, Isaiah 66:1). Do I hope the Senate will do the right thing? Absolutely! Will they do it for the right reasons? That is for their hearts and God to know. Thanks for your comments.
Damn Straight.
vid is right on. Hopefully, this sham will be end of the Dem Party. They took it waaaay too far this time.
The skullduggery, rascalism, and treasonous BS is unfathomable at this stage and we don’t know how far the cancer extends. Kill this thing ASAP.
One more thing – McConnell (who only gets a temporary enemy of a greater enemy pass from me) does not want this to morph into an expose on abuse of office to enrich family members.
Laura Ingraham had Bob Barr on tonight and he raised a disturbing point… He said that the House managers are being allowed to present “evidence”, during their various resolution debates, that is not part of the case. He specifically mentioned Parnas… He was wondering why no one objected.
Each side gets an allotted amount of time. The Dems would say that showing what evidence they have now shows what more evidence they need. Which of course does not address the issue of why they didn’t try to get it before they voted on articles of impeachment a point the Trump lawyers have made in response.
(And every GOP senator knows the rush to vote last December on the articles was to prevent red state Dems from having second thoughts over Christmas vacation or having to listen to annoyed voters back home.)
To my way of thinking: “Both sides … go ahead … just let them talk.” Let the US Senate hear absolutely everything that either of them have to say. Until, finally, both of them decide to stop talking.
Then, let the US Senate cross-examine. Let them “try … impeachments.” (Not merely the individuals accused.) Let them cross-examine not only the accusations but also the accusers.
For the very first time in this nation’s history, this Senate is faced with charges that don’t correspond with any violation of the United States Code. For the very first time, we see an overt attempt to “pass a Bill of Attainder.” However, we must also recognize that the statesman who right now lives on the $10 bills in our wallets fully anticipated this.
I just watched this video while at the same time, I still had video / audio going of the impeachment trial as they were having the roll call for their votes on Chucky’s latest amendment. It added a whole wonderful level to that ad!!! Rewind and see, amazing!
Proposal 5 went down.
sounds good…1 day down…two to go…then this SHAMPEACHMENT gets thrown out like 3 Day old fish!
Let us not forget that President Trump tossed his hat in the ring in 2012 and threatened to expose Barry the Birther…
Lok up White Hats reports during that area…missing report 38.
The table wasn’t set in 2012…it is now!.
Desperation is setting in and the young and dumb will always gobble up the pap, but the heros of tomorrow are awakening to this side show carney that the DNC has become
