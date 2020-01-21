Davos Bilat #2 – President Trump Remarks With President Simonetta Sommaruga of the Swiss Confederation – Video and Transcript…

For the second bilateral meeting at the Davos summit, President Trump meets with President Simonetta Sommaruga of the Swiss Confederation. [Video and Transcript]

.

[Transcript] – PRESIDENT TRUMP: Okay, thank you very much, everybody. And we’ll be having a meeting largely based on trade — President of Switzerland and representatives from Switzerland.

And we have a tremendous relationship. We’re working on other matters also that are very interesting. But today we’re going to be discussing largely trade with Switzerland. They’d like to do an agreement, and we’ll see what we can do.

And thank you all for being with us. Thank you very much.

PRESIDENT SOMMARUGA: Thank you, Mr. President. So, welcome. A warm welcome to you, to your delegation. We’re very glad to have you here. We are glad to continue our contact.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Yes.

PRESIDENT SOMMARUGA: You had a contact with my predecessor last year at the —

PRESIDENT TRUMP: That’s right. That’s right.

PRESIDENT SOMMARUGA: — (inaudible). And you know that Switzerland President has only for one year.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Right.

PRESIDENT SOMMARUGA: So you can see the diversity of Swiss Presidents. (Laughter.) We have different languages. Mr. Parmelin, he will be the President next year.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Right. Wow. Good.

PRESIDENT SOMMARUGA: And you can talk French to him.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Good. (Laughter.)

PRESIDENT SOMMARUGA: And Mr. Maurer is speaking German. Afterwards, it will be Mr. Cassis; he’s Italian speaking. We have female, we have male Presidents —

PRESIDENT TRUMP: That’s very good.

PRESIDENT SOMMARUGA: — different cultures that makes part of Switzerland.

So, very glad to have had this talk. On our diplomatic channels, we agreed on three main issues to talk about: our bilateral relations, including good offices in Switzerland, of course. Then, as well, on our economic ties we have — and also something which is concerning everybody: global warming. I think it’s worth also to talk about that —

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Sure.

PRESIDENT SOMMARUGA: — because as the Minister of Environment as well, it’s for me also something that is every day on my agenda.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Good.

PRESIDENT SOMMARUGA: So we have a lot to talk about. I’m very glad —

PRESIDENT TRUMP: We look forward to it.

PRESIDENT SOMMARUGA: Okay. Thank you.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you. Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you.

Q Mr. President, can you say what you and President Macron agreed to? Can you say what you and President Macron agreed to?

PRESIDENT TRUMP: We had a very good conversation. It worked out very well. The U.S. is very happy with the result, and we appreciate very much what President Macron did. Thank you.

[Transcript End]

  Tiffthis says:
    January 21, 2020 at 3:27 pm

    I think I saw Trump roll his eyes a bit when the Swedish broad mentioned “global warming” 🤣

  deplorableelhavlco says:
    January 21, 2020 at 3:33 pm

    Ausgezeichnet!

    I’ll trade you a Tesla and an Apple Watch for a Rolex Submariner and two Toblerones!

  deepdivemaga says:
    January 21, 2020 at 3:57 pm

    What you do think Macron *did*?

  Cisco says:
    January 21, 2020 at 3:58 pm

    …”— and also something which is concerning everybody: global warming. I think it’s worth also to talk about that —…”

    PRESIDENT TRUMP: Sure.

    PRESIDENT SOMMARUGA: — because as the Minister of Environment .
    The actually have a Minister of Environment, sheesh!
    Sorry, but President Trump is there to conduct real world business not to talk about unicorns and other fantasies.

  Pegon Zellschmidt says:
    January 21, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    — and also something which is concerning everybody: global warming. I think it’s worth also to talk about that —

    PRESIDENT TRUMP: Sure.

    PRESIDENT SOMMARUGA: — because as the Minister of Environment as well, it’s for me also something that is every day on my agenda.

    PRESIDENT TRUMP: Good.

    PRESIDENT SOMMARUGA: — Burp.

    PRESIDENT TRUMP: Excellent.

    PRESIDENT SOMMARUGA: — Fart.

    PRESIDENT TRUMP: Beautiful.

  dufrst says:
    January 21, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    Brilliant of Trump to maneuver around Europe and seal trade deals with the U.K. and now the Swiss, who are not a part of the EU. Puts more pressure on the EU (Germany-France) to make a trade deal with the US. Our president never stops out flanking his opponents! MAGA!!

  BigTalkers says:
    January 21, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    How do the Europeans elect these people to run their countries..?

    (Altho with our own previous 8-year track record, maybe we shouldn’t be so quick to criticize…)

    GB Bari says:
      January 21, 2020 at 4:54 pm

      Europe has not bred any outstanding leaders for several generations now. Socialism tends to destroy exceptionalism in individuals as well as entire nations. So we see a constant display of mediocrity in their “leadership” positions. IMHO, I think these weak leaders get promoted based upon how well they show their fealty to the Left’s holy grails: abortion, diversity, and global warming / climate change.

      dd_sc says:
        January 21, 2020 at 5:01 pm

        Expanding on your point, I’ve read a couple of interesting essays that postulate a lot of Europe’s problems are the result of their nationalist, alpha male demographic was eliminated by two world wars in one century.

  FrankieZee says:
    January 21, 2020 at 4:36 pm

    Because people all over the world thought the LOONEY LIBERALS had all the answers. Minister of the Environment, that is such a WANKY LIBERAL title. What exactly is she going to do to save the environment? Has she been outspoken to the Chinese or the Indians who are polluting the air with so many toxins, but nobody will call them out.

  BlackKnightRides says:
    January 21, 2020 at 4:47 pm

    President Trump laid out his Roadmap to M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A! 😎
    … NONE of them know how to NAVIGATE! 🤣
    … and ALL of em are OWNED by Back-Seat Drivers. 😲

    It’ll take them a DECADE to fall far enough to WANT to change 😢
    … and a GENERATION to find a leader who MIGHT know how. 😭

