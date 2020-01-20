Stark Contrast – Bernie Sanders Says He Will “Look At” Tearing Down Existing U.S/Mexico Border Wall…

Wow, this is quite a contrast. The number one policy initiative that helped President Trump win election in 2016 was his promise to build a southern border wall. Several hundred miles of the new border security barrier have been completed with several hundred more in various stages of construction.
During the VICE News Brown & Black Democrat Presidential Forum today, 2020 candidate Bernie Sanders said he would “look at” tearing it all down. WATCH:
You have got to be kidding me .
Just one reason to never elect any democrat/communist to any elected office.
I’m really confused. I thought the libtards said Trump isn’t building the Wall.
I thought that they said that walls do not work and are not effective? So if they are so harmless then why spend money to tear it down?
At 20 seconds plus it REALLY sounds like he says “But then again if it’s gonna cost ME billions of dollars to tear it down…” then on to his “childcare” crap.
ME. What a tell. Every one of these “democratic socialist” FREAKS feel that once elected as POTUS they are “KING”. Even the alleged females among them… just sayn.
Ditto for local, city, state democrats seeking office. Check the results near you. If you pay taxes, you will never pay enough, NEVER.
It wouldn’t cost anything. All he has to do is put out a clarion call for all the Bernie Bros to put down their doobies and show how much orange man bad by tearing it down for him.
Maybe he can satisfy his cravings by helping the VA governor take down the cage he had built. I recommend Bernie do it personally.
Bernie is a self centered fool. He, as most leftists believe that anything the people make or produce is from the largess of government, not the sweat of the brow and labor of the hands and mind. Is it any wonder he would focus on the cost to him?
Everything the left claims against Trump is projection from their self belief of their party and ideology.
I take “ME” a little bit differently. “That’s Billions of Dollars that out of my filthy taxpayer slush fund so it is really going to cost ME.”
“During the VICE News Brown & Black Democrat Presidential Forum today, 2020 candidate Bernie Sanders said he would “look at” tearing it all down”
A perfect example of just how out of touch with the average citizen that these people really are.
DI – I think it was obvious how uncomfortable good old Bernie was with this question. Just watch his body language – he literally squirmed out of his seat. He did not want to talk about it, one way or another. Commie traitor…
Bernie and all other anti-American clowns need to move to Venezuela.
A communist paradise awaits them.
https://i0.wp.com/politicallyincorrecthumor.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/group-photo-of-everyone-bernie-sanders-has-lifted-out-of-poverty-himself.jpg?w=500&ssl=1
He’s crackers. Communist crackers.
I’m not worried… he’ll NEVER be potus.
Ever……
What’s he going to do—give “free walls” to anyone who wants? Maybe he and Liawatha can give away Sanctuary Cities. It would give all appearances that any value these cities may have once had, the radical left has turned silk purses into pig sties!
Just maybe he would come up with the great idea that HE (as KING, of course) would give the wall to Mexico to help them prevent an invasion of crazy conservatives trying to escape his hellish idea of American government.
But, he’ll never be President so, yeah… moot. L 😀 L
I’m a Cracker and we aren’t anything like him.
He’s the only Dem left that doesn’t try to hide his communism – not even a little. Vote Bernie in open primaries.
Woooohooooo! Now that’s definitely a winning strategy! Feel the Bern.
He and the rest of these lunatics are literally insane. Something tells me those living along the now enforced border might not concur with the Ol’ Socialist.
LikeLiked by 11 people
maybe it is good that bernie be the candidate – what a wonderful platform that wold be. Raise your taxes and tear down all barriers to unlimited immigration.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I hope he does get the nomination. The contrast between the two candidates couldn’t be more obvious!!
Yes, and it will drive anyone on the left who owns their home, or hopes to own a home to vote for President Trump.
Or to just stay home and sit out the election entirely, which might be even better because then there will be no down-ticket votes for the Democrats!
I hope he isn’t the DemonRATs nominee.
That would mean that the vast majority of them support open borders and communism.
I’d bet if you could speak to each Dem privately off the record, less than half of them fully support his completely duplicitous agenda.
Wow! Vermonters, is this the best you can do?
LikeLiked by 7 people
yes, yes it is; thanks for noticing
Not much of a choice in Vermont.
Sneaky and Leaky
Which is which? Ooh, I know – it depends
Also worth noting, in addition to sneaky and leaky, both are creaky.
Get of my lawn !
If Stalin had twin boys !
Maybe they sent him to the swamp to keep him OUT of VERMONT and in hopes that he gets swallowed by the swamp!!
Most of Vermont is now Somalia.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DeWalt – is this true? I had no idea. I thought they were all living in Minnesota and Idaho Falls somewhere. Very sad.
Obumer dumped a heap of the ni small town Vermont also. Bankrupted the social services and schools.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PA – I know sane people from Vermont and they can’t stand the guy. I have no idea how he keeps getting re-elected, much like I have no idea how Romney got elected in our state of Utah. Well, I actually do know, but that’s for another story. Anyway, good people in many states have crazy elected leaders through no fault of their own. I am hoping for another heart attack, frankly. This guy needs to move on to that great communist mythological existence where people that kill babies are also welcomed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very interesting comment OW21.
I have a lot of family in Arizona and I use to ask them how in the world McCain managed to be re-elected over and over again.
They said that honestly they did not know because they did not know anyone that ever voted for him and every single person they ran into absolutely hated him.
Especially the last few years he was in office.
So go figure how these crackpots manage to stay in office year after year after year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And don’t forget Vermont”s other senator Leahy.
For the good of the country, can the people of Vermont put these dinosaurs to bed and elect some new blood?
It’s such a small state so I wouldn’t think a campaign would be too expensive to run a MAGA candidate. The contrast between the crazy Progressives and MAGA-KAG will never be more stark.
That walking talking communist cadaver couldn’t tear down wallpaper.
LikeLiked by 9 people
U must admit Bernie successfully mined the DNC and Clinton & Company for living in Lake Shore Elitehood😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Guarantee he would spend more money tearing it down than it took to build it.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Bernie! You are such a fool. Don’t tear down the wall. Just re-arrange and add more fencing to create pens for all the gulags that you will need for your political-enemy & deplorable inmates.
Imagine the large size the re-education videos will be as they are displayed against a 30 foot tall wall.
And the open slats will allow any missed bullets from the firing squads to harmlessly pass into the Mexican desert beyond.
Bern… opportunity is knocking!
/sarc
I guess Commies like Bernie only like walls to keep good people imprisoned and not keep bad people out?
LikeLiked by 4 people
No way in hell Bernie is going to tear down any border walls. How else is he going to keep us all in?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Every Leftist will eventually run on tearing down the wall. It’s why we must destroy them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Agree, and I also believe that most of these Democrat candidates will move to declare President Trump an illegal president and rescind all his judge appointments and vacate all their rulings if they are elected.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why did the Fan Belt Inspectors (FBI) and the DOJ drop bank fraud charges against Bernie and his chub of a wife ? Why were money laundering charges dropped and the wire fraud charges ? Why did the DOJ not recharge Robert Menendez when the 2nd trial would have been a slam dunk including new charges of having sex with underage girls ? Bernie is as corrupt as any and all in Washington except he has pledged his support for the Soviet Union and Daniel Ortega and Fidel Castro yet is allowed in government and to roam free ?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Easy—Menendez is a Democrat and Bernie’s “independence” is morphing into Socialist Communist. Both are revered by leftists.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because they’re members of the big club Rj.
omgosh !! lol
Bernie is the typical obnoxious and overbearing azzhole from the northeast.
Drop dead Bernie and take your butt ugly wife with you. Give Vermont to Canada.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yea but don’t they all at this point, ex north east.
Easy with the general Northeast bashing…. Many Treepers here, my friend….
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree livefreeordieguy.
And we are not giving Vermont away either.
Like California we are keeping all of our states, just cutting lose the crackpots who are ruining them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Truly frightening that this old Communist has so much media exposure and public support, what the hell is going on in Vermont?: Bernie’s been in the House and then the Senate since 1991!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m guessing its something in the maple syrup.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Ay-yut.” (That’s Vermont for “Yes”)
Not surprising. Look at the media.
BYE BYE BERNIE BYEBYE. He might as well stay for the impeachment, he just lost the primary battle…why do you always shoot yourself in the foot when you start running ahead of the pack Bernie…or have you taken another fall for someone? I smell an new house…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yeah……A house with a wall around it……….
All of em “against the wall“ have a wall around their.houses.
He’s like your crazy uncle living in your basement……..
Throw him some 8 track tapes, a couple bags of dog food, and some whiskey, he’ll shut up for a few weeks….
or his wife is driving him nuts……..
“How we gonna vacation in Mexico if there’s a wall?”…….ah……..yeah
Next…….
I’m sure Ole Bern likes his weed too.
I wonder if they ever do vacation in Mexico…I mean where do they all go for vacations? You never hear of them with time off.
Bernie is too old for this shit. enjoy life while you have time Bernie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bernie goes to the lake house Hillary and the DNC bought him to drop out of the last election.
LikeLike
Well…they honeymooned in Moscow, iirc…so there’s that.
Lol.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing says “I lust after power” more than taking a stance you were adamantly opposed to a few years back
Nothing says “I’m an imbecile and a fool” more than taking a stance that the vast majority of Americans of all colors and political stripes disagree with
Nothing says “I’m an absolute traitor to my people” more than black and brown “leaders” shilling for open borders and more job stealing and welfare sucking immigrant parasites
Nothing says “I’m nothing but a hack with no leadership qualities, and will change my positions at the drop of a hat” more than a politician who follows and adjusts their positions on what the fake MS “Media” determine to be important
LikeLiked by 4 people
In the past he said that having open borders was a Koch Brothers scheme (and he was right). He used to oppose most gun control (being from one of the most armed and safest states). Those positions would have served him well in a general election. Now he’s jettisoning those positions in a quest for the nomination, making it even harder for him should he get the nomination.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But ,”Walls don’t work”. Why all the effort to tear them down?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Stop making sense.
Fifty Shades of Fail.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I heard that Bernie helped his wife commit bank fraud, and that she bankrupted Burlington college where she was president. She was looking at a million dollar fine and 30 years, before it all magically went away. The big club.
You already know what Bernie is.
So why are you allowing Bernie to live “rent free” in your mind?
Or is it that Sundance suggested that to us?
Not that provocative topics are a bad thing.
But sometimes we need to know what we are doing, and why we are here.
Maybe it’s time to concentrate on things more important than Bernie.
But….but…….He’s so much fun!…….!!!
Don’t get so serious………It’s nice to lighten it up a little
LikeLiked by 4 people
The danger of this communist is the romanticizing of Socialism. It’s not by chance that AOC is with him.
I read an article this morning (https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/01/bernie-sanders-young-democrats-ideology-authenticity-explain-appeal/)
FTA:
“At a Sanders townhall earlier this month in Grundy Center, Iowa, I spoke to several young voters about their support for Sanders. Some talked not only about policies like Medicare for All but about the sense that they were part of a movement. ‘One huge reason I go for Bernie instead of Warren is that he has a very clean track record over all of these years supporting all of these things I believe in,’ Cecilia Sileo of Iowa City told me. ‘I always think about how in the ’60s when he was in college he was arrested in a civil-rights protest for chaining himself to a black woman.’”
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Leastways, that’s how the MSM would report it if Citizen Trump was in his situation.
He’ll only have to build three instead of four walls of his re-education gulags. Where he will pay a living wage while making little rocks from big ones.
Great plan, Cecilia
Has he not read his own polls. Even Democrats don’t want illegal immigration. He, like the rest of them, are lunatics.
Go Bernie! I think with Bernie aka The Walking Dead and his sidekick Lexie Cowfart the dems have a pair of real winners. Backed by a DNC platform of killing babies, open borders and raising taxes, please don’t throw me in that briar patch. These idiots could give Trump coattails wider than the Grand Canyon.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He can put Ilan Omar as head of Homeland Security.
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YR5ApYxkU
The title of the commie song, “The Internationale,” says all you need to know about commies’ hatred of borders, nationalism, sovereignty, stuff that actually works…
what about the wall they want around new york city to combat climate change.120 bilion dollars and 25 yrs to build.yet by their predictions nyc will be under water in 10 yrs.
3/4 of that $120B was just sent to Puerto Rico to be mis-spent!
POTUS has them so frazzled, they don’t even know what their saying anymore. The wall is working Bigly!
LikeLiked by 5 people
How much money does bernie get, directly or indirectly, from NGOs and gangs “importing” illegal aliens and deadly fentanyl and other narcotics through our unwalled borders? That is how much it would cost him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Funny story. I was watching Cannonball Run II this weekend. Burt Reynolds and Dom DeLouise got pulled over and after talking themselves out of a jam told the police that there were commies in a red Corvette about 5 mins behind them.
Sammy Davis and Dean Martin were in the Corvette and heard the police call in about the commies over the radio. They were incensed anyone would call them a communist and Martin goes “I’m not even a democrat.” 😂
Imagine that in a movie today. Kudos to better times.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ha !
But we have the satisfaction of knowing that hollywood receipts are going down, because many people don’t want to be subjected to their propaganda.
vote with your wallet !
The RATS need to be quashed or the USA will learn about communism through first hand experience.
And this Bernie creature is such a ‘useless’ idiot. In Mexico, they build WALLS around their neighborhoods then wire they wire up the walls with electricity. They check car trunks at entry and exit points – looking for bodies and/or kidnapping victims. Without the wall, ICE, CBP, and our brave Police this country is toast.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is really sad. This is not about ‘Bernie,’ this is about arrogant leftists, their ideology at all costs, especially the costs of others. They hate anyone that is not indoctrinated to the same absurdities and want to ‘vote you off THEIR planet.
There is some kind of mass psychosis going on here. Make sure you vote against these Jonestown like nutters and stay away from their koolaide stands.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Get a map out and you will see, Vermont borders CANADA but is nowhere near Mexico.
Vermonters have no interest in the southern border, except in seeing that criminals and contraband aren’t allowed over it to make their way to the state.
Bernie has just given a swift kick in the rear to his constituents and their needs.
There is a reason we elect Senators by state and not at large.
LikeLike
Parscale campaign ad.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Reserved – Perfect idea!
I love Stark Contrasts.
It makes voting very simple.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bad news for Creepy Joe and Bernie coming out in Peter Schweizer’s new book….
Schweizer: Bernie Sanders Funneled Taxpayers, School Money to His Family
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/01/20/schweizer-bernie-sanders-funneled-taxpayers-school-money-to-his-family/
During Monday’s broadcast of Sean Hannity’s nationally syndicated radio show, author Peter Schweizer explained how 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) funneled what he deemed to be “taxpayer money” and “school money” to members of his family.
Sanders is so lazy he stinks…and this dirtbag wants to be President? Go blow, buddy.
Comments socialism Sanders never ever be president,
Trump 2020 again,
Lol. This tweet is a “2fer”.
A. You get to see Sanders shirtless drinking vodka with the Soviets
B. You get to see the Feel the Been folks fight with other Lefties
Lmao
https://mobile.twitter.com/m_mendozaferrer/status/1089879769477459975?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fd-272946776867137561.ampproject.net%2F2001071857360%2Fframe.html
Ugh. I threw up a little in my mouth.
Bern has no chance against Donald. You can’t get an old socialist crank to get more votes than PT.
Only Biden and Warren have a chance, unless there’s a dark horse. But Biden is too senile and Warren is too unpleasant to listen to.
The Dems have no bench. None.
“Bernie Sanders said he would “look at” tearing it all down.”
And shipping it back to Berlin, for old times sake.
This old man sees a lot of stupid in the Sander’s camp.
If Bernie becomes the nominee, PT should bludgeon him over the head with this every day with ads and on the campaign trail.
It provides an opportunity to highlight how much illegal immigration negatively impacts our social service network and the associated costs to all middle class taxpayers that pick up the tab, as well as the affects on job availability and wages in our low income communities.
I hope he is the nominee, Challenge Bernie to explain himself. Hammer this daily. The contrast cannot be greater.
Do not perpetuate garbage like this by acknowledging it; he would do anything to you for just 1 measly $.
Bernie was useless as the Mayor of Burlington… Would love to see him on stage debating with Trump with digital blood pressure gauges above their heads…. I bet Trump could red line Bernie in just a couple of words… “Crazy Bernie”…. His face would turn completely red instantly.
