Stark Contrast – Bernie Sanders Says He Will “Look At” Tearing Down Existing U.S/Mexico Border Wall…

Wow, this is quite a contrast. The number one policy initiative that helped President Trump win election in 2016 was his promise to build a southern border wall. Several hundred miles of the new border security barrier have been completed with several hundred more in various stages of construction.

During the VICE News Brown & Black Democrat Presidential Forum today, 2020 candidate Bernie Sanders said he would “look at” tearing it all down. WATCH:

  1. Hans says:
    January 20, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    You have got to be kidding me .
    Just one reason to never elect any democrat/communist to any elected office.

    • Tall Texan says:
      January 20, 2020 at 7:39 pm

      I’m really confused. I thought the libtards said Trump isn’t building the Wall.

    • TheHumanCondition says:
      January 20, 2020 at 7:51 pm

      At 20 seconds plus it REALLY sounds like he says “But then again if it’s gonna cost ME billions of dollars to tear it down…” then on to his “childcare” crap.

      ME. What a tell. Every one of these “democratic socialist” FREAKS feel that once elected as POTUS they are “KING”. Even the alleged females among them… just sayn.

      • litlbit2 says:
        January 20, 2020 at 8:18 pm

        Ditto for local, city, state democrats seeking office. Check the results near you. If you pay taxes, you will never pay enough, NEVER.

      • MAGADJT says:
        January 20, 2020 at 8:24 pm

        It wouldn’t cost anything. All he has to do is put out a clarion call for all the Bernie Bros to put down their doobies and show how much orange man bad by tearing it down for him.

      • Dixie says:
        January 20, 2020 at 8:39 pm

        Maybe he can satisfy his cravings by helping the VA governor take down the cage he had built. I recommend Bernie do it personally.

      • theoldgoat says:
        January 20, 2020 at 8:52 pm

        Bernie is a self centered fool. He, as most leftists believe that anything the people make or produce is from the largess of government, not the sweat of the brow and labor of the hands and mind. Is it any wonder he would focus on the cost to him?
        Everything the left claims against Trump is projection from their self belief of their party and ideology.

      • Dee Paul Deje says:
        January 20, 2020 at 9:23 pm

        I take “ME” a little bit differently. “That’s Billions of Dollars that out of my filthy taxpayer slush fund so it is really going to cost ME.”

  2. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    January 20, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    “During the VICE News Brown & Black Democrat Presidential Forum today, 2020 candidate Bernie Sanders said he would “look at” tearing it all down”

    A perfect example of just how out of touch with the average citizen that these people really are.

  3. lisaginnz says:
    January 20, 2020 at 7:29 pm

    He’s crackers. Communist crackers.
    I’m not worried… he’ll NEVER be potus.
    Ever……

    • littleanniefannie says:
      January 20, 2020 at 7:47 pm

      What’s he going to do—give “free walls” to anyone who wants? Maybe he and Liawatha can give away Sanctuary Cities. It would give all appearances that any value these cities may have once had, the radical left has turned silk purses into pig sties!

      • TheHumanCondition says:
        January 20, 2020 at 7:53 pm

        Just maybe he would come up with the great idea that HE (as KING, of course) would give the wall to Mexico to help them prevent an invasion of crazy conservatives trying to escape his hellish idea of American government.

        But, he’ll never be President so, yeah… moot. L 😀 L

    • DeWalt says:
      January 20, 2020 at 8:12 pm

      I’m a Cracker and we aren’t anything like him.

    • Dee Paul Deje says:
      January 20, 2020 at 9:25 pm

      He’s the only Dem left that doesn’t try to hide his communism – not even a little. Vote Bernie in open primaries.

  4. delighteddeplorable says:
    January 20, 2020 at 7:29 pm

    Woooohooooo! Now that’s definitely a winning strategy! Feel the Bern.

  5. Mike says:
    January 20, 2020 at 7:31 pm

    He and the rest of these lunatics are literally insane. Something tells me those living along the now enforced border might not concur with the Ol’ Socialist.

  6. Roger Duroid says:
    January 20, 2020 at 7:31 pm

    maybe it is good that bernie be the candidate – what a wonderful platform that wold be. Raise your taxes and tear down all barriers to unlimited immigration.

    • vikingmom says:
      January 20, 2020 at 7:55 pm

      I hope he does get the nomination. The contrast between the two candidates couldn’t be more obvious!!

    • GB Bari says:
      January 20, 2020 at 9:10 pm

      I hope he isn’t the DemonRATs nominee.
      That would mean that the vast majority of them support open borders and communism.
      I’d bet if you could speak to each Dem privately off the record, less than half of them fully support his completely duplicitous agenda.

  7. Pa Hermit says:
    January 20, 2020 at 7:32 pm

    Wow! Vermonters, is this the best you can do?

  8. Mike in a Truck says:
    January 20, 2020 at 7:33 pm

    That walking talking communist cadaver couldn’t tear down wallpaper.

  9. Skidroe says:
    January 20, 2020 at 7:34 pm

    Guarantee he would spend more money tearing it down than it took to build it.

  10. Chimpy says:
    January 20, 2020 at 7:35 pm

    Bernie! You are such a fool. Don’t tear down the wall. Just re-arrange and add more fencing to create pens for all the gulags that you will need for your political-enemy & deplorable inmates.

    Imagine the large size the re-education videos will be as they are displayed against a 30 foot tall wall.

    And the open slats will allow any missed bullets from the firing squads to harmlessly pass into the Mexican desert beyond.

    Bern… opportunity is knocking!

    /sarc

  11. California Joe says:
    January 20, 2020 at 7:35 pm

    I guess Commies like Bernie only like walls to keep good people imprisoned and not keep bad people out?

  12. oldschool64 says:
    January 20, 2020 at 7:36 pm

    No way in hell Bernie is going to tear down any border walls. How else is he going to keep us all in?

  13. Eric says:
    January 20, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    Every Leftist will eventually run on tearing down the wall. It’s why we must destroy them.

    • boogywstew says:
      January 20, 2020 at 8:14 pm

      Agree, and I also believe that most of these Democrat candidates will move to declare President Trump an illegal president and rescind all his judge appointments and vacate all their rulings if they are elected.

  14. Rj says:
    January 20, 2020 at 7:43 pm

    Why did the Fan Belt Inspectors (FBI) and the DOJ drop bank fraud charges against Bernie and his chub of a wife ? Why were money laundering charges dropped and the wire fraud charges ? Why did the DOJ not recharge Robert Menendez when the 2nd trial would have been a slam dunk including new charges of having sex with underage girls ? Bernie is as corrupt as any and all in Washington except he has pledged his support for the Soviet Union and Daniel Ortega and Fidel Castro yet is allowed in government and to roam free ?

  15. MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
    January 20, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    Bernie is the typical obnoxious and overbearing azzhole from the northeast.

    Drop dead Bernie and take your butt ugly wife with you. Give Vermont to Canada.

  16. JustSomeInputFromAz says:
    January 20, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    Truly frightening that this old Communist has so much media exposure and public support, what the hell is going on in Vermont?: Bernie’s been in the House and then the Senate since 1991!

  17. Deborah Fehr says:
    January 20, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    BYE BYE BERNIE BYEBYE. He might as well stay for the impeachment, he just lost the primary battle…why do you always shoot yourself in the foot when you start running ahead of the pack Bernie…or have you taken another fall for someone? I smell an new house…

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      January 20, 2020 at 8:23 pm

      Yeah……A house with a wall around it……….

      All of em “against the wall“ have a wall around their.houses.

      He’s like your crazy uncle living in your basement……..

      Throw him some 8 track tapes, a couple bags of dog food, and some whiskey, he’ll shut up for a few weeks….

      or his wife is driving him nuts……..

      “How we gonna vacation in Mexico if there’s a wall?”…….ah……..yeah

      Next…….

  18. alliwantissometruth says:
    January 20, 2020 at 7:58 pm

    Nothing says “I lust after power” more than taking a stance you were adamantly opposed to a few years back

    Nothing says “I’m an imbecile and a fool” more than taking a stance that the vast majority of Americans of all colors and political stripes disagree with

    Nothing says “I’m an absolute traitor to my people” more than black and brown “leaders” shilling for open borders and more job stealing and welfare sucking immigrant parasites

    Nothing says “I’m nothing but a hack with no leadership qualities, and will change my positions at the drop of a hat” more than a politician who follows and adjusts their positions on what the fake MS “Media” determine to be important

  19. Sentient says:
    January 20, 2020 at 7:59 pm

    In the past he said that having open borders was a Koch Brothers scheme (and he was right). He used to oppose most gun control (being from one of the most armed and safest states). Those positions would have served him well in a general election. Now he’s jettisoning those positions in a quest for the nomination, making it even harder for him should he get the nomination.

  20. Snowmaze says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:00 pm

    But ,”Walls don’t work”. Why all the effort to tear them down?

  21. WSB says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    Fifty Shades of Fail.

    • mopar2016 says:
      January 20, 2020 at 9:28 pm

      I heard that Bernie helped his wife commit bank fraud, and that she bankrupted Burlington college where she was president. She was looking at a million dollar fine and 30 years, before it all magically went away. The big club.

  22. X XYZ says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    You already know what Bernie is.
    So why are you allowing Bernie to live “rent free” in your mind?
    Or is it that Sundance suggested that to us?
    Not that provocative topics are a bad thing.
    But sometimes we need to know what we are doing, and why we are here.
    Maybe it’s time to concentrate on things more important than Bernie.

  23. Val says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    The danger of this communist is the romanticizing of Socialism. It’s not by chance that AOC is with him.

    I read an article this morning (https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/01/bernie-sanders-young-democrats-ideology-authenticity-explain-appeal/)
    FTA:
    “At a Sanders townhall earlier this month in Grundy Center, Iowa, I spoke to several young voters about their support for Sanders. Some talked not only about policies like Medicare for All but about the sense that they were part of a movement. ‘One huge reason I go for Bernie instead of Warren is that he has a very clean track record over all of these years supporting all of these things I believe in,’ Cecilia Sileo of Iowa City told me. ‘I always think about how in the ’60s when he was in college he was arrested in a civil-rights protest for chaining himself to a black woman.’”

  24. NJMAGA says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    Has he not read his own polls. Even Democrats don’t want illegal immigration. He, like the rest of them, are lunatics.

  25. hillbillysage says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    Go Bernie! I think with Bernie aka The Walking Dead and his sidekick Lexie Cowfart the dems have a pair of real winners. Backed by a DNC platform of killing babies, open borders and raising taxes, please don’t throw me in that briar patch. These idiots could give Trump coattails wider than the Grand Canyon.

  27. Caius Lowell says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:19 pm

    The title of the commie song, “The Internationale,” says all you need to know about commies’ hatred of borders, nationalism, sovereignty, stuff that actually works…

  28. cherokeepeople says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:19 pm

    what about the wall they want around new york city to combat climate change.120 bilion dollars and 25 yrs to build.yet by their predictions nyc will be under water in 10 yrs.

  29. J W says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:19 pm

    POTUS has them so frazzled, they don’t even know what their saying anymore. The wall is working Bigly!

  30. Beau Geste says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:23 pm

    How much money does bernie get, directly or indirectly, from NGOs and gangs “importing” illegal aliens and deadly fentanyl and other narcotics through our unwalled borders? That is how much it would cost him.

    • MAGADJT says:
      January 20, 2020 at 8:32 pm

      Funny story. I was watching Cannonball Run II this weekend. Burt Reynolds and Dom DeLouise got pulled over and after talking themselves out of a jam told the police that there were commies in a red Corvette about 5 mins behind them.

      Sammy Davis and Dean Martin were in the Corvette and heard the police call in about the commies over the radio. They were incensed anyone would call them a communist and Martin goes “I’m not even a democrat.” 😂

      Imagine that in a movie today. Kudos to better times.

      • Beau Geste says:
        January 20, 2020 at 8:56 pm

        Ha !
        But we have the satisfaction of knowing that hollywood receipts are going down, because many people don’t want to be subjected to their propaganda.

        vote with your wallet !

  31. Jay says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:26 pm

    The RATS need to be quashed or the USA will learn about communism through first hand experience.

    And this Bernie creature is such a ‘useless’ idiot. In Mexico, they build WALLS around their neighborhoods then wire they wire up the walls with electricity. They check car trunks at entry and exit points – looking for bodies and/or kidnapping victims. Without the wall, ICE, CBP, and our brave Police this country is toast.

  32. MVW says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:27 pm

    It is really sad. This is not about ‘Bernie,’ this is about arrogant leftists, their ideology at all costs, especially the costs of others. They hate anyone that is not indoctrinated to the same absurdities and want to ‘vote you off THEIR planet.

    There is some kind of mass psychosis going on here. Make sure you vote against these Jonestown like nutters and stay away from their koolaide stands.

  33. Bendix says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:29 pm

    Get a map out and you will see, Vermont borders CANADA but is nowhere near Mexico.
    Vermonters have no interest in the southern border, except in seeing that criminals and contraband aren’t allowed over it to make their way to the state.
    Bernie has just given a swift kick in the rear to his constituents and their needs.
    There is a reason we elect Senators by state and not at large.

  34. Reserved55 says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    Parscale campaign ad.

  35. TreeperInTraining says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:33 pm

    I love Stark Contrasts.

    It makes voting very simple.

  36. patti says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:40 pm

    Bad news for Creepy Joe and Bernie coming out in Peter Schweizer’s new book….

    Schweizer: Bernie Sanders Funneled Taxpayers, School Money to His Family

    https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/01/20/schweizer-bernie-sanders-funneled-taxpayers-school-money-to-his-family/

    During Monday’s broadcast of Sean Hannity’s nationally syndicated radio show, author Peter Schweizer explained how 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) funneled what he deemed to be “taxpayer money” and “school money” to members of his family.

  37. RJ says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:49 pm

    Sanders is so lazy he stinks…and this dirtbag wants to be President? Go blow, buddy.

  38. kathy (@kathy94304350) says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:54 pm

    Comments socialism Sanders never ever be president,
    Trump 2020 again,

  39. TreeperInTraining says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:54 pm

    Lol. This tweet is a “2fer”.

    A. You get to see Sanders shirtless drinking vodka with the Soviets

    B. You get to see the Feel the Been folks fight with other Lefties

    Lmao

    https://mobile.twitter.com/m_mendozaferrer/status/1089879769477459975?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fd-272946776867137561.ampproject.net%2F2001071857360%2Fframe.html

  40. Jimmy R says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:58 pm

    Bern has no chance against Donald. You can’t get an old socialist crank to get more votes than PT.

    Only Biden and Warren have a chance, unless there’s a dark horse. But Biden is too senile and Warren is too unpleasant to listen to.

    The Dems have no bench. None.

  41. The Gipper Lives says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:08 pm

    “Bernie Sanders said he would “look at” tearing it all down.”

    And shipping it back to Berlin, for old times sake.

  42. Tsquared says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    This old man sees a lot of stupid in the Sander’s camp.

  43. Ockham's Phaser says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:19 pm

    If Bernie becomes the nominee, PT should bludgeon him over the head with this every day with ads and on the campaign trail.

    It provides an opportunity to highlight how much illegal immigration negatively impacts our social service network and the associated costs to all middle class taxpayers that pick up the tab, as well as the affects on job availability and wages in our low income communities.

    I hope he is the nominee, Challenge Bernie to explain himself. Hammer this daily. The contrast cannot be greater.

  44. Doug Amos says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:21 pm

    Do not perpetuate garbage like this by acknowledging it; he would do anything to you for just 1 measly $.

  45. owtolunch says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    Bernie was useless as the Mayor of Burlington… Would love to see him on stage debating with Trump with digital blood pressure gauges above their heads…. I bet Trump could red line Bernie in just a couple of words… “Crazy Bernie”…. His face would turn completely red instantly.

