UPDATE: Puerto Rico Governor Fires Two More Officials Over Hidden Emergency Relief Supplies…

Updating a story we shared last night; and the latest information only makes the situation seem much worse. To say this story is infuriating would be an understatement.
As an individual with some personal knowledge of how the recovery process works, the actions by these government officials in Puerto Rico are beyond tragic. There are people in desperate need, and these stupid claims by officials do nothing to ameliorate ongoing suffering. This is disgusting and heartbreaking at the same time.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Gov. Wanda Vázquez fired the heads of Puerto Rico’s housing and family departments Sunday in the latest fallout over the discovery of a warehouse filled with emergency supplies dating from Hurricane Maria.
The removal of Housing Secretary Fernando Gil and Department of Family Secretary Glorimar Andújar came a day after the governor fired the director of Puerto Rico’s emergency management agency.
[…] Vázquez said she decided on the additional firings after meeting with leaders of her administration Sunday morning and officials were unable to provide information she requested about other collection and distribution centers.
“They weren’t able to personally tell me specifically where these centers were located, what they contained and whether an inventory was completed,” she said.
Vázquez did not elaborate on why Gil and Andújar were singled out, saying only that she had lost confidence in them. (more)
Inés Rivera, spokeswoman for the city of Ponce, told The Associated Press that the warehouse is owned by Puerto Rico´s Company of Commerce and Export. Officials with the company could not be reached for comment. “The mayor of Ponce, María Meléndez, said he had not known about the warehouse and its contents.”
These are direct lies, demonstrable lies, and they only serve to make matters much worse.
[Hat Tip to Guyver1] The discovered warehouse is owned by the government of Puerto Rico, through a govt. run ‘public corporation’ called the ‘Compañia de Comercio y Exportación de Puerto Rico’ (Puerto Rico Trade and Export Company), founded on December 23, 2003.
The Govt. owned ‘Compañia de Comercio y Exportación de Puerto Rico’ (Puerto Rico Trade and Export Company), is headquartered at the south end of the *SAME* warehouse parking lot.
As you can clearly see above, the government offices (above left) literally share a parking lot with the warehouse (above right) at the Port of Ponce. Any Puerto Rico government official, or Ponce local official, who attempts to deny they knew the location of these supplies and that warehouse is simply lying.
The blogger, Lorenzo Delgado, said he had received a tip about the warehouse but did not specify when. A group of people broke into the warehouse and began distributing supplies to those affected by the recent 6.4 magnitude quake that killed one person and caused damage across Puerto Rico’s southern region. More than 7,000 people remain in shelters as strong aftershocks continue.
Ponce Mayor María Meléndez said she was outraged, noting that she and other mayors were trying to find basic supplies since the quake.
“I spent several days requesting cots and water,” she said. “They sent me to Cabo Rojo for the cots and to San Juan for the water. If I had known that those supplies were there, I would have demanded that they be taken out immediately. ”
When asked how it was possible that she did not know about the existence of the warehouse, Vázquez replied, “That’s what the head of agencies are for … to inform the governor.”
Again, here’s the video.
.
My estimate as to the size of the warehouse was correct. It’s over 200,000 square feet.
The video shows thousands of pallets, double and triple stacked, of key and essential emergency supplies. Bottled water, shelf-stable food, diapers, baby formula, blankets, tarps, tents, propane grills, propane, emergency lights, 24hr candles, batteries, flashlights, emergency radios, portable charging stations, potable water cans, cots, mattresses, at least four industrial kitchens designed for mass feeding stations and much, much more.
To give you an idea of the scale, there’s at least 100 semi truck loads of supplies in this video, in this single warehouse.
Logistically each trailer would haul 22/24 single stack pallets, 44/48 doubles, or 66/72 triple stacked. With more than a dozen staged pallet jacks, this warehouse is holding serious money.
It is unfathomable these supplies were not distributed; and worse yet were likely being re-sold on the black market.
These emergency supplies and materials were delivered in 2017. In January a magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit Puerto Rico and President Trump authorized an additional $8.2 billion in aid…. When inspecting the building for quake damage the hidden relief supplies were discovered.
I did a Twitter Thread [SEE HERE] with some more specific details of what is identified in that warehouse. Also as a person who has invested a lot of my life in/around these relief efforts it is prudent to be very clear….
The people of Puerto Rico, the actual victims of these terrible disasters, are not to blame for the corruption by government officials. When those in desperate need receive the basic supplies they need to reestablish their lives I have never witnessed anything except profound thankfulness, kindness and sincere appreciation.
That a government, any government, would intentionally withhold these urgent supplies is a representation of them, not the victims from whom those relief supplies are withheld. It breaks my heart to think of the countless families who have suffered at the hands of corrupt government officials.
There is a basic level of humanity and decency that connects all of us, regardless of our geography. In the aftermath of natural disasters there is no class distinction. I have witnessed the very best in people amid relief efforts and seen incredible acts of selflessness from those who -as a daily outlook- have the very least.
What has happened in this example in Puerto Rico does not represent the ordinary people who are doing the best they can each day to keep one foot in front of the other.
I pray those government officials will repent; however, in the meantime just get the supplies distributed…. and if there are more warehouses, get them open and emptied now; deal with the accountability issues later.
First things first – Get the darn help to those who need it.
RATS 🐀 are disgraceful and disgustingly corrupt wherever they are.
This is beyond disturbing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Democrats promise utopia and deliver corruption.
LikeLiked by 1 person
By all means, let’s make PR our 51st state. Give our country more corrupt politicians and two more “progressive” US senators. /sarcasm
LikeLike
NEVER ANNEX as a State
LikeLiked by 4 people
Alex Cora,Red Sox Manager and cheater,where are you now ? Quiet as a mouse !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone should look in those three buildings across the road from the warehouse in question. Those buildings look like warehouses too. Just sayin’.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They look like additional warehouses to me too.
LikeLike
A statement that reminds us that House democrats went to Puerto Rico to party during the government shutdown.
Even then, it was suggested that many of those democrats were getting kickbacks from the pseudo relief efforts as the goods get sold on the black market.
LikeLiked by 5 people
No telling what free picnic supplies they got while there …
LikeLike
I believe the aid was hidden on purpose at the requests of the d-rats in their attempt to make the hurricane response a phony “Trump Katrina.” Any state side d-rats involved in hiding the aid should be identified and prosecuted. JMHO
LikeLiked by 8 people
It’s sad that it’s plausible.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fl Guy:
Eric Hoffer said the purpose of propaganda is to justify the actions of the liars to themselves, not to convince others.
The Puerto Rican Democrats believed the Trump Administration would not send much aid after their hurricane. They started out hiding what they thought would be a small amount of aid. I recall the female mayor of San Juan (later charged for her corruption, I believe) standing in front of pallets of bottled water insisting that no aid was coming through. It was obviously their pre-conceived plan to deny Trump was assisting them.
Like a fat girl in a bikini, they chose the wrong cover.
LikeLike
I feel for the population, however, they continue to vote for these criminals and fall for the empty promise of something for nothing, sad.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sounds just like us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It really bothers me when people are so quick to blame the voters. When will you realize it’s who counts them not who casts them. You seriously think a place like Puerto Rico has legitimate elections. Look into how much money passes through that country annually by offshore banking interests, or how it was a transfer point for the C-A for drug running. With that type of activity elections are most surely rigged.
LikeLike
This is one of the most shocking and sickening displays of corruption I’ve ever seen. Those poor people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Haiti, too. Haiti got snookered twice by the Clintons, Bushies and globalists.
LikeLike
The Democrats’ solution would be to launch an investigation into what happened and immediately form a new task force. Not to distribute supplies, just to investigate.
They would arrive at the conclusion that a new government agency should be formed to ensure that supplies are procured and distributed properly. This agency will be funded in perpetuity regardless of need and a separate government watchdog group would be announced to hold the agency accountable for any wrongdoing.
Oh wait, we already have that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Skeeball,
Unfortunately, quite accurate, but you left out one key detail;
BLAME TRUMP!
Just as PDJT is directly responsible for triggering the I ranians into shooting down the Ukranian airliner he is responsible for these corrupt Drat pols hoarding these supplies,….somehow.
They will appoint yet ANOTHER, seperate commission to study the matter, and come up with an explanation of how he is responsible,…but rest assured, its all TRUMPS FAULT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t forget to write a report and have remedial training ala FBI Director Wray……..
LikeLike
I hope the new Puerto Rican Governor will make Puerto Rico Great Again
LikeLiked by 2 people
I realize PR is a US territory, but this is exactly why Trump is suspicious of aid and is right when he says it gets wasted in a sea of corruption.
And they called him a racist for pointing this crap out…
LikeLiked by 11 people
And, the Dhimms keep pushing statehood.
Basically, Ukraine lite for them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonder if anyone involved with “PuertoRicoGate” will go to jail–or have they learned enough from watching our various “Gates” that no one will get convicted for “PRG” crimes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They hid the supplies as part of the smear campaign they ran against President Trump in the aftermath of Maria, when they were trying to make it Trump’s Katrina.
The level of suffering the Democrats are willing to inflict on their own constituents in order to engineer a narrative is disgusting. This is their nature. Pursuing power at the expense of people. The only way they will ever be stopped is by removing them from power, and never forgetting what Democrats really are.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just wait until you see what they do in Richmond Virginia tomorrow.
The news reports are already written, teleprompters pre-loaded with the official narrative.
Hopefully those attending in good faith stay safe and out of trouble.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wish that the Pro-2A groups would publicly cancel their events tomorrow morning, so if there is violence by Antifa they would not be there to be blamed. Of course, the fact they were not there and not participants would not keep the Dems/media from blaming any and all violence on the 2A groups, but it would make it more difficult.
LikeLike
Triple AMEN!!! When you want power so bad you are willing to screw innocent people to further a narrative, (orange man racist) then in my opinion you’d do anything. Lie, cheat, kill, starve people and deprive them of goods and supplies they need while they suffer through the destruction of their homes and lives—THERE IS NO REDEMPTION FOR YOU!!!
This is not just corruption and greed, it’s pure 100% evil, soul less, demonic people who are running the governments of many countries.
LikeLike
One could say that government is a necessary evil.
But when that government is just plain evil…
Corruption in PR, corruption in the US, nobody seems to have a monopoly on it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One could say that government is a necessary evil.
But when that government is just plain evil…
Corruption in PR, corruption in the US, nobody seems to have a monopoly on it.
LikeLike
Miany many years ago I thought that Puerto Rico would make a great US State. Since then I have “woken” up. No way! It will never change. Just democrats voting themselves into office and stealing from the people in the name of big government. Disgusting.
LikeLike
Put Puerto Rico under martial law and shoot the bastards. After a fair trial of course.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Uh ….
“officials were unable to provide information she requested about other collection and distribution centers. ‘They weren’t able to personally tell me specifically where these centers were located, what they contained and whether an inventory was completed,’ she said.”
Distribution centerS. Plural. They couldn’t (I read WOULDN’T) tell her where the CENTERS (plural) were located or what THEY contained.
So, the warehouse Sundance has put up pictures of is just one of how many? Two? Five? Fifty?
Plane loads of FBI, US Marshalls, forensic accountants, US FEMA, and assistant US Attorneys should be landing in PR tomorrow to take possession of these materials and begin distributing them, as well as examining the shipping and receiving documents to determine where they came from, what other warehouses were shipping destinations, and who gets arrested.
Come on, AG Barr. This is a big one. This has “career ender” written all over it for anyone who lets this fall through the cracks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
These news should be sh0ve right to demon rats faces. You know these politicians are all hacks. PDJT is the only politician helping us out.
LikeLike
It is also probable that this was part of an initiative to get people migrated to FL to influence future elections.
LikeLike
Have a reliable contact that lives in Dorado PR, he told me this morning this is not the only one. Look for more secret warehouse discoveries in the not to distant future..
Well maybe not, the political criminals and their media shields might not report it..
LikeLike
It seems to me that it shouldn’t take too long to have the military descend on it and check every warehouse on that island.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Declare martial law?
LikeLike
We may recall, during 2017 Hurricane Maria the fine Communist (yes, Communist, there is no question they are Communists) truck driver labor union decided to go on strike.
Fake News lied and claimed that was false, but only 20% of the PR truck drivers showed up.
New York AFL-CIO truck drivers went to PR on their own dime and, while claiming “support” for the PR truck drivers, those New York Teamsters drove the trucks distributing what supplies did get out throughout the island.
Who drove the trucks carrying those goods to the warehouses?
Guarandamtee you it was NOT our NY Teamsters.
May Our Lord bless and keep our Puerto Ricans safe from more human evil.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Np doubt some of the aid money was used to pay rent on the warehouse that hoarded the supplies. Follow the money.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s an island. No way many many people didn’t know where all these supplies have been all this time. Probably everybody on that island is connected in some way to everyone else. Despicable!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mexicans tend to complain about how much territory we took from them… I have an idea in mind as to something we can give them back.
And from all indications, it would have the bonus of being more culturally compatible with them than with us.
LikeLike
Besides we taxpayers cutting of all aid- which wont happen, I see only one solution: let the U.S. Military distribute,control,monitor,guard, all relief supplies in the future. Turning relief aid over to Corrupt Communist Democrats never works out well.Thats the deal from now on- U.S. Miltary controls it or learn how to fish.
LikeLiked by 3 people
These DemonRATS are disgusting, it makes me so angry to think the most vulnerable are taken advantage of in this way.. for corrupt government to put money in their own pockets and then turn around and blame PDJT, when he has done everything he can to help them. To be honest it makes me so angry and so sad at the same time!!!
LikeLike
I wish one of those Representatives would stand up on the floor of Congress and spill this to the world.
LikeLike
…The blogger, Lorenzo Delgado, said he had received a tip about the warehouse but did not specify when…
….When inspecting the building for quake damage the hidden relief supplies were discovered…
Odd. Sounds like someone got ‘screwed’ out of their ‘cut/percentage’ and got even. 🤔
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m in a former 3rd world country, nice neighborhood right this moment. Motivations can be honest outrage, envy, injury, competition, etc.
LikeLike
Should we halt the $8.2 B in new funds?
Where is the accounting of the previous monies spent? Where is our President / builder ? Does he have to send Jared or Hunter Biden to get to the bottom of it?
LikeLike
There will be no repenting for these officials. To repent means a person feels guilt and shame for their actions, but you can bet those involved only feel bad about getting caught. Only scumbags, the bottom of the humanity barrel, would do something this low
And fired, that’s it?
I’m getting real sick of government officials being let off the hook when they abuse their power. These scumbags and every person involved should be arrested, prosecuted and jailed for many decades
There’s no excuse for governmental abuse, but it won’t end until there’s real consequences for it
LikeLike
To hell with those people. You can’t fix stupid even with warren Buffett’s money.
LikeLike
This breaks my heart. My brother lives there and he needed the help. I ended up sending him a food package. These corrupt ppl just go to jail. Their 80percent Dems there, but not my brother.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why does the AP article frame the firings as having something to to do with a warehouse break in? 🤔🤔🤔
“2 more Puerto Rico officials fired after warehouse break-in”
LikeLike
This is why 3rd world countries are 3rd world countries. Their culture produces this behavior.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Having visited most of the Caribbean Islands more than once I can tell you that the islands still under European rule with White police and military are by far the safest and best to visit. The French Islands like Martinique, St. Martin and Guadeloupe come to mind as well as the B.V.I. where we saw a British Frigate docked at the main pier with Royal Marines disembarking. In Martinique we drove from Fort De France up through the mountains to the volcano following a French military caravan. Each truck was filled with French soldiers in combat gear and armed. Same thing in Guadeloupe with a hundred French paramilitary police at the dock all loaded for bear! The black run islands are virtually lawless and going there is very risky. Same thing with Puerto Rico. It’s a very dangerous place!
LikeLike
I think this being setup holding all the supplies to make PDJT look bad again. The first demonization works. These politicians does not care. End justify the means. PR people should rise up and demands that their government resigns.
LikeLike