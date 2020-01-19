Sunday Talks: White House Impeachment Lawyer Robert Ray Interview With Maria Bartiromo…

One of the White House impeachment lawyers, Robert Ray, sits down for an interview with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the impeachment trial.
As customary with most high-profile defense team assemblies, it would appear there are three or four of the team who have been selected primarily to articulate the legal arguments in the media arena; while the co-lead counsels (Cipollone & Sekulow) focus on the trial detail and presentations therein.
I hope they are at least in close touch with and are debriefing the House Republicans who shredded each and every Democrat Hearing.
They know the witnesses,
they know Democrat Managers and their lawfare staff,
they were actually in the hearings and know the testimony 1st hand and what Schiff has hidden,
they can identify the holes in Schiff’s printed evidence and again ID what he has selectively omitted.
They know how to attack in a congressional hearing. This is not a courtroom.
Jim Jordan was also with Maria and he said that key House members had been working with the White House Counsel staff.
Good news!
So was wondering, whenever people mention if the Dem’s get their way and call witnesses that the Rep.’s will then call Hunter and Joe Biden. I would rather have the Republican’s call the other often overlooked party as a witness, Crowdstrike. That would surely put the Dem’s in a completely different mindset.
I said the same thing. Call Brennan, Comey, Clapper, etc. if they want Sec. of State Pompeo then we want SoS Clinton! They only know how to play dirty. Witnesses come in and testify in pairs. None of this they get their witnesses and then the ones we want have sudden onset dementia. They want Bolton, we get Schiff. They want Mulvaney, we want Valerie Jarrett. See the way it works?
Here is great opening question for the trial.
The only way to end this now never ending impeachment the democrats are trying to pull off is to nuke Schiff’s district. The democrats have no shame. Even if acquitted, the democrats will roll back their sleeves and do it again and again until election day.
This is the new normal. Democrats trying to overthrow an election. There is another way we can do this without a nuke.
Previously I suggested that after the impeachment was thrown out, that the articles of impeachment be tossed into a trash can and rolled back to the house in set on fire While the idea was well received I have added a twist.
Same parade and fanfare with the trash can in front of the house doors. As the Senators spread for their media photo op, out pops Barron Trump who places a cardboard flame and smoke into the trash can. Barron Trump then pulls apart a scroll that says “I am Barron Trump and I approve this message” Just like his dad does with any important signing, he pans back and forth with the scroll for the media to get their fill.
It would be the most epic mocking the world has ever seen. Pelosi and her crew being mocked by a 13 year old boy. The left not only hates the name Trump, they hate the name Barron as well.
This should turn out epic mocking memes for a couple of weeks. Welcome to reality politics.
islandpalmtrees, AND GOD SAID: On Saturday I removed what was left of Shifty’s soul and threw it to the One Who’s Name We Do Not Speak (hint: It’s not McStain). On Sunday, I rested. Now I have to continue my works because those who oppose me are crazier than even I had imagined. Yeah, I know. I know everything. What has happened since your infantile time began and what will happen when you infantiles cease to exist is an experiment in progress but DANG NABBITT, I thought this part was just a commercial in the realm of times.
Anyhow, Rest assured I do love the United States of America. That’s why I brought Donald on board. He hasn’t got his wings yet but he’s working up a pretty decent resume. Ha.
Stay faithful. Stay alert. Stay away from Fake News and remember the 6th commandment.
It’s not murder it they fire on you first.
Goodnight, and God Bless. Hat tip to Red Skelton on this one.
Haha, I always like to put that in there as a funny cuz people think I’m so serious.
AND I AM NOW.
They should call in Sundance with his arm full of folders & just cut him loose.
That woulds give D’alessandro pause while she cracks the second seal on her stash of Sneaky Pete for the day.
