Sunday Talks: Alan Dershowitz -vs- George Stephanopoulos….

Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz is a member of the white house legal team from the perspective of constitutional law. In this interview George Stephanopoulos was in his old familiar role as a political narrative engineer, trying to get Dershowitz to say he did not agree with the President. The engineering objective was “Trump Lawyer says President Guilty”.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

More

LinkedIn

Print



Pocket

Skype



Telegram

Like this: Like Loading... Related