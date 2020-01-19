Sunday Talks: Alan Dershowitz -vs- George Stephanopoulos….

Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz is a member of the white house legal team from the perspective of constitutional law. In this interview George Stephanopoulos was in his old familiar role as a political narrative engineer, trying to get Dershowitz to say he did not agree with the President. The engineering objective was “Trump Lawyer says President Guilty”.
Love how Dersh stands up to Georgie, with facts!
Can Stephanopoulus sound anymore partisan? lol
The problem is one of IQ. He’s 30 pts shy of Dershowitz. He can’t converse with him intelligently.
No
Nope.
Georgía Stickanappleuphisa$$ is not as smart as she thinks she is.
George Clintonopuulus.
Poor Alan. Everyone messes up his book title. Guilt by Accusation not Guilt by Association
If George was a fish,
I’d throw him back.
i’d get the shilleelagh.
shillelagh.
I’d grind him up and send him to be on Deadliest Catch. Then again, the captains probably couldn’t afford the dead loss if the crabs ate his ground parts!
george is using the same angle schiffty will use , orange man bad. the dems will get blown out of the water when their ‘evidence’ is presented.
Old Schiffty Pencil Neck will make Jethro Bodine looks like a Mensa member!
Lil georgy is an irritant, if he wanted an answer to his question there are other members of the legal team that would be happy youI rebut his implied accusation.
I prefer…George Sniffanopoulus
George StuffinEnvelopes
If we let him George will Step On All of Us.
Stepincrapoulos, like the other network TV Sunday Morning Show hosts, is unwatchable IMHO.
Hey, anyone remember when the Vice President of ABC News stated that Stephanopoulos would only be an analyst. He would not report the news or question guests? Because, that would be inappropriate.
