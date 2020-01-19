Sunday Talks: Alan Dershowitz -vs- George Stephanopoulos….

Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz is a member of the white house legal team from the perspective of constitutional law.  In this interview George Stephanopoulos was in his old familiar role as a political narrative engineer, trying to get Dershowitz to say he did not agree with the President.  The engineering objective was “Trump Lawyer says President Guilty”.

  1. snarkybeach says:
    January 19, 2020 at 3:23 pm

    Love how Dersh stands up to Georgie, with facts!

  2. Concerned Citizen (@Concern09017991) says:
    January 19, 2020 at 3:26 pm

    Can Stephanopoulus sound anymore partisan? lol

  3. revarmegeddontthunderbird says:
    January 19, 2020 at 3:28 pm

    Georgía Stickanappleuphisa$$ is not as smart as she thinks she is.

  5. JohnCasper says:
    January 19, 2020 at 3:28 pm

    George Clintonopuulus.

  6. gretaherndon says:
    January 19, 2020 at 3:33 pm

    Poor Alan. Everyone messes up his book title. Guilt by Accusation not Guilt by Association

  7. dbobway says:
    January 19, 2020 at 3:33 pm

    If George was a fish,
    I’d throw him back.

  8. gary says:
    January 19, 2020 at 3:34 pm

    george is using the same angle schiffty will use , orange man bad. the dems will get blown out of the water when their ‘evidence’ is presented.

  9. Tom22ndState says:
    January 19, 2020 at 3:35 pm

    Lil georgy is an irritant, if he wanted an answer to his question there are other members of the legal team that would be happy youI rebut his implied accusation.

  10. TAS says:
    January 19, 2020 at 3:36 pm

    I prefer…George Sniffanopoulus

  11. Zydeco says:
    January 19, 2020 at 3:40 pm

    If we let him George will Step On All of Us.

  12. Phil aka Felipe says:
    January 19, 2020 at 3:44 pm

    Stepincrapoulos, like the other network TV Sunday Morning Show hosts, is unwatchable IMHO.

  13. Orson says:
    January 19, 2020 at 3:44 pm

    Hey, anyone remember when the Vice President of ABC News stated that Stephanopoulos would only be an analyst. He would not report the news or question guests? Because, that would be inappropriate.

