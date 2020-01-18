DOJ Filing – Former Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein Admits to Authorizing Release of Lisa Page and Peter Strzok Text Messages…

It has always been a curious question about who released the controversial text messages between FBI lawyer Lisa Page and FBI Supervisory Agent Peter Strzok. In a DOJ court brief (full pdf below) in support of a motion to dismiss the lawsuit of Peter Strzok, former Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein explains how and why he authorized the release:
It would have been a little more interesting if Rosenstein could have narrowed down the timing of OIG notification from “in the summer of 2017”, as it would outline specifically when Rosenstein became aware of the controversial issue. Before or after he joined the crew in authorizing -and signing- a false FISA application?….
Obviously, at least in my opinion, the lack of specificity here is evidence of Rosenstein’s CYA motive. If Rosenstein was aware of the texts from inside the key participants of the Crossfire Hurricane team, prior to authorizing the third FISA renewal… he was either a complete doofus, or complicit and willfully blind. I digress.
Rosenstein saying he decided to release the text messages because they would inevitably become public after his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee during the Mueller investigation. Also saying he wanted to ensure they were not “cherry-picked” for public release by members of Chairman Bob Goodlatte’s committee.
“With the express understanding that it would not violate the Privacy Act and that the text messages would become public by the next day in any event, I authorized [Justice’s Office of Public Affairs] to disclose to the news media the text messages that were being disclosed to Congressional committees.”
Sketchy Rod Rosenstein’s five-page statement can found below in the attachment to the DOJ motion:
The original news reports from journalists gaining knowledge of the Strzok/Page text messages on December 2nd, 2017, always seemed tied to the ridiculous and coerced guilty plea by Michael Flynn signed two days earlier, November 30th, 2017.
Obviously those within the DOJ/FBI or IC were able to keep the texts hidden from “the summer” through the end of November…. Then Flynn was forced into the plea… and then suddenly a series of leaks from inside the FBI system started on December 1st, 2017. That chain of events led to congress asking questions and demanding to see them. As a result of those congressional inquires, Rosenstein authorized their release December 12th, 2017.
Rosenstink still smells like 💩
This settles it. Rosenstein is definitely a brown hat.
Very brown
Yeah, and definitely a very brown and runny actor. His past history is totally criminal.
At this point, all I can say is I sure hope there is justice for all soon.
Rosenstink should have been behind bars for his role in the Uranium One scandal and who knows whatelse. He is a two faced weasel with bug eyes.
Well whattaya expect? rosenstain is from the brown state of Merlin. (That’s right next to DC on the map.)
Merlin is a horrible state.
Craphat
Why was Rod Rosenstein allowed to be chosen by Jeff Sessions? And why weren’t they summarily dismissed when Mueller was appointed?
I guess it’s really true that hindsight is 20-20.
Because DC is a cesspool
I’m leaning towards doofus choosing to be blind. It seems to be a attribute with deep state actors.
No way blind! He is being sued by Sharyl Atkinson as one of the culprits involved in hacking onto her home computer with scary spyware. He looks like Walter Mitty but he is a real ruthless creep.
I tend to agree with Mr. Davis.
“he was either a complete doofus, or complicit and willfully blind.”
Third alternative: complicit and willfully blind doofus. Fourth alternative, and I have known a couple of these who had everyone fooled: a sharp a cunning fox pretending to be a doofus. I have come to wonder if Carter Page falls in this fourth category
I believe #4 will turn out to be a very apt description of Carter Page.
he was either a complete doofus, or complicit and willfully blind.
According to Kash Patel in Lee Smith’s book The Plot Against the President.
Rod didn’t know what a Woods File (for the Carter Page FISA warrant) even was.
So Kash’s vote is “doofus”.
Kash was Devin Nunes’ chief investigator.
How about BOTH, a blind doofus, and a Rat?
Nobody can say that these text messages aren’t extremely valuable. Well except Petie and the Lovely Paramour Lisa.
Where are the rest of the texts? And the redactions?
Complicit: 1000% Do not forget the illegal spying on Sharyl Attikisson years earlier. A slimy deep-state scum for years.
100% part of the coup!!! He’s up to his eyeballs in Uranium One, and connected to every Swamp creature this side of the Mississippi! He’s a corrupt POS!
If he released anything helpful to President Trump, it was because he was trying to save his own crooked ass!
Can we have a third option – “willful doofus”? Rod was put into the position he was because he was easy to control and wouldn’t ask questions. Only when it became obvious that the info was going to be made public, one way or another, did he decide that he better release it. He was definitely trying to protect himself which could mean that he will do so again if given an opportunity to choose between himself and those who were above him. Let’s hope that Durham/Barr give him that choice soon – and that he chooses to start spilling his guts!
How is that trusted plan working out for ya?
Ooh, I know! Trustier than ever!
Tic Toc sure hope the plan unfolds into Indictments before the clock rusts and is tossed in the garbage in resigned frustration. Tic Toc is also the legal strategy of Hilarity Clintoon letting the legal statutes expire. Tic Toc waits on no one.
I just remember his testimony before congress. It sticks in my mind like strzok’s.
But, we march forward and everyone finds a seat when the music stops.
I always go back to what Sundance and Bongino have references as the “civil war” that breaks out in summer of ‘17 when PapaD is set-up with the 10k. I wonder if this discovery is around that time (July 28th-31st) and how that plays into the DOJ/FBI “civil war” that starts (e.g. someone in FBI pushing this information out for expose along with Senator Johnson and company). Really would like others (and Sundance’s) take or assessment of this. It’s like this was Rosenstein’s warning shot that this will eventually come out. Don’t care if he is incompetent or corrupt, Rosenstein chose his side long time ago (spit!).
There are too many instances in question to view RR as a white hat.
I hope to God he did something prosecutable and that it happens.
Doesn’t Catherine Herridge have more of them? Now that she is with CBS will that preclude her from ever releasing them?
So sick of all of this- really wish someone would release a full declassification bomb.
Yes Carrie! And a bomb is what declassification is/will be.
POTUS KNOWS all of the crap these people have been part of; whole sections of it totally unknown to the rest of us. He has had to stand by and listen to the demon party and bitter clingers in his own party, as they huff about all the bad stuff HE has done. He knows the truth.
Mister President, sir, please make it “Bombs Away”. That is the ONE thing that will clear the game table, if anything can.
“Someone” currently indisposed by impeachment trial, and then the democRats will come up with something else…….
“Someone” had better be listening to the Tic For.
And just like Sundance said, keep in mind they had this info and still held it until Flynn pled guilty to a manufactured process crime. Makes me sick. Kick them in the a&@, Sidney! Kick them long and kick them hard. I’m worked up tonight.
So, I guess when Flynn plead guilty it Rosey think it was safe to release all incriminating evidence. This thing stink to high heaven. General Flyn was set up. The case against Flynn should be dismiss.
it always seemed to me that the entire page/strok thing was a steak for the junkyard dog… you know, keep people occupied type of thing….. the drama of it all, perfect for tabloids… and the whole overblown strok testimony with his histrionics and facial expressions…. perfect for the pictures… like an actor playing a role… i know… i know…. nutzo
He’s a conniving rat
Rosenstein is as crooked as they come. He knew it would get out so he released with many unnecessary redactions to hide many things.
His excuse is lame. It would be far better to release a few at a time. A lot of people have short memory so if you got one or two one week and then got a few more in a couple of weeks people would not see the context of them.
See drawandstrike twitter thread on Rosenstein. Worth reading the lead in before he gets to Rosenstein and Mueller.
Re my comment above, the thread on Rosenstein et al is long, and the impeachment bit is also included in it. Worth persevering as there is a very interesting viewpoint being put over by drawandstrike. Food for thought indeed.
Save a Patriot
Mikeflynndefensefund.org
Sidney Powell and others are working for minimal legal pay
heheh FISA warrants work both ways. Such a wealth of information touching Carter Page. Is it just me, or since the USMC approval does it seems we are getting key pieces to the puzzle confirmed? Between this and Sidney noting that there is a witness for the Flynn 302 and other stuff being revealed through court hearings that operated outside of the Huber, Horowitz etc. investigations, my thought is that Rosie sings a good soprano. RICO suave baby. RICO suave
Can anyone overlay FISC judge Contreras’ recusal on Sundance’s timeline above?
We still don’t know why he recused or if he was forced to do so and by whom.
For those that don’t recall, Rosenstein was part of the initial White Water SC team just before Ken Starr was appointed to lead the investigation. He’s been around for a really long time and I doubt he didn’t know what a Woods File was.
With everything else being covered up for months and years WHY were the texts released? WHO were the driving forces?
FISA JUDGE ROSEMARY COLLYER’S ORDER: DESTROY SURVEILLANCE DATA COLLECTED ON AND BEFORE MARCH 17, 2017, DATE “THE HAMMER” CIA/FBI WIRETAP ON TRUMP WAS EXPOSED AND SAME DAY SCHIFF HELD MEETING ON TRUMP WIRETAP CLAIM
https://theamericanreport.org/2019/12/24/fisa-judge-rosemary-collyers-order-destroy-surveillance-data-collected-on-and-before-march-17-2017-date-the-hammer-cia-fbi-wiretap-on-trump-was-exposed/
