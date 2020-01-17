Trey Gowdy Discusses Impeachment Trial – President Trump Adds Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz to Defense Team…

Posted on January 17, 2020 by

Trey Gowdy appears on Fox to discuss the anticipated points and counterpoints, accusations and defenses, and strategy within the upcoming impeachment trial.

Today it was also announced that President Trump’s defense team added Ken Starr, Alan Dershowitz, Robert Ray, Pam Bondi and Jane Raskin.  Those five will join Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow who are the primary defense lawyers.

117 Responses to Trey Gowdy Discusses Impeachment Trial – President Trump Adds Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz to Defense Team…

  1. beach lover says:
    January 17, 2020 at 1:31 pm

    I can only hope they rip Schiff and Co. to shreds.

    • Pedro Morales says:
      January 17, 2020 at 1:49 pm

      So on one side we have Ken Starr, Alan Dershowitz, Robert Ray, Pam Bondi Jane Raskin, Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow. On the other side is Adam Schiff Jerry Nadler and the 7 politically diverse dwarfs. Seriously? This is the New England Patriots vs The East Poodunk Senior Citizens Flag Football team. I am not one to underestimate an opponent but these 2 groups are not in the same galaxy nevermind the same neighborhood! I shall ask the question again—-Are the Democrats/Uniparty trying to lose on purpose??? Has the Uniparty ordered them to sink this case?
      They are going to present their case to a Senate that is comprised of many lawyers and judges and scholars. And them Dems point people have not been before a jury in 20 years. Trumps team has been before the SCOTUS multiple times. Dershowitz alone could shred them apart. This is like Toobin vs Dershowitz on CNN. And Trumps team wont have a time shortage. Plenty to go around. They wont be hogging the camera. They can divide up the bass, drum, and guitar solos to make everyone happy.

      • vikingmom says:
        January 17, 2020 at 1:57 pm

        The whole Dem strategy, IMHO, is simply a battle to get their talking points into the media so as to turn a handful of Senate seats blue in November. Every Republican in a tight race will be bombarded with ads saying that they “covered” for the President and don’t deserve to remain in office. The media will, as always, only report one side of the Senate trial and it will be the side that makes the President look guilty – the DNC can then smear the names/reputations of every Republican that votes to acquit. They only need to flip a handful of seats in order to take back the Senate and hold the House, which is their only goal at this point.

        • Pedro Morales says:
          January 17, 2020 at 2:14 pm

          True. But nobody pays attention to the MSM anymore. Its all about talk radio and local news which trends more conservative. WE political geeks way way way overestimate the power and reach of CNN WAPO and NYT. They have an incredibly small audience geared to NY CA and DC. One big confirmation bubble designed for corporate ad dollars. Peace and prosperity are a great campaign slogan to run on. Trump has a decision. Does he campaign for NeverTrumpers to keep the Senate or does he primary them and risk losing seats.

        • antiqueiron says:
          January 17, 2020 at 2:15 pm

          Exactly. Spot on. They want to deny Trump appointing any more SC justices.

        • WRB says:
          January 17, 2020 at 2:41 pm

          to turn a handful of Senate seats blue in November

          And that can happen by the squishes showing weak support or actually voting against POTUS. This would ensure the base not turning out for them (and maybe not at all).

        • Snellvillebob says:
          January 17, 2020 at 2:55 pm

          At times I wonder if this is an effort to destroy the Democratic party so the Squad does not take over half our government. Does Pelosi really believe that Bernie or Warren is goign to leave their fortunes alone?

      • H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
        January 17, 2020 at 2:23 pm

        PM – you just saved me a lot of typing. I couldn’t have said it better. Nice job!

      • Frankie says:
        January 17, 2020 at 2:25 pm

        Brown Starr is the weak link, Failed vs Clinton. Repped Epstein. Disgrace at Baylor.

      • cjzak says:
        January 17, 2020 at 2:28 pm

        Don’t forget about the Lawfare team standing just behind the Dems from the House. You can bet they will be guiding the ship just as they did during the impeachment hearings. It was their suggestions that Schiff and Nan and Nads followed to the letter to somehow cobble together the reasons PT needed to be impeached and it worked. I highly doubt they have been let go.

        • mimbler says:
          January 17, 2020 at 2:52 pm

          IMO, it only worked because the dems voted in lockstep. If the impeachment charge was that PDJT didn’t have a pet dog, they still would have impeached.

          I didn’t see any hint of brilliance, or even competence in the house impeachment. Lawfare didn’t earn their money IMO.

      • mauritia17 says:
        January 17, 2020 at 2:31 pm

        Also on our side we have the Lord Almighty. .

      • Robert Smith says:
        January 17, 2020 at 2:40 pm

        Pam Bondi?

      • wildsailor2018 says:
        January 17, 2020 at 2:40 pm

        The Demonrats will be surrounded by Lawfare. Watch for them to do all the talking anyway just like the House charade.

    • chojun says:
      January 17, 2020 at 2:17 pm

      This is going to be bad for the Democrats.

      The only problem is that the Democrats have signaled a strategy to continuously leak/present “evidence” to the trial which will cause it to drag on through the election.

      We’re seeing such ugly tactics because they really have absolutely no political leverage over him so they’re trying to create it.

      It’s disgusting, all of it.

    • T Carroll says:
      January 17, 2020 at 2:23 pm

      I agree. I want to see Schiff and Nadler and the rest of the Dems thoroughly humiliated and their faces rubbed in their own crap.

  2. freepetta says:
    January 17, 2020 at 1:33 pm

    I was thinking why they didn’t add Rudy, then I realized they will probably want to call him as a witness to dispel all this RAT 🐀 bullshiiiiiittt.

  3. Caius Lowell says:
    January 17, 2020 at 1:35 pm

    This whole Democrat Impeachment Schiff show is a joke — though a deadly serious 0bama socialist one…

    • sharon goodson says:
      January 17, 2020 at 1:58 pm

      State of VA is deploying brand new “armored ROOKs” for Monday per multiple
      sources.

      These are military style tactical fighting vehicles.

      Info on what they are:

      https://www.businessinsider.com/photos-the-rook-armored-caterpillar-vehicle
      -swat-teams-police-usa-iacp-2017-10

      http://tactical.ringpower.com/

      They cost roughly a third of a million dollars a copy, and look as sinister
      as all hell.

      Up to four armed marksmen can hide behind the shield, which can be
      elevated.

      The marksmen are exposed from the rear, as these a re a direct frontal
      assault style setup.

      It looks like they would have to jump if the platform was stuck in the
      elevated position, and who knows what happens to the folk on the platform if
      the 12,000 Lb vehicle sinks a track or has to move over an uneven object.

      At least two of their weapons are portal, which means unless they take them
      out of the mounts they only fire forward angles.

      They especially look vulnerable from above rear attacks, and of course if
      the encased operator is blinded by his windows and sensors being painted
      over/covered the would move blind or via observer commands.

      Interesting deployment, and as they have been openly observed in transport
      to Richmond, they are intended as psyops tool as much as a useful tool.

      Otherwise if they were “just in case” equipment they would have been
      transported covered.

      Liked by 2 people

      • antiqueiron says:
        January 17, 2020 at 2:24 pm

        They would be almost useless against overwhelming numbers like what will probably transpire at the rally. The Bearcats & MRAPS even more so. Three guys can neutralize them in one minute. One guy w\ a paintball gun obscures the driver’s vision & two with rifles covering the doors, & setting it on fire. Should be called M-TRAPS.

      • jkcinsalem says:
        January 17, 2020 at 2:50 pm

        Shades of Professor Fink and his numerous contraptions in the movie ‘The Great Race’.

  4. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 17, 2020 at 1:39 pm

    • beach lover says:
      January 17, 2020 at 1:45 pm

      It was a little risky using Dershowitz, although it can be effective…. lots of bad karma around him right now. I think Turley would have been better choice, bu maybe he was asked and refused.

      • Abster says:
        January 17, 2020 at 1:55 pm

        I as pretty surprised Turley wasn’t to be part of senate trial, too. I think he had several threats made against him and his family after his last appearance. Not everyone is willing to take the risks! We are dealing with crazy people. You can’t fix crazy.

      • Pedro Morales says:
        January 17, 2020 at 1:56 pm

        I will have to watch CNN and their “expert panel of pundits” try to down play their former colleague destroying the DNC case before their very eyes. Get your DVDs ready Treepers, we are going to see an epic meltdown. And Jeff Zucker may actually cut into the live feed to fire Dersh on air as a CNN contributor. Can’t Wait!!! Will they actually try to pretend that Schiff did well or will they lead the funeral procession and throw dirt on the impeachment coffin? The Mamet Principle will be in full effect. Andrew McCabe will be doing color commentary!!!

        • wildsailor2018 says:
          January 17, 2020 at 2:46 pm

          Maybe they can spring Avanati from jail and have him on the show to explain how the Demonrat legal team is superior and how Stormy Daniels should be called as a witness.

      • TarsTarkas says:
        January 17, 2020 at 2:11 pm

        Dershowitz doesn’t have a career he needs to protect, his faux friends have already abandoned him and hate on him for not walking in lockstep with Laurence Tribe.

        And he is very well aware what goes around comes around. Remember how the Republican Party was supposed to be absolutely toast after Nixon resigned? That Americans had to resign themselves to Democratic rule for all eternity? And again after Clinton won. And after Obama won. Yeah, I remember that too. Removal of the election’s choice because of policy differences will result in a true civil war, it’ll just be a question of how hot it is. Virginia is going to be the test case.

      • Newhere says:
        January 17, 2020 at 2:11 pm

        Agree re Dershowitz. Not happy with Ken Starr, either. The new additions seem more like “personalities” which may be what they were going for, but these aren’t particularly good ones. DiGenova would be more energizing, though I guess supposedly conflicted. I still would prefer Collins and Jordan. They are lawyers, and have the case, the politics, and the optics down cold. The carping by Senate republicans against having House Members present the defense shouldn’t have been a hindrance to the President adding them.

        Perhaps Turley was off the table because he was a “witness” in the house proceedings (even though they had constitutional lawyers sit and opine on the law, technically they were “witnesses”).

        I doubt I’ll watch one minute of this. I truly hate listening to Dershowitz and Starr. Maybe they can run circles around Schiff and Nadler, but they aren’t that likable. Collins and Jordan I tune in to see.

      • Chewbarkah says:
        January 17, 2020 at 2:22 pm

        Turley might seem like old news; he already made the case that this impeachment is unwarranted, and the Dems obviously did not care. For a second, even better known, liberal ConLaw expert to destroy the basis for this impeachment, sounds stronger than Turley redoux.

      • antiqueiron says:
        January 17, 2020 at 2:30 pm

        Dersh has far more credibility. The optics of having a leftist on Trump’s side in this are huge. That said, all this kind of stuff is really just window dressing as every senator already knows that this illegitimate “Impeachment” is a fraud & illegal farce. They already know how their gonna vote. It’s all a showtrial for the left to try to win the senate in 2020.

      • 🍺Gunny66 says:
        January 17, 2020 at 2:33 pm

        This will be Dershowitz’s Golden Egg, along with all the others.

        The Clinton impeachment will he nothing compared to this one. Especially with everyone on the internet now.

        The book deals and job offers with prestigious law firms alone will set them up for life. They win and they are set.

        And if the Senate Republicans are smart……..ah….yeah……they could he set up for a long time.

        Bottom line: The Dem’s poked the bear on this one. We may be witnessing the end of the Democratic Party….

        Our Very Special Genius

      • mimbler says:
        January 17, 2020 at 2:56 pm

        I understand it is a matter of personal preference, but I see Dershowitz as a universally respected legal opinion from the left, so he will be especially powerful testifying for PDJT.

    • TonyinLA says:
      January 17, 2020 at 2:09 pm

      That anti-semite Trump is at it again! /s

  5. Bogeyfree says:
    January 17, 2020 at 1:42 pm

    Now that PT has added Dershowitz and Starr, I wonder if they could first appeal the constitutionality of these impeachment charges under the Constitution to the Supreme Court?

    • Pedro Morales says:
      January 17, 2020 at 2:07 pm

      Nope. Its all about politics now and Trump has the votes. He wants a public aquittal for 2020. They will carpet bomb the Senators on the legal fallacy of this clown show case. Act 1 and 2 will be Dersh and Starr making a SCOTUS argument right at Roberts and the Senators. Lawfare will spoon feed Schiff and Nadler a weak rebuttal that they will bollocks up. The case will be destroyed on its merits and their will be a vote to acquit without a single witness being called. It will be that bad for Schiff and Nadler. IMHO. Expect Manchin, Jones, Cinema, and maybe a few other Dems to give the acquitall legitimacy.

  6. Reserved55 says:
    January 17, 2020 at 1:44 pm

    Mr and Mr Hemmeroid start their interview with Communist propaganda.

  7. junglee69 says:
    January 17, 2020 at 1:46 pm

    Isnt it funny, how the media focuses on the Maddow interview. But does not show the detailed interviews done by the OAN team focusing on the corruption regarding Ukraine. Sickening.

  8. JRD says:
    January 17, 2020 at 1:46 pm

    You’ve got to be kidding me. Pam Bondi? God Help US!

  9. jc says:
    January 17, 2020 at 1:47 pm

    I hope they go on serious offense. Once this circus gets going the clowns will have no power to shut it down. Why not choose this time to expose the whole ugly truth, when the leftist media won’t have a way to turn their cameras off.

    Of course, any dirty Senators will have a reason to want to stop it before the subject matter comes around to them personally. I wonder what the actual headcount of Senators dipping into misdirected “foreign aid” tax dollars laundered overseas would really turn out to be if fully exposed. I seriously doubt Biden lacked company, and I seriously doubt party affiliation will turn out to be the dividing line between the innocent and the guilty.

  10. frank field says:
    January 17, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    NEUTRON BOMB.

    I know, it’s overkill because 67 RINOS and Democrats wouldn’t dare expose themselves as UNIPARTY, but this move is still beautiful…just in case.

    We Treepers love our President. The President of the United States of America.

    All Americans should. By the grace of God, perhaps more truth will expand and found to be desirable as more truths come to light. Thus. We pray and work in our small ways.

    Sundance! You are an unheralded AMERICAN treasure.

    Trump for Rushmore 🕶

  11. CoHoBo says:
    January 17, 2020 at 1:49 pm

    The good, the fat, and the smugly.

  12. Deborah Fehr says:
    January 17, 2020 at 1:51 pm

    fall on your sword…like a Killary Sword? this sounds like something Hillary would pull.

  13. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 17, 2020 at 1:52 pm

    She’s baaaaaaaack! Dr Bandy Lee claims Dershowitz is mentally ill for defending Trump.

    Excerpt:

    A Yale professor of forensic psychiatry has diagnosed guess who — yours truly — as suffering from “psychosis” for expressing legal views that happen to be on the Constitutional rights of President Donald Trump. Dr. Bandy Lee has never met me, never examined me, never seen my medical records, and never spoken to anyone close to me. Yet she is prepared to offer a diagnosis of “psychosis” which she attributes to my being one of President Trump’s “followers.” (I voted for Hillary Clinton and am a liberal Democrat.)

    Indeed, Dr. Lee went even further, diagnosing “the severity and spread of ‘shared psychosis’ among just about all of Donald Trump’s followers.” Nor does she seem to be using these psychiatric terms as political metaphors, dangerous as that would be. She is literally claiming that we are mentally ill and our views should be considered symptoms of our illness, rather than as legitimate ideas.

  14. Reserved55 says:
    January 17, 2020 at 1:52 pm

    First witness.

  15. beach lover says:
    January 17, 2020 at 1:54 pm

    A little off topic, but can someone explain to me how they can have these Dem Senators take an oath of impartiality when they are doing everything in their power “publicly” to take the man down?

    Just another example of how really messed up this whole thing is, and they are making a mockery of our constitution.

  16. Reserved55 says:
    January 17, 2020 at 1:54 pm

  17. Zippy says:
    January 17, 2020 at 1:54 pm

    The impeachment should have been rejected outright by the Senate! But, since it wasn’t:

    Bannon Accuses Pelosi, Schiff And MSM Of Colluding On 11th Hour Impeachment Bombshells

    https://www.zerohedge.com/political/we-need-full-investigation-bannon-accuses-maddow-schiff-and-pelosi-colluding-11th-hour

    Adding to the collusion / ‘slow walk’ theory is the completion of a report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) requested by Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen, which found that President Trump’s pause of US aid to Ukraine violated the law. Of note, virtually every previous administration has received a similar nastygram from the GAO – just not the day after directly related impeachment articles were delivered to the Senate ahead of a trial.

    • Zippy says:
      January 17, 2020 at 2:09 pm

      On the GAO illegality verdict, it doesn’t matter one iota that it was also made against the actions of numerous other Presidents and they weren’t then impeached as Dan Bongino complains, it matters that in this case it deals with exactly the trumped up (pun intended) charge that got the impeachment to the Senate in the first place and it arrives only one day after the case was passed to the Senate. Waiting for that GAO verdict was probably the reason for the Dem delay.

      And the Republicans didn’t know about the GAO investigation or that its pending release was the likely reason for the delay in passing the impeachment to the Senate and, therefore, didn’t reject the impeachment outright as they SHOULD HAVE? Or do enough of them want Pence in charge and up for reelection in 2020 rather than Trump. Or are they just incredibly stupid? Or will they just use stupidity as their excuse?

    • GenEarly says:
      January 17, 2020 at 2:14 pm

      The Deep State democRats are Not going to just roll over and give up. More like Iwo Jima, cave by cave, body by body, very few surrenders, fanatically clinging to their NWO oaths and Marxist manifestos. MSM providing “air cover”, Feral Bureacrazy laying land mines.
      Nosiree, this is a fight to the grissley sinewy finish.

  18. freepetta says:
    January 17, 2020 at 1:57 pm

    Excellent interview. It’s ashame PDJT can’t use Trey. Regardless, I think Ratcliffe and Collins should be included in the President’s defense team.
    IMHO

  19. islandpalmtrees says:
    January 17, 2020 at 2:01 pm

    Levin should be added!

  20. webgirlpdx says:
    January 17, 2020 at 2:03 pm

    Flipped on CNN to see what those clowns were saying about the appointment of this legal team. They were joking about the 90’s, pulling out their Grunge attire and Nirvana music.

    Perhaps Dana Bash needs to pull out her playlist from 1787. What a shallow skank.

    • Guyski says:
      January 17, 2020 at 2:15 pm

      The average age of the Senate is 61.8 years, among the oldest in U.S. history. Gotta play for/to your audience; which is, the Senate. CNN is stuck on stupid. 🤣

  21. Merle Marks says:
    January 17, 2020 at 2:10 pm

    they should add Ray Donovan (and his baseball bat), and have him wait for Dems in the parking garage…

  22. Louisiana Steve says:
    January 17, 2020 at 2:15 pm

    Judging by the quality of witnesses called by the Democrats in the house hearings, I’d say we probably have nothing to worry about.

  23. Tiffthis says:
    January 17, 2020 at 2:16 pm

    Why Pam bondi? She was a lame duck during the Florida election midterm fiasco.

  24. islandpalmtrees says:
    January 17, 2020 at 2:16 pm

    President Trumps’s Brief should be huge, to include massive amounts of declassified information. Designed to take out Pelosi and Schiff for starters. Make this a trial about Pelosi and Schiff corruption. Then leave it up to viewers to connect Pelosi and Schiff corruption to the impeachment!

    Put Levin in to be the orator! Hardest hitting speaker I have ever seen.

    • antiqueiron says:
      January 17, 2020 at 2:48 pm

      I’m still trying to figure out how & when Trump will finally nuke our enemies. If ever. If he has decided not to bring down the deep state, this is all for nothing. Remember, he had decided not to go after hillary.

  25. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 17, 2020 at 2:17 pm

    I really like Robert Ray being added to the team.

  26. Linus in W.PA. says:
    January 17, 2020 at 2:25 pm

    I hope Trump’s team is good.

  27. Aeyrie says:
    January 17, 2020 at 2:25 pm

    OMG. Parnas couldn’t find the truth with two hands and a flashlight. My spidey senses screamed LIAR! before the guy even opened his mouth.

  28. markone1blog says:
    January 17, 2020 at 2:29 pm

    Sounds good. The first witness called by the President should be Adam Schiff.

  29. islandpalmtrees says:
    January 17, 2020 at 2:29 pm

    The Twitter star mocks the failed Democrat strategy to ruin this president.
    This is really good!

    “They are never right.”

  30. Reserved55 says:
    January 17, 2020 at 2:51 pm

    If witnesses are called,

