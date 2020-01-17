Senator Ted Cruz Walks Through Likely Senate Trial Process – Holds Same Concerns as Rand Paul…

Senator Ted Cruz appears for a discussion on the Senate impeachment trial.  Cruz walk through the most likely scenario of 24 hours prosecution case (two or three days), then 24 hours of defense case (two or three days); then the individual Senators submitting questions to the Chief Justice, John Roberts, to ask both sides.   This phase of the process should take two to three weeks total.  Then the issue of “witnesses” will be debated.

While the first week is unfolding in the Senate, President Trump will be attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and negotiating more economic benefits for the U.S.  Quite a remarkable contrast.

  1. margarite1 says:
    January 17, 2020 at 11:25 pm

    The rats continue to abuse their power and have the gall to accuse our hard working successful POTUS of what they themselves are doing. Oh how I wish they could all be thrown out and prosecuted for their waste of our money and abuse and corruption.

