President Trump Notes DNC Establishment Targeting Bernie Again…

The fourth quarter fundraising totals shocked the professional political class. Bernie is not only leading the polling, he’s also leading the fundraising… Things are serious now.
Professional party Democrats pay attention to personalities and policies in a general sense; however, professional democrats pay severe attention to the money. Amid Democrat circles elitism is defined by status; and status is defined by money.
Those united party interests rolled out the Elizabeth Warren gender card in a coordinated attack. Warren is inauthentic, and her pandering ‘wokeness’ is silly, but the limo-liberals and caviar-communists like her…. Go figure. President Trump sees the game and tweets about it: (this is the second time)
The Democrat professional party apparatus is playing with fire. Bernie Sanders’ socialist supporters will not accept another railroading like 2016. President Trump is correct, it is fun to watch.
I hope this time Bernie holds out for a nice place in Costa Rica or the Caribbean.
The true liberals are realizing there is a uniparty establishment built around Wall St and the military industrial complex. The MSM is not liberal, They are corporate globalists. True liberals are now spending time in our shoes and they don’t like it.
I’m surprised these liberals didn’t “get it” the first time around in 2016. Seth Rich sure did. They’re a little slow on the uptake.
Pedro:
H.L. Mencken said what people value most is privileges, not rights. To Sundance’s caviar communists the ultimate privilege is to have your cake, and eat it too. Flying to global warming conferences in your private jet: what a rush!
Obviously, Pocahontas has the same glow of leftist hypocrisy that they love as Hillary. I remember Alec Baldwin attending an Occupy Wall Street demonstration in a limousine. The audacity amplifies the fun. When the time comes, the dilettante rich leftists will stomp on the true radicals: their ingratitude for all the sacrifices of the billionaire Democrats will be the justification. Michael Bloomberg has already voiced his righteous indignation: we pay for the welfare state, we get to dictate the terms. He who pays the piper, calls the tune.
You can have the welfare state, or you can have freedom. Drudge has an article today about the pessimism of black Americans. Put your trust in big government, and reap the whirlwind.
Drudge? Who reads Drudge? If I want Axios, The Daily Beast and CNN, I’ll just look in my SPAM folder.
He could go to Costa Rica. Isn’t that already a commie country?
One of the most ironic things I’ve truly believed over the last few years is how they could have joined some of us, had they not been so blinded by their rage.
Trump is no more a Republican than Bernie is a Democrat. They’re both populists, taking very different tacks obviously, but trying hard to buck the elitist ownership of our country that has had a stranglehold. We could have found a few policy items with common ground and I am quite positive Trump would have extended olive branches had they been even remotely sane enough to see we could get some things done that we agree with.
At this point, however, I think PT is more happy (and I’m not even sad about it) to stick it in their eye over and over again.
Maybe they will come around? Saw this article about how antifa is going to join the 2A advocates in Virginia, quotes are from the antifa guys:
“I think it’s been pretty important for us to focus on the fact that gun control in America has a legacy of racist enforcement. Like taking guns away from black people, because black people were perceived as a threat to property and the sanctity of the state.”
As well as:
“This is our fight as much as anyone else’s. It’s our state, and we are left largely out of the debate. The presence of an armed left is not discussed, it’s not understood.”
https://www.redstate.com/alexparker/2020/01/16/767171/
Redstate thinks it will be a hot mess. I hope not, might be a turning point though…
I think that would be terrible. With antifa’s gratuitous violence it would portray gun ownership by civilians as terribly dangerous.
I want no association with antifa in any way. Of course, “you don’t always get what you want”
They do anger much better. Also, all so many of
them are either gay, single or affluent empty nesters.
So many of our side has children, jobs, financial
concerns that keep them from dropping things at a
minute’s notice. Have to choose between making
a statement, or making the mortgage.
That said, I hope that they call out Pelosi, call out
Schiff, call out Warren. When this crowd knows that
they’ve been had, it won’t bid well for queen Nancy
and the others.
When they figure out that the whole impeachment
timing was just to take out the opposition for both
parties it could get interesting. Nancy RUSHES
the articles through. To besmirch Trump. Then sits
on them. To disable Bernie from campaigning effectively.
How long was it, exactly, before the impeachment
articles finally found their way to the Senate? Can’t
It be said that Nancy is running out the clock so
nothing inconvenient happens in Iowa.
Also, watch what Bernie does or doesn’t say about
all this. How many figured out who’s side the Bushes
were really on, once Trump took office? It was from
what they HADN’T said the prior 8 years. The same
thing might just apply to the Bernie Bots. It has before.
Just thinking about the last time…didn’t Hillary give Bernie a house on a lake if he would support her and encourage his supporters to vote for her? Thinkin’ guid pro quo…
There is an island in the USVI that will be available soon.
Already sold to a ME guy.
The US Virgin Islands is seeking to seize Jeffrey Epstein’s private islands and other assets in a new lawsuit that alleges the disgraced financier trafficked, sexually assaulted, and held captive young women and girls at his properties in the Caribbean at an even larger scale than previously known.
https://hksar.org/a-lawsuit-wants-to-seize-jeffrey-epstein-s-private-islands-and-fortune-money-could-go-to-victims
Doesn’t matter if Bernie does, or not.
His ‘supporters’ are gonna burn the place to the ground, and salt the earth, if they get shafted again.
I watched the Dem convention in 2016.
It was ALMOST a riot, what with wikileaks dumping the DNC emails, showing what,all Bernie supporters knew.
The only way Bernie talked them out of rioting, was by saying ;
“Remember ’68! If you riot, you’ll GIVE the election to Donal Trump! Like Nixon.
We have to hold our fire, and work to beat TRUMP!”
So, WHAT can he, or anyone else,say to them, when they get shafted again THIS time?
And the DNC, being the planners and schemers they are, have been planning and scheming to keep the nomination FROM him, since the 2016 election.
And, given that every scheme they have come up with, since the 2016 election has blown up in their faces, I comfortably predict 2020 DNC Convention, in Milwaukee, will make the ’68 Chicago convention look like a,walk in the park.
Only two questions; will the Police stand aside, when Antifa and BLM storm the Convention center?
And, will Dan Rather get roughed up on the Convention floor, as he did in ’68?
He’s getting a little old and presumably frail, for that kind of foolishness.
Perhaps he should stay up in the booth, and let a younger reporter, say Jim Acosta, work the floor?
Must see,TV!
Almost worth a revolution, to see Acosta get butt-kicked.
Yup. And it will be Antifa bernie bros, vs. DNC, so thats a battle we can enjoy spectating!
I watched the 2016 Colorado Dem convention live on YouTube, where they held up Bernie reps at the credentialing desk while the rules votes were taken early inside. That was a scam. Then later CA’s Sen. Feinstein was hoisted onstage to tell the Bernie reps – in Colorado – to sit down and shut up. You can probably still see it on YouTube.
Yes, they heavily handedly rigged it, from day one. All Bernies supporters KNEW it, but the DNC emails rubbed their noses in it.
Correct me if I have the wrong guy, but wasn’t Mittens involved
with something during HIS convention back when? Something
about bus loads of supporters of an opposing vote being taken
round and round the building while the vote was actually being
taken?
You know, Bernie could be holding out for a few nice toys. But, then again he has a hart condition – right Hillary.
More like a condo in Miami Beach!
Maybe Crimea.
Burn baby burn.
Or is it Bern baby bern?
Fun to watch, indeed.
#FeelTheBern
The hostile communist takeover of the Democrat Party is almost complete.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Burn Bernie, again!
Bernie gets burned again, and his supporters will wage war at the DNC convention like never seen before. But the most important thing is that they will stay home and not vote for whoever is the DEMORAT nominee. Trump knows this and is inciting the Bernie supporters.
I’m afraid that most Dimmies will do exactly what their masters order them to do. They won’t like it, but they’ll vote however Oprah and Ellen tell them to, anyway. This is who they are.
There aren’t too many “principled” Democrats to be had. If they had that much sense they’d already be #walkaways, like their Republican counterparts who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, against the wishes of their “betters.”
Imagine how great this country could be if *everyone* got woke and smelled the covfefe! To think that anybody would cry over crazy “lakehouse” Bernie at this point.. just goes to show you how NPC they truly are.
Judith, very true. Now that Oprah has helped to break up the royal family in the UK she will turn her attention back to our politics to tell her followers who to vote for here.
Agree, there aren’t too many, and most may already have walked away …. but if there ARE any, they’re with Bernie, and it may take a while but once that switch is flipped, it’s flipped …
It may seem counter-intuitive, but the ones most likely to grasp the lie are Bernie voters (but you may be right, most who would see it maybe already have … but it’s always possible!)
Some are a breath away from supporting Trump.
Bernie gained a lot of cred as the ONLY one to step into the ring as an alternative to Clinton in 2016, and for remaining consistent throughout his decades in politics (except for the notable example of immigration). It hasn’t gone unnoticed that Bernie gets rolled and falls in line. See, immigration: many understand that the democrats are woke corporatist elitists on immigration, and that Bernie surely knows this, but has capitulated anyway. Nor has it gone unnoticed that Trump doesn’t get rolled and doesn’t fall in line. And Trump just negotiated a trade deal way better for labor than Obama ever even *tried* to negotiate, or that Bernie would even be able to think up.
Bernie attracts socialists, but also, political outcasts and idealists. Eventually, some of the outcasts and idealists will see past ingrained prejudices and find cause with the patriots. Realizing your guy is being railroaded without pushing back (AGAIN) is highly motivating.
True Believers like Berners are among the most apt to spin 180 and vote for the opposite guy. Eric Hoffer described this in his book The True Believer. A fair number of Berners voted for Trump in 2016. If he does not get the nomination expect more. California itself might end up in play.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Bern baby, burn.
And if violence breaks out in Milwaukee, the Dems are going to hand Wisconsin to us again.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I’m not crying for Bernie. Not one bit, EVER!
He doesn’t care one jot whether he becomes President or not. He knows he will get another house at the end of this road. He’s a team player.
He doesn’t care how many Bernie Bros he hurts or drains of $$$ in the process either. He proved that last time, when he failed to go after the DNC, and left them all alone to fight against the DNC. A fight they lost.
For the 1000th time, they can pick whoever they want for their candidate. It’s their business and no one else’s. Period. It is all an illusion anyway, including their FAKE POLLS and their FAKE audiences.
Court Concedes DNC Had the Right to Rig Primaries Against Sanders
by Michael Sainato
26 Aug 17
https://observer.com/2017/08/court-admits-dnc-and-debbie-wasserman-schulz-rigged-primaries-against-sanders
This is why we must never let them take away the electoral college.
If they every take away the electoral college they’ll be begging for back the next election as a Republican wins the popular vote in a landslide. The only thing these clowns are good at is getting hit in the face with their own boomerang.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree with all of this, and I agree they will rig it if there is any perceivable way to but it only goes to a certain extent. The RNC bent and the DNC will have to as well if they want any voter turn out. Back in the day they could pull a brokered convention but today? Now?Left/Right couldn’t be any more different but almost all Americans are anti-establishment at this point – If they are not careful in their rigging, they could find themselves with a 1968 DNC Convention instead of a 2020.
You might say the Court codified ‘Boss” Tweed’s rules, which span three centuries of Democrat politics.
“I don’t care who does the electin, so long as I get to do the nominatin.”
“As long as I count the votes, what are you going to do about it.”
TwoLaine-I agree completely. Sanders is a cynical opportunist like the rest. He and his wife are millionaires. “Little people” my azz. Limousine Leftists. as are Warren, “the squad” and the Black Congressional Caucus.
Watching my democrat friends dither over the candidate is like watching kids play tea party with stuffed animals. Wait, can you possibly think any of this is real, or matters?
It’s true — I’m sure the dems have some overwrought plan, and that it won’t matter one bit. They fundamentally misunderstand the electorate. So however adept they’ve become at rigging, we just have to pray haven’t mastered outright theft. Because as long as they have to rely at least somewhat on their voter manipulation schemes and candidate chicanery, all the plotting is just one big delicious, slow-motion train wreck.
Interesting how the estabishment Democrat party doesn’t back Sanders just as the establishment Republican party doesn’t back Trump. It’s hard for me to see how either party survives the 2020 election intact.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
DL,
Oh, I agree on this one.
Donald Trump represents the desires of the Republican base, AGAINST the interests of the RNC.
Bernie Sanders represents the desires of the Democrat base, against the interests of the DNC.
Both are, in their way the epitome of their respective bases.
Both the RNC and the DNC have been playing the same rigged game, manipulation, and lieing to their bases.
A most “honest” campaign, representing the two divergent parties BASES, would be Trump vs Sanders.
Neither PARTY really wants either, and definetly DOES NOT want the debate of Globalism/ CONmunism vs. America First MAGAnomic Capitalism.
It doesn’t benefit the PARTIES. Or, more accurately the two faced Uniparty.
Difference: Pres Trump truly does represent his base. Sanders will sacrifice “the little people” is a hot second if it means more wealth/power for him and his wife.
LikeLike
Oh, I well understand the difference!
In that regard, Bernie is like a Mitt or McStain.
Bernie has the con figured out – get just enough of the voters to force the leader into buying you off. It’s all about 2nd place. Big fat payday and while the POTUS is working his azz off, Bernie’s chillin in that sweet Summer villa…all the time crowing about being for the little guy…But 3 years ago they bought him off his sheeples didn’t go for Hilareah. I hope DNC or whoever is running the joint tells Bernie to pound sand this time – at least we won’t have to listen to his campaign drivel anymore.
Because there is only one party and we aint in it. The 2 parties are different sides of the same coin. Wall St, the military industrial complex, and globalism is their creed. They all must believe in these founding principles.The Dem and Rep “differences” over abortion, guns, school prayer, etc is just an illusion to convince all the sheeple that we have a choice. We dont! Politicians are selected (party) not elected (people). Mitch can fight it out over judges and courts. That is all small potatoes. Its about the trillions. Even judges like RBG and Kavanaugh are in line when it comes to those trillions. choice is an illusion.
There is ONE difference. The GOP actually lets their voters pick the candidate
Are the 2016 Bernie supporters the same as the 2020 supporters? Dupes?
In my opinion, as far as I can see… Sanders is the only one with real name recognition and real support, not media manufactured mumbo-jumbo. All these other folks are either old news with big time baggage (Biden, Bloomberg, Warren) or nobodies (Boot edge edge, Kolobo-whatever). As the media cycled through each new candidate, rolling out each as the “next big thing” (remember Beto’s turn, then Harris, etc) – Now I look back and think it was because they were desperately trying to stop Sanders who was clearly leading at that early stage. Now that we are closer to votes being cast, they have to put out less-fake polls to save face. What do you know? Sanders leads, and with Warren imploding herself by refusing to shake his hand at the debate in a desperate gambit; I think her chances of being a real “splitter” of Sander’s vote for the “Chosen One” also imploded. The desperation grows…
POTUS will destroy Sanders and the ideology he represents, it should be one hell of a show!
I don’t agree with him, or even like him, but Bernie is certainly sincere and committed to his communist agenda. That is his appeal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
True believer. That.
Bernie is certainly sincere and committed to his communist agenda.
As long as it doesn’t get in the way of life being good for Bernie. He’s not just some nice old man.
bofh-“Sanders is not just some nice old man.” Right on! Not even close to “some nice old man”. He is committed to his agenda for YOU. For himself he prefers the palace, just like Stalin before him.
Wouldn’t it be a real scorcher if Ds tossed Hilderbeast into the ring at the last second and Bernie & supporters got the final wipeout by her again! Wouldn’t put it past the Ds.
LikeLiked by 2 people
gzuf:
Are you sure Trump would destroy Sanders, in a culture where multi-millionaires like Hillary and Pocahontas can masquerade as leftists?
The welfare state should redistribute wealth: if you’re not Jeff Bezos, you’re a victim. This endless, hopeless game of redressing grievances can never end. Warren Buffett, whose corporations owe billions in back taxes, gets to whine his taxes are too low: a short-term dodge, Warren; in the long term, your doom.
If Bernie still is a front-runner, in a world where Venezuela is in the news everyday: a government and an economic system Bernie still supports, then why should Bernie lose?
With that tweet he is putting more nails in the coffin. He could care less who wins, it’s about the inner fights. Trump can’t destroy the Democrat Party no more than the republican, he makes them do it. More rope.
Sure they will accept it..they’re already broken in.
does anybody know if Bernie gets elected if he has any plans to collectivize the farms?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love watching Dim self eating Aligators in the swamp! 🤐
Warren may talk crazy, but the Dems know they can control her. Control is what establishment types in both parties want so desperately to restore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh goodie a replay of 1968 when the radical wing of the democrat party rioted through democrat controlled Chicago. Problem is Milwaukee doesn’t have as many policemen, although even the Mayor of Chicago needed Illinois National Guard troops to control the situation.
Wonder how long it will take Bernie’s lemmings to realize Bernie sold them out for cash again, like 2016 at the urging of Barrack Obama.
And still if it hadn’t been for Wallace Humphrey would have won. As it was Nixon just squeaked into office.
Not exactly a replay, Cops can’t meet violence with violence anymore. Milwaukee WILL burn and window will break.
Warren is just a tool of the Dem establishment to split the progressive vote and deny Sanders the nomination and hand it to Joe Biden. I called this many months ago. Worse, Pelosi did withhold impeachment articles to give Joe Biden an open field in Iowa to defeat Sanders there.
It’s crazy that two cycles in a row they would not play fair with Sanders. His supporters will again either sit it out or vote Trump in 2020.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sanders isn’t a democrat. Why would the DNC want him on the ticket? He could have run as an independent, but immediately would have been dead in the water. To me, Bernie looks like an irritant to the Dimms. By now and after being affiliated with Bernie’s gals, The Squad & Friends, the DNC power elite must surely know that they have been taken over almost completely. Senile old QuidProJoe is their most recognizable old school Dimm candidate. Bloomie is handy, but not a reliable democrat. Word is that Bloomie+Stacey Abrams together were able to raise only a tiny crowd of about 125 recently. Hillary is getting dusted off, but probably still has too much of a reputational stench.
I continue to believe that Big Mike Obama will be the relief player for them. Cannot imagine that the DNC would allow Bernie to be the candidate on their ticket.
LikeLiked by 1 person
and hand it to Joe Biden
No one actually gives a crap about Joe Biden. His candidacy is simply the visible surface of the three-dimensional entity named “Protect Obama”. Well, not just Obama, the entire rotten swamp.
So the young are voting for the oldest candidate? Makes perfect sense to me!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And if Sanders were to be elected…….who would raise a question about a 78 year old man dying in office?
If Sanders was 10-years younger, I’d be much more worried.
IMHO his poor health is enough of an X-factor to doom him. Americans don’t like the idea of a frail President. The heart issues and the obvious advanced age (he’ll be 79 in September) are serious considerations when voting for the most powerful man in the world.
LikeLiked by 1 person
His choice for VP will be critical.
Sanders – Gabbard?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not Gabbard. Too much of a loose cannon. Plus not at all on board with the Industrial Military Complex. I could see her running third party to draw off the Russian-influenced vote.
Love to see The Bern chose AOC…
Popcorn futures up bigly…
I don’t hear beach house Bernie complaining. Another tilt at the windmill, .another beach house …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Deja vu all over again Bernie. One of my favs from 2016 .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes they are playing with fire. What they did to Bernie is why I’m even here.
There is connective tissue from when the Clinton campaign first started bizarrely carping about “the Russian email hack” back in the summer of 2016, to distract from the damaging revelations about the DNC/Clinton primary rigging and collusion; to the infamous, post-election “17 agency consensus” about the “Russian interference to help Trump” to try to de-legitimate the election; to the preposterous IC media blitz and leaking campaign to scare up “Russian Collusion” hysteria; to the falsely predicate Mueller probe to cover it all up and perpetuate the soft coup …. and on and on.
Point being, at least a swath of 2016 Bernie voters have been tracking the Great Lie of 2016 as closely for as long as MAGA patriots. I realize many MAGA patriots have been watching for years or decades before this; but from summer of 2016 onward, many Bernie leftists having been watching in lock-step. Say what you will about Bernie — he attracted those on the left who were sick of the corruption. There was a silent awaking for many of us on the left in 2016. It was a long time coming, but in 2016, things snapped into focus. I say “silent” because many of us are still wandering the wilderness …. commenting (like me) on blogs like CTH, but still surrounded by CNN-watching deranged lunatics. But I know we’re out there. And I suspect there are more of us all the time. And the OUTRAGEOUS Pocahontas/CNN hot mic stunt probably just awakened a whole new crop.
I am historically a liberal, 100% MAGA, 100% patriot, and here’s how I see it: There may come a day (I HOPE there comes a day!), when we’ve drained the swamp and restored patriots to governing roles. When we’ve rooted out the graft, and held the criminals accountable. I think it will take at least a generation, maybe more, and I pray we do it.
Once we’re done, we can go back to traditional debates about the nature and scope of the safety net, how we limit and apportion taxes, how we balance civil liberties and security, etc — all the debates we may have in good faith and I might disagree with some of my fellow MAGA patriots on how those balances should play out. I pray we get back to good faith left-right debates. But until we pull out the rot, root and branch, those debates are impossible and irrelevant and don’t matter. None of any disagreements I might have with patriots on the right currently matter, because until we fix our republic, we stand together, period full stop.
The democrats indeed are playing with fire. Because there ARE actually patriots on the left side too, and they do not put party above truth, justice and fairness, and once they see the score, they can’t unsee it.
Trump has *always* sympathized with crazy Bernie, because he’s always instinctively understood core political fault lines.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Possibly your last statement is correct. I tend to think Trump wants to “help” Bernie because Sanders is a big fat slow-ball on the outside corner begging to be hit out of the park and into his beach house.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think sympathizing with Bernie is all up side. He’d happily run against him, or attract his disaffected voters.
LikeLike
I appreciate hearing your honest views, and that #walkaways are lurking here. I am your doppelgänger on the Republican side. My party left me as well, at about the same time as yours did. It was well before 2016.
Donald Trump came on the scene right before the USA was officially dissolved to accommodate a “New World Order.” Those plans had been decades in the making.
I was a Republican who despised the Bushes, the Cheneys and everything that they stood for. I despised the military industrial complex. To be honest, I never cared for Reagan either, because he destroyed CA by giving amnesty to millions of illegal migrants. He helped big business. But instead of “lifting all boats” they took the money and ran.
My point is that Democrats are not the only #walkaways, and RepubliCONS are in for a rude awakening if they think us Deplorables will *ever* settle for business as usual again. The entire world is woke and, Trump or no Trump, that genie will NEVER, EVER go back into that UNiparty bottle.
Does all of this kabuki dancing leave room for Hill again or Moochie?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Question, can Bernie “leave” the Democrat primaries and run as an independent?
Or perhaps threaten to leave & run as an independent, thus splitting the vote of whoever ends up winning the Dem primary and cementing the win for Trump?
If he threatened this, perhaps he could force the DNC’s hand to allow him to win the primary…
Thinking out loud here.
Either way, this bodes so very well for our 45th President. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bernie assiduously avoids truly antagonizing the democrat establishment. And threatening an independent run wouldn’t work. They’d cast him the ultimate spoiler and try to shame all his voters …. even if it assured a Trump victory, they’d burn everything down before rallying behind Bernie.
The thing to realize about the democrats is they’d much rather lose to Trump again (and consolidate power and funding vis a vis The Resistance) than let Bernie have the nomination.
A brokered convention is pretty much guaranteed; is sure to utterly infuriate and demoralize the left, and especially Bernie voters; and yes, bodes VERY well for 45!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Bernie doesn’t get the nomination AOC will run for President in 2024. That will be a s**tstorm.
In 1980, the establishment wanted Globalist Bush Sr. to be the nominee, but the people wanted populist Ronald Reagan as the nominee. Despite disliking Bush Sr., Reagan agreed to compromise and accept Bush as his VP. Less than two months after Reagan was sworn in, a would be assassin tried to take Reagan out. If Reagan had died Bush would have become President. Coincidence?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was paying much attention then, but was crazy guy that shot Reagan not known to the Bush family in some way ?
John Hinckley Sr. had dinner with Bush around that time,
but I’m sure everything else was just a coincidence. S/
Hopefully the Bernie crowd is so infuriated they stay home.
Suicide by Bernie, suicide by Biden, suicide by Warren what difference does it make, right Hillary.
Michael Bloomberg 2020 presidential.
Maybe Mike is taking out the trash?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Blooming Idiot has spent nearly $250 million already for (the last time I checked) barely 1% support in Iowa.
So why am I seeing constant ads for him here in Ohio, ads which are also running in many other states?
Two possible answers: #1. He is thinking of a Third-Party campaign already. #2. He is threatening the DEM establishment with a Third Party run, so that they will choose him as a “compromise” candidate, probably taking Warren on as V-P or more likely Harris.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bloomberg does not have the likeability to get himself elected in a national race.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bring Joe Lieberman in to save the Dim Mafia.
He’s also Jewish, he is smarter and one year younger than Bernie.
The true young hope of the Dims!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lieberman is more likely to vote Trump than vote Democrat. Remember how they primaried him in a Senate race. He still was reelected as a Democrat, because he had mucho crossover appeal, but he hasn’t forgotten. And the people who screwed him were Clintonites, which are now the right wing of the the ‘D’s.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree AND I think Lieberman-at this point- is actually closer to Pres Trump politically, economically etc than he is to the Democrat Party
LikeLike
The Bernie campaign mascot
oops, wrong post. sorry. But
Bernie Sanders and his types are why Joseph McCarthy was a dedicated anti-Communist crusader.
Sorry, Joe McCarthy was a dedicated pro-Joe McCarthy crusader. He turned out to be right on communists in the government, but then a broken one-handed clock is right once a day too. He damn near won the Cold War for the Russians with his antics.
Cuba is in the Caribbean.
Don’t forget the Bern could run under his affiliation as an Indie.
Interesting- a commenter here mentioned Drudge linked to a poll of black voters…
So I checked:
https://www.inquirer.com/politics/nation/black-americans-pessimistic-trump-poll-20200117.html
Note its a splainer that tells blacks what to think, ie “Trump raaaaaccisss”
(Which reminds me of Drudges drift leftward…)
But if you are skeptical of polls and you dig deeper and go to the source, Ipsos, and
you get a very different spin:
“But is Biden the only one who can energize this base?
Sanders has significant – and perhaps surprising – support among African American voters
The most striking result from the Vice/Ipsos survey was unexpectedly strong support for Bernie Sanders. When asked straight up whether they would consider voting for Sanders in the general election, 56% of African American respondents said yes—statistically tied with Biden at 54%.”
https://www.ipsos.com/en-us/sanders-and-african-american-vote
No wonder the DNC-Dems instructed CNN to knife old Bernie…
Seems black folk dont have much use for Old White Wimmen House Slave Librarian Nannies with truth issues…
And
My guess is OldJoe helping his son Hunter to get rich is not playing well…with young blacks.
Auntie Maxine can get away with that, but younger BLM-BAMN-AniFa POC dont care for it…
It appears the intersectional intertribal warfare is spreading to young vs old.
It was only a matter of time before they pushed Gramma Off The Cliff…
More Lefty Autophagia, and
More popcorn, please.
A convergence in Milwaukee. Dem controlled. Dems hate law enforcement and rule of law and incarceration. Other Dem mayors let Antifa run wild. Convention will be in brand new arena used by Milwaukee Bucks. Bucks owners are rich Dem donors who will see their building burned. Must see tv.
Simple…. Bernie Sanders is the only Democratic candidate who cannot be reliably controlled by DNC/“deep state”/Secret Society… he’d be a loose cannon in the Oval Office.
Offer a $40M book deal and tax free relief of all personal debt, and Bernie will take the fall for Pocahontas like he did for Clinton.
But since neither have a chance of winning this year, me thinks the DNC has already decided to have Bernie Cannibal stew before election night.
https://whiskeytangotexas.files.wordpress.com/2018/02/camel-eye-of-needle.jpg?w=516&zoom=2
