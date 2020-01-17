President Trump Notes DNC Establishment Targeting Bernie Again…

Posted on January 17, 2020 by

The fourth quarter fundraising totals shocked the professional political class. Bernie is not only leading the polling, he’s also leading the fundraising…  Things are serious now.

Professional party Democrats pay attention to personalities and policies in a general sense; however, professional democrats pay severe attention to the money. Amid Democrat circles elitism is defined by status; and status is defined by money.

Those united party interests rolled out the Elizabeth Warren gender card in a coordinated attack.  Warren is inauthentic, and her pandering ‘wokeness’ is silly, but the limo-liberals and caviar-communists like her…. Go figure. President Trump sees the game and tweets about it: (this is the second time)

The Democrat professional party apparatus is playing with fire.  Bernie Sanders’ socialist supporters will not accept another railroading like 2016. President Trump is correct, it is fun to watch.

This entry was posted in Bernie Sanders, Big Government, Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2020, Fabian Socialists - Modern Progressives, Occupy Type Moonbats, propaganda, Socialist, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

106 Responses to President Trump Notes DNC Establishment Targeting Bernie Again…

  1. The Boss says:
    January 17, 2020 at 3:39 pm

    I hope this time Bernie holds out for a nice place in Costa Rica or the Caribbean.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • Pedro Morales says:
      January 17, 2020 at 3:58 pm

      The true liberals are realizing there is a uniparty establishment built around Wall St and the military industrial complex. The MSM is not liberal, They are corporate globalists. True liberals are now spending time in our shoes and they don’t like it.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Judith says:
        January 17, 2020 at 4:18 pm

        I’m surprised these liberals didn’t “get it” the first time around in 2016. Seth Rich sure did. They’re a little slow on the uptake.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • Raptors2020 says:
        January 17, 2020 at 4:27 pm

        Pedro:
        H.L. Mencken said what people value most is privileges, not rights. To Sundance’s caviar communists the ultimate privilege is to have your cake, and eat it too. Flying to global warming conferences in your private jet: what a rush!

        Obviously, Pocahontas has the same glow of leftist hypocrisy that they love as Hillary. I remember Alec Baldwin attending an Occupy Wall Street demonstration in a limousine. The audacity amplifies the fun. When the time comes, the dilettante rich leftists will stomp on the true radicals: their ingratitude for all the sacrifices of the billionaire Democrats will be the justification. Michael Bloomberg has already voiced his righteous indignation: we pay for the welfare state, we get to dictate the terms. He who pays the piper, calls the tune.

        You can have the welfare state, or you can have freedom. Drudge has an article today about the pessimism of black Americans. Put your trust in big government, and reap the whirlwind.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • no-nonsense-nancg says:
        January 17, 2020 at 4:44 pm

        He could go to Costa Rica. Isn’t that already a commie country?

        Like

        Reply
      • BoreMole says:
        January 17, 2020 at 4:45 pm

        One of the most ironic things I’ve truly believed over the last few years is how they could have joined some of us, had they not been so blinded by their rage.

        Trump is no more a Republican than Bernie is a Democrat. They’re both populists, taking very different tacks obviously, but trying hard to buck the elitist ownership of our country that has had a stranglehold. We could have found a few policy items with common ground and I am quite positive Trump would have extended olive branches had they been even remotely sane enough to see we could get some things done that we agree with.

        At this point, however, I think PT is more happy (and I’m not even sad about it) to stick it in their eye over and over again.

        Like

        Reply
        • The Deplorable Tina says:
          January 17, 2020 at 5:04 pm

          Maybe they will come around? Saw this article about how antifa is going to join the 2A advocates in Virginia, quotes are from the antifa guys:

          “I think it’s been pretty important for us to focus on the fact that gun control in America has a legacy of racist enforcement. Like taking guns away from black people, because black people were perceived as a threat to property and the sanctity of the state.”

          As well as:

          “This is our fight as much as anyone else’s. It’s our state, and we are left largely out of the debate. The presence of an armed left is not discussed, it’s not understood.”

          https://www.redstate.com/alexparker/2020/01/16/767171/

          Redstate thinks it will be a hot mess. I hope not, might be a turning point though…

          Like

          Reply
          • mimbler says:
            January 17, 2020 at 5:21 pm

            I think that would be terrible. With antifa’s gratuitous violence it would portray gun ownership by civilians as terribly dangerous.

            I want no association with antifa in any way. Of course, “you don’t always get what you want”

            Like

            Reply
      • Your Tour Guide says:
        January 17, 2020 at 5:00 pm

        They do anger much better. Also, all so many of
        them are either gay, single or affluent empty nesters.

        So many of our side has children, jobs, financial
        concerns that keep them from dropping things at a
        minute’s notice. Have to choose between making
        a statement, or making the mortgage.

        That said, I hope that they call out Pelosi, call out
        Schiff, call out Warren. When this crowd knows that
        they’ve been had, it won’t bid well for queen Nancy
        and the others.

        When they figure out that the whole impeachment
        timing was just to take out the opposition for both
        parties it could get interesting. Nancy RUSHES
        the articles through. To besmirch Trump. Then sits
        on them. To disable Bernie from campaigning effectively.

        How long was it, exactly, before the impeachment
        articles finally found their way to the Senate? Can’t
        It be said that Nancy is running out the clock so
        nothing inconvenient happens in Iowa.

        Also, watch what Bernie does or doesn’t say about
        all this. How many figured out who’s side the Bushes
        were really on, once Trump took office? It was from
        what they HADN’T said the prior 8 years. The same
        thing might just apply to the Bernie Bots. It has before.
        i

        Like

        Reply
    • madeline says:
      January 17, 2020 at 4:22 pm

      Just thinking about the last time…didn’t Hillary give Bernie a house on a lake if he would support her and encourage his supporters to vote for her? Thinkin’ guid pro quo…

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • mycroftxxx000 says:
      January 17, 2020 at 4:25 pm

      There is an island in the USVI that will be available soon.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      January 17, 2020 at 4:26 pm

      Doesn’t matter if Bernie does, or not.
      His ‘supporters’ are gonna burn the place to the ground, and salt the earth, if they get shafted again.
      I watched the Dem convention in 2016.

      It was ALMOST a riot, what with wikileaks dumping the DNC emails, showing what,all Bernie supporters knew.

      The only way Bernie talked them out of rioting, was by saying ;
      “Remember ’68! If you riot, you’ll GIVE the election to Donal Trump! Like Nixon.
      We have to hold our fire, and work to beat TRUMP!”

      So, WHAT can he, or anyone else,say to them, when they get shafted again THIS time?

      And the DNC, being the planners and schemers they are, have been planning and scheming to keep the nomination FROM him, since the 2016 election.

      And, given that every scheme they have come up with, since the 2016 election has blown up in their faces, I comfortably predict 2020 DNC Convention, in Milwaukee, will make the ’68 Chicago convention look like a,walk in the park.

      Only two questions; will the Police stand aside, when Antifa and BLM storm the Convention center?

      And, will Dan Rather get roughed up on the Convention floor, as he did in ’68?
      He’s getting a little old and presumably frail, for that kind of foolishness.

      Perhaps he should stay up in the booth, and let a younger reporter, say Jim Acosta, work the floor?

      Must see,TV!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Raptors2020 says:
        January 17, 2020 at 4:29 pm

        Almost worth a revolution, to see Acosta get butt-kicked.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • JMC says:
        January 17, 2020 at 4:40 pm

        I watched the 2016 Colorado Dem convention live on YouTube, where they held up Bernie reps at the credentialing desk while the rules votes were taken early inside. That was a scam. Then later CA’s Sen. Feinstein was hoisted onstage to tell the Bernie reps – in Colorado – to sit down and shut up. You can probably still see it on YouTube.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Dutchman says:
          January 17, 2020 at 5:03 pm

          Yes, they heavily handedly rigged it, from day one. All Bernies supporters KNEW it, but the DNC emails rubbed their noses in it.

          Like

          Reply
        • Your Tour Guide says:
          January 17, 2020 at 5:05 pm

          Correct me if I have the wrong guy, but wasn’t Mittens involved
          with something during HIS convention back when? Something
          about bus loads of supporters of an opposing vote being taken
          round and round the building while the vote was actually being
          taken?

          Like

          Reply
    • islandpalmtrees says:
      January 17, 2020 at 4:53 pm

      You know, Bernie could be holding out for a few nice toys. But, then again he has a hart condition – right Hillary.

      Like

      Reply
    • California Joe says:
      January 17, 2020 at 5:00 pm

      More like a condo in Miami Beach!

      Like

      Reply
    • Donzo says:
      January 17, 2020 at 5:13 pm

      Maybe Crimea.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Tall Texan says:
    January 17, 2020 at 3:39 pm

    Burn baby burn.

    Or is it Bern baby bern?

    Fun to watch, indeed.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • smartyjones1 says:
      January 17, 2020 at 3:45 pm

      #FeelTheBern
      The hostile communist takeover of the Democrat Party is almost complete.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      January 17, 2020 at 3:47 pm

      Burn Bernie, again!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • FrankieZee says:
      January 17, 2020 at 4:06 pm

      Bernie gets burned again, and his supporters will wage war at the DNC convention like never seen before. But the most important thing is that they will stay home and not vote for whoever is the DEMORAT nominee. Trump knows this and is inciting the Bernie supporters.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Judith says:
        January 17, 2020 at 4:30 pm

        I’m afraid that most Dimmies will do exactly what their masters order them to do. They won’t like it, but they’ll vote however Oprah and Ellen tell them to, anyway. This is who they are.

        There aren’t too many “principled” Democrats to be had. If they had that much sense they’d already be #walkaways, like their Republican counterparts who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, against the wishes of their “betters.”

        Imagine how great this country could be if *everyone* got woke and smelled the covfefe! To think that anybody would cry over crazy “lakehouse” Bernie at this point.. just goes to show you how NPC they truly are.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • sherryoftexas says:
          January 17, 2020 at 4:43 pm

          Judith, very true. Now that Oprah has helped to break up the royal family in the UK she will turn her attention back to our politics to tell her followers who to vote for here.

          Like

          Reply
        • Newhere says:
          January 17, 2020 at 4:46 pm

          Agree, there aren’t too many, and most may already have walked away …. but if there ARE any, they’re with Bernie, and it may take a while but once that switch is flipped, it’s flipped …

          It may seem counter-intuitive, but the ones most likely to grasp the lie are Bernie voters (but you may be right, most who would see it maybe already have … but it’s always possible!)

          Like

          Reply
      • Newhere says:
        January 17, 2020 at 4:42 pm

        Some are a breath away from supporting Trump.

        Bernie gained a lot of cred as the ONLY one to step into the ring as an alternative to Clinton in 2016, and for remaining consistent throughout his decades in politics (except for the notable example of immigration). It hasn’t gone unnoticed that Bernie gets rolled and falls in line. See, immigration: many understand that the democrats are woke corporatist elitists on immigration, and that Bernie surely knows this, but has capitulated anyway. Nor has it gone unnoticed that Trump doesn’t get rolled and doesn’t fall in line. And Trump just negotiated a trade deal way better for labor than Obama ever even *tried* to negotiate, or that Bernie would even be able to think up.

        Bernie attracts socialists, but also, political outcasts and idealists. Eventually, some of the outcasts and idealists will see past ingrained prejudices and find cause with the patriots. Realizing your guy is being railroaded without pushing back (AGAIN) is highly motivating.

        Like

        Reply
        • TarsTarkas says:
          January 17, 2020 at 4:58 pm

          True Believers like Berners are among the most apt to spin 180 and vote for the opposite guy. Eric Hoffer described this in his book The True Believer. A fair number of Berners voted for Trump in 2016. If he does not get the nomination expect more. California itself might end up in play.

          Like

          Reply
      • susandyer1962 says:
        January 17, 2020 at 4:52 pm

        That’s what I was thinking!! PDJT is stirring the pot!!😂

        Like

        Reply
  3. Eric says:
    January 17, 2020 at 3:41 pm

    And if violence breaks out in Milwaukee, the Dems are going to hand Wisconsin to us again.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. TwoLaine says:
    January 17, 2020 at 3:44 pm

    I’m not crying for Bernie. Not one bit, EVER!

    He doesn’t care one jot whether he becomes President or not. He knows he will get another house at the end of this road. He’s a team player.

    He doesn’t care how many Bernie Bros he hurts or drains of $$$ in the process either. He proved that last time, when he failed to go after the DNC, and left them all alone to fight against the DNC. A fight they lost.

    For the 1000th time, they can pick whoever they want for their candidate. It’s their business and no one else’s. Period. It is all an illusion anyway, including their FAKE POLLS and their FAKE audiences.

    Court Concedes DNC Had the Right to Rig Primaries Against Sanders
    by Michael Sainato
    26 Aug 17
    https://observer.com/2017/08/court-admits-dnc-and-debbie-wasserman-schulz-rigged-primaries-against-sanders

    This is why we must never let them take away the electoral college.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • Dee Paul Deje says:
      January 17, 2020 at 3:56 pm

      If they every take away the electoral college they’ll be begging for back the next election as a Republican wins the popular vote in a landslide. The only thing these clowns are good at is getting hit in the face with their own boomerang.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • gzuf says:
      January 17, 2020 at 3:58 pm

      I agree with all of this, and I agree they will rig it if there is any perceivable way to but it only goes to a certain extent. The RNC bent and the DNC will have to as well if they want any voter turn out. Back in the day they could pull a brokered convention but today? Now?Left/Right couldn’t be any more different but almost all Americans are anti-establishment at this point – If they are not careful in their rigging, they could find themselves with a 1968 DNC Convention instead of a 2020.

      Like

      Reply
    • John Obidienzo says:
      January 17, 2020 at 4:38 pm

      You might say the Court codified ‘Boss” Tweed’s rules, which span three centuries of Democrat politics.

      “I don’t care who does the electin, so long as I get to do the nominatin.”

      “As long as I count the votes, what are you going to do about it.”

      Like

      Reply
    • mikeyboo says:
      January 17, 2020 at 4:56 pm

      TwoLaine-I agree completely. Sanders is a cynical opportunist like the rest. He and his wife are millionaires. “Little people” my azz. Limousine Leftists. as are Warren, “the squad” and the Black Congressional Caucus.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Newhere says:
      January 17, 2020 at 5:11 pm

      Watching my democrat friends dither over the candidate is like watching kids play tea party with stuffed animals. Wait, can you possibly think any of this is real, or matters?

      It’s true — I’m sure the dems have some overwrought plan, and that it won’t matter one bit. They fundamentally misunderstand the electorate. So however adept they’ve become at rigging, we just have to pray haven’t mastered outright theft. Because as long as they have to rely at least somewhat on their voter manipulation schemes and candidate chicanery, all the plotting is just one big delicious, slow-motion train wreck.

      Like

      Reply
  5. IGiveUp says:
    January 17, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    Interesting how the estabishment Democrat party doesn’t back Sanders just as the establishment Republican party doesn’t back Trump. It’s hard for me to see how either party survives the 2020 election intact.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Dennis Leonard says:
      January 17, 2020 at 3:55 pm

      I am not sure we should be putting the bern and President Trump in the same league.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Dutchman says:
        January 17, 2020 at 4:35 pm

        DL,
        Oh, I agree on this one.
        Donald Trump represents the desires of the Republican base, AGAINST the interests of the RNC.
        Bernie Sanders represents the desires of the Democrat base, against the interests of the DNC.

        Both are, in their way the epitome of their respective bases.

        Both the RNC and the DNC have been playing the same rigged game, manipulation, and lieing to their bases.

        A most “honest” campaign, representing the two divergent parties BASES, would be Trump vs Sanders.

        Neither PARTY really wants either, and definetly DOES NOT want the debate of Globalism/ CONmunism vs. America First MAGAnomic Capitalism.

        It doesn’t benefit the PARTIES. Or, more accurately the two faced Uniparty.

        Like

        Reply
        • mikeyboo says:
          January 17, 2020 at 4:59 pm

          Difference: Pres Trump truly does represent his base. Sanders will sacrifice “the little people” is a hot second if it means more wealth/power for him and his wife.

          Like

          Reply
          • Dutchman says:
            January 17, 2020 at 5:05 pm

            Oh, I well understand the difference!
            In that regard, Bernie is like a Mitt or McStain.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
          • El Torito says:
            January 17, 2020 at 5:09 pm

            Bernie has the con figured out – get just enough of the voters to force the leader into buying you off. It’s all about 2nd place. Big fat payday and while the POTUS is working his azz off, Bernie’s chillin in that sweet Summer villa…all the time crowing about being for the little guy…But 3 years ago they bought him off his sheeples didn’t go for Hilareah. I hope DNC or whoever is running the joint tells Bernie to pound sand this time – at least we won’t have to listen to his campaign drivel anymore.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
    • Pedro Morales says:
      January 17, 2020 at 4:06 pm

      Because there is only one party and we aint in it. The 2 parties are different sides of the same coin. Wall St, the military industrial complex, and globalism is their creed. They all must believe in these founding principles.The Dem and Rep “differences” over abortion, guns, school prayer, etc is just an illusion to convince all the sheeple that we have a choice. We dont! Politicians are selected (party) not elected (people). Mitch can fight it out over judges and courts. That is all small potatoes. Its about the trillions. Even judges like RBG and Kavanaugh are in line when it comes to those trillions. choice is an illusion.

      Like

      Reply
  6. farmerren says:
    January 17, 2020 at 3:51 pm

    Are the 2016 Bernie supporters the same as the 2020 supporters? Dupes?

    Like

    Reply
  7. gzuf says:
    January 17, 2020 at 3:52 pm

    In my opinion, as far as I can see… Sanders is the only one with real name recognition and real support, not media manufactured mumbo-jumbo. All these other folks are either old news with big time baggage (Biden, Bloomberg, Warren) or nobodies (Boot edge edge, Kolobo-whatever). As the media cycled through each new candidate, rolling out each as the “next big thing” (remember Beto’s turn, then Harris, etc) – Now I look back and think it was because they were desperately trying to stop Sanders who was clearly leading at that early stage. Now that we are closer to votes being cast, they have to put out less-fake polls to save face. What do you know? Sanders leads, and with Warren imploding herself by refusing to shake his hand at the debate in a desperate gambit; I think her chances of being a real “splitter” of Sander’s vote for the “Chosen One” also imploded. The desperation grows…

    POTUS will destroy Sanders and the ideology he represents, it should be one hell of a show!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Linda K. says:
      January 17, 2020 at 4:20 pm

      I don’t agree with him, or even like him, but Bernie is certainly sincere and committed to his communist agenda. That is his appeal.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      January 17, 2020 at 4:39 pm

      Wouldn’t it be a real scorcher if Ds tossed Hilderbeast into the ring at the last second and Bernie & supporters got the final wipeout by her again! Wouldn’t put it past the Ds.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Raptors2020 says:
      January 17, 2020 at 4:48 pm

      gzuf:
      Are you sure Trump would destroy Sanders, in a culture where multi-millionaires like Hillary and Pocahontas can masquerade as leftists?
      The welfare state should redistribute wealth: if you’re not Jeff Bezos, you’re a victim. This endless, hopeless game of redressing grievances can never end. Warren Buffett, whose corporations owe billions in back taxes, gets to whine his taxes are too low: a short-term dodge, Warren; in the long term, your doom.

      If Bernie still is a front-runner, in a world where Venezuela is in the news everyday: a government and an economic system Bernie still supports, then why should Bernie lose?

      Like

      Reply
  8. Pale rider says:
    January 17, 2020 at 3:53 pm

    With that tweet he is putting more nails in the coffin. He could care less who wins, it’s about the inner fights. Trump can’t destroy the Democrat Party no more than the republican, he makes them do it. More rope.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Garavaglia says:
    January 17, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    Sure they will accept it..they’re already broken in.

    Like

    Reply
  10. tommy mc donnell says:
    January 17, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    does anybody know if Bernie gets elected if he has any plans to collectivize the farms?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. xenosonice says:
    January 17, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    I’m gonna get me a beyurr. Hey, hon? Do you want to drink a beyurr with me?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Fools Gold says:
    January 17, 2020 at 4:01 pm

    I love watching Dim self eating Aligators in the swamp! 🤐

    Like

    Reply
  13. Rgt says:
    January 17, 2020 at 4:05 pm

    Warren may talk crazy, but the Dems know they can control her. Control is what establishment types in both parties want so desperately to restore.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. thedoc00 says:
    January 17, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    Oh goodie a replay of 1968 when the radical wing of the democrat party rioted through democrat controlled Chicago. Problem is Milwaukee doesn’t have as many policemen, although even the Mayor of Chicago needed Illinois National Guard troops to control the situation.

    Wonder how long it will take Bernie’s lemmings to realize Bernie sold them out for cash again, like 2016 at the urging of Barrack Obama.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. dufrst says:
    January 17, 2020 at 4:08 pm

    Warren is just a tool of the Dem establishment to split the progressive vote and deny Sanders the nomination and hand it to Joe Biden. I called this many months ago. Worse, Pelosi did withhold impeachment articles to give Joe Biden an open field in Iowa to defeat Sanders there.

    It’s crazy that two cycles in a row they would not play fair with Sanders. His supporters will again either sit it out or vote Trump in 2020.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Sherri Young says:
      January 17, 2020 at 4:38 pm

      Sanders isn’t a democrat. Why would the DNC want him on the ticket? He could have run as an independent, but immediately would have been dead in the water. To me, Bernie looks like an irritant to the Dimms. By now and after being affiliated with Bernie’s gals, The Squad & Friends, the DNC power elite must surely know that they have been taken over almost completely. Senile old QuidProJoe is their most recognizable old school Dimm candidate. Bloomie is handy, but not a reliable democrat. Word is that Bloomie+Stacey Abrams together were able to raise only a tiny crowd of about 125 recently. Hillary is getting dusted off, but probably still has too much of a reputational stench.

      I continue to believe that Big Mike Obama will be the relief player for them. Cannot imagine that the DNC would allow Bernie to be the candidate on their ticket.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • bofh says:
      January 17, 2020 at 4:57 pm

      and hand it to Joe Biden

      No one actually gives a crap about Joe Biden. His candidacy is simply the visible surface of the three-dimensional entity named “Protect Obama”. Well, not just Obama, the entire rotten swamp.

      Like

      Reply
  16. WES says:
    January 17, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    So the young are voting for the oldest candidate? Makes perfect sense to me!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. xenosonice says:
    January 17, 2020 at 4:12 pm

    If Sanders was 10-years younger, I’d be much more worried.

    IMHO his poor health is enough of an X-factor to doom him. Americans don’t like the idea of a frail President. The heart issues and the obvious advanced age (he’ll be 79 in September) are serious considerations when voting for the most powerful man in the world.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Benedict Comey says:
    January 17, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    I don’t hear beach house Bernie complaining. Another tilt at the windmill, .another beach house …

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. billybob says:
    January 17, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    Deja vu all over again Bernie. One of my favs from 2016 .

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Newhere says:
    January 17, 2020 at 4:17 pm

    Yes they are playing with fire. What they did to Bernie is why I’m even here.

    There is connective tissue from when the Clinton campaign first started bizarrely carping about “the Russian email hack” back in the summer of 2016, to distract from the damaging revelations about the DNC/Clinton primary rigging and collusion; to the infamous, post-election “17 agency consensus” about the “Russian interference to help Trump” to try to de-legitimate the election; to the preposterous IC media blitz and leaking campaign to scare up “Russian Collusion” hysteria; to the falsely predicate Mueller probe to cover it all up and perpetuate the soft coup …. and on and on.

    Point being, at least a swath of 2016 Bernie voters have been tracking the Great Lie of 2016 as closely for as long as MAGA patriots. I realize many MAGA patriots have been watching for years or decades before this; but from summer of 2016 onward, many Bernie leftists having been watching in lock-step. Say what you will about Bernie — he attracted those on the left who were sick of the corruption. There was a silent awaking for many of us on the left in 2016. It was a long time coming, but in 2016, things snapped into focus. I say “silent” because many of us are still wandering the wilderness …. commenting (like me) on blogs like CTH, but still surrounded by CNN-watching deranged lunatics. But I know we’re out there. And I suspect there are more of us all the time. And the OUTRAGEOUS Pocahontas/CNN hot mic stunt probably just awakened a whole new crop.

    I am historically a liberal, 100% MAGA, 100% patriot, and here’s how I see it: There may come a day (I HOPE there comes a day!), when we’ve drained the swamp and restored patriots to governing roles. When we’ve rooted out the graft, and held the criminals accountable. I think it will take at least a generation, maybe more, and I pray we do it.

    Once we’re done, we can go back to traditional debates about the nature and scope of the safety net, how we limit and apportion taxes, how we balance civil liberties and security, etc — all the debates we may have in good faith and I might disagree with some of my fellow MAGA patriots on how those balances should play out. I pray we get back to good faith left-right debates. But until we pull out the rot, root and branch, those debates are impossible and irrelevant and don’t matter. None of any disagreements I might have with patriots on the right currently matter, because until we fix our republic, we stand together, period full stop.

    The democrats indeed are playing with fire. Because there ARE actually patriots on the left side too, and they do not put party above truth, justice and fairness, and once they see the score, they can’t unsee it.

    Trump has *always* sympathized with crazy Bernie, because he’s always instinctively understood core political fault lines.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Ausonius says:
      January 17, 2020 at 4:32 pm

      Possibly your last statement is correct. I tend to think Trump wants to “help” Bernie because Sanders is a big fat slow-ball on the outside corner begging to be hit out of the park and into his beach house.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Judith says:
      January 17, 2020 at 5:16 pm

      I appreciate hearing your honest views, and that #walkaways are lurking here. I am your doppelgänger on the Republican side. My party left me as well, at about the same time as yours did. It was well before 2016.

      Donald Trump came on the scene right before the USA was officially dissolved to accommodate a “New World Order.” Those plans had been decades in the making.

      I was a Republican who despised the Bushes, the Cheneys and everything that they stood for. I despised the military industrial complex. To be honest, I never cared for Reagan either, because he destroyed CA by giving amnesty to millions of illegal migrants. He helped big business. But instead of “lifting all boats” they took the money and ran.

      My point is that Democrats are not the only #walkaways, and RepubliCONS are in for a rude awakening if they think us Deplorables will *ever* settle for business as usual again. The entire world is woke and, Trump or no Trump, that genie will NEVER, EVER go back into that UNiparty bottle.

      Like

      Reply
  21. lansdalechip says:
    January 17, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    Does all of this kabuki dancing leave room for Hill again or Moochie?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. deepdivemaga says:
    January 17, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    Question, can Bernie “leave” the Democrat primaries and run as an independent?

    Or perhaps threaten to leave & run as an independent, thus splitting the vote of whoever ends up winning the Dem primary and cementing the win for Trump?

    If he threatened this, perhaps he could force the DNC’s hand to allow him to win the primary…

    Thinking out loud here.

    Either way, this bodes so very well for our 45th President. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Newhere says:
      January 17, 2020 at 4:55 pm

      Bernie assiduously avoids truly antagonizing the democrat establishment. And threatening an independent run wouldn’t work. They’d cast him the ultimate spoiler and try to shame all his voters …. even if it assured a Trump victory, they’d burn everything down before rallying behind Bernie.

      The thing to realize about the democrats is they’d much rather lose to Trump again (and consolidate power and funding vis a vis The Resistance) than let Bernie have the nomination.

      A brokered convention is pretty much guaranteed; is sure to utterly infuriate and demoralize the left, and especially Bernie voters; and yes, bodes VERY well for 45!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  23. WeMakeOurStandHere says:
    January 17, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    In 1980, the establishment wanted Globalist Bush Sr. to be the nominee, but the people wanted populist Ronald Reagan as the nominee. Despite disliking Bush Sr., Reagan agreed to compromise and accept Bush as his VP. Less than two months after Reagan was sworn in, a would be assassin tried to take Reagan out. If Reagan had died Bush would have become President. Coincidence?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. sarasotosfan says:
    January 17, 2020 at 4:24 pm

    Hopefully the Bernie crowd is so infuriated they stay home.

    Like

    Reply
  25. islandpalmtrees says:
    January 17, 2020 at 4:27 pm

    Suicide by Bernie, suicide by Biden, suicide by Warren what difference does it make, right Hillary.

    Michael Bloomberg 2020 presidential.

    Maybe Mike is taking out the trash?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Ausonius says:
      January 17, 2020 at 4:41 pm

      Blooming Idiot has spent nearly $250 million already for (the last time I checked) barely 1% support in Iowa.

      So why am I seeing constant ads for him here in Ohio, ads which are also running in many other states?

      Two possible answers: #1. He is thinking of a Third-Party campaign already. #2. He is threatening the DEM establishment with a Third Party run, so that they will choose him as a “compromise” candidate, probably taking Warren on as V-P or more likely Harris.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  26. cornfielddreamer says:
    January 17, 2020 at 4:29 pm

    Bring Joe Lieberman in to save the Dim Mafia.

    He’s also Jewish, he is smarter and one year younger than Bernie.

    The true young hope of the Dims!

    (-:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • TarsTarkas says:
      January 17, 2020 at 4:59 pm

      Lieberman is more likely to vote Trump than vote Democrat. Remember how they primaried him in a Senate race. He still was reelected as a Democrat, because he had mucho crossover appeal, but he hasn’t forgotten. And the people who screwed him were Clintonites, which are now the right wing of the the ‘D’s.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  27. Linda K. says:
    January 17, 2020 at 4:32 pm

    The Bernie campaign mascot

    Like

    Reply
  28. Bruce_Dern's_Finger says:
    January 17, 2020 at 4:43 pm

    Bernie Sanders and his types are why Joseph McCarthy was a dedicated anti-Communist crusader.

    Like

    Reply
    • TarsTarkas says:
      January 17, 2020 at 5:09 pm

      Sorry, Joe McCarthy was a dedicated pro-Joe McCarthy crusader. He turned out to be right on communists in the government, but then a broken one-handed clock is right once a day too. He damn near won the Cold War for the Russians with his antics.

      Like

      Reply
  29. Zorro says:
    January 17, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    Cuba is in the Caribbean.

    Like

    Reply
  30. Zy says:
    January 17, 2020 at 5:01 pm

    Don’t forget the Bern could run under his affiliation as an Indie.

    Like

    Reply
  31. publilius syrus2 says:
    January 17, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    Interesting- a commenter here mentioned Drudge linked to a poll of black voters…
    So I checked:
    https://www.inquirer.com/politics/nation/black-americans-pessimistic-trump-poll-20200117.html
    Note its a splainer that tells blacks what to think, ie “Trump raaaaaccisss”
    (Which reminds me of Drudges drift leftward…)
    But if you are skeptical of polls and you dig deeper and go to the source, Ipsos, and
    you get a very different spin:

    “But is Biden the only one who can energize this base?

    Sanders has significant – and perhaps surprising – support among African American voters

    The most striking result from the Vice/Ipsos survey was unexpectedly strong support for Bernie Sanders. When asked straight up whether they would consider voting for Sanders in the general election, 56% of African American respondents said yes—statistically tied with Biden at 54%.”

    https://www.ipsos.com/en-us/sanders-and-african-american-vote

    No wonder the DNC-Dems instructed CNN to knife old Bernie…
    Seems black folk dont have much use for Old White Wimmen House Slave Librarian Nannies with truth issues…
    And
    My guess is OldJoe helping his son Hunter to get rich is not playing well…with young blacks.

    Auntie Maxine can get away with that, but younger BLM-BAMN-AniFa POC dont care for it…
    It appears the intersectional intertribal warfare is spreading to young vs old.
    It was only a matter of time before they pushed Gramma Off The Cliff…

    More Lefty Autophagia, and
    More popcorn, please.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Zy says:
    January 17, 2020 at 5:09 pm

    A convergence in Milwaukee. Dem controlled. Dems hate law enforcement and rule of law and incarceration. Other Dem mayors let Antifa run wild. Convention will be in brand new arena used by Milwaukee Bucks. Bucks owners are rich Dem donors who will see their building burned. Must see tv.

    Like

    Reply
  33. DesertRain says:
    January 17, 2020 at 5:12 pm

    Simple…. Bernie Sanders is the only Democratic candidate who cannot be reliably controlled by DNC/“deep state”/Secret Society… he’d be a loose cannon in the Oval Office.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Bone Fish says:
    January 17, 2020 at 5:16 pm

    Offer a $40M book deal and tax free relief of all personal debt, and Bernie will take the fall for Pocahontas like he did for Clinton.

    But since neither have a chance of winning this year, me thinks the DNC has already decided to have Bernie Cannibal stew before election night.

    https://whiskeytangotexas.files.wordpress.com/2018/02/camel-eye-of-needle.jpg?w=516&zoom=2

    Like

    Reply

