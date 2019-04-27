President Trump Notes DNC Club Support for Sleepy Joe over Crazy Bernie…

Posted on April 27, 2019 by

President Trump notes the ongoing ‘outsider‘ dynamic likely to eliminate Crazy Bernie from the DNC Club primary.

This is a pretty strategic tweet.  It puts the DNC in a tough spot and simultaneously sends a positive message to Bernie supporters – who might need a home if the club is successful, again.

11 Responses to President Trump Notes DNC Club Support for Sleepy Joe over Crazy Bernie…

  1. Chip Doctor says:
    April 28, 2019 at 12:05 am

    All POTUS has to do is create the impression that Bernie is going to get screwed again and his supporters will blow a gasket. I love the way PDJT trolls. He is the best ever!

  2. CopperTop says:
    April 28, 2019 at 12:06 am

    Understanding SD genius summary that the ‘also running’ candidates are just about mining data I really wonder what Parscale sees/shares wtih PT in the data #s on Bernie fans. Wonder if it is actually paying off this time or if his former supporters have switched off social media raves on their support.

    I see that the 40-52 set is much less vocal than the first go around on likes/comments on their FB/tweets and other SM sites.

  3. Sentient says:
    April 28, 2019 at 12:08 am

    Dang this is fun. This could be read as Trump most fearing Biden, until you remember…he’s Joe Biden.

  4. Sherri Young says:
    April 28, 2019 at 12:10 am

    Even I felt a bit sorry for Bernie going into the convention. It was so obvious how rigged the superdelegate count was.

    What I saw of the convention was a discouraging pageant of often unsavory characters. Seeing the abortion queen seated at the right hand of Bill Clinton was enough to make me leave the room.

  5. joeknuckles says:
    April 28, 2019 at 12:10 am

    Better watch out. They may just go ahead and go with Bernie, then kill him if he gets elected so their chosen Marxist VP can take over.

  6. Harry says:
    April 28, 2019 at 12:11 am

    “This is a pretty strategic tweet. ” This is an awesome tweet and super effective strategically. This is the smartest 2020 visionary tweet so far. I think angry Bernie supporter will put up a string resistance against Joe, not necessarily for Bernie. the support may come in the form of a support for other lefty candidates. However, the end result is same: A heated primary.

  7. Sentient says:
    April 28, 2019 at 12:12 am

    Biden’s plastic surgery always reminds me of the banjo kid from Deliverance.

  8. Hmmm... says:
    April 28, 2019 at 12:13 am

    Is the DNC really fully supportive of Biden? I get the vague sense that they are pretty hesitant about him but I don’t follow Dem politics enough to know. It sort of seems to me that in a way that is unnatural for the Democrats Biden is being chosen by their voters and not the party apparatus. This would add an even more delicious subtext to the President’s tweets by insinuating he is the party choice when he really isn’t.

    Whether he is or isn’t the DNC’s first choice matters very little though to that bigger point about Bernie. The divide in the Dem party is the most under appreciated story in politics and I cannot envision a way they can navigate it successfully in 2020 especially with the President egging it on at every opportunity. It will be enormously fun to watch.

  9. solomonpal says:
    April 28, 2019 at 12:14 am

    I don’t see them flipping for Trump but staying home…possibly and probably.

  10. Pa Hermit says:
    April 28, 2019 at 12:14 am

    Our POTUS sure has a definitive way of using Tweets, no?

  11. MIKE says:
    April 28, 2019 at 12:15 am

    This is the greatest President ever, I mean that. I think he just tapped into about 15-25% of Bernie Sandals supporters. The ones who know and don’t care for Uniparty politics, socialist loving or not.

