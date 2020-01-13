Transparent Woke Maneuver – Flailing Warren Plays Gender Card Against Surging Sanders…

The transparency of specific media injecting themselves into political races has been obvious for years; the latest example comes from CNN publishing an insider hit piece against Bernie Sanders on behalf of the gender woke community & Elizabeth Warren.
On the eve of another democrat presidential debate; and with diminished support for her presidential ambitions; team Warren plays the gender card as her campaign, together with woke advocate CNN, claim Bernie Sanders said a woman can never be president.
Using the backdrop of a “private meeting” between the two candidates CNN uses four anonymous sources to frame the gender narrative:
(Via CNN) [Warren and Sanders] discussed how to best take on President Donald Trump, and Warren laid out two main reasons she believed she would be a strong candidate: She could make a robust argument about the economy and earn broad support from female voters. Sanders responded that he did not believe a woman could win.
The description of that meeting is based on the accounts of four people: two people Warren spoke with directly soon after the encounter, and two people familiar with the meeting.
That evening, Sanders expressed frustration at what he saw as a growing focus among Democrats on identity politics, according to one of the people familiar with the conversation. Warren told Sanders she disagreed with his assessment that a woman could not win, three of the four sources said.
Sanders denied the characterization of the meeting in a statement to CNN.
“It is ludicrous to believe that at the same meeting where Elizabeth Warren told me she was going to run for president, I would tell her that a woman couldn’t win,” Sanders said. “It’s sad that, three weeks before the Iowa caucus and a year after that private conversation, staff who weren’t in the room are lying about what happened. What I did say that night was that Donald Trump is a sexist, a racist and a liar who would weaponize whatever he could. Do I believe a woman can win in 2020? Of course! After all, Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump by 3 million votes in 2016.” (read more)
CNN is attempting to hold themselves up as the torch-bearer for the gender “woke” community, this is their target audience. The gender-divide effort by the mean-girls clique at CNN is transparent…. However, factions within factions is how the Democrats are breaking down their campaign races.
Warren is coming off as weak and desperate, which is an accurate assessment.
If she can’t handle a few of Sanders’ volunteers saying she’s the candidate of liberal elites, how is she going to handle Putin’s nefarious Facebook bot army?
And then she ups the ante by putting out word that Bernie told her girls can’t win!
If that conversation really did occur over arugula soufflé and mustard greens in Bernie’s posh DC apartment, then only two people knew about it: Warren, and Sanders.
So now you have Warren tattle-telling on her “friend” Bernie, a year and a half later.
Either that or she made it up to try to smear him as a sexist who is mean to girls.
Not a good look for Warren, either way.
Lunatic Bernie probably said “a female American Indian will never win in 2020”
the same idiots who vote for the fake indian and send her campaign contributions will continue to jump off a cliff for her.
same with the Berntards…
imagine that
Uh Oh, Warren pulled a Shifty…..
stock up on popcorn and enjoy watching the Demonrats eat each other alive…
Wonder if Warren is jostling for a possible VP appointment with the attack on Sanders?
Hey Bernie,
Hillary did not win. Getting votes in NYC . LA, and SF, places where Trump did not campaign at all, don’t mean she won the election.
In Bernie’s world Kirk Cousins might claim victory yesterday because he completed 21 passes for 172 yards while Jimmy Garropolo only completed 11 passes for 131 yards. Yet the 49-ers beat the Vikings 27-10. You must win the game as the game is played. Just like PDJT did.
And Russell Wilson passed for 277 yards and also ran for 64 so he and the Seahawks beat everyone by a mile! Go with that one Bernie and Liz!!
Those also happen to be sanctuary cities teeming illegal, border-jumping leeches, who have no right to vote in our elections to begin with. Which is why we need voter IDs and a border wall with a big, BEAUTIFUL door!
In other words Bernie flat out lied in the same sentence he call Trump a liar.
Sounds like a disagreement between two anti-American candidates.
Lizzy must’ve forgot about the CNN anti-female interview till now.
Maybe they can work something out.
That wasn’t the reason that Bernie said all that horseshit.
That’s the incidental. The real reason is to support all the
reasons that ” Orange Man Bad”. Why you should never,
ever, ever, ever consider voting for him. Which is that you
are a bad, bad, bad, bad person if you do.
Because “Donald Trump is a racist, a sexist, and a liar”.
That thought has to be drilled into the sheep’s heads until
you strike oil. Because if you say it often enough, they’ll
believe it. Can’t even BEGIN to tell my wife, my parents,
and many others I know about what a great job Trump is
doing.
Because they’ll throw the “racist” label back at both me
and him.
Yup. And to try to get someone, anyone to watch the debates or show any interest in the candidates.
Even if Bernie had made such a remark, and I take him at his word that he did not, it would have been taken out of context to make it seem something it wasn’t.
I personally have made plenty of remarks about the chances of women candidates with their own party.
We know that Liz is a much bigger liar than previously thought.
Imho, she’s always like only half there. She is showing some clear signs of autism.
There’s something off, that’s for sure.
President Trump mentioned she was “skinny”, I wonder for what reason?
Too bad there is no “News Media” in the US.
A leading female democrat candidate has a #metoo moment, claiming the democrats as sexist.
Last week Cory Booker said the Democrats are racist.
The leading the democrat party candidate, in the polls, is one of the sexist-racists cited, and even he is too ashamed to call himself a democrat. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt).
Kamala called them all both racist AND sexist.
What a bunch of jerks.
Perhaps Warren is setting the stage to give Biden her delegates when she drops out.
Bernie’s newly-unearthed misogyny will be her justification for supporting the Chosen One, Gropey Joe.
I hope they tear each other limb from limb. Metaphorically speaking, of course!
Nothing like a raucous, politically-correct, virtue-signaling, affirmative action-packed Demonrat slugfest to unite us normal people, now is there?
In the end, they always eat their own, don’t they Judith?… It is the inevitable consequence of “The Moonbat Way”…
An actual physical fight would be entertaining, especially if the moderators got into the scuffle.
If the Democrats don’t have Sanders on board in some fashion,
The Democrats will get slaughtered in November.
In 2016 the Democrats were in a comfort zone with Hillary Clinton.
Man, that was hard to type. Hilary reminds me of an old trawler floundering around deep swells in the water, on a dark cloudy windless day, with some kind of foul mystery smoke,
Chugging out of the exhaust, belching a hoarse coughing sound.
Bernie has the most loyal followers. If the DNC blows them off they’ll stay home.
Suits me fine.
I’ll need some proof “she’s” a “woman.”
“She’s” lied about everything else.
In fact, if “she” opens her mouth, “she’s” lying.
I don’t want too see her proof.
The Dem establishment have the long knives out for Bernie. Obama and Co. have put the word out, and Bloomberg is waiting to sweep in. Warren is desperately trying to take the opportunity to make up ground. Bloomberg already about 50% of the super delegates in his pocket, and about 40% of the delegates. As exampled almost 90% of all elected democrat District Attorney’s are super delegates, and most or all are getting Bloomie money. Look at the 30 or so democommies just elected in VA and all received Bloomie money. The whole deal is get past the first round of balloting at the Dem convention were the Supers don’t get to vote: go to the second round and it becomes a Bloomie win bought and paid for.
Who Cares?
2020 a woman will not be President. Can’t Win. An accurate assessment by who ever said it. 🤫
LikeLiked by 3 people
Has anyone talked about the fact that Pocahontas wears the same damn outfit every day and just changes her jacket? How many black yoga suits does she have anyway?
Another sign of Warren’s autism, imho.
I had a private conversation with sanders..(and 4 to 21 anonymous sources)..and he said Injuns, mud people, and chicks (sources say) don’t have the temperament to be President of the USA or even the PTA. I think he may have been drunk or having a heart attack…people familiar with the matter say. I wasn’t there, btw..but hero Vindman shared it on social media, and we all know he is incapable of lying.
And it was a year ago
As a proven liar time and time again, nothing Liz Warren says is to be believed.
“… reasons she believed she would be a strong candidate: She could make a robust argument about the economy…”
And what would that robust argument be Liz?
That the economy is booming under President Trump and all you can offer is higher taxes and a broken economy.
Crashing the strongest economy in 50 years?
She’s Got A Plan For That!™
I like to see them get a dose of their own medicine. Neither will win.
Bernie praised National Organization of Women in 1989.
“Vermont senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders once said that he was “physically nauseated” by a speech made by President John F. Kennedy when Sanders was a young man, because Kennedy’s “hatred for the Cuban Revolution […] was so strong.”
“And in a 1989 op-ed in the Burlington Free Press, Sanders lambasted “the corporate-controlled Democratic and Republican parties,” and praised the National Organization of Women “for supporting the need for a progressive third party in this country.”
“Like millions of other Americans, NOW understands that the Democratic and Republican parties are intellectually and morally bankrupt,” Sanders wrote.”
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/amphtml/ilanbenmeir/bernie-sanders-despised-democrats-in-1980s-said-a-jfk-speech
NOW and the entire woman’s movement was created for
a few useful purposes. Which would be for the Globalists
and the Communist.
1. Convince women that they are getting a raw deal
by being stay at home mothers and spouses.
2. While, at the same time, all the higher paying
jobs that allowed them to stay home are being
taken away from their spouses. ( Killing off the factories)
3. Erode the bad, bad, bad concept of the nuclear family.
4. Create distrust between genders.
5. Ferment the thought that all men are essentially bad.
6. Put women to work ( a soon to be necessity) before
the crash occurs that would wipe out the economy.
Think about what would’ve happened nationwide if
some of our mom’s hadn’t entered the work force in
the mid to late 70s. About when dad’s plant, mill, or
mine was getting ready to close down.
7. Throw in a useful way to acheive population control
among non third world countries. Check out how many
feminists are lesbian. I briefly dated the Columbus, OH.
head of the N.O.W. ,so I have first hand knowledge on
this one.
8. Make motherhood an evil thought. Champion abortion.
I’ve always thought feminists championing abortion was
absurd. Short of rape, or artificial insemination, so many
feminists are lesbian that it’s biologically impossible that
abortion is needed. Without outside intervention, 2 lesbians
cannot make a child. Helps out globalist population control
among the educated.
9.Create whole generations of educated fools who have no
idea about how things work socially, economically, or the
down the line consequences of decisions that inevitably
create disaster. Make sure they run for elected office so
that all of the idiotic, harmful schemes are implemented.
10. Assure them every step of the way that anyone that
criticizes any word, thought or action is satan personified.
Wrap it up in a bow, and send it out over the airwaves.
So, someone who wasn’t even there claims to be a ‘witness.’
Sounds familiar…….
Great opportunity for Sanders to call her out. As in..”You are a liar Liawatha..I said trannies could never be President”.
As shown by Big Mike, however, they are eligible to be FLOTUS.
Was Mr.(Call me Lt. Col.) Vindman in that meeting?
Yes, Vindman was dressed up in feathers and war paint, so Bernie thought he was a member of Warren’s tribe. Otherwise, I am sure Bernie would have been more careful with his words.
There are several schisms in the Dem party.
This is just one of them.
It’s a big reason why the Dem candidate won’t have a chance in 2020.
The factional infighting will be a critical factor in their 2020 loss.
Nothing good comes from Boston…Warren is pathetic
Fake News mischaracterized what Crazy Bernie said. What Bernie really said was that an ugly, shrill woman cannot get elected president.
with the real i.d. going into effect in oct.it should be required to vote in a federal election.
SD:
“…CNN uses four anonymous sources to frame the gender narrative:…”
Larry the cable guy called and said that’s some funny **** right there, I don’t care who you are.
Hey democrats, at least those with a partially working brain, is this what you really want?
Think about it. The election will be for the leader of the free world, the leader of the United States, the leader who will be managing and directing the safety, security and economy of the country you and your children live in, and this is what you want in charge of it?
Every single one of your candidates changes their positions on a dime, depending on what the flavor of the week is or what a totally corrupted and dishonest “media” decides what their positions should be
Not one of them have the strength of conviction. Not one of them will stand firm in their beliefs if they’re called on it or some tiny minority of special interests complains
You really want someone in charge of your country that states there’s four or more genders?
You really want someone in charge of your country who states it’s immoral and racist to protect our borders and your children’s lives and futures?
You aren’t electing a president of a student club at Berkley, you’re electing someone who’s going to be shaping the safety and economic viability of the country you live in, and you want one of these clowns to be that person?
Besides caving in instantly to whatever radical cause screams the loudest, they have no clue on how to run a hotdog stand, much less a country, what do you think our country will be like with them running the show?
Not that any of them would, but if they made a decision on something pertaining to the safety or economic health of our country, they’d fold the moment the media or some group complained
And this is what you want for the country you live in?
Think if you still can. Think about your children
Ha ha bernie, now you know how President Trump feels.
Hillary already tried this by attempting to smear Bernie’s supporters as as mysoginistic “Bernie Bro’s. It completely backfired. Since the Dems repeat their mistakes rather than learn from them, it will backfire again.
The DNC needs its young socialists to vote and to riot, not to pick their leaders.
That’s right, and Gloria Steinem even smeared the girls who supported Bernie.
Instead of coming out forcefully and calling Warren a liar, he soft- peddles what she lied about.
He’s going down the same path he went down when he faced Hillary in the primaries. She stole delegates from him. Instead of calling out her corrupt methods, he never attacked Clinton head on. Preferring instead to let his supporters carry that torch.
Behind all his blustery rhetoric, Bernie Sanders is a weak kneed wimp. When it comes to dealing with scammers like Warren, he needs to take lessons from Trump.
Bernie cannot afford to bite the hand that feeds him, even when that hand is cheating against his campaign.
Hey Bernie,
8 million illegal votes in blue city-states, minus 3 million overcounting equals Trump WON by 11 million “popular” votes. Get Elizabeth to explain the arithmetic to you, OK?
Not the only sign of her desperation. A story heavily reported by the Boston-New Hampshire media markets last week:
The whole thing struck me as inauthentic. Come across as a stunt by the Warren campaign to anyone else?
It provided her an opportunity to play “measured candidate” against an “angry Trump voter,” and the fact that the confrontation got major news coverage suggests to me it was a scripted event designed to get her campaign appearance into the prime-time news cycle.
Struck me the same way. Recall the 2008 Democrat primary when a bunch of young white men lined up and marched onto the dais where Madame DeFarge was speaking to a few people. They chanted “Iron my shirt”. Put up job if there ever was one. Designed to turn HRC into a victim of men who demand that she be barefoot and pregnant at home ironing shirts. Ridiculous theatrics.
Sanders: “It’s sad that, three weeks before the Iowa caucus and a year after that private conversation, staff who weren’t in the room are lying about what happened.” As someone faces peach mint over that, I don’t recall you voicing such concerns about that to Schiff etc.
Oh, and nothing says treat me as an equal than ‘cuz I’m a girl’ when it suits one
Warren should play the Official Indian Squaw at Wounded Knee Card. That always seemed to work for her with getting into law school, a job at Harvard and winning the election for the US Senate! Why go halfassed with just the woman thing???
It’s not Warren. It’s Biden, and the DNC Establishment.
Just like Barzini, it’s been Biden all along.
And neither of two socialists are Corleones.
This hit likely came directly from the DNC, with the Warren campaign merely carrying out the contract.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s Cankles, always lurking and scheming. She hasn’t given up.
To be honest, I remember Bernie from the 60’s and he was a huge sexist back then.
Bernie …being taken down again..
Warren is so tone deaf it is sickening. She’s completely removed from average Americans.
That’s because Democrat voters are completely removed from being average Americans. That’s her constituency.
That is so very true.
Not true — I used her recent selfie and dating advice and everything is going great! /s
😂
SqautsWithUnions, We all know a strong America Frst woman can win.
Warren and Sanders kind of appeal to the same anti-corporate voter. I seriously think that Warren is in the race to divide Bernie’s voters. I think she is the establishment’s plant to help control the race from being taken over by Bernie. Bernie or Warren would not play well in the general election.
Deep State doesn’t want you, Bernie.
The DNC, Obama and Nancy will never allow Sanders in…. If Sanders win…AOC will make sure Nancy is evicted from the House… And Schemer from the Senate.. If Trump wins…Which he will…. Nancy survives and you know what…she knows it
So Lizzy is losing with as much class as Hillary did? Keep is classy Dems!
Bernie is right… If the Woman is Lieawatha.. LOL
You want to see Warren’s real platform? Check this out and tell me how much it will resonate with 99% of “normal” voters.
https://pjmedia.com/election/elizabeth-warren-finds-her-platform-no-more-trans-women-with-male-genitals-in-male-prisons/
Fox News: “Video surfaces of Sanders saying ‘a woman could be elected president,’ contradicting CNN report.”
