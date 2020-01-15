Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Blasts Impeachment Effort During Floor Speech…

As the House debated the fiasco of their vote to submit two articles of impeachment to the Senate chamber, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy rises in opposition:
It is a shameful sham
Bring on the BEST attorneys the Republicans have to offer: Doug Collins, Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan and John Ratcliffe. There should be a number of those in Congress not just Whitehouse lawyers.
Amen
They for sure need a dynamic, intelligently aggressive “A” team to get this over with quickly. I don’t know anything about the lawyers- except for Sekulow- that were named as WH representative lawyers.
Does anyone know if they are as good as the ones mentioned by freepetta?
Democrats impeached this President for the same reason a filthy dog licks its genitalia . . . . simply because they can.
No question about it.
Democrats impeached this President for a different reason than a dog licks its genitalia . . . . because 0bama is guilty.
I very much liked the speech in the video. The appeal to democrats to return to the rule of law and the fundamental principle of American Jurisprudence “innocent until proven guilty” will fall on deaf ears. Hate from TDS has blinded their judgment. The one thing they will understand, losing the House, Senate and Presidential elections. Vote!
He needed to get mean and dirty, he was to nice in my opinion.
Is the Senate able to make their own rules as the House did, not allowing Republicans to participate in the impeachment proceedings, etc? Seems like Pelosi and company are now forcing their desires on the other chamber. They have done their part…it is no longer in their court.
Pelosi has no say about what happens in the Senate. It’s now up to McConnell to do the right thing and get rid of this hoax, but i’m not holding my breath.
Full of sound and fury and signifying nothing.
Ouch … tough room!
“House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy rises in opposition:”
What is needed is about 6 million deplorables to descend on Washington, District of Corruption, for a day
2+ yrs…overdue..!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Republicans are always so vocal when in the minority. Shame they shirk from leading when they hold the majority.
Hopefully the Senate will change that Republican status.
little late for speeches.Why weren’t you leading a full minority revolt.The demonrats would have done it.
All part of the uniparty script.
That’s my fear…as Bulwarker said a few comments up, the Republicans are amazingly tough when they are in the minority!
I will vote a straight R ticket in Novemeber but if we hold the Senate and reclaim the House they da*n well better stop fighting President Trump and start fulfilling all the empty promises they have made every single time they begged for our support in the past!!
Self censoring keeps me out of jail.
Some posters should follow your example.
He’s out there fundraising. That’s it. He sees his opportunity to get donors fired up and fill his coffers. That is it. Makes for a great quote on his direct mail piece for what ever PAC he’s the signer for.
Many people not in the swamp like I am, don’t realize how much of this is simply done for fundraising purposes to make sure they can campaign successfully next election cycle. This city is one giant political fundraising wheel that keeps on grinding.
Brutally honest assessment! So many people hate Congress but think “their” Rep is actually doing a good job because they target their advertising to what the people in the district support and then blame all of the problems in DC on the “other” people, especially those in the “other” party. But, at the end of the day, they vote exactly the way their lobbyist overloads tell them to – cutting deals behind closed doors with each other that benefit them, and their families, while both sides laugh at us poor rubes out here thinking they care one whit about what happens to us!
Vikingmom, you are spot on. I’ve seen many a politician out at the local bars from opposite sides of the isle having a drink and a good laugh together. Even after I had seen them arguing tooth and nail on the news with each other. It’s startling the first time you see it, and then after years of living through it you don’t even notice it anymore.
I go to CPAC and the DMAW events most years. It’s one big circle jerk.
Interesting tidbit; when Trump used to come to CPAC even before he was running for office, EVERYONE gravitated to him like he was the most important person in the room. He has an air about him that just projects alpha male. It’s fascinating. God Bless him, and I’m glad he’s on our team!
That was a fine heartfelt speech.
Pointman
I liked McCarthy’s speech! Although I have no illusions about the Republican Party and the establishment, I think he is fully on board the Trump train now because he knows he’ll be run over by it if he’s not on board.
He’s a welcome change from Rat Ryan.
I agree
