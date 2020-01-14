Nancy Pelosi Announces House Vote to Transmit Articles of Impeachment Tomorrow…

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi told her caucus earlier today she will bring a resolution to the floor tomorrow for a House vote to appoint impeachment managers and submit the two articles of impeachment to the Senate. It appears Speaker Pelosi is timing the resolution to take oxygen from the White House signing of the U.S-China ‘phase one’ trade agreement, also expected tomorrow; a major win for the U.S. trade reset.
The Speaker made the announcement during a private caucus meeting. However, Pelosi did not name the impeachment managers, that announcement is expected to be made at the same time as the house vote.
WASHINGTON DC – […] The resolution the House will vote on Wednesday will do three things: transmit the articles of impeachment against Trump; name the team of impeachment managers; and provide funding for the trial. Democrats and Republicans will have five minutes per side to debate the resolution on the floor, according to rules established during the House impeachment debate in December. (more)
House impeachment managers won’t be Jackson Lee or Al Green.
What about Hank Johnson, the highly educated intellectual from the Peach (45) State?
I hope she picks Schiff and Nadler. I really do. Then we’ll get even more entertainment over people arguing that Schiff can’t be called as a witness….
I’m so sick of this woman. She needs to retire already.
Thanks for letting me vent!
I was just thinking earlier that she’s way past her “best if used by” date.
I agree with you but the scary part is that she seems to have won the fight on how the trial will proceed. No vote to dismiss the charges and witnesses will be called to testify. We keep underestimating Pelosi and her gang.
This is sham is going to be so full of lies it will be unbelievable!!
Washington, DC is an Eighth Commandment sanctuary district.
DC is truly a disgrace in every way possible.
Prediction: the trade signing gets more views than impeachment. I just do t think anyone cares anymore- they tired of it.
Other Nancy Pelosi statements over the years…
“My dad is bigger than your dad”
If you don’t let me win, I’ll take my bat and ball home”
“My car is faster than your car”
Will she ever grow up?
My dad knows more Mafia than your dad.
Best of all possible worlds: affirmative action recipients Maxine Waters and Hank “Guam will tip over” Johnson. I would forego all other forms of entertainment to watch the festivities.
She will name Lawfare House staffers as managers.
Here’s hoping Mitch sets a vote to pass USMCA (aka ‘Afta NAFTA’) the same day, and that Trump has a bombshell news announcement (or two …or three) to drop that day as well.
As The Donald would say, “…we’ll see.”
Wouldn’t it be great if Durham dropped a REAL bombshell on or before that day?
This propaganda campaign will continue as long as the MSM is complicit. Remember that the dems are appealing to the low information voters in this country. Those indoctrinated in the public schools.
Expect of allot of these people to include Congressional Leadership to o download If the President can call witnesses.
o download should be go down
The visceral hatred and petulant behaviors of many current Democrat office-holders are useful for only 1 purpose; a screaming need for term limits to Congressional office-holders. “The fish rots from the head down” is on full display in our congress.
Constitutional crisis starts when the articles are given to the Senate.
Interesting opinion by Dan B today that the latest NYT fantasy about Russian Collusion 2.0 in Burisma was timed purposely for day before impeachment.
Evidently no one has told them that sequels always stink.
Don’t leave the House without Lawfare!
