Nancy Pelosi Announces House Vote to Transmit Articles of Impeachment Tomorrow…

Posted on January 14, 2020 by

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi told her caucus earlier today she will bring a resolution to the floor tomorrow for a House vote to appoint impeachment managers and submit the two articles of impeachment to the Senate.  It appears Speaker Pelosi is timing the resolution to take oxygen from the White House signing of the U.S-China ‘phase one’ trade agreement, also expected tomorrow; a major win for the U.S. trade reset.

The Speaker made the announcement during a private caucus meeting.  However, Pelosi did not name the impeachment managers, that announcement is expected to be made at the same time as the house vote.

WASHINGTON DC – […] The resolution the House will vote on Wednesday will do three things: transmit the articles of impeachment against Trump; name the team of impeachment managers; and provide funding for the trial. Democrats and Republicans will have five minutes per side to debate the resolution on the floor, according to rules established during the House impeachment debate in December. (more)

23 Responses to Nancy Pelosi Announces House Vote to Transmit Articles of Impeachment Tomorrow…

  1. Zydeco says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:23 pm

    House impeachment managers won’t be Jackson Lee or Al Green.

    

    
  2. justlizzyp says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:26 pm

    I hope she picks Schiff and Nadler. I really do. Then we’ll get even more entertainment over people arguing that Schiff can’t be called as a witness….

    

    
  3. Ellie says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:26 pm

    I’m so sick of this woman. She needs to retire already.

    Thanks for letting me vent!

    

    
    • sentinelle says:
      January 14, 2020 at 4:32 pm

      I was just thinking earlier that she’s way past her “best if used by” date.

      

      
    • Tom! says:
      January 14, 2020 at 4:40 pm

      I agree with you but the scary part is that she seems to have won the fight on how the trial will proceed. No vote to dismiss the charges and witnesses will be called to testify. We keep underestimating Pelosi and her gang.

      

      
  4. freepetta says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:29 pm

    This is sham is going to be so full of lies it will be unbelievable!!

    

    
  5. Tiffthis says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    Prediction: the trade signing gets more views than impeachment. I just do t think anyone cares anymore- they tired of it.

    

    
  6. Johnny Bravo says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    Other Nancy Pelosi statements over the years…

    “My dad is bigger than your dad”
    If you don’t let me win, I’ll take my bat and ball home”
    “My car is faster than your car”

    Will she ever grow up?

    

    
  7. Patricia Weir says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:35 pm

    Best of all possible worlds: affirmative action recipients Maxine Waters and Hank “Guam will tip over” Johnson. I would forego all other forms of entertainment to watch the festivities.

    

    
  8. TarsTarkas says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:38 pm

    She will name Lawfare House staffers as managers.

    

    
  9. Dave Sanderson says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:38 pm

    Here’s hoping Mitch sets a vote to pass USMCA (aka ‘Afta NAFTA’) the same day, and that Trump has a bombshell news announcement (or two …or three) to drop that day as well.
    As The Donald would say, “…we’ll see.”

    

    
  10. mstevensphotography says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    This propaganda campaign will continue as long as the MSM is complicit. Remember that the dems are appealing to the low information voters in this country. Those indoctrinated in the public schools.

    

    
  11. islandpalmtrees says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:42 pm

    Expect of allot of these people to include Congressional Leadership to o download If the President can call witnesses.

    

    
  12. grumpyqs says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:42 pm

    The visceral hatred and petulant behaviors of many current Democrat office-holders are useful for only 1 purpose; a screaming need for term limits to Congressional office-holders. “The fish rots from the head down” is on full display in our congress.

    

    
  13. islandpalmtrees says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:45 pm

    Constitutional crisis starts when the articles are given to the Senate.

    

    
  14. steph_gray says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:46 pm

    Interesting opinion by Dan B today that the latest NYT fantasy about Russian Collusion 2.0 in Burisma was timed purposely for day before impeachment.

    Evidently no one has told them that sequels always stink.

    

    
  15. Zydeco says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:46 pm

    Don’t leave the House without Lawfare!

    

    

