Sunday Talks: Robert O’Brien -vs- Chris Wallace….

National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien appears on Fox News Sunday to discuss the recent conflicts with Iran, and the government of Iran blaming the U.S. for their shooting down of Ukraine Airline flight 752.
If the Iranians let “everyone know” the attack was coming Chuck re-todd then they did in fact INTENTIONALLY shoot down that comical aircraft
What an ignorant F**k he is! you can make jabs but dont dare even insinuate the news isnt covering something.
Oh my, didn’t the Toad get huffy when the press silence on the anti regime protests was mentioned!
“That sounds like an attack on the press”, “Not intentional …”, “Very difficult country to cover …”.
Iranians are taking great personal risk in protesting and getting information out to the rest of the world. Hundreds have been killed or imprisoned.
But the foul anti-Trump media, typified by the Toad, ignore the Iranian citizens plight and sacrifices solely because reporting it would lend support to Trump’s position.
Truth from an Iranian
wow. amazing woman. prayers for you and all your friends.
brief aside…room mate at college was an iranian during Shah’s reign. sweetest guy i ever knew. thinking of him during all this turmool.
Great, beautiful young woman speaking, however I have a question for her, why Mr. and not President Trump when addressing or speaking about him? I have noticed many even our own treepers say the same. Just find it strange, never heard Mr. Obama always P. and he did not deserve that title. My rant over, beautiful video, thank you. God Bless PDJT.
President Trump, I had to make a conscious effort to say that, has been around for so long that everyone feels they know him. They relate to him on a different level than politicians that they know as politicians only.
I always try to say President Trump when I speak of him, because I know that the never Trumpers said they will NEVER call him President, so I make a point of doing it as often as possible. And he isnt even my President!! (Canadian)… I just wish he was.
Mickey Mouse said …………..! Donald Duck said…………….! No source just hear say.
Gossip. The source of news for most of human history; and with the corruption of the news media, we’ll return to gossip (Facebook?). If you quote CNN, you’ll be laughed at; instead, we’ll rely on women like this. The Left knows it: why do you think censorship of social media is so important to them?
Very ironic and with precedent that a small mistake, human error in shooting the plane down unintentionally, would snowball into the downfall of the mullahs. Very tragic in the Greek sense.
The Iranians are pretty smart and many are well educated. They can see the obvious, that it was no accident. If only there was a clear cut leader for them to rally around and more Western support this could become interesting.
Their hubris leads them to their Nemesis? So Greek.
I could see them “accidentally” nuking someone in the future if they get the bomb.
Robert O’Brien is very good and looks like a movie star.….. it is so very difficult to tolerate listening to Wallace and then Sundance put’s another god awful one with Chuckie boy.. just could not finish listening to either
Listening to Wallace and left wingnut Juan William’s spinning his asinine talking points made me nauseous enough that I could not listen to either of them and their selfrightteous arrogance for more than 30 seconds.
Sundance just posts Chris Wallace to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to fully broiled every Sunday. Half way through, Wallace’s face becomes very punchable.
Why the heck do admin officials go on that show and pretend that prick Wallace is their friend or that he deserves 1 oz of deference? They should go on, answer his damn questions, and BE THANKED for coming on the program, and then be silent. They give him credibility by being deferential and polite, which he does not deserve. He’s a straight-up, first class a-hole.
You give someone respect when you get it.
You posted right before I did! Sorry for my redundant post.
Name a news outlet and the same s true. The President needs his point of view spread by more than his twitter account and it is always a good for the crossover voters to see reason from his staff in the face of Wallace-Williams lunacy and democrats.
Because the joke is on Wallace. You have to assume the audience is smart enough to see that Wallace is fighting for the other side.
I can’t figure out why supposedly intelligent people continue to agree to be on Chrissy’s show!
What Sunday morning show gives a fair interview to R’s at this point, agree they all need to be treated as adversaries.
No admin person appears on any talk show without permission from PDJT (you’d think).
It’s probably a good idea to put the good guys on these shows so the bad ones don’t take up the air space (not that’s CNN gets much viewership but it precludes the liberals from getting any). I feel sorry they have to endure it.
Reports are now coming out that yet another Shiite leader, Taleb Abbas Ali al-Saedi, commander of the Karbala Brigades, a Shiite pro-Iranian group in the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Front (PMF), has been assassinated by ‘unknown gunmen’.
We had Soleimani killed alongside Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Shia vice-commander of the PMF. A day later another airstrike by an ‘unknown source’ on a PMF convoy whacked some more Shia PMF principals. As I said on the night Soleimani was popped, it sure looks like house cleaning before the Shia units in the PMF can interfere with the upcoming elections and mess with US interests.
Excellent. Keep the pressure on. Make them afraid for their lives.
U.S. Targeted but Missed Senior Iranian Commander in Yemen, Officials Say
Operation occurred at the time of the killing of Iranian General Soleimani
https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-targeted-but-missed-senior-iranian-commander-in-yemen-officials-say-11578680949
WASHINGTON—The U.S. military targeted but failed to kill a senior Iranian military commander in Yemen around the time it conducted the drone strike that killed an Iranian general in Iraq, U.S. officials said.
The highly classified mission against Abdul Reza Shahlai in Yemen shows that recent U.S. operations against Iran were more ambitious and multifaceted than the air strike last week that the Trump administration said it undertook to kill Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.
Details about the operation against Mr. Shahlai have been closely held. While his death has been reported by some social media accounts, U.S. officials said he was still alive. The officials didn’t say if the U.S. tried to kill him in a drone attack, a ground raid or in some other manner.
Spokespeople for the National Security Council, the Defense Department and U.S. Central Command declined to comment. The operation was first reported by the Washington Post.
I like the way that the targeted killings are now done by ‘unknown’ sources. The object is to neuter the Iranian-backed/connected members of the PMF before they interfere with elections. I have no doubt the Iraqi government knows what’s going on but for obvious reasons are denying such.
Information’s now starting to seep out that Israeli intelligence was involved in helping the US target Soleimani and I predicted that too. Story is that Israel had an opportunity to whack Soleimani in 2015 but when they went to coordinate the hit with the US Obama talked Israel out of doing it. Had he not done so Obama would have been praised as an instrument of Mideast peace and we’d have been spared some of the problems we’re having now. Ah well…
It’s not impossible the Iranians are whacking their own. Suleimani would have been a formidable opponent of the Mullahs, had he decided to seize power. Don’t know any of that’s true, but in the history of the Mid-East, it’s common enough.
I mean, we got Suleimani, but some of the others? There’s been a lot of arrests, it is said, of Iranian Rev Guards, etc. Time to cull the herd? From a Mullah point of view?
The Iraqis are whacking the Iranians. Time to rearrange the power structure.
The Iranians were the gorilla in the room until the 800lb. gorilla, the US, decided to exert their considerable power and influence in the Trump era. So it is easiest and cleanest for all to eliminate the Iranians and let the Sunni and Shiite Iraqis learn to live, or not with each other.
I don’t think they’re whacking their own but someone may be supplying information to the Israelis and/or US to help the process along.
Iranians in Iraq have to assume they have very few friends. One, they’re foreigners in Iraq and, two, the tide has turned with the death of Soleimani.
The US can do almost whatever operation they want inside Iraq. Iran and the Iraqi government gave them just cause to do so as their safety is not assured even by their Iraqi host. So the Iranian outside forces and influences can hang around but it’s going to be a rough ride for them.
The Iranians don’t want to push it too far as they have that huge natural gas field they share with Qatar at stake. They also have to continually push the envelope in developing a nuke to counter Irrael without getting an Israeli nuke in return. They’re hoping to gain influence in Shia-majority Iraq to become the major strategic player in the oil areas of the Gulf, question I have is who’s going to pop them first?
Obama wanted those world ‘centers of power’ and I believe he wanted Iran to be the one for the Mideast. He left a lot of ‘Obama friends of Iran’ in place in DC…maybe we need drone strikes there too?
I can’t get passed the 2 or 3 minute mark of this blow hard! Glad I got rid of the telly years ago! Saved me from throwing the kitchen sink at it!
Wow our President has special powers that allow him to make the Iranian soldiers aim their rockets at commercial airliners with huge radar signatures…The leader ship better watch out…Our President is going to make the Iranian army aim their Rockets at the leadership next…
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s that magic wand he has. Quite remarkable and useful for terrorists both domestic and international. 😉
I can not make myself watch Fox news Chris Wallace anymore, in fact most people need to remember the truth MEDIA IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE. There are a few people on Fox worth listening to like Maria B. but very few.
Trump on this already…this slimebag came outta NSD. Trump will not let this one go.
Must be getting REALLY close to Obama….SJC Roberts: are ya feelin’ it?
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/fisa-selects-former-obama-admin-lawyer-left-wing-blogger-to-oversee-fbis-surveillance-reforms
A Chief Justice that should be removed, completely comprised.
I no longer watch the crap that Wallace insists on presenting to the viewers. His questions are always intended to embarrass or smear President Trump and his administration.
As far as I am concered, Wallace can drop dead…the sooner, the better!
President Rouhani, Sgt Christ Woleimani reporting for duty your highness.
Never been one to watch Chris Wallace or his useless father. It’s the people that hired them that is the problem. Make sure you’re following the arrow.
Gotta point there, MitchRyder…Chris just wants to live up to his pop. The mediocre is reaching for that burnt out hulk. Pop could not lay down that liquor.
Might be flirting into conspiracy theory territory but….
Very interesting. Why would Iran kill them?
Do they know too much?
It was human error.
The Iranian army etc are humans and error prone.
If the Iranian govt wanted to kill anyone on the manifest they’d have simply not let them on the plane send them to Evian prison or wherever and voila they get sent home in body bag.
Not everything is a conspiracy.
This is a link to the Iranian General explaining what happened to the Ukrainian 737 and why. It has English subtitles.
The background is that the mobile Tor-M1 unit that fired the missile had been moved temporally into position due to the heightened tensions that night. They do not have US quality comms, it was not connected to the main Air Defence system’s networks other than by a VHF radio link that sadly proved to be wanting in its time of need. The Tor radar is 70’s technology cathode ray tube bright scanned blob stuff, designed primarily to guide a missile (also old and beam riding not heat seeking) to a target selected for it by decision makers further up the chain of command. As a short range device in a layered air defence system it would not normally identify targets itself.
It looks to me to be one of the unintended consequences when a ‘proper’ military like the US’s comes to blows with a ‘less proper’ military like Iran’s.
These guys can be a hero of the republic if they blow Khamenei’s plane or helicopter out of the sky.
My god. The media latch on to a fake narrative and for some dumb reason the admin and it’s supporters don’t call them out on it and answer appropriately.
Mueller probe: no possible crime besides hacking of dnc server (if it happened)
Ukraine probe: no impeachable conduct because Biden’s were being investigated prior to Biden announcing candidacy.
Salami takeout: he’s the head of an org which we have deemed a terrorist org. The IRGC. Ergo he is a terrorist. A la bin laden and al Baghdadi.
Btw as far as I remember the concept of ‘imminence’ applies to the permissible torture of a terrorist. It has nothing to do with this situation.
Seriously, there is something wrong with the people on the trump team. They are not serving him well with these continuous errors of analysis and of messaging.
