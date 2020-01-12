Kevin McCarthy: Speaker Pelosi is Trying to Block Bernie Sanders Nomination…

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy appears on Sunday Morning Futures to discuss the current status of Speaker Pelosi’s fraudulent impeachment effort. Leader McCarthy emphasizes his claim that Pelosi’s intention is to block Bernie Sanders from achieving the democrat party presidential nomination.
However, there’s no rule that requires Senator Sanders to participate. If Bernie Sanders wants to stay on the campaign trail while a senate impeachment trial is ongoing, he can.
Benie woke from his nap screaming “elder abuse!”
You must be related to Don Rickles. Outrageously funny!
Wait a second, “elder abuse”? Do you mean elderly Bernie is being abused, or is it “elder abuse” because elderly Nancy Pelosi is doing the abusing?
Ol’ Nance has been trying to abuse President Trump too. The woman’s an out of control menace, time to shut ‘er up and lock ‘er away.
Pelosi needs criminal Biden in the WH to cover for all the criminals in the political class. Biden comes swamp approved.
Of course! Biden is a charter member of the swamp, one of the most prolific.
But Biden’s chances, should he get the nomination, of winning the Presidency are remote, to say the least, polls notwithstanding.
Pelosi’s lost the ball, her influence on politics has slipped dramatically. To say she’s rendered herself irrelevant is no exaggeration.
But she doesn’t know that and we shouldn’t tell her. It’s just too entertaining watching her melt down.
Well, yeah, not exactly a secret about Biden’s chances. So if Pelosi doesn’t know it, won’t matter if 10 people shouted it at her for a week, it still wouldn’t soak in. For that reason, expect the melt-down to continue apace.
Speaker trying go block Bernie? Nothing new. Remember how Ryan tried to sabotage Trump
Maybe it is a proxy war like Obama’s pals in Iran wage…Pelosi Galore backing Biden against Bernie backed OAC…it is all about power…who really controls the Dem caucus…and who controls the Dems controls the Gov as Pelosi Galore proves daily. With only the House she stops legislation cold and focuses on obstructing the president. The press would never let any Republican do this.
Tehran Nan is older than Bernie.
Which elder is abusing the other?
More likely Tehran Nan is suffering from alcoholic mind-rot dementia.
Bernie is just demented.
I like Tehran Nan. Heard Mark Levin coin that term on his interview with Dan Bongino. Hope it sticks!
Excellent interview. Watched it this morning.
Is Kevin McCarthy waking up from his Paul Ryan induced haze and getting on the Trump Train?
Proceed with extreme caution.
Good idea, I wouldn’t trust any of em at this point.
Yeah – one thing that is universal across the Swamp is that are opportunistic above all else!
Like all opportunists/most politicians, McCarthy can see the direction that The Winds of Trump are blowing.
That is my suspicion as well…
Somewhere in between. McCarthy was fairly conservative when he first got elected. Got a bit swampy when GOPe put him on the leadership track.
Seems to happen to A LOT of them – power hungry or blackmail or a combination of both!
Over at Breitbart, Michael Bloomberg appears to be claiming that he’ll win by spending every dime he has. He’s said to be worth 50 billion.
Calling John Wick.
Let him spend away: he is selling bottle openers made from baby goat legs…complete with the fur.* There will be few buyers for what he is selling, once the voters examine his product carefully.
* When I visited East Berlin in the late 1980’s, a shop was actually trying to sell…bottle openers stuck into the bone of a baby goat leg…complete with the fur! True story!
I really collect Folk Lore. Thanks Ausonius, I didn’t have that one.
<b.MelH: As Paul Harvey used to say, here is the rest of the story! 🙂
I was chaperoning my German students on that trip (6 months before the Berlin Wall fell), and some of them had in fact bought some these bottle openers as joke gifts for the folks back home. (We had been forced to buy 25 (worthless) East German Marks, in order to enter East Berlin, so unless we spent them on something, the money was lost.) One student in fact bought five them.
So, at the train station when we were searched before going back to West Berlin by a rather grim East German guard, and when he dumped out five baby-goat-leg-with-fur bottle openers, he looked at them in disbelief, cracked a smile, shook his head, and waved us through. 🙂
Years ago, all the beer drinkers I knew had their own favorite bottle and can openers. The variety was endless, but I can’t remember one like that.
You can get a live animal in a key chain in China:
Under Communism, Life is cheap, any kind of Life.
We have more than he does. He just inspired me to make another contribution.
Yeah, tell him to “spend ’til the cows come home”, say a billion or two and see what good it gets him. Do people really change their minds because of political spending? Let him give a rally or two, see how many people show up. Takes a LOT more than money to win the Presidency.
His campaign rally with Judge Judy drew 25 people. I imagine half showed up to see her.
Gropin’ Joe is packing them in by the tens of
hundreds!… thousands!…
…well, just by the tens.
If he gives me $1 million I might vote for him!
Good he’ll soon be broke(n).
her eybrow are not right!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!must taken picture in rare semi sober condition…hmmmm..
I don’t know if it’s true that Pelosi wants to squash Sanders, but it’s good if Sanders supporters think it is.
Which means AOC should be pushed as his running mate.
Too young.
Likely. But it would be so entertaining seeing Pelosi become even more incoherent.
If Nana is trying to shiv the Bern, he might keep that door open just to hit back at her.
Is that possible at this point, they are losing and really Nancy see’s it but the squad won’t let her to cut there losses.
Yep. They’re still burning from the last go ‘round. Remember how they were kicked out of the convention and replaced by actors that would cheer on cue? Then Bernie turned around and supported Crooked to be rewarded in cash (new house). I think Bernie lost a lot of credibility there. There are a lot of Bernie supporters from 2016 that have seen this movie before and already know the ending.
Bernie or Ol’Joe. Warren or Butt. Bloomberg or Yang the billionaires. Such choices and Nan has to back somebody. Honestly, I really don’t think she has that much mind left to be making any decisions and I would bet she’s being guided along by people behind the scenes like her Lawfare buddies. She really is in a now win situation and she doesn’t have much time to fix any of it if she even could. Enjoy watching this whole fiasco play out.
no…… this flamming bolshevick just wait again for give away prize… yacht in 2020…??????
If we had an honest law-abiding Senate, they would 1) dismiss the articles of impeachment for not meeting Constitutional requirements, and 2) open up a total investigation of Biden and the so-called whistle blower.
Sander along with the other democrat clowns are not relevant.
Sanders is not obligated to attend the trial.
He won’t be able to vote, but he does not need to attend.
Sanders, Warren, and the rest of the D senators currently still in it should be made to either recuse themselves or withdraw from the race. There’s a clear conflict of interest here.
LikeLiked by 9 people
After all, according to Democrats, the rules clearly say ethical considerations only apply to non-Democrats. So of course the D-candidates for President will declare themselves exempt.
Just par for the course. The question will never arise except in our own minds, definitely not on the Senate floor.
Bernie is a old lunatic communist , previously he was just a lunatic. Sad , really to see such two faced lying, as Bernie has 3 houses. Bernie just wants everyone else’s money to fritter away.
Bernie is thinking, “gee, I could use another house”, after all, can a guy have too many? Sure seems compensation for going along with not being the D candidate ain’t a bad payday at all.
Another dacha.
Bernie has always been a communist
I think the people who support Bernie will be upset if he doesn’t do his part to try and “remove the president” – he could lose support and the nomination if he does or doesn’t join the senate trial.
IMO Bernie supporters are pretty much brainwashed idiots.
I have a Bernie supporting nephew that attended college early because he was soooo smart, yet he can’t defend any of Bernie’s policies when we talk about it.
He says that I’m paranoid about the cult of islam, and I think he’s dangerously naive.
It reminds me of the hippies back in the day, only without the long hair and beards.
Leftist politics are a joke, and the right has a problem calling them out????
The picture is superfluous. I would have had the same image if you had just posted the words.
All Bernie has to do is stay on the campaign trail until it’s time for the vote. Then he can fly in to cast his Set-In-Store vote.
Letjusticeprevail2014, Can Bernie vote if he isn’t at the desk to hear all the evidence? I’m not sure 🤔
You mean these paragons of virtue, citing their conflict of interest, won’t recuse themselves? Then they could campaign just about all they wanted and not worry about missing any votes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you. I’ve been wondering about that for several days and hadn’t take the time to look it up.
So does Kevin McCarthy not know that? Or is he ignoring what he knows in order to make a point?
I think Kevin’s trolling the Bernie Bots, and using carefully parsed sentences to do so. At the same time he’s planting seeds about the unfairness of the rigged dem nomination process. Nothing wrong with it as for as I can tell.
Could be. The Republicans don’t often exhibit competence in applying political leverage. It did not occur to me that he might be doing that.
Just speculating…
And you’re right about the competence of the GOP.
It seems they love playing second fiddle.
Maybe some are taking a shine to playing first fiddle.
If they are, that would be helpful.
Divide and conquer! I love it! Whether true or not, our side needs to keep pushing the Pelosi did it to screw Bernie narrative. If the Bernie Bros ever start to believe this might even be true, and given how Bernie was cheated by Killary and the DNC before, this narrative just may be enough to cause the B Bros to sit out or even vote for Trump in spite if Bernie doesn’t ultimately get the nomination. This is too good not to continue to push and troll everywhere possible on the internet.
Wouldn’t it apply to Elizabeth Warren and the other senators too?
Yup. Warren, Klobuchar and the gay guy.
Boot-Edge-Edge is a Mayor, and Graham is a Republican… so I don’t know who you’re talking about.
Buh-dum-BUM… pssshhhh!
Sentient means the Black NJ guy Booker not Boot Edge Edge.
I thought he dropped out months ago. Or was never really in the race, really. Maybe if he was less “Rich Black Guy” and more “Honest Homosexual Guy” he coulda been a contendah.
Joking on both replies, of course…
Project Veritas hinting they’re about to drop something BIG against Bernie.
https://mobile.twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1216437736628019203
Oh PLEASE DO!!!!!! No one should underestimate Bernie’s popularity with the young people. They literally think there is a form of Socialism that is good. Literally. They’ve been brainwashed in the educational system. They actually think stuff is free!!! And they think their conservative parents and grandparents are fools. I pray something big drops about Bernie. He’s a power hungry old coot of a naked communist!!
He’s not an independent but is a card carrying commie or he’s been offered his first job in the private sector.
You mean they found that missing Arab goat in Vermont?
They let Salami’s daughter back into the U.S. after threatening our country? And what the hell is she doing in Vermont?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah. I don’t see it either. I think his analysis is off. Bernie is irrelevant. So are the rest of them.
The reason tor eliminating the super delegates from voting on the first ballot was to assure no nominee takes it on the first ballot. Then on the second ballot Hillary calls in all her markers and gets it. And the reason THAT can happen is because all the smart money, all the serious players, know this is going to be a Trump landslide, a rout, and they;re saving their money and political capital for 2024. THAT will be the big one, since there is no clear successor to Trump at this point.
They are wise to Hillary’s scheme, and shrug. So what? Let her have it. Shuts her up for 2024. And so what if Bloomberg pours a billion dollars down a hole? Let him bet it all in 2020 and go into 2024 permanently branded as a loser along with Hillary.
Trump 2020 Landslide
Manipulative little beotch isn’t she?
People need to stay as far away from the democrat primary process as is possible. The democrats have rigged this one in a more entertaining manner than 2016 and to be a interloper is to risk being tagged as an election medler. They are going to run a made for TV entertaining convention that will rival their 1968 convention, compete with radicals chanting in the streets. The current field of candidates are playing their roles as 2020 Platform developers. Money is not a problem, to pay off the losers as there is no shortage of billionaires to throw tax deductible cash into the kitty.
Bernie is the designated free stuff guy. The others are pretenders as Bernie has the only historical record of serious Free Stuff advocacy that is believed by the faithful.
Styer is the designated Go Green Stuff guy.
Bloomberg has the most fascinating role. He literally plagiarizing President Trump’s campaign down to being the failed business guy who made a huge comeback. His nuance is to spin the democrat party as capitalism friendly communists.
Biden is the designated pinata and Warren is the crazy causes person.
The notion of “qualifying for debates” is a comical touch of the over dramatic as all one needs is money and lawyer well versed in election regulations as well as democrat party by-laws to gain a spot on ballots.
If a person can’t figure out that Bernie is a communist and a liar, then there’s really no reason to even discuss the issues with that person IMO.
After we bankrupt your employer, then you get 52 weeks of “vacation time?”
Click on it for a thread that follows:
So, The faux impeachment is to keep our President from being re-elected and the timing of the trial is to keep other candidates from running. Sure sounds like someone is trying to tamper with an election……..
Sanders will be at the trial. Next.
Bernie is ‘For Sale’…..Period……
She would also block Trump’s nomination if she could. She seems to think this is Iran and she’s the head Ayatollah with veto power over everyone and everything. This is one sick woman.
True or not, this rumor should be spread far and wide! Can’t think of a better way to further assure a Trump landslide in 2020 than for the DNC leadership to, once again, piss off and alienate Bernie’s supporters.
In an interview today Tehran NaN said “ one way or another President Trump will not be President and he is impeached forever , forever “ stupid bitch has no idea how faithful and loyal Trump supporters are . TRUMP 2020🇺🇸
Two things:
1.) “Impeached” no longer has any meaning or real purpose. “Politics” is not the Real World.
b.) “Trump was Impeached” is historically irrelevant at this point — it’s the price he paid, personally and politically, for Making America Great Again. I think he’ll take that.
I think when all is said and done, many years from now, and he looks back on what he was able to accomplish, it will be a Badge Of Honor. A testament to how rigged the system really is, how much of a disruptor he was. They hate him, and he doesn’t care. I think he’ll look back and say to himself: “Yeah, we went in there and really kicked some ass.”
And Nervous’ legacy will be as just another Political Cog in a Rigged System. So congratulations to her.
“one way or another” sounds kind of threatening to me. Hope someone follows up on that little drop of intent. What does she know and what are they planning? Security around PT and his family needs to be tripled for the next year at least.
Bernie Midget Mike Bloomberg is the communists’ strongest ticket.
Mike Bloomberg is to Capitalism as Hillary Rodham Clinton is to Hope And Regime Change.
(tee hee… Hope And Regime Change… I just came up with that… I like it…)
Speaker trying go block Bernie? Nothing new. Remember how Ryan tried to sabotage Trump.
Just remind your friends, family and everyone you know… Sanders honeymooned in the soviet Union… A country that was actively killing east germans trying to cross into west Germany….
Speaker Pelosi is blocking Democrats from having even a minimal a chance at the presidency. 🙂
!!! REMINDER !!!
Court Concedes DNC Had the Right to Rig Primaries Against Sanders
by Michael Sainato
26 Aug 2017
https://observer.com/2017/08/court-admits-dnc-and-debbie-wasserman-schulz-rigged-primaries-against-sanders
Anyone on this list should recuse themselves, House & Senate:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Democratic_Party_superdelegates,_2016
The same thing applies to anyone on the 2020:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_2020_Democratic_Party_automatic_delegates
What is it with The Stupid Party? Or “leaders” whose last name begins with Mc? Both McConnell and McCarthy are dropping the ball so Yuge it’s inexplicable: The conflict of Interest is YUGE:
SENATORS RUNNING OR HAVING RUN FOR DEMOCRATS’ NOMINATION FOR POTUS
MUST NOT VOTE IN THE SENATE IMPEACHMENT TRIAL:
Sen. Michael Bennet
Sen. Cory Booker
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
Sen. Kamala Harris
Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Sen. Bernie Sanders
Sen. Elizabeth Warren
