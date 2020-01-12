Kevin McCarthy: Speaker Pelosi is Trying to Block Bernie Sanders Nomination…

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy appears on Sunday Morning Futures to discuss the current status of Speaker Pelosi’s fraudulent impeachment effort.  Leader McCarthy emphasizes his claim that Pelosi’s intention is to block Bernie Sanders from achieving the democrat party presidential nomination.

However, there’s no rule that requires Senator Sanders to participate.  If Bernie Sanders wants to stay on the campaign trail while a senate impeachment trial is ongoing, he can.

  1. Genie says:
    January 12, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    Benie woke from his nap screaming “elder abuse!”

    • Donavans Trigger says:
      January 12, 2020 at 6:44 pm

      You must be related to Don Rickles. Outrageously funny!

    • jrapdx says:
      January 12, 2020 at 7:06 pm

      Wait a second, “elder abuse”? Do you mean elderly Bernie is being abused, or is it “elder abuse” because elderly Nancy Pelosi is doing the abusing?

      Ol’ Nance has been trying to abuse President Trump too. The woman’s an out of control menace, time to shut ‘er up and lock ‘er away.

      • bertdilbert says:
        January 12, 2020 at 7:53 pm

        Pelosi needs criminal Biden in the WH to cover for all the criminals in the political class. Biden comes swamp approved.

        • jrapdx says:
          January 12, 2020 at 8:02 pm

          Of course! Biden is a charter member of the swamp, one of the most prolific.

          But Biden’s chances, should he get the nomination, of winning the Presidency are remote, to say the least, polls notwithstanding.

          Pelosi’s lost the ball, her influence on politics has slipped dramatically. To say she’s rendered herself irrelevant is no exaggeration.

          • flatlandgoober says:
            January 12, 2020 at 8:10 pm

            But she doesn’t know that and we shouldn’t tell her. It’s just too entertaining watching her melt down.

            • jrapdx says:
              January 12, 2020 at 8:23 pm

              Well, yeah, not exactly a secret about Biden’s chances. So if Pelosi doesn’t know it, won’t matter if 10 people shouted it at her for a week, it still wouldn’t soak in. For that reason, expect the melt-down to continue apace.

        • Yy4u says:
          January 12, 2020 at 9:22 pm

          Speaker trying go block Bernie? Nothing new. Remember how Ryan tried to sabotage Trump

          • Yy4u says:
            January 12, 2020 at 9:28 pm

            Maybe it is a proxy war like Obama’s pals in Iran wage…Pelosi Galore backing Biden against Bernie backed OAC…it is all about power…who really controls the Dem caucus…and who controls the Dems controls the Gov as Pelosi Galore proves daily. With only the House she stops legislation cold and focuses on obstructing the president. The press would never let any Republican do this.

    • jeans2nd says:
      January 12, 2020 at 8:22 pm

      Tehran Nan is older than Bernie.
      Which elder is abusing the other?

      More likely Tehran Nan is suffering from alcoholic mind-rot dementia.
      Bernie is just demented.

  2. freepetta says:
    January 12, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    Excellent interview. Watched it this morning.

  3. vikingmom says:
    January 12, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    Is Kevin McCarthy waking up from his Paul Ryan induced haze and getting on the Trump Train?

  4. peace says:
    January 12, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    Over at Breitbart, Michael Bloomberg appears to be claiming that he’ll win by spending every dime he has. He’s said to be worth 50 billion.

  5. Les Standard says:
    January 12, 2020 at 6:50 pm

  6. Sentient says:
    January 12, 2020 at 6:57 pm

    I don’t know if it’s true that Pelosi wants to squash Sanders, but it’s good if Sanders supporters think it is.

    • Republicanvet91 says:
      January 12, 2020 at 7:07 pm

      Which means AOC should be pushed as his running mate.

    • anotherworriedmom says:
      January 12, 2020 at 8:24 pm

      Yep. They’re still burning from the last go ‘round. Remember how they were kicked out of the convention and replaced by actors that would cheer on cue? Then Bernie turned around and supported Crooked to be rewarded in cash (new house). I think Bernie lost a lot of credibility there. There are a lot of Bernie supporters from 2016 that have seen this movie before and already know the ending.

      • cjzak says:
        January 12, 2020 at 9:54 pm

        Bernie or Ol’Joe. Warren or Butt. Bloomberg or Yang the billionaires. Such choices and Nan has to back somebody. Honestly, I really don’t think she has that much mind left to be making any decisions and I would bet she’s being guided along by people behind the scenes like her Lawfare buddies. She really is in a now win situation and she doesn’t have much time to fix any of it if she even could. Enjoy watching this whole fiasco play out.

    • sejmon333535208 says:
      January 12, 2020 at 9:23 pm

      no…… this flamming bolshevick just wait again for give away prize… yacht in 2020…??????

  7. Coast says:
    January 12, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    If we had an honest law-abiding Senate, they would 1) dismiss the articles of impeachment for not meeting Constitutional requirements, and 2) open up a total investigation of Biden and the so-called whistle blower.

    Sander along with the other democrat clowns are not relevant.

  8. All Too Much says:
    January 12, 2020 at 7:00 pm

    Sanders is not obligated to attend the trial.
    He won’t be able to vote, but he does not need to attend.

  9. Belmont says:
    January 12, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    Sanders, Warren, and the rest of the D senators currently still in it should be made to either recuse themselves or withdraw from the race. There’s a clear conflict of interest here.

    • jrapdx says:
      January 12, 2020 at 7:35 pm

      Yes there is conflict of interest, but since when does that make any difference? That is, if one is a Democrat.

      After all, according to Democrats, the rules clearly say ethical considerations only apply to non-Democrats. So of course the D-candidates for President will declare themselves exempt.

      Just par for the course. The question will never arise except in our own minds, definitely not on the Senate floor.

  10. dustahll says:
    January 12, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    Bernie is a old lunatic communist , previously he was just a lunatic. Sad , really to see such two faced lying, as Bernie has 3 houses. Bernie just wants everyone else’s money to fritter away.

  11. Tiffthis says:
    January 12, 2020 at 7:07 pm

    I think the people who support Bernie will be upset if he doesn’t do his part to try and “remove the president” – he could lose support and the nomination if he does or doesn’t join the senate trial.

    • mopar2016 says:
      January 12, 2020 at 7:31 pm

      IMO Bernie supporters are pretty much brainwashed idiots.
      I have a Bernie supporting nephew that attended college early because he was soooo smart, yet he can’t defend any of Bernie’s policies when we talk about it.
      He says that I’m paranoid about the cult of islam, and I think he’s dangerously naive.

      It reminds me of the hippies back in the day, only without the long hair and beards.
      Leftist politics are a joke, and the right has a problem calling them out????

    • letjusticeprevail2014 says:
      January 12, 2020 at 7:43 pm

      All Bernie has to do is stay on the campaign trail until it’s time for the vote. Then he can fly in to cast his Set-In-Store vote.

  12. Dilligas says:
    January 12, 2020 at 7:07 pm

    You mean these paragons of virtue, citing their conflict of interest, won’t recuse themselves? Then they could campaign just about all they wanted and not worry about missing any votes.

  13. Sharon says:
    January 12, 2020 at 7:07 pm

    “However, there’s no rule that requires Senator Sanders to participate.”

    Thank you. I’ve been wondering about that for several days and hadn’t take the time to look it up.

    So does Kevin McCarthy not know that? Or is he ignoring what he knows in order to make a point?

    • The Boss says:
      January 12, 2020 at 7:41 pm

      I think Kevin’s trolling the Bernie Bots, and using carefully parsed sentences to do so. At the same time he’s planting seeds about the unfairness of the rigged dem nomination process. Nothing wrong with it as for as I can tell.

  14. Shyster says:
    January 12, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    Divide and conquer! I love it! Whether true or not, our side needs to keep pushing the Pelosi did it to screw Bernie narrative. If the Bernie Bros ever start to believe this might even be true, and given how Bernie was cheated by Killary and the DNC before, this narrative just may be enough to cause the B Bros to sit out or even vote for Trump in spite if Bernie doesn’t ultimately get the nomination. This is too good not to continue to push and troll everywhere possible on the internet.

  15. California Joe says:
    January 12, 2020 at 7:15 pm

    Wouldn’t it apply to Elizabeth Warren and the other senators too?

  16. f.fernandez says:
    January 12, 2020 at 7:25 pm

    Project Veritas hinting they’re about to drop something BIG against Bernie.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1216437736628019203

    • Somebody's Gramma says:
      January 12, 2020 at 7:37 pm

      Oh PLEASE DO!!!!!! No one should underestimate Bernie’s popularity with the young people. They literally think there is a form of Socialism that is good. Literally. They’ve been brainwashed in the educational system. They actually think stuff is free!!! And they think their conservative parents and grandparents are fools. I pray something big drops about Bernie. He’s a power hungry old coot of a naked communist!!

    • Zydeco says:
      January 12, 2020 at 7:38 pm

      He’s not an independent but is a card carrying commie or he’s been offered his first job in the private sector.

    • H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
      January 12, 2020 at 8:02 pm

      You mean they found that missing Arab goat in Vermont?

  17. trapper says:
    January 12, 2020 at 7:28 pm

    “there’s no rule that requires Senator Sanders to participate.”

    Yeah. I don’t see it either. I think his analysis is off. Bernie is irrelevant. So are the rest of them.

    The reason tor eliminating the super delegates from voting on the first ballot was to assure no nominee takes it on the first ballot. Then on the second ballot Hillary calls in all her markers and gets it. And the reason THAT can happen is because all the smart money, all the serious players, know this is going to be a Trump landslide, a rout, and they;re saving their money and political capital for 2024. THAT will be the big one, since there is no clear successor to Trump at this point.

    They are wise to Hillary’s scheme, and shrug. So what? Let her have it. Shuts her up for 2024. And so what if Bloomberg pours a billion dollars down a hole? Let him bet it all in 2020 and go into 2024 permanently branded as a loser along with Hillary.

    Trump 2020 Landslide

  18. Zydeco says:
    January 12, 2020 at 7:35 pm

    Manipulative little beotch isn’t she?

  19. thedoc00 says:
    January 12, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    People need to stay as far away from the democrat primary process as is possible. The democrats have rigged this one in a more entertaining manner than 2016 and to be a interloper is to risk being tagged as an election medler. They are going to run a made for TV entertaining convention that will rival their 1968 convention, compete with radicals chanting in the streets. The current field of candidates are playing their roles as 2020 Platform developers. Money is not a problem, to pay off the losers as there is no shortage of billionaires to throw tax deductible cash into the kitty.

    Bernie is the designated free stuff guy. The others are pretenders as Bernie has the only historical record of serious Free Stuff advocacy that is believed by the faithful.

    Styer is the designated Go Green Stuff guy.

    Bloomberg has the most fascinating role. He literally plagiarizing President Trump’s campaign down to being the failed business guy who made a huge comeback. His nuance is to spin the democrat party as capitalism friendly communists.

    Biden is the designated pinata and Warren is the crazy causes person.

    The notion of “qualifying for debates” is a comical touch of the over dramatic as all one needs is money and lawyer well versed in election regulations as well as democrat party by-laws to gain a spot on ballots.

  20. Carrie says:
    January 12, 2020 at 7:45 pm

  21. mopar2016 says:
    January 12, 2020 at 7:48 pm

    If a person can’t figure out that Bernie is a communist and a liar, then there’s really no reason to even discuss the issues with that person IMO.

  22. Carrie says:
    January 12, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    Click on it for a thread that follows:

  23. Chuck says:
    January 12, 2020 at 8:23 pm

    So, The faux impeachment is to keep our President from being re-elected and the timing of the trial is to keep other candidates from running. Sure sounds like someone is trying to tamper with an election……..

  24. Garavaglia says:
    January 12, 2020 at 8:28 pm

    Sanders will be at the trial. Next.

  25. tieoneoncharter.com says:
    January 12, 2020 at 8:34 pm

    Bernie is ‘For Sale’…..Period……

  26. JohnCasper says:
    January 12, 2020 at 8:43 pm

    She would also block Trump’s nomination if she could. She seems to think this is Iran and she’s the head Ayatollah with veto power over everyone and everything. This is one sick woman.

  27. Truthfilter says:
    January 12, 2020 at 8:45 pm

    True or not, this rumor should be spread far and wide! Can’t think of a better way to further assure a Trump landslide in 2020 than for the DNC leadership to, once again, piss off and alienate Bernie’s supporters.

  28. pucecatt says:
    January 12, 2020 at 9:01 pm

    In an interview today Tehran NaN said “ one way or another President Trump will not be President and he is impeached forever , forever “ stupid bitch has no idea how faithful and loyal Trump supporters are . TRUMP 2020🇺🇸

    • mr.piddles says:
      January 12, 2020 at 9:49 pm

      Two things:
      1.) “Impeached” no longer has any meaning or real purpose. “Politics” is not the Real World.
      b.) “Trump was Impeached” is historically irrelevant at this point — it’s the price he paid, personally and politically, for Making America Great Again. I think he’ll take that.

      I think when all is said and done, many years from now, and he looks back on what he was able to accomplish, it will be a Badge Of Honor. A testament to how rigged the system really is, how much of a disruptor he was. They hate him, and he doesn’t care. I think he’ll look back and say to himself: “Yeah, we went in there and really kicked some ass.”

      And Nervous’ legacy will be as just another Political Cog in a Rigged System. So congratulations to her.

    • cjzak says:
      January 12, 2020 at 10:08 pm

      “one way or another” sounds kind of threatening to me. Hope someone follows up on that little drop of intent. What does she know and what are they planning? Security around PT and his family needs to be tripled for the next year at least.

  29. Fromseatoshinningsea says:
    January 12, 2020 at 9:06 pm

    Bernie Midget Mike Bloomberg is the communists’ strongest ticket.

    • mr.piddles says:
      January 12, 2020 at 9:37 pm

      Mike Bloomberg is to Capitalism as Hillary Rodham Clinton is to Hope And Regime Change.

      (tee hee… Hope And Regime Change… I just came up with that… I like it…)

  30. Yy4u says:
    January 12, 2020 at 9:20 pm

    Speaker trying go block Bernie? Nothing new. Remember how Ryan tried to sabotage Trump.

  31. Don McAro says:
    January 12, 2020 at 9:20 pm

    Just remind your friends, family and everyone you know… Sanders honeymooned in the soviet Union… A country that was actively killing east germans trying to cross into west Germany….

  32. Robert Smith says:
    January 12, 2020 at 9:35 pm

    Speaker Pelosi is blocking Democrats from having even a minimal a chance at the presidency. 🙂

  33. TwoLaine says:
    January 12, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    !!! REMINDER !!!

    Court Concedes DNC Had the Right to Rig Primaries Against Sanders
    by Michael Sainato
    26 Aug 2017
    https://observer.com/2017/08/court-admits-dnc-and-debbie-wasserman-schulz-rigged-primaries-against-sanders

    Anyone on this list should recuse themselves, House & Senate:

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Democratic_Party_superdelegates,_2016

    The same thing applies to anyone on the 2020:

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_2020_Democratic_Party_automatic_delegates

  34. Everett Miller says:
    January 12, 2020 at 10:12 pm

    What is it with The Stupid Party? Or “leaders” whose last name begins with Mc? Both McConnell and McCarthy are dropping the ball so Yuge it’s inexplicable: The conflict of Interest is YUGE:
    SENATORS RUNNING OR HAVING RUN FOR DEMOCRATS’ NOMINATION FOR POTUS
    MUST NOT VOTE IN THE SENATE IMPEACHMENT TRIAL:
    Sen. Michael Bennet
    Sen. Cory Booker
    Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
    Sen. Kamala Harris
    Sen. Amy Klobuchar
    Sen. Bernie Sanders
    Sen. Elizabeth Warren

