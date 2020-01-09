Nancy Pelosi Says She’s Not Withholding Articles of Impeachment “Indefinitely”…

The nonsense is off-the-charts around this issue. The DNC media apparatus are playing a game of willful blindness (Mamet Principle) and the RNC media appear genuinely oblivious… It is beyond silly.
Today Pelosi stutters about releasing the articles sometime “soon”.
WASHINGTON – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she’s not withholding articles of impeachment from the Senate “indefinitely” and will probably send them over “soon,” responding to mounting pressure to allow the Senate to open proceedings in President Trump’s impeachment trial.
“You will keep asking me the same question, I will keep giving you the same answer,” Pelosi said in her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill on Thursday morning. “As I said right from the start, we need to see the arena in which we are sending our managers. Is that too much to ask?” (more)
The House didn’t contract with two-dozen former Obama legal minds from in/around the Lawfare community (and the Mueller group) back in December ’18 and January ’19 including: Douglas Letter, Mary McCord, Norm Eisen, Barry Berke and Daniel Goldman, for a specific process; and now simultaneously get to pontificate that Speaker Pelosi is in charge of this process. She ain’t. Period.
This was/is an organized plan by all of the aforementioned with the goal of gaining legal authority to exploit the same team’s prior opposition research on Trump. The House impeachment is a means to an end; not the end itself.
The House has a group of dozens of various DOJ and former Obama officials working on their behalf. That House network also has several currently employed DOJ, FBI, State Department and Intelligence Community officials feeding them information on current real-time events. The HJC are currently arguing the Mueller material and the McGahn testimony are needed for the impeachment trial of President Trump.
The rushed House articles were/are a means to an end. That is – a way for House lawyers to argue in court all of the constitutionally contended material is required as evidence for pending judicial proceedings, a trial in the Senate.
This would explain why all the prior evidence debated for inclusion and legal additions to “articles of impeachment” were dropped. Instead the House focused only on quickly framing two articles that could facilitate two pending court cases.
If the HJC team wins the argument to the three member DC Appellate Court, the DOJ will likely file for a full ‘en banc’ review by the entire panel. If the HJC wins the ‘en banc’ argument the DOJ will likely appeal for an administrative stay by the Supreme Court.
However, if the HJC team loses, they will most likely not file an appeal and will quickly release the impeachment articles to the Senate. The impeachment articles (Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress) are currently withheld in an effort to bolster the DC appeals court argument.
The primary goal is to gain the Mueller material; by design the impeachment process is a means toward that end. Impeachment is not the end; impeachment is the means to an end. Impeachment is the legal standing to exploit the Mueller material. [Background]
Remember, the Mueller evidence was gathered during a counterintelligence investigation, which means all things Trump -including his family and business interests- were subject to unbridled surveillance for two years; and a host of intelligence gathering going back in time indefinitely. A goldmine of political opposition research.
The Mueller investigation itself was purposed to dig, legally, into every aspect of Donald Trump, his family, his friends, his finances, his companies, his legal holdings, his lawyers, his accountants, his history… all of it… and they did so under both Title-1 and Title-3 surveillance authority because the Mueller probe was a counterintelligence operation.
President Trump: travel records, phone records, electronic files, electronic communications, emails, electronic records, family files, medical records, bank records, tax records,… THE WORKS …all with unlimited surveillance authority as granted by former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and the useful status of an unlimited counterintelligence operation. Think about the scale of the material Weissmann and Mueller gained access to.
Obviously if Jerry Nadler could get his hands on this material it would quickly find its way into the DNC, and ultimately to the 2020 democrat candidate for president. This material would also be fuel for a year of leaks to DC media who could exploit rumor, supposition, and drops of information that Andrew Weissmann and team left to be discovered.
I only wish citizens, this one time, had standing to sue her.
Sickening, Anti-American Communistic Democrat Party
Constitutional Terrorist Organization.
Dozens of leftists from the previous administration helping out.
And why wouldn’t they? They have nothing to fear, especially justice.
Looks like revenge from the Bill Clinton impeachment, especially with Pelosi, Nadler and Maxine Waters.
Stormy Daniels came from the surveillance. I am convinced. Mueller just couldnt bring it out himself because they feared a Monica Lewinsky redux. So they gave it to SDNY.
This is beyond corrupt. Fruit of the poisonous tree applies here even for Cohen but dont worry, nothing will happen.
Question is did access hollywood tape came from surveillance.
A remote but still possible possibility.
Do we have an estimated timeline for the court case(s)?
Oral arguments were last Friday…. we’re awaiting the ruling.
Any speculation about what’s gonna happen beside Barr asking for a stay until it’s appeal is heard at SC.
The reason I’m asking is because POTUS tweeted out the other day talking about the Mueller report and how he didn’t even know how he clean he was.
With this topic in mind that tweet sorta indicated to me that he’s very much aware of their plan.
That said, I would think if the judges rule in favor of lawfare we’re gonna see leak after leak of nafarious news in this regard and right before the trail starts which dim and Rhinos seem so ready to begin while coinciding with the leaks we all know are coming right after the court ruling…
Just speculating here but given past leaks with only BS charge/conviction, I’m convinced the same players will do it again thru November. We all know what happen to the senators involved back then, Nothing, nota, zero. no one was even investigated when congress leaks, even if it’s a coup.
Putting all of this in that context is a scary thought indeed imho.
Maybe I worry to much even in retirement but this country needs Trump and a new R controlled congress badly for the next 5 years. I know I don’t have to tell anyone here that because we all know what will happen if Dims Win this round and take control.
I digress and I’m gonna take a chilled drink and relax.
Democrats are down 49 to Zero, and they think a Hail Mary in the final second is going to win the game for them.
Never mind that their quarterback already fumbled the ball and there’s no one in the end zone.
Is Colin Kaepernick their quarterback?
Remember “Butt Fumble”? That’s what this is like, watching this Clown Show.
But all the ‘sportscasters’ are happily exclaiming that they are going to win and win bigly!
Shakespeare was correct, “First kill all the lawyers.”
Shakespeare never met a Democrat. Just sayin”.
URGENT….. URGENT…. EMERGENCY
Seems to me SCJ Roberts should be approached by Barr re:FISA findings of rampant corruption and abuse and put a gag/lock on every case in limbo regarding that 6e material, Flynn case, Stone case, Manafort cases, and current investigations/proceedings stemming from toxic fruit. Is this legally possible???
Wonderful idea for a functional legal system. No evidence of Barr or our current legal system will function in such a manner.
Until further evidence occurs inside o \court of law, Bagpipes Bill is working to cover up the crimes of DoJ, FBI and all manner of the our foreign spy Alphabet guys.
I guess I’m just asking those who would be familiar with such things if it was legally feasible…?
If it is, THEN I would be legit in discerning the motivation. I fear my question may have been misunderstood.
Will and desire to pursue a legal strategy is the component I attempt to address.
LawFare has displayed that contrivance, will and desire are adequate to dominate our legislative and legal system for the past 3 years.
Or…timing everything according to his boss, to be at just the right time for the election. We don’t know, do we?
AG Barr may be a semi white hat, verdict still out, but he sure has not taken charge. General Flynn and Sharyl Attkinson cases are all you need to look at in order to determine Barr is just letting corrupt cases roll along their course when there is substantial, damning evidence of FBI foul play that charted the course. Appears he is looking the other way when it comes to anything that happened before his watch began.
Apparently the wheels of justice grind slowly but surely.
“On Tuesday, attorneys for Michael Flynn filed a sentencing memorandum and letters of support for the former Army lieutenant general in federal court. The sentencing memorandum reveals for the first time concrete evidence that the FBI created multiple 302 interview summaries of Flynn’s questioning by now-former FBI agent Peter Strzok and a second unnamed agent, reported to be FBI Special Agent Joe Pientka.
Further revelations may be forthcoming soon following an order entered late yesterday by presiding judge Emmet Sullivan, directing the special counsel’s office to file with the court any 302s or memorandum relevant to Flynn’s interview.” ~ The Federalist today
interesting – – I must have missed this in the media or in TCTH
The dumb %^(& implies that checks and balances applies between the house and senate. Dems so rely on morons accepting their message.
Future historians will be laughing-their-ass-off at this … if only it were funny. But here we have a group of US Representatives who completely swallowed – hook, line, sinker – the message brought by a group of thoroughly unscrupulous (but imaginative) lawyers who dubbed their company, “Lawfare.” Their message was very simple – that “the law is anything that you want it to be, and it’s meant to be used as a weapon.” Even the US Constitution falls into this realm, according to them. Even the most-sacred enforcement action that it describes. “Anything, everything, is fair game,” as long as eventually you get what you want.
Well, “it’s time for the US Constitution to fight back – hard.” Our Founders actually anticipated all of this. They were thoroughly familiar with “maladministration” and the many evils that it caused with English law. They were also familiar with the very-bloody thing called a “Bill of Attainder.”
Our Founders placed great hope in the US Senate. Was this hope well-placed?
Brought to them by Saul Alinsky’s rules…dedicated to Luciifer.
End game is to destroy our constitution and our country, so there may be no laughing after this.
Our founders intended Senators to be ambassadors from the States, answerable to their State Governments. Now they are just prima donnas, the winner of statewide popularity contests. And answerable to no one.
And Sundance has repeatedly pointed out both the resulting corruption and the resulting power abuses, with Senators managing the Deep State for their personal gain and tyrannical influence.
It is disgusting. I know the 17th Amendment may have been proposed to correct the scam in Statehouses to appoint a Senator; however, this is much worse. Only citizens of each state should have a say in their Senate Chamber representation, IMHO.
Their hope was well placed until 1913 when the 17th Amendment was ratified.
The XVII Amendment destroyed the Senate’s purpose and usefulness.
I thought the House Dems already have the Mueller info, it’s just that can not use it legally, because they got their hands on it illegally via a massive leak.
And Trump’s tax returns… and…
I think you’re correct Tony. The Dems most likely know what they are looking to find. Idk Trump said on Rush the other day how he must be the cleanest person in the world because if they had found so much as unpaid parking ticket they would have hung it around his neck. I’m inclined to agree. Truth be told there may not be anything in that investigation of worth to a rational thinking human being. But if they got their hands on it the Left and their Media allies would make hay regardless.
So what changed? Now she’s sending them?
Soon, but….not now
When she’s feelin’ like it.
But not today.
Still feelin’ a lil’ pissy…
I GOT IT!!!!
Let’s get her some of her favorite chocolate ice cream!!! The kind she has for breakfast every morning.
Who’s with me?
I have three words.
Shoot the beetch!
Next!
As you can see I have no problem saying who I am am what I represent.
I do not hide my email.
I do hide my name.
I am proud to be a Patriot.
Let the Left try to attack me.
I fear no evil. As Gregg Allman sang many moons ago, ” I ain’t no saint and I sure hell ain’t no sinner, Every Christmas I would practice good behavior!”
TRUMP 2020
a Daniel M Camac
👍👍
you can bet the dems and lawfare are still up to no good.is there a way to spin an acquital..some way to invalidate the senate trial?i feel she’s holding out til they find a way,.at least until the mueller/mcgahn/taxes cases are decided.
“She aint” sums is up!
IMO, McConnell could do pretty much whatever he wants as long as he can get 51 votes, including dismissing the charges before any trial based on the unconstitutional rules the dems used in the shampeachment procedure.
I propose a ‘Citizen Tribunal’ be held in the park across from the Capital. Similar to a military tribunal, but instead of court martial, firing squads for those found guilty for treason. Sentences immediately carried out.
Those found guilty of sedition and/or terrorism, ordered to be removed permanently from the country, along with their immediate family members, to a country of their choice. All US visas revoked and finances frozen and returned to the US treasurer. Sentence to be carried out within 10 days.
You see what happens to politicians who whore themselves for power and status. Pelosi left herself wide open to blackmail and these treasonous lawyers swooped right in. I can only imagine what Lawfare is holding over her (worse than Biden?).
Master legislator? More like blundering idiot.
Can you say: 4:00 am talking points?
Yes, David Brock.
At this point it is the Senate’s fault. Their willful inaction is the ONLY thing at play. They could move forward now if they rely wanted too..NOTHING prevents them from this. Blaming Pelosi is ridiculous at this point. Let’s put the blame where it truly lies…the present. Pelosi is the past, Senate is the present.
Old leather chest and iron lung Nancy, yuck.
Sundance said:
“Remember, the Mueller evidence was gathered during a counterintelligence investigation, which means all things Trump -including his family and business interests- were subject to unbridled surveillance for two years; and a host of intelligence gathering going back in time indefinitely. A goldmine of political opposition research.”
The scope and breadth of the Constitutional violations take ones breath away.
I hope everyone whose civil rights were violated files lawsuits to recover damages and attorneys fees under Section 1983.
25th day is Sunday. Tic Tok Senile yet still in denial San Fran Nan. Transmit the articles or case dismissed…
I was thinking she might actually delay sending anything until near the election, so she would get news coverage that breaks into regularly scheduled programming – basically a political attack ad/commercial during prime time every night on every channel. But that seems so long away.
Maybe “soon” is her way of slow-walking until October? The hearings backfired, especially in swing states, so the trial will likely backfire too.
Yes, it is part of a plan. But why not do it during impeachment proceedings? They would have better standing in court. There are existing precedents that favor impeachment proceedings over executive privilege. And it is going to take just as long.
The only advantage I can see is impeachment is done. Waiting might get too close to the election, but if the point is to smear the President, close to the election is the best time.
And they are at risk. Only so much abuse will be tolerated before the Senate dismisses the trial.
I wish they would dismiss it with prejudice. No more articles of impeachment accepted during this Congress. Be the heros that stop all this abuse of the Constitution.
Didn’t Mitch just announce she’s sending it over tomorrow?
According to Washpo’s live impeachment watch blog, Sen Cornyn said he expected her to send them over tomorrow. However, the Senate will not reconvene until 13 January.
NOT in recess.
It didn’t say recess. It said their order of business was over until Monday.I assume that was what was meant by reconvene.
AND that is the bureaucratic designation in question. From what status does the Senate Reconvene after a weekend off?
My point is that Mitch has not permitted the Senate any RECESS that would permit Trump to name “recess appointments” that would be trusted hands in doing the business of the Executive branch.
Mitch is simply a dirty bird in this regard.
those appointments are a goldmine
those appointments are a goldmine
The Supreme Court Should Step In To Rule This Impeachment Unconstitutional
Democrats’ obsession from day one to impeach President Donald J. Trump, without regard to substance or process, led them to change the grounds for impeachment every couple of months. In doing so they have gone from Russian collusion to obstruction of justice, to quid pro quo, to bribery.
House Democrats have put our constitutional government in grave danger by attempting to rewrite the carefully calibrated separation of powers under our Constitution and usurping powers not granted to the House. They have brought Alexander Hamilton’s nightmare of an entirely partisan impeachment to fruition and are making a mockery of fair proceedings.
While the Constitution does give the House broad discretion in impeachments, there are limits. The most explicit of these is that impeachment can only be for, “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” (Art. II, Sec. 4, U.S. Constitution) However, the articles for impeachment voted on by this entirely partisan Democratic Congress, which are currently being unconstitutionally withheld from the Senate, charge no such offenses. In fact, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress are not crimes of any kind, high or low. Therein lies the real reason why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has refused to send the two articles of impeachment to the Senate. (RELATED: Pelosi Continues To Delay Articles Of Impeachment)
Let’s examine the charges.
http://dailycaller.com/2020/01/09/rudy-giuliani-supreme-court-impeachment/?utm_source=&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=11532
“Yes, ‘Lawfare, Inc.’ has definitely forced the issue – for about four years too long.” And they seem to have so-utterly convinced corrupt Representatives of the certainty of their strategies that they have indeed precipitated a genuine Constitutional Crisis.”
And this is why I sincerely believe that the US Senate should rebuke these Articles, and refuse to consider them at all, on the basis that “they are Unconstitutional.” (Yes, thereby establishing for future precedent that the Senate also has that un-enumerated power.)
Our Founders were thoroughly familiar with the English system of law, and therefore with the enormous problems that “maladministration” have caused. They also were extremely familiar with very-bloody “Bills of Attainder.” They established their Constitution on the presumption that we were familiar with these same things also. Even 230 years later.
“Well … do we remember?”
The only thing worse for Nancy than continued delay is the wrath of God that is going to come down on her head the moment this thing is no longer under her control
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like Mitch forced her hand. She won’t like that. He won’t care.
Perhaps the delay has been to goad Republican Senators into making intemperate statements on the merits of the Democrats impeachment case, statements Nancy can use to illustrate how unfair and biased the Republicans are being. In other words, the problem isn’t the Democrats weak case, the problem is those bad old Republicans.
I also fear Nancy has long harbored fantasies of becoming President via the back door. She’s been urging Trump to resign since election day 2016; the Mean Girls approach of the Resistance might have actually made sense to women like Nancy and Hillary. Pelosi was still begging Trump to resign in December, 2019.
Trump’s early resignation would have left Pence; who knows what schemes Nancy and Comey and Lawfare had concocted to drive out Pence? I’m not saying it’s a good plan; Schiff told Nancy his Whistleblower scheme was a good one, too.
Dear Nancy,
Based on Democrat “Logic”, YOU are personally responsible for the deaths of 176+ people in the downed Ukrainian airliner. Had you sent an impeachment delegation to the Senate immediately and removed Trump from office, the amazing Soleimani would still be alive and killing infidels (Allah be praised). Iranian air defenses would not have had itchy fingers while expecting return fire after the missile barrage Trump forced Iran to launch. So Nancy, it all comes down to you, you murdering scum. /s
McConnell Signs Hawley Resolution – Senate Impeachment Trial to Begin Next Week
by Cristina Laila January 9, 2020
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told senators during a closed-door caucus lunch on Thursday to expect the impeachment trial to begin next week.
The Hill reported:
Three GOP senators said the Republican leader warned lawmakers during the caucus meeting that they should not expect to be able to go home next weekend, indicating that the long-delayed trial will be underway.
Proceedings have been held up while Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has refused to send over the House-passed articles of impeachment, but she told reporters earlier Thursday that she would “soon” do so.
“We thought, we as the body, that the Speaker will … shortly send that over, so [he] said next weekend don’t go anywhere,” said Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), characterizing McConnell’s message as a heads up that the Senate would be in session.
Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) added that McConnell told senators that the two articles would be sent over “soon,” expecting them in the “next day or two.”
Power-hungry Pelosi is still refusing to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate unless they bow to her demands.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/mcconnell-expect-senate-impeachment-trial-to-begin-next-week/
OOOOOOOOHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!
Gotta go to Target and get two more big bags of popcorn, it’s the best!
I LOVE Target popcorn!!
I read this week that Gen. Flynn and his attorney suspect he’d been surveilled by the Obama administration for several years due to his public opposition to the Iran JPCOA deal. Further confirmation of sundance’s theory that the Dodgy Russia Dossier and inception of Russiagate was simply a cover-up for the longstanding Obama political surveillance operation.
DC article by Rudy Giuliani on impeachment of President Trump
Copy of this article is just above.
“Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
That’s the Democrat Party Platform.
Yep… short and sweet. Because, today, we do live in the very times that generations of future historians will be writing about . . .
We are writing(!) precedents, here and now. And I certainly would prefer these precedents to be set by Trump v. US House of Representatives, rather than by Senate politicians. I very much believe that the Senate should not accept, nor deign to consider, these Articles as writ.
As Billy Joel once wrote, “We didn’t start the fire.” But it now rests upon us to finally and decisively put it out.
Get all of their names and pictures, we will need them later.
The House has a group of dozens of various DOJ and former Obama officials working on their behalf. That House network also has several currently employed DOJ, FBI, State Department and Intelligence Community officials feeding them information on current real-time events. The HJC are currently arguing the Mueller material and the McGahn testimony are needed for the impeachment trial of President Trump.
The “Mueller” grand Jury material in no way reflects the work of the HJC impeachment process. HJC should have subpoenaed real witnesses with real quietions to provide the evidentiary material to frame the articles of impeachment.
They did NOTHING of the sort. The minestrone soup that the Mueller Counter Intelligence witch hunt represents has nothing to do with any activity that Lawfare and Pencil Neck attempted to employ to flummox the U.S. citizens.
It is needed for shampeachment 2.0, 3.0, 4.0 ad infinitum. Orange Man Bad must be removed or we’re all going to be herded into death camps!
If there was ANY smoking gun criminal activity in the Trump family history, it would have already leaked. They have never hesitated to leak before, they aren’t waiting for legal cover to drop the bomb.
Trump appears to be the most honest person of wealth that has ever lived. Diogenes can stop his search.
Anybody know current status of the court hearing regarding this lawfare “discovery” operation? I haven’t read any of the comments yet so if this has already been addressed I apologize.
Never mind Sundance addressed it already. It is highly suspicious how no media (but Sundance) seems to be covering or this issue at all. Of course I’ve seen this before and weeks or even months later it shows up as LSD talking points while Fox begins to cover it.
So won’t the Barr investigation proving several of the big names involved in getting this so-called “opposition research” did it in a criminal way, mean that they will not be able to use the info? Is the Barr team legally able to deny them the use of any of this — and through their investigation, are Barr/Dunham discovering what all of it is, that is being held back to use against PDT in 2020?
Guess what I’m thinking is, won’t the PDT team know about and be prepared for any “dirt” that the opposition throws at them, because they will have gotten informed by Barr (not as Barr influencing the election, but as Barr reporting all aspects of a wide-ranging counter-intelligence investigation to the commander-in-chief.)
Have been noting how every rally is several times more intense than the last (Toledo “Kag party” tonight.) If I were a leftist, I’d be very worried. Seeing all that PDT has weathered already, and how it has only glued his supporters more tightly to him, thinking anything else they decide to use in place of an actual political platform (as it is looking like the dims are not planning to have a platform to run on this year) will just bound us all to the president more. (They passed the “Boy who cried wolf” stage months ago…now we all just shug, roll our eyes, and ask “Seriously?”)
We have been suffering uncertainty and psychological bombardment for 1,460 days, why is she being allowed to do this to us? And it is not just her, all democrats, the media, jealous billionaire, short or fat actors, I even saw a video of Jimmy Carter irresponsibly talking right out of his ass about President Trump not being a legitimate President because mah Russia – or something.
Any one with a brain cell could tell Carter was playing a self-gratifying blame game to make himself feel important and to convince others he has some greater understanding than he really does.
Then, when someone mentions that we might be able to appeal to the Supreme Court to stop this premeditated destabilization of our Republic – and up jumps RBG to shut us down with her cancerous opinion – “nope, you will get no relief from us”
John Nolte has a good article over at Breitbart about the “genius” Piglosi is. As he says, she’s more like a cult leader, with the same end that cults head towards.
Well, Nancy DID embelish the career of Reverand Jim Jones.
https://www.independentsentinel.com/remember-jim-jones-pelosi-says-san-fran-values-are-what-were-about/
https://steemit.com/pelosi/@artistiquejewels/background-and-career-launchers-of-nancy-pelosi-and-dianne-feinstein-look-at-all-these-dem-heroes-who-backed-and-endorsed-jim
Finally; the PRC announced that Liu He is coming to Washington, 13-15 January to sign phase one of the trade deal, ending weeks of either silence or outright contrary messaging (aimed mostly to the domestic audience).
This is concerning.
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/world/justice-dept-winds-down-clinton-related-inquiry-once-championed-by-trump-it-found-nothing-of-consequence/ar-BBYObjg?li=BBU4PL8
This was Huber’s big investigation, Fizzle Pop
Nancy Pelosi seems doddering these days. But she has always been looney. Perhaps she has been out politicked by the newcomer. President Trump, and she can’t believe her schemes are so transparent and worthless.
All uninformed Democrats, Independents, and Republicans, please stop watching the fake news like CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC, CBS, etc. These networks are all Liberal Democrats and are lying to you all the time. If you want to hear the truth about President Trump and the Liberal Democrat Party, watch FOX NEWS, they will tell you the truth and then you can decide who to vote for. Also, Speaker Nancy Pelosi is losing control. The woman is as bad as the Fake News. She lies, lies and lies, just like the Liberal Democrat reporters. Thank God, our new Republican Administration led by President Trump is leading this country. We can feel safe now that President Trump is our Commander in chief now but if the Democrats take power, this country will be in big trouble Remember this before you vote for a Democrat.
Oh next week. Why not act now? McConnell is such a wimp.
I agree with President Trump: Nancy Pelosi is a disgrace and a perfect reason to have term LIMITS.
The game’s afoot. McConnell on board with the rule change followed by dismissal. That’s kinda important. The rule change I’ve seen is “dismiss with prejudice”. If you’re a lawyer, correct me if I’m wrong, but “with prejudice” means the Senate is saying the charges cannot be brought forward again.
This is cool mainly because it’s what I suggested on CTH right after the articles passed and Pelosi refused to transmit them. I said giver her 3 business days and dismiss with prejudice.
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/477587-mcconnell-backs-measure-to-change-senate-rules-dismiss-impeachment-without
This is the “slap Nancy in the face” option, and it is by far my favorite, because it destroys the court case gambit too.
After another 25 days. It’s already been three weeks.
The game’s afoot alright, McConnell is facilitating the objective of the Democrat’s lawsuit. Acting now (or yesterday, or the day before, etc) would moot those cases.
Nope nope nope. 25 days from passage which is Jan 12th. Here’s how McConnell is orchestrating this.
1. Make sure the public is well aware of the game being played by Pelosi. Check!
2. Work within the caucus to secure the votes he needs for a rule change. I’m sure they discussed several options, including “deeming” the articles transmitted. Check!
3. Get the basic wording of the rule change and leak it. This is to message to the House what is coming, give them a chance to change course. Check!
4. Get a safe Senator to propose it, lash on several sponsors. Whip count it. Check.
5. Give a statement “we have the votes”. (Yesterday). Check!
6. Leak word that the Leader supports the change, clearing it for a vote. Check.
He’s got 51 votes, said so yesterday. The only thing we don’t know for sure is the exact nature of the rule change. There are Repubs who want a trial, and who want to put Schiff, Biden, Atkinson, etc under oath. So they might just deem the articles transmitted, and tell the House “the trial starts on 1/19, make sure your managers show up on time or we’ll proceed without them.” If the do the trial route, it’ll be like Clinton. If there are witnesses, it’ll be taped depositions that the Senators watch in private. My bet is the witnessed Schiff refused to release the transcripts for, and the witnesses he refused to call. Radcliffe, Jordan, etc help the Senate call the right people, ask the right questions, etc.
They don’t need any rule change. He’s buying time for Pelosi and selling us theater.
It’ll be a Friday night dump.
I wonder if the reason for the delay is that maybe they are having a hard time finding a Rep that wants to present this nonsense/loser of a case in front of the American people in Live 4K DVR/LED?? Can you see the sweat on their faces when they lie? None of this Kinda would look good in any D district.Popcorn time.
I’m sure they are also concerned that if the appoint Schiff and Nadler that at least one of them – Schiff – could be called as a fact witness.
Which would be a hell of a thing because I bet Schiff refuses and either pleads the 5th or forces the Senate to take him to court to compel testimony. I would also subpoena his staff.
Here’s what I don’t get. Pelosi is holding the articles from the Senate to allow the argument over 6E material to be resolved. That arguement bascially is that that information is necessary for “the trial”.
But there is NO TRAIL. There are no articles presented to the Senate.
WHF “trial” are they arguing they need the 6e/McGahn testimony for? Unless and until Tehran Nancy delivers article to the Senate, there is no trial.
I don’t get it.
What they’re arguing isn’t that they need it for the trial. They have no legal basis to compel that material, witnesses, etc because they never actually legally launched a formal impeachment investigation. Passing the articles is their legal basis, and they want to work backwards to fill in the blanks on their b.s. articles of impeachment. They’ve said a few times they might add new charges or modify the current ones as new evidence emerges.
The beauty of dismiss with prejudice, if the GOP goes that route is that it acquits Trump just like a judge throwing out your indictment as baseless exonerates you. PLUS, the with-prejudice thing means the House cannot resubmit articles of impeachment to “keep trying” to prosecute Trump. And, by throwing the case out entirely, it cuts the court cases off at the knees.
Because impeachment at that point is over.
These people are nuts! They are so indoctrinated that third world minorities have been discriminated against and White European men are evil that they are willing to destroy America. They don’t realize that third world countries are a mess because they are inhabited by third world people not because of us! Every major discovery and invention that benefits mankind is because of us!
