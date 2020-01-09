Congressman Matt Gaetz Explains Why He Voted With Democrats on War Powers Resolution…

Earlier today Republican representative Matt Gaetz espoused his support for a meaningless and non-binding war powers resolution; ridiculously constructed to give the appearance of preventing President Trump from starting a war the President has no plans to initiate.
It was optical theater, manufactured to deliver political damage…. and Gaetz supported it. To justify his position, Gaetz appears with Tulsi Carlson to explain:
.
Well, congress hasn’t done crap about all these “wars”, “police actions” or whatever you want to call them for 20 years. None of these started by President Trump. In fact, congress funded these actions, praised the actions of other Presidents, reaped the monetary benefits from contracts they gave out and stood by and watched as out military fighters were killed and maimed. Now, they pass a resolution that means nothing except to spit on possibly the greatest President this nation has ever had. These are worthless jackasses and the same for those that came before them.
Hmmmm, Gaetz says Trump told him he is more anti-war than Gaetz is. This makes me wonder if Trump said that as a rebuke for the way Gaetz voted rather than just a fact Trump was passing along as Gaetz has insinuated.
The more I listen to Gaetz the more p*ssed off I become.
Who gets to these people?
What trivial nuances moves them?
Trump needs you Gaetz.
Stop it.
Apologise now.
