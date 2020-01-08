Speaker Pelosi: The House Will Vote to Protect Iranian Terror Groups on Thursday…

Speaker of the House “Tehran Nancy” has announced her intention for a vote on Thursday in an effort to limit President Trump’s authority to defend against attacks by Iran, and increase the democrat effort to protect Iran’s ability to target Americans in the region.
“Mullah Bin Schumer and Tehran Nancy”
“Members of Congress have serious, urgent concerns about the Administration’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran and about its lack of strategy moving forward. Our concerns were not addressed by the President’s insufficient War Powers Act notification and by the Administration’s briefing today,” Pelosi said in a statement.
The U.S. Constitution states that the President is the Commander in Chief of all of the U.S. Armed Forces. Congress can declare war, but the proposed resolution infringes on the President’s prerogatives in the absence of a declaration of war. Congress can act like they can limit the President’s actions, but they can’t. Even if the House passes it and the Senate follows through it would be unconstitutional. Therefore, the Democrats are setting up another Constitutional crisis of their own making.
Does any sane person nor believe that the marxist democrat party hates America, hates Americans, and is working to destroy us?
Dan Bongino asks “what side are they on?”
The clear answer is:
They are not on America’s side.
Dems and Neo-cons …rinos and never trumpers…CIA and many other scum will do anything to stop PT from stopping them from sucking on the money teat..
I put nothing past them false flags etc…
war is big business…..many will try to keep one going
Omar and Tlaib are giddy about American casualties https://twitter.com/i/status/1215009273580834817
Huh, Utards… Time for you to get 2 new Senators who are pro-American instead of two anti-Trump dummies. What possible constitutional solution is it to try to revoke the commander in chief’s ability to be commander in chief?
Go ahead, Nancy.
There are people serving in the military today, who are not Trump supporters. I would wager that those people, and their friends and families, will nevertheless be joining with the service members, and their friends and families who do support president Trump, when it comes to the issue of Americans being attacked and killed overseas.
That’s a pretty large swath of America.
Add that to the fact that nobody likes Nancy already. This isn’t going to help her any.
How desperate do you have to be?
Dear Tehran Nan,
Was the Gang of Eight briefed on drug running by Hezbollah during Othugo’s reign?
Since you are a public servant and not a dictator, a yes or no answer is required.
