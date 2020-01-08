Mitch McConnell Invites Nancy Pelosi to Sit on a Pinecone: “There will be no haggling with the House over Senate procedure”…

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delivered some bad news to Speaker Pelosi from the floor of the upper-chamber:
…”There will be no haggling with the House over Senate procedure. We will not cede our authority to try this impeachment. The House Democrats’ turn is over. The Senate has made its decision.”…
…Now, go make me a sandwich.
.
[Transcript] – MITCH MCCONNELL – ‘Late last year, Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats sped through a slapdash impeachment of President Trump in 12 weeks. Because, they insisted, the need to undo the 2016 election was urgent. Urgent, they said.
‘Since then, the same people have spent three weeks dragging their heels and refusing to proceed to a Senate trial.
‘Supposedly, the explanation for this shameless game-playing is that Speaker Pelosi wanted “leverage” to reach into the Senate and dictate our trial proceedings to us. I’ve made clear from the beginning that no such “leverage” exists. It’s nonexistent. And yesterday we made it clear it will never exist.
‘A majority of the Senate has decided that the first phase of an impeachment trial should track closely with the unanimous bipartisan precedent that all 100 senators supported for the first phase of the Clinton trial back in 1999.
‘There will be no haggling with the House over Senate procedure. We will not cede our authority to try this impeachment. The House Democrats’ turn is over. The Senate has made its decision.
‘The 1999 precedent does not guarantee witnesses or foreclose witnesses. Let me say that again: it neither guarantees witnesses nor forecloses witnesses. It leaves those determinations until later in the trial where they belong.
‘I fully expect the parties will raise questions about witnesses at the appropriate time. I would remind my friends on the other side: I strongly suspect that not all the potential witnesses would be people the Democrats are eager to hear from.
‘So the Senate will address all these questions at the appropriate time. That is for the Senate, and the Senate only, to decide. Period.” (read more)
Can you help us sort through the tea leaves here, sundance..?
To those commentors who will spread fear porn about a Mitch double cross— please shuddup! It’s over. POTUS 45 had this handled months ago. Mitch was nuetralized by POTUS long ago. Carry on…
McConnell, not popular in his home district, got Billions in another Porkulus Bill with no veto.
McConnell’s home district is the very red, conservative Trump loving state of Kentucky.
What’s the deal with Mike Lee??? Solid conservative who is crapping all over Trump’s day and stealing the headlines. He was sweating, screaming, and making a rambling press conference about needing to be consulted before executive action. This was not a war. I like Mike, but he seemed off. He spoke out about Obama’s drone strikes, but never this forcefully. I like him and Rand Paul but the timing is off.
He’s a crooked scumbag politician, selling us out to try to gain leverage for his donors’ causes.
Maybe you should begin with telling folks how you KNOW cocaine mitch was “neutralized” and then how you know there will be no double-cross based on said “knowledge”!
As for me, I won’t believe a damn thing about what lifelong swamp scum will or won’t do, until I have seen the results of what they do or don’t do.
No matter who “tells me to”. These people lie for a “living” you know…
The only person I have ever known to do what they say while in the district of criminals, is President Donald. J. Trump. Period.
So please, spill the beans… my request is that of an inquiring mind, which is an at least somewhat open mind.
It appears that you and I may be in this boat alone, HC……so move over and hand me an oar.
I don’t particularly trust McConnell, but if he screws around it may cost him his seat. I think his concern over trying to pull something is tempered with keeping power, and power right now is focused on Trump for the Republicans.
Trust, not really, but the division of parties right now is extremely high, look at the backlash the RINOs are hearing when they hedge on what they will vote for. Angering the base because of making some gambit doesn’t seem like something Mitch would risk.
Tis you who have been spewing impeachment fear porn nonsense for months. The burden falls on you to layout the double cross. POTUS did not fall off a turnip truck and can handle Mitch. Mitch is so corrupt he is easily leveraged. But keep treating us to more pearl clutching about a double cross by Mitch, pompeo, esper, milley and anyone else who comes to mind. It’s entertaining in a Gump sort of way…
I think the turtle is being underestimated. He’s playing the left and this Impeachment like our VSG does the left and the media. He’s not been playing his hand too soon and has been letting Tehran Nan fully expose herself before the hammer falls.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sucks to be a democrat when you find you are grasping at straws and suddenly remembered you voted to ban them.
LikeLiked by 9 people
And you’re left with a wad sh*t in your soda pop cup.
bertd. this is hilarious, thanks for the laugh.
It is unpopular to remove a popular president, so take I Cocaine Turtle at his word.
Dispensing with this abomination will clear the decks for Durham’s forthcoming actions (not necessarily report), while the threat of yet more articles of impeachment will garner a yawn, as the leftists have prematurely “impeachmenated.”
Seems “cocaine” Mitch actually has a pair and he ain’t foldin. Personally I never thought that he would. I never bought the premise that nanny’s actions “caught him unprepared”.
McConnell may not be the President’s strongest supporter but he DOES support not letting one jot or tittle of his power be leached away. He will protect the Senate’s power and independence from the House. Pelosi may find that her biggest foe is McConnell and not the President.
LikeLiked by 18 people
McConnell could turn this into a Biden trial on corruption to prove out that corruption was an issue with Ukraine. Invite all the witnesses that Pelosi dreads.
LikeLiked by 6 people
While your request sounds really great to me, I doubt it will happen for the simple reason that there are too many Senators that would have their complicity in Ukrainian corruption exposed during such a trial.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Since the Bidens also have China ties, I doubt that, it hits way too close to home for Mitch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pelosi should be subpoenaed to testify about the foreign aid (eg, ukraine) kickbacks (including paul pelosi, hunter biden ), foreign “donations” to dems (eg, schiff), interactions with the “whistleblower”, DOJ/FBI etc. She knows where much of the Dem criminal corruption is, which PDJT is Constitutionally required to “take care” to prosecute.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The dems are like spoiled children. Evil spoiled children.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Mopar – some of your best, and that’s a very high bar. 😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like all politicians, Turtle needs the numbers for re-election, I’d be guessing, that they are already climbing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dem senators are making noises that they resent Nanzi’s attempt to preempt the Senate’s power with her stunt! She miscalculated in assuming their shared party would equate to their support of her embarrassing stunt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘Nancy’ being synonymous with ‘law team’.
LikeLike
He’s been her biggest foe since she took the house. Very few of her b.s. bills get past him and onto the floor. He’s as good at letting things die as Dirty Harry was.
BTW, has he kicked the bucket yet? 😉
but…but…but…I’m Madam Speaker; I get my way!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just words.
But they are good words.
Yep……….nice words….but I still don’t trust him. I believe if he knew he could get the votes, PDJT would be history. Rinos want to return to life as usual.
LikeLiked by 3 people
But he is nothing if not calculatingly smart and he does NOT have the votes and he knows it!
LikeLiked by 3 people
He doesn’t have the votes and he knows it so this is the way he needs to proceed in order to protect himself…he doesn’t want a trial any more than Nancy does!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The votes McConnell doesn’t have is the votes to impeach. All this hand ringing. Jeesh!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I re-read my comment and realize that I should have been more clear…I was responding to H & HC who commented that if Mitchhad the votes to double cross POTUS he would do it, My comment was that Mitch knows he doesn’t have those votes so he is going to play hardball with Nancy and keep the all the dirt on himself and his wife out of the press!
LikeLike
Thx for the clarification. Glad to hear that one fewer is ringing there hands in here.
LikeLike
thug life
Ok. Now I know, I know that the Turtle isn’t Mr. Popularity. However, Senator McConnell is supporting President Trump. Perhaps not perfectly, not robustly enough to satisfy some, not with enough passion, whatever. The statement above is an unambiguous smackdown of Pelousi, IMO, and we’ll take it. Time will tell, of course, but this day, Senator McConnell did good.
LikeLiked by 20 people
To harken back to Nancy’s earlier ‘gambling’ crack…”This is one time ‘The House’ has lost, Nancy.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
I don’t know whether this is just speculation, but seems to have an element of truth to it. Evidently some on blogs are saying that The Speaker is withholding the articles, not just to mess with the senate, but timing it so Bloomberg (whom she owes for the cash injection that helped her regain the speakership) or Biden has a clear field because if a trial is held, all those dem senators will be no shows at the caucuses because they are required to sit in the senate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bloomberg and Biden are not Senators so they can continue to campaign.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes that was their point. It clears the field of Bernie, Warren, kobachur and I forget who else who would be stuck in the senate. The Iowa caucus is set for 11Feb. So the reasoning is she would drop them at that time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Could one be Democrat Romney? /s
LikeLiked by 1 person
Senator Delecto (schemer, Utah) ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think they are holding it to see if they can win the senate. As Sundance and others have pointed out, the articles don’t expire. If they win the senate too — and numbers-wise, it wouldn’t take much — they can send them over to a friendly senate and get their wish.
If they lose the house, win the presidency, or fail to win the senate, there is no substantial difference to sending the articles now and having them rejected.
Maybe not, as Dems don’t seem patient enough to wait, but you never know with that crowd.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read it here
Josh Holmes
Verified account
@HolmesJosh
Follow Follow @HolmesJosh
More
At what point do we start asking whether Pelosi has 2020 Dem Primary calculations in holding impeachment papers? Her strategy clearly isn’t based on impacting Senate consideration at this point.
If she drops it next week she virtually guarantees Biden will be in Iowa ‘
Someone also posted a war room: impeachment radio programme, discussing this angle.
I think it is episode 99
https://warroom.org/ep-99-biden-lies-on-terror-raid-as-aoc/
If true then it’s high time to subsidize robo calls into sanders, kolbuchar and warrens districts. Ask their constituents why they are allowing mme pelosi to jack another DNC nomination with this charade. Throw a little gas on the fire by giving the DNC phone number and encouraging calls to stop the disenfranchisement…. and stop yanking yangs chain with bad graphics on MSNBC. Run some psyops and get them eating their own….
I thought things end with each congress? I get they will keep impeaching so doesn’t that have to wait until and if he wins?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Still need 2/3 of Senate……
that’s 67 senators for impeachment to convict and remove Trump45….
Right now there’s 57 Republicans and 43 DEMocRATS…
23 Republicans are up for re-election and 12 DEMocRATS…..
If the DEMocRATS held all their seats and defeated ever Republican up for re-election….
The DEMocRATS would still need Romney’s vote to convict and remove Trump45……
Ain’t happening.
53R 47D
ARTICLE I, SECTION 3, CLAUSE 6
“The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments. When sitting for that Purpose, they shall be on Oath or Affirmation. When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside: And no Person shall be convicted without the Concurrence of two thirds of the Members present.”
“…..two thirds of the Members present” does not mandate any particular number much less 100 Senators be “present.”
Senate internal rules may differ; I have not seen those.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The senate candidates should be recused. It would also be to their advantage to recuse. Their votes won’t matter in the long run & if they follow the Clinton script, there will be no opportunities for any dramatic “courtroom” oration
How about…”Now go pound sand”. Seems clear to me…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Off topic, but speaking of “pound sand”, someone (can’t recall who) on Fox today said that last night the Iranians did literally pound sand with their missle “attack.” Har!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dear Nancy,
Kiss My ###
Sincerely,
Mitch McConnell
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would’ve preferred if Cocaine Mitch channeled a certain impolitic Brit and suggest she “thank her director, and her god, and f*ck off.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was classic
Smucky Schemer will now take over the script from Lawfare.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Precisely.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I loved the Cone of Silence.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mitch looks a lot better with a backbone.
LikeLiked by 13 people
That was the epitome of a political droning. Only more genteel.
I hope Mitch has a nice sip of Kentucky bourbon tonight. He earned one.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Well someone ate his Wheaties today!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mitch McConnell is a very conflicted man. There’s no doubt that he is, at best, a RINO and at worse, a member in good standing of the deep state. There’s also no doubt that he has been one of President Trump’s greatest allies when it comes to appointing conservative federal judges and US Supreme Court Justices.
Therein lies a considerable enigma…
Here is my best explanation: He’s far too deep in the deep state to get out. Like many others, he has used his position to make millions and he has no plans to stop now. On the other hand, he wants to create the legacy of being seen as a good person, THE person, who helped President Trump Make America Great Again by changing the federal judicial for not just decades; but, for generations to come by installing young strict Constitutionalist judges who will continue to KEEP America Great.
In other words, he’s taking care of himself and his family the same way he always has; but, he’s also making sure America’s FUTURE is also taken care of long after he’s gone.
Despite my desire to see him and all other deep staters punished for their misdeeds; I suspect, Mitch WILL end up being seen as more of a good guy than bad.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Would a RINO be confirming scores of very conservative judges like Mitch is?
Would a RINO have held Scalia’s seat open to let the next President fill it?
Would a RINO have pushed the tax reform thru when convincing actual RINOs to vote for it was hard?
He’s not a RINO, but he is pure GOP Establishment. Sure…a Venn diagram would illustrate lots of overlap. But Mitch is pro life; pro 2nd Amendment; and pro capitalism. No….he’s not MAGA….but then, not many in Congress are.
Mitch understands that Trump’s political future is intertwined with his Senate control. For this reason, he will squash Pelosi’s parody of an impeachment like a bug. In his own “Senatorial” manner 😎
LikeLiked by 16 people
I think you’re spot on L4. There was a time not too long ago most of these Senators including Mitch assumed shortly after Trump’s inauguration DT would be ensnared by either a trap or a just removal from office. He quite possibly believed that there was something to the DT/Russia thing particularly in regards to the Wikileaks emails. I noticed some time after the Meuller investigation kicked off around the time the tax cuts were passed attitudes began to change. People like McConnell realized their best hope was actually through PDT.
The right wing certainly disagrees with each other at times but that is because they are not all bought and paid for. Dissent is far more difficult to pull with respect to the Leftists. They don’t agree with one another all of the time but they all know who runs the show and the consequences of falling out of line are severe. No, the dissenters would not be put to death (yet) but would certainly feel pain (financial, reputation, etc). The modern left is a tyrannical apparatus that now knows how badly it dropped the ball letting PDT grab the reins of power. If they ever get a 2nd chance the mistake will not be made again. That is why we absolutely must win 2020 (House, Senate, ANS Presidency). A big in 2020 would produce monumental benefits in all facets of US government and culture.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sit on a pinecone and spin.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nancy Pelosi is a treasonous snake liar. She has to be investigated and sent to gitmo
LikeLiked by 1 person
As simply as I can put it, the feral bitch Pelosi needs to be put down.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’d be satisfied if she just had to go back & live in her district.
LikeLiked by 6 people
In her Ivory tower? She’s followed in Daddies footsteps, and done to San Fran, what Daddy did to Baltimore.Now her nephew, Newsom is going to do it to the whole of California.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“ A majority of the Senate has decided …”
That’s the key phrase. He has the votes. The rules can be changed to begin the trial in the Senate. It’s not quite an ultimatum, but it’s close. Nancy demands a “fair” trial. McConnell responds with “same rules as last time”. Can’t get any more fair than that. But, and this was a nice addition by McConnell, the other side might not like to hear from the witnesses the GOP might call.
The GOP Senators are holding firm, no significant defections, perhaps 0 defections. Everybody has their theories, mine was that the delay was intended to try and flip 3-4 RINOs. McConnell is telling them that they failed. He has the votes.
It will be interesting if they pass the rule change to deem the articles delivered. This statement seems to indicate that they won’t change the rule. Rather, he’s simply saying there will be no negotiation. Put up or shut up.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And that is the true bottom line, hokkoda – the votes. McConnell has them.
LikeLiked by 6 people
McConnell sent a shot across the bow of the Democratic ship called shampeachment. Watch him call up Ciaramella, ICIG Atkinson, and others whose testimony Schiff has not made public or only partly made public. Watch him call Bidens to the stand. He may be conflicted, but remember, his wife is Taiwanese Han, not mainland Han. Xi is no friend of hers.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s bug eyes, I’d really like to see in the dock. Shifty would be a total lesson in body language gone wrong!
LikeLiked by 3 people
…Now, go make me a sandwich.
_______
Perfect, since the only sandwiches made these days in San Francisco are sh*t sandwiches.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Make that a tuna fish sandwich. If I recall correctly, Nancy’s Pelosi Pay-to-Play Foundation has some ins with Starkist.
LikeLike
Okay Mitch, you’ve said that enough for the last three weeks. Schedule the USCMA vote. We don’t need another six weeks of you and Graham talking about it. Schedule the vote. Then get back to talking about things you’re not doing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
McConnell has no love for Trump, but removing Trump from office is completely unworkable right now, and McConnell doesn’t want to be bossed around by Pelosi either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Il Duce Pelosi tried taking power from the Senate, that doesn’t fly well with Senators. Ego alone will blow that one away.
Mitch isn’t stupid, he can see the dramatic support Trump is getting at his rallies and despite the push polls that are over sampling Democrats he has to see the numbers of the population are against impeachment. And it’s growing worse for the left. This game of Nancy’s came up snake eyes. She crapped out.
Chuckles is trying to salvage it, but he isn’t making it happen either. The left has gone way too far with their push for division, I think that’s part of why Graham has changed, their eyes are opening to the evil lengths the left is willing to go to. It threatens the Senate’s power. That won’t go down well with them.
“However, very first(!)” I would offer this very-specific thing to be “for the Senate, and the Senate only, to decide …”
Because, I shall right now argue, “Yes, we do live in Interesting Times … because they are not.”
These so-called “Articles” do not, this time around, actually accuse the sitting President of any actual crime that might be accepted by any Court of Law. Instead, they merely consist of a thing which our Constitution expressly anticipated, and therefore expressly prohibited: a “Bill of Attainder.” Unlike every single one of his erstwhile predecessors, this President is not in fact accused of violating any actual section of “The United States Code At The Time.” In the eyes of the Law, he is in fact accused of nothing. His only accuser is “the Congress, itself,” and his only offense is “a thing of Congress’s own making.” He has been afforded no opportunity whatever to defend himself – he is seen as being “less than a common horse-thief.”
“The United States Constitution.” It’s not just a good idea. “It’s The Law!”
Any and every Court of Law has the sovereign prerogative to decide that any case that is presented to it is “defective.” That it is not a thing worthy to be tried at all. Here we are presented with a “case” that is unconstitutional. Therefore, the Senate should summarily reject it as such. Do not conduct a trial. Do not give it that semblance of legitimacy … of which it truly has none.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Bill Clinton committed a felony by lying under oath … correct?
Yup, that’s correct. The other charge was “obstruction of justice”. Contrasts starkly with the best that Pelosi’s fake impeachment can muster: “obstruction of Congress” which is legally a total nonentity. As Mitch is sayin’ “good luck with that”, it will be a go when we see flocks of flyin’ pigs. Ain’t happenin’ except maybe in Pelosi’s alcohol-induced disturbing dreams.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Turtle did a pretty good job with Kavanaugh. He did not flinch then and he is not going to flinch now.
However, you never know what can happen during the trial. The trial that should not even happen or go beyond “dismissed on the grounds of being a pile of Unconstitutional Bullshit.”
If McConnell refuses to admit any would-be evidence gathered by the rats after the rats voted to impeach, it would be the ultimate bitch-slap and I will sent McConnell a love letter.
But then again, as I said, you never know what might happen during the trial.
Now that we know Ukraine was a slush fund for senators, there’s no way the Senate will allow an impeachment trial. Trump will disclose that the billions Obama sent to Iran was set to find its way back to senators on both sides. Trump has bankrupted the dnc…there is absolutely no one who can stand and debate him.
Anything that is brought up regarding the current situation in the US will be heaping accolades upon President Trump. Anything brought up regarding anything from before Trump took office will be flipped so Trump is pointing out how long everyone else has been in office and done nothing…so what would be different with them as president.
Just spoke with a family member. PDT will be in Toledo tomorrow. People began camping out today in line to get in. In January on the Ohio/Michigan border. Tsunami coming in November. Book it.
The deal was cut long ago with Mitch and MAGA. He plays his part really well.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Indeed, TB. Someone in-the-know once told me that almost nothing that is playing out now on the political stage concerning impeachment and all things POTUS happens spontaneously. It is all carefully, intentionally planned and executed with timing paramount. From that perspective, it’s a marvel to behold. Lucky us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When Mitch McConnell becomes an irascible snapping turtle biting at Democrats and Lindsey Graham is on TV every day beating up Democrats on every channel .. it can only be a case of Trump-Balls .. a new political condition affecting GOP all across the country.
Mitch and the Senate could do very well by adopting the rules used by the House.
A) Majority party controls interviews and interrogations.
B) Majority party decides who can testify or be a witness.
C) Majority party Conducts the vast majority of witness interrogations.
D) Majority party has the House precedent and power to refuse, interrupt or shutdown minority party questions.
e) Minority party gets squat.
f) Minority party is not allowed witnesses.
g) Minority party is not allowed to cross examine witnesses or evidence.
h) Minority party is not allowed to present evidence.
i) Minority party will not be included in any pivotal or decision of substance.
j) Minority party does not get to present their baseless accusations!
Don’t worry nancy will love seeing the Senate use the House rules exactly as Pelosi, schifft, nadler applied the House rules.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“… Sit on a Pinecone…” now, that’s just too funny…
LikeLiked by 2 people
One possibility here that I haven’t heard anyone point out is this. Pelosi doesn’t have anyone that is excited to be a house manager. Nadler will go home for a family emergency and Schiff won’t have a gaggle of attorneys to stand behind. What’s that leave Amash? hahahah. Any volunteers to walk the plank. Remember these are basically a bunch of dummies. Lets get the Guam tipping over genius.
LikeLike
Swawell, Cicilline, Cohen, Raskin. Would be fun to send Mad Maxine!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mad Max and AOC team up. What a comedy show that would be. LOL!
LikeLike
Mitch, as the king of the swamp, has decided that a President Trump is preferred over a President Bernie, as Biden is toast.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Much has been speculated upon re: the House’s pending action to seek release of the Mueller grand jury testimony and the forcing of Mcgahn’s appearance before Congress. And while these issues individually and/or collectively represent fresh ammunition for the 2020 campaign and perhaps another Article of Impeachment I cannot imagine judges ruling that grand jury testimony that did not rise to the level of bringing charges or privileged attorney client communications should be waived to assist an extra judicial proceeding in the House of Representatives for a widely agreed upon political process. So if Pelosi is stalling to learn the outcome of this stratagem isn’t she just grasping at straws?
OT: any meme makers may want to think about the Biden slogan “Ridin’ with Biden” which seems most unfortunate….. maybe memes relating that to Hunter Biden, and/or Bill Clinton (Jeremiah Wright on Bill Clinton: “He was ridin’ dirty with Monica”) etc. etc. I’m sure there are some great meme prospects between the Bidens, Clintons, “Pastor” Wright, Monica etc.
Svetlana Lokhova
@RealSLokhova
Did Hunter dream up the “ridin with Biden” slogan?
7:11 PM – 8 Jan 2020
https://www.amazon.com/Ridin-Biden-President-2020-T-shirt/dp/B07Q6HDK94
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2008/mar/14/barackobama.uselections2008
Despite what they are trying to do, the Dems are looking weaker and weaker. Even this Iran fiasco has shown the President being magnificently presidential. Cool, calm, decisive, on top of everything.
The airline bombing even indirectly boosts the awareness that Iran are a chaotic mess. And treated perfectly by the President.
Despite the TDS haters, facts speak for themselves.
Peelosi has been trying to tweak the argument of incompetence/irresponsibility as part of her impeachment fantasy.l
The public knows this is demonstrably false, demonstrated fully by current actions and statements.
No way in the world that Mitch can turn to Brutus and survive politically or in public opinion. He too seeks power and status, and must have weighed all options. Supporting the President is to his benefit long term, even if forced to do things against his natural inclinations. Surving in good favor for a second term is safer for him than destroying his party and essentially taking orders from Nanzi.
Being who he is he’ll take the safer bet. He is a man who understands tradition and the mechanics of governance. And recognizes that the President is someone to trust fair and square if he just does his job honestly without nonsense.
I could be wrong of course, but just a gut feeling that momentum is strong and a landslide second term the most realistic outcome. Sham impeachment will either wither and die or boomerang and destroy the Dems.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Once Upon A Time, there lived a Turtle and a Hare-Ball named Nancy. Although the Turtle was slow, he was steady. The raging Hare-Ball just gummed up the works and was seen by all as an obstructing nuisance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
More empty talk.
“We will not cede our authority to try this impeachment.” You already have, McConnell.
Two more judges confirmed today. Article 1…but still. The loons aren’t slowing him down one bit. Miss Lindsey held hearings for 5 more today too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
More Winning!
“Breaking – 5th Circuit gives Trump big win on border wall…”
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-5th-circuit-gives-trump-big-win-on-border-wall/
Will McConnell double cross POTUS? Certainly he has considered it, but to what objective? The McConnells net worth is listed at about $50 million (yes, I’m sure there is way more). ElaineChao will in the not too distant future inherit a sizable portion of Foremost Maritime, worth $1.2 billion. They have three children. Does he want to stigmatize them as the offspring of a man who helped remove an extremely popular president? With POTUS gone (and the resulting economic disaster) will McConnell be able to substantially increase his wealth? Will he want to be remembered as the despicable fool who help make the greatest mess in the history of our nation? I say no to all three questions.
