On Same Night Iran Fires Missiles – Ukraine Passenger Flight Leaving Tehran Airport Crashes Killing 170….

Horrific coincidence that might not entirely be a coincidence. A Ukraine 737 Airliner, Flight 752 from Tehran to Ukraine, is lost shortly after take-off. The incident takes place only hours after Iran fires ballistic missiles into Iraq targeting U.S. bases.
Video of the plane crashing shows the airliner in flames as it nears the ground and explodes. Some preliminary reporting indicated the flight might have been accidentally shot down by Iranian anti-aircraft defenses. [Note: All early details are sketchy]
(Via Daily Mail) A Ukrainian passenger plane carrying 170 passengers and crew has crashed near Tehran just three minutes after takeoff.
The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport when it suffered ‘technical problems’, Iranian State TV reported.
Unverified video footage tweeted by the BBC’s Iran correspondent, Ali Hashem, appeared to show the plane burning in the sky before crashing in a huge explosion.
Flight information shows Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 – a Boeing 737-800 – taking off at 2.44am UTC (6.14am local time) and reaching a height of 7,925ft before the data abruptly ends.
An investigation team was at the site of the crash in southwestern outskirts of Tehran, Iran’s civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh told the Associated Press. (read more)
This can’t be a co-incidence. Iran is just a terrorist country. How horrendous for all the families.
Ty Bert for that update just like Flt 800
Another attack on Boeing by the media jackals in 3…2…1.
I hate to say this but it sounds like Flt 800 off Long Island.
You’re not alone!
TWA 800 was the wrong plane. TWA 800 was a half-loaded 747 bound for Paris. It took off in place of a fully-loaded EL AL 747 bound for Tel Aviv, but the EL AL jet was on gate hold for a late passenger.
I talked about this a little with Jack Cashill, co-author of First Strike, the well-investigated book about TWA 800 with co-author, Sanders. Cashill said the “take off in place of” was a “coincidence”. WHAT!?
The ancient Rabbi’s would tell us that “coincidence” is not a Kosher word.
WHY? Is “Tel Aviv” too inflammitory now for this site?
Was a missile. Clinton made up bs
Yep. They even found the motor – Swedish made, etc. I used to have the model number. The BS about there were no SAM’s that could fly that high was also wrong.
There was intercepted radio chatter – electronic “dust” where muslim entities were bragging that they had the intent and the means to bring down an east coat flight upon take-off. So when it happens sometime later……………..?
It was such a cover up.
You’re right. That’s not widely known.
Wonder who was on that plane?
That was my first question too.
Someone with evidence that can lead to the arrest of the Clintons
No, What were they doing in Iran and why risk leaving during a missile attack?
Picking up Chillary’s last installment of the $1.5B.
Exactly.
The bag man for Hunter and Joe Biden and Kerry and Obama was probably aboard
Someone who knew the Clintons??
I know I’m stating the obvious, but FAA flight restrictions for US civilian aircraft mean nothing to Ukrainian flights originating in Tehran…
Some people miss the obvious.
Yeah but whadaya know??? “journalists” be smart. They no plenty.
War is hell.
https://flightaware.com/live/flight/AUI752
Funny… It’s using the last reported airspeed and altitude to project an “on time arrival” at its destination.
Yes… sad technology. But does also show last reported altitude 7400ft. And tracking log link shows app stopped reporting actual flight stats at time of crash.
Yes, it was reporting real time stats every 20 seconds, so if you take the last reported altitude of 7400 and add, say, 10 seconds of the reported rate of climb, you would get an additional 500 which would bring you right to the 7900+ being reported as last contact.
A curiosity to me is the speed being reported as 319mph. That’s kinda fast for 7900ft and would actually be illegal if in the US, although not by much. (Speed is restricted to no more than 250kts – or 288mph – under 10,000ft.) If this guy was flying faster than he was supposed to be going, that might be a reason for him to have popped up on an air defense radar. Who knows…
It’s gonna be a bumpy ride.
Yeah, it had “technical difficulties” after crashing into a missile.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, that was what I was thinking too.
Yeah ok mechanical problems. Iranians are liars🤥
Earthquakes = MOABs?
Where is the Ukrainian bound plane’s passenger list. Clinton and Obama Crime Families are known for their “accidental aircraft accidents.”
Don’t forget creepy Joe and Romney.
Maybe John Kerry had family on board.
Quakes were in the desert about 30 miles from Bushehr nuclear plant.
USGS earthquake data says epicenter for both quakes was 10km underground. That is 6.2 miles, therefore likely was natural, not caused by bombs.
We could only hope. Thx.
Don’t think they could tell that this soon
“Is that true, or did you hear it on NPR?”
Hunter Beidnen’s character witness killed in Ukrainian plane crash in Iran.
You See! Coddling these Animals placed into Iran Leadership (by the CIA and their criminal conspirators of other Nations), leads to this devastation in the world we live in.
It never ends until The People end it! Complacency on every level of the Public (along with political games of fraud), breeds this behavior and end result. It’s very sad and I have no idea how we can corral it…
Finding out how many operatives in the swamp are in fact Iranian assets has been eye opening.
Friendly reminder we are only 8 days into 2020
Gonna have to start buying my Wheaties in the “Family” size.
Exactly David
Trigger happy Iranians ?
Could be that Iran was trigger happy & thought that plane was one of-
“Pentagon Deploys Six B-52s To Diego Garcia Beyond The Reach Of Iran’s Ballistic Missiles”
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/31747/pentagon-deploys-six-b-52s-to-diego-garcia-beyond-reach-of-irans-ballistic-missiles
This is a terrible tragedy and most likely no coincidence. But really, of all the possible airlines in the world, one from Ukriaine??? Further proof that truth is stranger than fiction. Hoooboy.
Terrible “coincidence” to have happened
I can conjure up several potential conspiracy theories from this:
1) The Mullahs were trying to escape and we shot the plane down, then dropped MOABS to kill the rest of the leadership that was hiding deep underground, hence the earthquakes.
2) The Iranians expected us to launch retaliatory strikes and were trying to set it up to look like we shot it down.
3) Iranian dissidents were trying to escape and the hardliners found out and shot the plane down.
4) There was somebody very important on that plane and everything else was an elaborate diversion.
There, now you don’t need to tune in to Alex Jones tomorrow. Feel free to present your own wild ass theories if toy want.
There is no such thing as a coincidence.
I don’t know but Ukraine seems to be at the centre of lots of skulduggery. To me the “Russian” affair was always, in fact a “Ukrainian” affair.
Not surprised at all.
So much has happened tonight. Did the winds just shift in Iran? Who was on the Ukrainian 737?
WTH is going on?
Sometimes I think he really does have a magic wand. Wouldn’t be surprised if his end game is freeing the Iranian people.
At this point, I don’t put anything past this guy. BMF. Full stop
Sounds like winning may be getting to you a bit Mike. Lololol that’s ok I need to catch myself at times. 👍
Maybe two earthquakes is too much for such a night, no? Accidents at the nuclear facilities anyone?
Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar.
S. Freud
Very true… 48 hour rule on this one
By my count we have 4 cigars.
1) Rocket attack by iran
2) Civilian airliner shot down in iran
3) Earthquake in iran
4) Earthquake in iran
For Boeing’s sake I hope it wasn’t a 737 Maxx. Most likely Iran shot it down with garbage tracking and identification “technical difficulties.”
There are no coincidences. I wonder who was trying to escape Tehran on that plane bound for Ukraine.
Not an escape! It was Iranian retaliation against American ally. They got us back and let us know what the next retaliation will be. There’s no such thing as coincidence!
Or which Ukrainian was on board, returning to Kiev. Somebody who somebody wanted silenced.
“There are no coincidences”
Wrong, there are myriad, uncountable “co-incidences” all over the world, every day. All the term means, literally, is 2 or more events happening at the same time and/or in the same location.
When people (like the “Q” clown) say “there are no coincidences” they usually seem to want to imply that every coincidence is causally connected by some secret conspiratorial link(s) which we need to discover.
Sometimes that may prove true, but many many more times there really will be no grand scheme, secret plotting, unfathomable causes, etc. Was someone knowingly downing this airliner because of people and/or object onboard? Possible, but at the moment unproven. It may turn out to be simply a tragic error of “air defense” — some missile operator who panicked, etc. Remember that they don’t exactly get a lot of practice in realistic situations.
Don’t take it up with me, Paul. I’m just quoting someone who would know better than me. I heard that mentioned in a Bible study. Maybe if I’d said there are no coincidences in God’s kingdom, it might resonate differently.
Try a little decaf to knock the edge off. Geeesh!
Ergo proct, ergo proctor hoc,….
But I don’t know,…its all latin to me!
Lol.
I will say tho, that Ibused to ascribe a lot of government actions/ results as “unintended consequences”.
Since the escalator ride,…not so much.
Bad patch for Iran.
You are much safer on an Iraqi Base where they are firing missiles at you than at a Terrorist General’s funeral where 50 plus mourners were trampled to death, or on a commercial airliner flying out of Tehran shot down by paranoids afeared that Bad Orange Man was coming.
This is tragic. And, if true, makes the Iranians look like incompetent fools or worse.
We eliminate their chief terrorist general, brilliant evil strategist and irreplaceable “hero” of the Revolution;
They slightly damage the runway of an airbase in Iraq, and accidentally kill 180 Ukrainians in the process.
Any “face” they may have “saved” by hyping up their candy-ass, sucky little missile strike got cancelled by that enormous screw-up.
The curse of Trump is real 😳….poetic justice lol.
It is a terrible tragedy. From what I’ve read brought down by accidental AA fire. Likely a jumpy gunner who saw a radar fix, thought B-2, and pulled trigger. It unfortunately will be spun that if Trump hadn’t killed Mr. Supremo Terrorist they would be alive and thus he must be removed from office.
Who would get on a plane after a missile attack? Who would do that?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good question.
What would you do if you saw a plane on fire?
Pull out my iPhone and turn on the camera???
“…likely cause was mechanical problems”? While I suspect a different cause, I know the “officials” are either irresponsible or intentionally misleading by making such a report before any investigation. May the victims RIP.
Did you see the trail of flaming debris falling off at the first of the video…
that sure escalated quickly?
It will be interesting to see if anyone aboard that plane was someone who was talking to Rudy G about the corruption in Ukraine.
There is no one on our side in Iran going to Ukraine.
The plane is 3 years old according to the linked article, but:
“Ali Kashani, a spokesman for Imam Khomeini International Airport, told Fars news agency: ‘It is predicted that technical problems caused the accident.'”
“‘It is predicted that technical problems caused the accident.'”
——————————————————————————
Well, “technically” a missile strike would be a “problem”…
And of course wording it the way they did tells the local news media just how to report it, or else…
‘Earthquakes’ could be underground nuclear development facilities going ‘bye-bye’.
My thoughts exactly
Possibly, of course, but I don’t think very likely. You can get the coordinates of the quakes from the USGS website and paste into Google maps. The locations that resolve are pretty flat areas, not the type of terrain where you would likely put an underground facility. Also, the depth of the quakes was given as 10km. A MOAB would have a depth quite a bit closer to the surface. In addition, this general area had another such quake just 12 days ago and several others of similar magnitude and depth in the past year.
One can dream can’t one… LOL
Yeah, targeted blast is long shot I know (no pun intended). Even if it were…it’s quite possible it would never be officially confirmed.
If the facility was hit from inside it would make more sense. And don’t rule out Israel, Im sure the intel came from them on salami.
Salami LOL grate minds think alike! I thought I was the only one using that moniker.
Who said anything about moab? Rods from God, man. Rods from God.
Didn’t a similar event (earthquake) befall the North Korean nuclear facility early on in this President’s administration? But I digress.
Not at 10k
The focus (depth below ground level) is at ~6 miles. Quakes are happening all the time. Does anyone know of Michael Moore or Rosy McDonnell are walking around in Tehran?
The Ukraine spreads its corruption throughout the world. Perhaps important Persians were fleeing the Land of the Arians and it was an easy shot for the Mullahs.
More winning for US.
Can America Create Earthquakes now ?
Earthquake data (GFZ):
Date & Time: Wed, 8 Jan 02:20:03 UTC – 2 hours 20 minutes ago
Hypocenter depth: 10.0 km
Magnitude (Richter scale): 5.0
M 5.0 quake: Southern Iran on Wed, 8 Jan 02h20
Moderate magnitude 5.0 earthquake at 10 km depth
Tesla did long time ago.https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidbressan/2020/01/07/nikola-teslas-earthquake-machine/#78b7c80a52c5
If they did, couldn’t they also fake the data, such as the depth?
Boeing.
Bound for Ukraine…
Of all places.
Brought back memories of the USS Vincennes.
FTA
Passenger jets being shot out of the sky is rare. One of those instances was in 1988, when the USS Vincennes mistakenly downed Iran Air Flight 655 over the Strait of Hormuz.
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2014/0717/From-the-Monitor-Archives-The-shooting-down-of-Iran-Air-Flight-655
Small world.
“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
– George Santayana
Prayers for the lost.
🙏
And this story was broadcasted on an episode of Unsolved Mysteries. The captain of the Vincennes and his wife were the victims of a terrorist attack because of the accident. Two weeks after the incident someone in a middle eastern accent called the house late and asked, “Is this the home of the murderer?l” and then hung up. Afterwords, they had the Naval authorities watch their house and we’re told to leave their cars in the garage. One night, after being out late, they were too tired to put the car in and left it outside. When the captain’s wife left for work the next day, she stopped at an intersection and all of a sudden her car exploded and caught on fire. She had little time to get out before the whole vehicle was engulfed, but she she managed to get out. A worker in the area placed her in the cab of his truck and called the police. When the wife told the policewoman who she was the policewoman called everyone off and call the Naval authorities.
Did not know that, John.
TY
Y’all saw Rouhani tweet?
Yep… Noticed that, DesertRain
🙄🙄
Y’all saw Rouhani tweet?
“Those who refer to the number 52 should also remember the number 290. #IR655
Never threaten the Iranian nation.”
Tweet refers to Iranian plane shot down years ago. ZH has history.
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/rouhani-says-never-threaten-iran-evoking-downed-airliner-290-people-onboard
Good grief, parse that quote: “Those who refer to the number 52 should also remember the number 290. #IR655 Never threaten the Iranian nation.” The last sentence asserts that Iran paid back IR655. That can refer only to Lockerbie. Rouhani is asserting that Iran committed Lockerbie, something which they have never admitted.
Shot down by the Iranians — FUBAR!! Trump really *did* get the Iranians shaking in their booties as shown by this consequence. Very sad for the Ukrainians, tho.
Iran sure ain‘t having a good day.
Thus far-
“DonaldTrump
All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! . .”
And theeenn:
“Ukrainian Boeing 737 carrying 180 people crashes near Tehran airport moments after take-off…”
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-ukrainian-boeing-737-plane-carrying-180-people-crashes-near-tehran-airport-moments-after-take-off-developing/
And theeenn:
Reportedly: Earth Quake hits IRAN
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-4-9-mag-quake-in-southwest-iran/
https://www.businessinsider.com/air-force-rods-from-god-kinetic-weapon-hit-with-nuclear-weapon-force-2017-9
I wonder if the rod of god weapon is real.
There is talk in Iran that an air defense crew panicked and fired on the plane.
About six seconds into the video, we can observe either burning fuel or debris trailing the plane.
About two seconds before final impact and the large explosion at the end of the video, we can observe a smaller explosion- probably the fire igniting the center fuel tank.
To me it appears the plane was disintegrating in flight and that this disintegration involved the fuselage.
Obviously there was also a concurrent fire. By the time the recording begins, this fire is not localized (ie it is no longer, if it ever was, a single burning engine) but, judging by size, but has spread to much of the plane.
Given that the plane had just taken off, and that it reportedly began to lost altitude after reaching about 7,000 ft, there seems to be little time for the plane to experience a fire-causing engine failure, and for that fire to spread to the fuselage and cause the fuselage to begin disintegrating mid-air.
Thus the most likely mechanical failure needed to cause such an intense and rapidly growing fire seems unlikely. Wiring or landing gear fires are possibilities, but remote ones.
What we observe is not consistent with how planes typically crash when they experience mechanical failure. It is however, consistent with how planes crash when they have experienced a non-mechanically caused explosion, ie a bomb, missile, or collision.
The Iranian government was quick to point away from these possibilities and towards mechanical failure. There is no a second plane or object, so that is ruled out. We would expect a bombing to blamed on the US; this did not happen, so that is ruled that out as well.
Which leaves us with one possibility. We know what that is, and given the the current state of affairs this possibility seems more plausible than bad wiring or a burning tire.
On Jan. 6, 2020, Hassan Rouhani, says…
“Those who refer to the number 52 should also remember the number 290. #IR655
Never threaten the Iranian nation.”
.
In 1988 the USS Vincennes shoots down Iran Airflight 655 (#IR655) with (290) souls onboard.
At the time, “Radio Tehran” states…
“The criminal United States should know that the unlawfully shed blood in the disaster … will be avenged in the same blood-spattered sky over the Persian Gulf”.
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2014/0717/From-the-Monitor-Archives-The-shooting-down-of-Iran-Air-Flight-655
Imho, the “Rocket Attack” was a ruse; a strategem… the cover story for plausible deniability and the reason for so little damage. No “Lines” needed to be crossed.
The flight bound for the Ukraine was not a U.S. Target. It WAS, however, an ally of the U.S.; One which has been “in the news”… recently.
So not only can we drop a Hellfire from altitude and make someone a burnt hot dog without notice, we can cause earthquakes AND hack their missle defenses to shoot down an airliner./s
Can you imagine how that conversation went?
“Hey Khamenei, you saw what happened to your boy. What would you say if I told you I could make Allah shake the hell out your rotten desert, and start shooting off your own missles?”
“Nope? Ok, then. Let me know if you change your mind”
One can hope
Yawn, the perfect therapy for Iran if it wants to mess with arms distance country airlines is a 2nd level ban where if you allow any Iranian carrier to land in your country all your carriers are banned from US airspace.
Quick fix, involves money, the best medicine.
Call me paranoid- but I would not “willingly” get on an airplane out of a terrorist nation that just had attacked a superpower with missiles/ rockets. It’s a character flaw of mine.
If we ever get the true manifest, it would not surprise me one bit to see a representative of our shadow government on that plane. We already know for a fact that Kerry just had a meeting recently with the Iranians. And of course the Ukraine I’m sure have their own shadow government problem that we have.
So many coincident happening at the same time. 2 Earthquakes, missiles fired from Iran into Iraq and a passenger jet crashing
