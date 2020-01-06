U.S. Led Coalition Announces Troop Withdrawal and Reposition From Iraq…

Several days ago CTH pondered the possibility part of President Trump’s decision-making would be intended to provoke a request by Iraq for the U.S. to leave the region….
The United States-led military coalition against Islamic State said on Monday that it was pulling out of Iraq and would be repositioning forces over the next few days and weeks. The authenticity of this letter has been confirmed:
Perhaps this is why Senator Lindsey Graham was so ‘out-of-sorts’ yesterday. A request for the U.S. to leave Iraq was not against the interests of President Trump; however, it was against the interests of Lindsey Graham’s war-council.
Speaker Pelosi can modify and change all of the War Power resolutions she wants to; it matters not. President Trump’s preferred weapons are not kinetic, they are economic.
Operations SwordDance.
increased use to provide “security”
stock of for a few days of darkness and precautioary. or dont.
This is very strange. If someone sent this out ‘accidentally’, their resignation is the next thing that will be sent out. I really don’t see how this could have been sent out by accident, I wouldn’t think they would send the Iraqis a stack of correspondence papers and it somehow gets lost in the shuffle.
If it was a hoax, there are two possibilities, a leftist in the military or the Iranians.
I don’t believe Trump orchestrated this, he is too upfront in his dealings and would have told them in person.
Update # 1 — 4:09 P.M.: Department of Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday disputed a letter indicating the U.S.-led military coalition against ISIS will leave Iraq, stating there is “no decision whatsoever to leave” the country.
Update # 2 — 4:34 P.M.: Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the letter is a “mistake” and a “poorly” worded draft. He added it was being worked on with Iraq and reiterated that U.S. troops will remain in the country.
https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2020/01/06/letter-u-s-led-coalition-to-withdraw-from-iraq/
No matter what is happening, some things are best conducted in an air of chaos.
The smoke will clear….and troop withdrawal is MY hope.
Its’ a fake or a fake-out. It’s very poorly written and unsigned. Total BS. Probably a leaked draft or work paper by some Oboingo holdover.
The choice to put someone in the Pentagon is not one taken lightly. After a group of Colonel’s are nominated for General, their names go through every area of government before being approved, including the President’s office, which, at the the time of Seely’s appointment, was held by former President Barack Obama. It takes a while for this list to get to the Oval Office, first decided by a selection board of Generals of anywhere between one and three stars, sent through a “chop chain” where Seely’s record was reviewed by lawyers and various officers, transferred to another level of the Pentagon, and then finally sent to the Security of Defense, who delivers the nomination list to the President of the United States. If approved by our POTUS, the list is announced officially, before being sent off to the senate for finalized votes to take place.
Since being officially nominated by President Obama, a new president has taken his place, who happens to be at the other end of the political spectrum from the former. This, however, has no bearing on General Seely’s work, or any other General, for that matter. “The selection (of Brigadier General) is very transparent with the transference of power, specifically Obama to Trump. Every time we get promoted at a new rank, we swear an oath to the constitution, not to a political party.
https://www.woosterschool.org/page.cfm?p=517&newsid=1630
Imho, Brigadier General Seely is being used.
Conduit or Fall Guy
perhaps it is chaos or it may be made to look like that……
if a leak then some heads should roll……once again we are in wait and see mode.
