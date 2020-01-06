U.S. Led Coalition Announces Troop Withdrawal and Reposition From Iraq…

Several days ago CTH pondered the possibility part of President Trump’s decision-making would be intended to provoke a request by Iraq for the U.S. to leave the region….

The United States-led military coalition against Islamic State said on Monday that it was pulling out of Iraq and would be repositioning forces over the next few days and weeks. The authenticity of this letter has been confirmed:

Perhaps this is why Senator Lindsey Graham was so ‘out-of-sorts’ yesterday. A request for the U.S. to leave Iraq was not against the interests of President Trump; however, it was against the interests of Lindsey Graham’s war-council.

Speaker Pelosi can modify and change all of the War Power resolutions she wants to; it matters not. President Trump’s preferred weapons are not kinetic, they are economic.

January 3rd:

By President Trump going full Red Wedding on the Iranian crews in Iraq he could be forcing the Iraqi government to ask us to leave…. …🤔 wait a min.. POTUS wants to leave.. So maybe he's creating a self-fulfilling prophecy and also maximizing the exit value? pic.twitter.com/kKJ5V47PjR — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) January 4, 2020