Senator Mitch McConnell Delivers Remarks About Soleimani Strike During Chamber Speech…

Earlier today Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delivered remarks about the U.S. strike in Iraq that killed terrorist Qassem Soleimani:

[Transcript] “As the Senate convenes this afternoon, we find our nation facing two grave and serious choices. One concerns our unity at home and the future of our Constitution; the other involves our strength abroad and the security of our homeland.

‘Both situations demand serious, sober treatment from Congress. Both require that we put enduring national interests ahead of the factionalism and short-termism the founding fathers warned us about.

‘But unfortunately, seriousness is in short supply lately from the determined critics of President Trump. And our nation is worse for it.

‘Last Thursday, the United States took decisive action to end the murderous scheming of Iran’s chief terrorist.

‘Qassem Soleimani had spent years masterminding attacks on American servicemembers and our partners throughout the Middle East and expanding Iran’s influence. Despite sanctions, despite prohibitions by the UN Security Council, he roamed throughout the region with impunity.

‘His hands bore the blood of more American servicemembers than anyone else alive. Hundreds of American families have buried loved ones because of him. Veterans have learned to live with permanent injuries inflicted by his terrorists. And in Iraq, in Syria, and beyond, the entire region felt the effects of his evil tactics.

‘We should welcome his death and its complication of Tehran’s terrorism-industrial complex. But we must remain vigilant and soberly prepare for even further aggression.

‘Now, it is completely appropriate this decision would generate interest and questions from this body. We can and should learn more about the intelligence and thinking that led to this operation and the plan to defend American personnel and interests in the wake of it.

‘I’m glad that the administration will hold an all-senators briefing on Wednesday. It will be led by Secretary of Defense Esper, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Milley, Secretary of State Pompeo, and CIA Director Haspel.

‘Unfortunately, in this toxic political environment, some of our colleagues rushed to blame our own government before even knowing the facts… rushed to split hairs about intelligence before being briefed on it… and rushed to downplay Soleimani’s evil while presenting our own president as the villain.

‘Soon after the news broke, one of our distinguished colleagues made a public statement that rightly called Soleimani a “murderer”… but then, amazingly, walked that message back when the far left objected to that factual statement. Since then I believe all her criticism has been directed at our own president.

‘Another of our Democratic colleagues has been thinking out loud about Middle East policy on social media. Mere days before President Trump’s decision, this senator tore into the White House for what he described as weakness and inaction. “No one fears us,” he complained, “Trump has rendered America impotent in the Middle East.”

‘But since the strike — a total 180. The same senator has harshly criticized our own president for getting tough. Ludicrously, he and others on the left have accused the administration of committing an illegal act, and equated the removal of this terrorist leader with a foreign power assassinating our own Secretary of Defense.

‘Here’s what one expert had to say about that. Jeh Johnson, President Obama’s own former Pentagon general counsel and Secretary of Homeland Security, said, quote:

If you believe everything that our government is saying about General Soleimani, he was a lawful military objective, and the president, under his constitutional authority as commander in chief, had ample domestic legal authority to take him out without an additional congressional authorization. Whether he was a terrorist or a general in a military force that was engaged in armed attacks against our people, he was a lawful military objective.

‘That was President Obama’s DHS secretary.

‘And our former colleague Senator Joe Lieberman, the former Democrat Vice-Presidential nominee, wrote this morning that “In their uniformly skeptical or negative reactions to Soleimani’s death, Democrats are… creating the risk that the U.S. will be seen as acting and speaking with less authority abroad at this important time.”

‘That’s how a former Democrat Senator sees this.

‘Look — the Senate is supposed to be the chamber where overheated partisan passions give way to sober judgment.

‘Can we not wait until we know the facts? Can we not maintain a shred, just a shred, of national unity for five minutes before deepening the partisan trenches?

‘Must Democrats’ distaste for this president dominate every thought they express and every decision they make? Is that really the seriousness that this situation deserves?

‘The full Senate will be briefed on Wednesday. I expect the committees of oversight will also conduct hearings and that senators will have plenty of opportunities to discuss our interests and policies in the region.

‘I urge my colleagues to bring a full awareness of the facts, mindfulness of the long history of Iran’s aggression toward the United States and its allies, and a sober understanding of the threat Iran continues to pose.

‘We are all Americans first and we are all in this together.’”

[End Transcript]

  1. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    January 6, 2020 at 8:24 pm

    Nice speech but I still do not trust the Turtle.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  2. freepetta says:
    January 6, 2020 at 8:24 pm

    RATS 🐀 should be deported to Iran if they side with them so much 🤬

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. Lisa says:
    January 6, 2020 at 8:24 pm

    Wow. Awesome support of President Trump. Thank you Senator McConnell.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  4. Dances with Wolverines says:
    January 6, 2020 at 8:25 pm

    I may be paranoid, but I see another set up in the making. Get ready for more articles to be added to the impeachment.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Bigly says:
    January 6, 2020 at 8:29 pm

    Not sure the good senator understands American is under attack…by democrats.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • LouisianaTeaRose says:
      January 6, 2020 at 8:37 pm

      He understands it very well, even if he doesn’t love Trump. He knows how much trouble beaurecrats, government, elected officials, and the general state of our nation are in at this very moment in our history.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      January 6, 2020 at 9:22 pm

      Oh Mitch McCorporatist knows full well what’s going on in both chambers and likely in DOD and IC as well..

      He is a Master Decepticon. Very accomplished at smoothing over and making corruption appear to be good old Senatorial deliberations… Those upcoming meetings about the Middle East to which he referred are likely more like how to stay over there and spend more money on big donors ..er…military contractors.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  6. Elric VIII says:
    January 6, 2020 at 8:31 pm

    Not a bad little speech, but why have hearings on an obviously legitimate strike? And forget about national unity. What about Republican unity? Many of them are as bad as the Democrats, but in an underhanded way. It’s all politics, all the time. Democrats, as well as Republicans, should be rallying behind President Trump.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. graficgod says:
    January 6, 2020 at 8:32 pm

    terrorism industrial complex vs. the military industrial complex…. i fail to see a difference.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Payday says:
    January 6, 2020 at 8:32 pm

    Democrat loons see evil in everything PDT and America. Likewise, a few in here see evil in anything Republican (as in RINO). It gets very tiring. From both sides

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Payday says:
    January 6, 2020 at 8:33 pm

    Well said Sen McConnell

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. freepetta says:
    January 6, 2020 at 8:37 pm

    Just turned off Tucker!! What a wussy!! He’s still bitchin and moaning about the death of that terrorist scmbag.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Talkofthetown says:
    January 6, 2020 at 8:37 pm

    The question that’s needs to be raised to these people who do not support his killing is: How many Americans need to die before it is acceptable. Then throw out the number he’s killed or maimed.

    My thoughts kill them all,let God sort them out. Anyone in the higher echelons of Iran or any terrorist. I don’t care where they are.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Caius Lowell says:
    January 6, 2020 at 8:37 pm

    But Soleimani is a friend of 0bama, and that’s a problem…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Reserved55 says:
    January 6, 2020 at 8:37 pm

    Warren no surprise, she changes her mind (lies) more than her drawers.

    Chris Murphy speaks often at Pro Iran NIC so he has a need to speak with forked tongue.

    Both are IslamoMarxists and,

    Weasel McConnell should have publicly labeled them both as terror supporters.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. freespeechfanatic says:
    January 6, 2020 at 8:41 pm

    I find it fairly sad that McConnell is reduced to quoting Jeh Johnson in defense of the President.

    Try to imagine what Trump could accomplish with an actually virile and fiercely committed Republican Party.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • The Boss says:
      January 6, 2020 at 8:59 pm

      I see it differently. It’s hardly sad since his intent is to put on the record what a bunch of total assholes the democrats have become since Nov. 2016. This is the third speech IIRC where he does this in just a couple weeks.
      I sense that McConnell knows what the stakes are, how we got to this point and how his own past actions contributed to the mess we’re in. While he may not be wholly penitent, he seems to have changed in some way.
      Like the other Boss says: We’ll see what happens.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • NJMAGA says:
      January 6, 2020 at 9:08 pm

      I’m sick of this milquetoast crap from Republicans. This is exactly why the Democrats never stop with their nonsense. All they get is a stern talking to. McConnell refuses to join in the knife fight which is the only way you can win against these Marxist lunatics.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  16. littleredmachine says:
    January 6, 2020 at 8:45 pm

    well, apparently Mitt has spoken. Personally, I can’t wait to contribute to directly to his primary opponent in Utah in 4 years.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. FL_GUY says:
    January 6, 2020 at 8:59 pm

    You know what you NEVER hear? D-rats ripping up their own, no matter how stupid, corrupt or insane. Personally, I think McConnell has done a hell of a job considering he has a razor thing majority that any of the several RINOs could sink by turning D-rat and giving the senate to the D-rats; So, with that as an unpleasant fact, I think McConnell is to be commended for what he HAS gotten done. JMHO

    Oh, and as for quoting Jeh Johnson, he is copying President Trump who cites D-rat precedents all the time to support his actions; after all Obama did it, etc. It’s a powerful strategy.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  18. Magabear says:
    January 6, 2020 at 9:01 pm

    Well, I guess demonrats are Americans by birth, but their communists in all other aspects.

    The best line from Mitch is that the dimms whine whether PDJT does something or doesn’t do anything. Full blown TDS has devoured their minds and souls.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. jeans2nd says:
    January 6, 2020 at 9:04 pm

    It is mystifying, after all the media citations upon which these people have relied, that not one of them appears to have read the 30Jjan 2020 Reuters article explaining exactly what Solemeni had planned for Americans in the very near future.
    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-iraq-security-soleimani-insight/inside-the-plot-by-irans-soleimani-to-attack-u-s-forces-in-iraq-idUSKBN1Z301Z

    Even this great Lyin’ of the Senate, Cocaine Mitch, never mentions any piece of the truth.

    Curiouser and curiouser.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. mortgagesforthemasses says:
    January 6, 2020 at 9:04 pm

    It shocks me how the Democrats are actually defending the Iranians. It makes me wonder if any of the pallets of cash delivered to Iran was sent back to them.

    The Iranians claimed to have bribed western leaders to secure the BHO nuclear deal. Blackmail is a powerful tool.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Coco Mama says:
    January 6, 2020 at 9:05 pm

    In 2016, Obama and Kerry gave amnesty to Soleimani in the Iran deal. Google it. Really.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    January 6, 2020 at 9:07 pm

    Joe Lieberman supported the President today. Imho, he was one of the last moderate Democrat Senators.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. Brian says:
    January 6, 2020 at 9:08 pm

    It is unsettling how much the Democrats parallel Iran. Iran is eager to kill Americans while vigorously searching for a excuse to do so. The Democrats are eager to Impeach President Trump while vigorously searching for an excuse to do so.

    They make good allies.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. snellvillebob says:
    January 6, 2020 at 9:23 pm

    Nikki Haley just made a great point on Hannity. The only people outside of Iran protesting his death are American Democrats. Not Russia, China, no gulf countries, nobody but Pelosi and associates.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. T2020 says:
    January 6, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    Dems and Facts? Like water and oil.

    Like

    Reply

