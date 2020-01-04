Fed: “We don’t have a really good understanding of why it’s been so difficult to get inflation back up”…

A good day for a MAGAnomic pause and reminder…
In 2015 we discussed candidate Trump’s economic positions and how they would impact the economy. CTH anticipated that MAGAnomics would be reversing three decades of federal reserve monetary policy. After about a year of analysis and discussion, in 2016 CTH presented a theory: “A new Dimension in Modern Economics“.
CTH shared a possibility of what could happen if Trump Economic Policy was shifted to favor Main St. over Wall St. One aspect we presented was how Federal Reserve monetary policy would be oddly disconnected from its ability to influence inflation… Today:
SAN DIEGO (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve could find itself fighting too-low inflation for years to come, San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly said on Friday, and may need a new policy framework to lift inflation back up to the Fed’s 2% goal.
“We don’t have a really good understanding of why it’s been so difficult to get inflation back up,” Daly said at the annual American Economics Association meeting in San Diego.
But with global growth slowing and the populations of most advanced economies aging, Daly said, “this new ‘fighting inflation from below’ is going to be with us, I would argue, for a longer period of time than just a few years.” (read more)
While the Federal Reserve is perplexed, the underlying reason for monetary policy to be incapable of impacting the rate of inflation is not too complex when you think about the focus of federal economic policy reversing in the era of Trump.
For 30-years +/- U.S. economic policy was geared toward Wall Street. Corporations looked to maximize profits, manufacturing was shipped overseas, jobs were lost and Main Street suffered. The Fed monetary policy followed the economic influences of a Wall Street created outcome. U.S. multinationals benefited; U.S. main street companies did not.
A Wall St. economic engine was created. The FED policy followed the new engine. The two entirely different economic engines then detached:
- The Wall Street economy, an engine of sorts, is a “service driven” economy, with manufacturing of cheap imported goods done overseas.
- The Main Street economy, again another engine, is a more balanced “manufacturing” economy; with a balance of imports and finished goods produced in the USA.
Bush, Clinton-Clinton, Bush-Bush and Obama-Obama terms focused on the Wall Street economy. However, Donald Trump focuses on the Main Street economy. In 2016, immediately after the election, we wrote about what we might expect to see happen:
2016 […] Understanding the distance between the real Main Street economic engine and the false Wall Street economic engine will help all of us to understand the scope of an upcoming economic lag; which, rather remarkably I would add, is a very interesting dynamic.
Think about these engines doing a turn about and beginning a rapid reverse. GDP can, and in my opinion, will, expand quickly. However, any interest rate hikes (monetary policy) intended to cool down that expansion -fearful of inflation- will take a long time to traverse the divide.
Additionally, inflation on durable goods will be insignificant – even as international trade agreements are renegotiated. Why? Simply because the originating nations of those products are going to go through the same type of economic detachment described above.
Those global manufacturing economies will first respond to any increases in export costs (tariffs etc.), by driving their own productivity higher as an initial offset, in the same manner American workers went through in the past two decades. The manufacturing enterprise and the financial sector remain focused on the pricing.
♦ Inflation on imported durable goods sold in America, while necessary, will ultimately be minimal during this initial period; and expand more significantly as time progresses and off-shored manufacturing finds less and less ways to be productive. Over time, durable good prices will increase – but it will come much later.
♦ Inflation on domestic consumable goods ‘may‘ indeed rise at a faster pace. However, it can be expected that U.S. wage rates will respond faster, naturally faster, than any monetary policy influence because inflation on fast-turn consumable goods becomes re-coupled to the ability of wage rates to afford them.
The fiscal policy impact lag, caused by the distance between federal fiscal action and the domestic Main Street economy, will now work in our favor. That is, in favor of the middle-class. (full outline)
What we are seeing in 2019 is precisely this outcome.
Believe me that stupid Fed chairman Powell has been trying his hardest to slow economic growth to mess up PDJT.
Yeah, well, his model is based on the extraction of “wealth” from the people… so there is that.
Powell got real close to getting the boot from PDJT. Trump had some choice words for him. 💁🏻♀️
Powell is trying to exfiltrate wealth to foreigners by treating money better here than anywhere else on the planet; i.e., with higher than necessary interest rates. If foreign bonds are paying little to negative rates, why do we have to be so generous? I’d love to see us do a couple trillion in infrastructure financed by 2% 30-year bonds.
The GLOBALIST RAT 🐀 BAS-TURDS are always worried about enriching others, instead of earning and spending right here.
Of course they are, they get kickbacks from places like Ukraine and countless others that we don’t know about yet.
Economics has little in the way of linear cause and effect.
With the USA having “relatively” higher rates than the rest of the (stable part ) world, then capital, at the margin, will flow to the USA. And there is a compelling argument that relatively higher interest rates, in fact, are the source of more capital creation (U.S. has 8% savings rates). Unlike the endless moronic mantra in Economics courses, savings are only “bad” if those dollars are not re-invested. Little, if any, savings are being held in mattresses.
Trump’s tax cuts on Foreign funds held outside the USA by U.S. corporations also flowed an additional $1 Trillion back.
For inflation, Powell needs to take his shoes and socks off, so that he can count into the big numbers. If you have a stalled economy, but you are printing money and credit, you will tend to get inflation, along with stagnation.
If you have a growing economy, then, other things being equal, the exact same monetary conditions will not result in relative inflation.
If Obama was still in charge, the Fed would be perplexed as to why employment has not increased with low interest rates. Now if they had higher inflation, they could justify higher interest rates in an election year.
There is no question of that. Powell to me seems evil. He seems like a man intent on slowing choking his dying innocent victim the American People and Main Street in service of foreign interests.
There’s never been high inflation in a healthy supply side economy. We are currently in a supply side boom.
Thank you, Mr.President.
Very exciting and interesting theory….good stuff.
Could someone please explain to me why in God’s name the Federal Reserve should be attempting to INCREASE INFLATION?! Good grief.
To create a campaign issue for the Democrats.
BINGO!! The RATS 🐀 have been wishing for a recession.
Because their masters are interested only in what wealth they can extract from American citizens at gunpoint. Actual survival of the nation and its people are a failure for those types.
Is stupid long term. You can eat a herd of cows once but milk it forever.
I agree it was extremely short-sighted of greedy globalists to kill the goose that laid their golden eggs. American middle class was happy (and/or oblivious) to pay for the defense of other nations (talking to you Canada and EU) and fund socialist giveaways far and wide.
Notice how the greedy UN, grubby EU, and their so-called Paris “Climate” Accord came to a grinding halt once the US (Trump) refused to continue propping them up financially.
That is, Americans were more than happy to share our wealth for all those years, while we worked within domestic industries that paid a living wage. After those industries went multinational, moving to Asian sweatshops to save a buck, our troubles began.
International banking regs and monetary policies caused unnecessary and intractable pain to formerly prosperous American workers. And for decades our own CONgress was complicit in the kickbacks and extortion schemes that kept our workers out in the cold.
Now Americans have built a parallel “America first” banking system geared to Main street’s industrial revival, to replace the Wall St banks betting *against* American wealth and prosperity. And we also have strong bilateral trade deals that directly benefit the American worker. Imagine that!
No wonder CONgress wants to get rid of this America-first President, the billionaire businessman who has no need of their blood money. No more quid pro Joes!
Keep scratching your head Powell. Enjoy your recession EU. You deserve it. You’ll need to dig out those erasers and amend your business plans, because your economy will no longer prosper at our expense.
Subvert Trump. It’s one of the chief objectives of the Fed.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Not just Trump but all us main street Americans.
Trump 2020!
Because society – gov’t, corps, individuals – is supporting an enormous debt. It can either be paid or inflated away. Nobody wants to pay, so the alternative is inflation. They/we would like it to be slow controlled inflation. But maybe it’ll be a forest fire.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If they can’t control reflation, they’ll be out of their jobs. They’ve all ready prove they can’t control inflation. Few folks ever work themselves out of a cushy job.
LikeLike
My model says inflation/gold/miners continue to rocket for next 21 months – to finally peak in late 2021.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t forget even our enemies were printing American dollars.
But they are and a lot of it. just take a look at the last 2 months of the repo market and the balance sheets of the fed. They are still working to make 2008 go away, it won’t it will come back to bite us hard.
LikeLike
So these A$$HOLE elitists that control the FRAUD, errr I mean FED WANT prices to go up? We the People have been screwed constantly since the first two terms of HilLIARy sold out the country with outrageous prices. Worldwide depression during clown boys two reigns of terror and the price of EVERYTHING kept going up and up.
President Trump is for We the People, the so-called FED is for the small group of elitists trying to rule the world.
Yes, it seems that American middle class prosperity is tightly controlled. There never seems to be enough cash to go around. That is, we must be kept in a constant state of *want* and *need,* lest we accumulate enough savings to reduce our productivity or -gasp- leave the workforce entirely.
Because that’s when their gravy train stops. The American middle class must be exploited so that everybody else in the world can benefit.
LikeLike
Seems to me the way to increase inflation would be to cut rates. But wait that would benefit the economy, silly me.
As Larry Kudlow said many times on CNBC years ago when Allan Greenspan was pounding the table to raise interest rates and destroy the economy, “What’s wrong with prosperity, Mr. Greenspan?”
LikeLiked by 7 people
I NEVER understood the media/liberal infatuation with Chairman Greenspan! As a small town banker turned homemaker, with nothing more than a few years of college, I could see how completely upside all of his policies were! Both he and his snippy, partisan little wife needed to shut up and go away a long time ago!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The housing bubble was created under his watch …he was always concerned about bubbles……which the fed created and then let burst…leaving all the late to the party Middle class holding the bag when it burst…..when the housing bubble happened the elite made all the MCP feel like they were rich in equity then promoted them taking it out in loans and spending it…only to be left with big mortgage debt when the rug was pulled out. This kind of spending mentality “upgrading” has kept the economy going for wall street. but saddled the middle class with debt they can not pay…..their houses were no longer worth the inflated “bubble” amount. Look at the advertising on TV. Wayfair…amazon ….ebay….all about buy buy buy……heaven forbid you live with your 10 year old car. Do without granite countertops…….don’t go on that financed vaca or load up on debt at Christmas. I have learned the hard way many years ago and it is still hard to keep any of your money away from the IRS …Healthcare cost….or ever increasing food utilities.
You can’t stump the Trump
Though it will never happen , just imagine what positives could we see if The Donald actually had some friends to help in DC? Never happen because he has cost them and their owners billions already.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Trillions.
I am so glad that our president is doing what he has done to help the economic policies of America! It took someone who knows and understands business principles to see what needed to be done and do it. Government needs people with business experience instead of lawyers. Folks who have business experience seem to better understand about running things efficiently! Our government has needed this kind of thinking for a very long time.
Coolidge, Reagan, Trump our three great economic Presidents. Is there a mountain somewhere in Texas we could place their faces on? Not sure I would entrust such an honor to anywhere else!
No I’m not a Texan! Moved about a thousand miles too far West 40+ years ago and regret it often.
Well, forget about Mount Douchemore- it’s reserved for Obama.
It also took a devoted PATRIOT as opposed to some schmuck who just mouthed the words.
If only our builder president wasn’t being attacked every minute of every day by America’s domestic enemies, imagine what else he could have accomplished/built.
Cheap energy is a fundamental economic input.
That is why the Green Communists want to restrict nuclear energy — despite it being carbon neutral.
Cheap energy adds wealth. Inflation might be good short term to balance trade and combat the number of illegals coming here and sending remittances back.
I wouldn’t ascribe increased costs of reshored goods to inflation. I would submit that the costs are returning to their natural levels. Recall, costs dropped when offshoring occurred precisely because production went to lower cost venues and returned to undercut the stateside producers. When production returns stateside, carrying all of the US/State/County/City overhead costs mandated by voters to support their societal needs, then the cost becomes “true”.
Colonies rebelled against England for the economic reasons of England wanting our raw materials, so their skilled labor could manufacture things. But we knew manufacturing is a necessity for a thriving country, and a middle class. The Demos want us to not even produce raw materials, and let the world do that as well as manufacture. Result would be only two classes, hamburger flippers and gardeners at the bottom (economic slaves) and the wealthy elite (so called knowledge workers)(topped by the supper rich oligarch rules).
Cheap energy is a fundamental economic input.
That is why the Green Communists want to restrict nuclear energy — despite it being carbon neutral.
Cheap energy adds wealth. Inflation might be good short term to balance trade and combat the number of illegals coming here and sending remittances back.
Inflation? Check your medical, housing, food and tuition costs then get back to me on why you care about the cost of your next tv from China. The CPI was gamed years ago now they want to destroy the dollar.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tuition is the end result of inability to discriminate when hiring. The BS degree becomes the stand-in for baseline vetting of candidates. Absent that demand, universities would fold by the hundreds and tuition would see massive deflation.
Bonus: the labor market would see a significant rise in available labor among former faculty.
Forget the fantasy of discriminating on the “Demand Side”.
POTUS can cut the Education “Gordian Knot” with a single “Supply Side” stroke:
REQUIRE SCHOOLS to INSURE their STUDENTS’ DEBT!
They’ll STOP admitting, retaining or graduating people who won’t
• GRADUATE with JOBS because their SKILLS and WORK ETHIC earned them
• QUICKLY FIND BETTER JOBS whenever they LOSE ONE
• LEARN-to-EARN JOBS with HIGHER PAY
• RAPIDLY REPAY STUDENT DEBT by STAYING EMPLOYED
… because the School’s INSURANCE RATES will otherwise SKYROCKET to put them out of business.
Exactly, colleges have no skin in the game.
Remember, he didn’t build it. Another “wise” Hussein quote 🤦🏻♀️
Beginning 30 years ago I saw the detrimental future impact as a director on a purchasing co-op board. The multi-national we were partners with wanted to purchase cheap Chinese goods as a quid pro quo for THEIR ability to license their fast food brands to Chinese investors. (Easy $).
I warned then (to much guffawing I might add), that putting domestic suppliers out of business (American workers who were our DOMESTIC CUSTOMERS) was not the proper course to take as a predominate domestic food brand. These were primarily Kentucky/Ohio/Tennessee suppliers with whom we had long term relationships. Rather than keep the afloat by paying just a dab more, the co-op opted to begin Chinese purchases.
I have waited many years to FINALLY have a government that put Americans FIRST and bring manufacturing back to AMERICA!! It is so very simple. Nobody gets wealthy BUYING THINGS. You get wealth by MAKING THINGS and selling them to others. Other Americans, other countries (Like we did in the 50’s and 60’s, post WW2. We were THE manufacturer to the world and our country became very wealthy.
Our Very Stable Genius President Donald J Trump knows this and is reversing this.Thank you Sundance for tracking this progress and fleshing it out with facts and data.
Thank you for trying…my own father spent forty years building up a well respected, profitable business as a manufacturer’s rep, working with American companies all throughout the Midwest-Northeast regions, where they provided good paying jobs for American families.
In the 80s, as those companies started shutting down because they couldn’t compete with cheap Chinese labor, those areas began to collapse economically and we are still dealing with the ripple effect across much of the country.
In the last few years, I have, for the first time in a long time, felt a glimmer of hope, as Donald Trump, who warned us it was happening decades ago, has finally been able to start to turn it around…which of course, is why THEY are all after him. As Sundance frequently points out, there are trillions of dollars of stake!!
Another dynamic of the Wall Street economy is turning American citizens into debt serfs. Wall Street lives on American consumer debt. Mortgages, credit cards, auto, and student loans feed the capital markets, which are many orders of magnitude larger than the equity (stock) markets.
I’ve worked in investment banking and it’s all about debt.
100%!!
Cure that by forestalling inflation. Debt would become the new plague that everyone would seek to avoid.
I sure don’t have anything approaching comprehensive understanding of these issues, but Sundance has provided such succinct information (where I get glimpses) about economic principles and processes (including the good, the bad, and the ugly)…..that I busted out laughing here in my little house the instant I read the headline —— there’s a whole lot they don’t understand. And I think it’s funnier than all get-out that they are so clueless that they will actually make public statements acknowledging their ignorance.
Good grief. What a ride we are on.
My father was born in 1898 on the Nebraska prairie. He would be loving this…..finally! someone with knowledge and SENSE in a place of authority and responsibility, who uses those things for the benefit of the United States of America.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I like the way that you think Sharon !
Like you Sharon I am also amazed that these people would go out in public on television and show to the whole wide world how ignorant they are.
Just amazed.
I made a joke about flappers posting on here yesterday…
Good health to you in the new year.
“We don’t have a really good understanding of why it’s been so difficult to get inflation back up,”
Inflation takes away what workers gain. Yep, keep the masses at the same or lower economic level. Can not have the masses gain wealth.
All those vultures circling overhead will find it difficult to make a quick buck on someone else’s economic hardship brought about by inflation..
The inflation is in ASSETS – stocks, homes, real estate – inflating their COST but not their VALUE.
Where Is Inflation Hiding? In Asset Prices
https://realinvestmentadvice.com/where-is-inflation-hiding-in-asset-prices/
When prices on real estate are driven upwards by real wage growth and scarity of land rather than monetary policy/(cheap $$$, loose lending standards), that’s solid wealth building.
Good point JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL DOUG.
Especially when the value of real estate is driven up by real wage growth and scarcity.
When communities do not have constant “boom and bust” activity in their real estate and the growth is constant and steady the “main street” economy prospers very well.
Not the “wall street” wealth on paper folks.
Agree! Low interest rates = low returns on investments, low bond yields, and the stock market is running on supply and demand, rather than the fundamentals. This is a bubble, people, and we’re in for big trouble ahead. Powell needs to figure out how to land this plane safely, as the market holds our 401k and other household assets. This is not a good thing, gang.
Incidentally, I’m not suggesting an inflation targeting scheme, but a balancing act to spread risk throughout the economy. Raise yields, keep inflation tolerable, spread the winnings out. Right now, stocks are disproportionately attractive due to low interest rates. I personally love this, just like dessert, but I know it’s not good for me in the long run.
We can’t figure out how to screw Trump..and we don’t know why..therefore it’s not our fault.
I’d love to read Sundance’s analysis of why manufacturing has slowed down, and reportedly new figures out showing that continued trend.
If correct, when might it end? Will final passage of USMCA release the hounds?
And will USMCA passage modestly, or substantially increase manufacturing?
I would love to read Perot Conservative’s sources for these manufacturing slow down figures?
I would like my SSAN to increase at the same rate as first class postage, or at the same rate of increase as local plumbers are implementing, or at the same rate as we’re seeing in Florida residential real estate.
You really want to fix it….
AUDIT THE FED !
You really want to fix it . . . take away control of America’s finances from the Rothschild’s.
LikeLike
Inflation is bad. Period. Why the Fed is targeting positive inflation is indicative of its disease.
Deflation occurs naturally. It is the byproduct of increased productivity. As increases in productivity continuously mount, it takes–by definition–less labor input to create a given output. That labor savings can be redirected elsewhere…and ultimately improved upon again in that new pursuit. Farther down the road, for the same labor output, we now have two highly efficient operations going that produce utility for the market. At a constant labor rate ($), the cost of labor applied over all of that output means a lower purchase cost. Your dollar under the mattress grows more powerful as the efficiencies collect. Dollars are divisible into quarters and pennies, etc. If ever we were to get to the point where we’d need to think about dividing pennies into smaller denominations, then I think we’d be at a pretty darn good point. Deflation hammers debtors. Forewarned, it’s a good prophylactic against unwise debt.
Where’s the need for a federal reserve to create currency if and when existing holders of it experience increased value by merely holding onto it?
A significant component of inflation is productivity. Productivity is measured by: Capital Expenditures, Labor and Technology. We have had such an increase in productivity due to Technology that inflation remains low and should for some time to come.
Shouldn’t the government worker count, if it wasn’t a social employment program, get lower because technology?
What do they do all day besides shop on Amazon, surf for porn, and text each other?
Sundance: CONGRATS!
You absolutely NAILED how the Main Street Economy’s renaissance would DECOUPLE the Fed’s ability to continue manipulating their levers to enrich the Wall Street Economy at Main Street’s expense.
We measure price inflation relative to past prices. If a $100 basket of groceries in October costs $102 today, that’s 2% inflation. Fed policy operates on the goal of trying to goose inflation to a point, but not so much that it gets out of hand. That’s the idea anyway. Here’s the problem, and I’ve believed this since the 2008 financial crisis:
Since that time, the Fed has been in the basement holding up the floor on prices which were set to collapse and lead to a second Great Depression. Let’s say, as a generic example, that prices ought to be 10% lower than they are. 2% inflation is in reality 12% inflation. Fed policy has been preventing an implosion…from which they are unable to escape because global economics won’t allow it. We still have a massive implosion in labor prices thanks to China and the rest of the pseudo-slave-wages possible in this various dictatorships (eg Vietnam). We still have massive efficiencies in things like shipping/logistics, IT/communications, etc. which are feeling massive downward price pressure. IT is largely commoditized at this point.
The Fed hasn’t been able to use monetary policy to goose the core inflation rate for the same reason you cannot increase the size of a full balloon by puffing more air into it. At some point, inflation via monetary policy reaches its limit.
So, where does the money go? Where is there still “inflation” that the Fed can impact? Stocks, Housing, Higher Ed….all three benefit from low rates…and the Fed and the Govt are intensely invested in protecting American’s wealth which is increasingly tied to their retirement plans and their homes. These would collapse in a high rate regime at least until people were able to shift to other investments. Remember when Money Markets generates 6%? And, there’s an entire industry – higher ed – that would collapse in a higher rate regime.
My daughter is a freshman in college. Due to our income, she is not eligible for subsidized Stafford loans. We saved for college for 20 years, and we pay for it ourselves. We did require her to take out a small non subsidized loan and she works part-time (her employer has a $5500/year education benefit if she works 15 hrs/wk). Anyway, the non subsidized loan is only 4%. That’s nothing! My mortgage is 3.875%. But the kids she’s in school with are telling her she’s crazy to carry the unsubsidized load…they don’t know she is ineligible anyway. But my point is that we have an entire generation of kids and college loan officers who think 4% is a high rate of interest.
Because of the Dow, Housing, and Higher Ed, the Fed is trapped. They’re already in the basement holding up the floor on consumer prices. The whole system crashes if they try to return the country to something resembling market-driven interest rates.
I used 10% as my example. The real number, I think, is probably 20%. The Dow should be at about 15000 not pushing 30000.
No you have that entire generation that thinks it should be completely free,and by the way how much brain washing is she getting in that liberal,progressive institution?
” But my point is that we have an entire generation of kids and college loan officers who think 4% is a high rate of interest”.
There are two critical elements to inflation, money supply and velocity. We have plenty of money. Everywhere. More than ever before. We do not have velocity, because – and this is counter intuitive, but its true – the interest rates are too low.
Raise the interest rates, slowly, over time, and velocity will emerge and inflation will follow. There will be disruptions in stock prices, but not the overall economy. Stocks will adjust over time. Just like when everyone worried about a recession and the stock indexes dropped substantially, we still had 2%+ growth. The private economy, the “Main-Street” economy, is doing just fine.This is about risk and reward for large corporations and money managers. Investors are not rewarded for the risk when interest rates are this low. So money is not put to use. Reward the use of capital and money will be put to work at a faster rate = velocity. The European Central Bank’s low, negative rates, are the real problem and a drag to world economic activity. They are wrong and the world suffers.
“Why? Simply because the originating nations of those products are going to go through the same type of economic detachment described above”
For example China is in the “lean manufacturing” phase due to increased export product cost from tariffs via Our Genuinely Genius President who loves tarrifs.
To me, it’s sort of like playing pocket and your opponents having 7 cards to play while you have 52. The real difference is our President plays to Win! 😎
Poker not pocket
The fantasy that government can effectively manipulate the economy is essential to leftist dogma. Big government adherents like Jerry Powell can’t admit that a major economic factor like inflation is beyond their control.
To leftists, economic depressions and recessions are all the fault of capitalism, of course. The on-going economic crisis in Venezuela is the fault of bad old capitalist America. Somehow.
Leftists are trying hard to bring down our economy with their destructive energy policies. Once the conversion from fossil fuels to renewable energy is complete, the Left will suddenly discover major problems with wind and solar power. Windmills kill birds, for example, which everyone knows now. The answer, of course, will be painful cutbacks in our power consumption, our economy and our quality of life.
Add this to the long list of the Left’s complaints with Donald Trump; they’ve tried so hard to bring down this President’s American economy, and just can’t make it happen. Maybe a big war is the solution?
All that to say this ” Maybe a big war is the solution?”. And by the way no need to capitalize Left’s and it is President Donald Trump
Left is a expansive category of political, economic and sociological orientation, and left is a physical direction. My bird Bill has a bill. See?
Write “President Donald Trump” every time. Really? Comically bloated and dull writing. Only if I was Bart Simpson and had to reach 500 words in an essay for Miss Krabappel.
You have just made a very interesting comment Raptors2020.
That government can control the economy to the point of making it really work “somehow”.
It can not.
Governments can enact policies up to a certain point but it is always people and their human creativity and nature that make or break anything.
We have discussed several different thoughts and beliefs here and many quotes on how inflation should work have been thrown out but what really works is the human mind.
The citizen being given a certain amount of freedom to work without being fettered.
Government is needed but I is really funny to hear these employees of the Feds try to figure out why they can not control inflation.
Our Federal government is full of people like this.
California “solved” their energy problems with rolling blackouts.
Hey FED:
Remind us why we need ANY Inflation
… which LOOTS Main Street Wealth
… to SUBSIDIZE Wall Street’s ability to LEVERAGE their rigged Investment Games.
“The Federal Reserve could find itself fighting too-low inflation for years to come, San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly said on Friday, and may need a new policy framework to lift inflation back up to the Fed’s 2% goal.” You can actually feel your IQ drop a bit, reading this sentence. I realize that it’s only the fourth of January, and it’s an election year, but I can’t help but believe that’s one of the dumbest things I’ll read all year. It’s as though the head of loss prevention for Walmart said they’d cut theft down to 1% against their target of 3% and were going to have to encourage shoplifters. What. The. Hell.
I know namberak.
The stupidity of this person takes my breath away.
Inflation is inevitably on the backs of wage earners. The fact that the Fed so intently wants it is an evil going on 70 years.
“But with global growth slowing and the populations of most advanced economies aging,”
This line from the article above is your unintentional confession as to why the invasion of the West by the 3rd world is happening. Right from the mouths of evil, the Fed.
Actuaries throughout the West are concerned for the Social Safety Net (Hammock) and how they can keep the promised goodies flowing. Example: Social Security. When it started I believe the number 12 workers for every one SS recipient or 12 to 1. Now it’s 2 to 1. When you get into Europe, my Lord they are cradle to grave. Without the Fed pumping money in QE 1-2-3 and the security blanket provided by the USA, many of these countries would be failed states. So what is an idiot Marxist to do? A replacement population that opposed beefing up the fiscal situation of these countries are like throwing an anvil to drowning man. They come to the West and get on the dole and increase the number or wards of the state and exacerbate their fiscal insolvency.
Thank God for President Trump. He’s strengthening the USA while others will fall by the wayside.
Another one bites the dust. Our beloved President DT is attacking every one of Alinskys 8 levels of control to create a socialist state: 1) Healthcare, 2) Poverty, 3) Debt, 4) Gun Control, 5) Welfare,
6) Education, 7) Religion, and 8) Class Warfare.
The Feds QE (programs 1, 2 and 3), are disinflationary because it perpetuates overcapacity and unproductive debt by corporations, yet it is massively inflationary on risky financial assets and it makes infinitely rising government spending cheap.
Who is responsible for this? Central Banks including the Federal Reserve
And why would anyone want to drive inflation upwards you may ask? Certainly not an hourly worker who would like his/her pay raise not to get wiped out by higher consumer prices.
Funny thing is, MAGAnomics benefits mainstreet and allows the stock market to rise at the same time. You really can have a win/win if you want to.
Thanks! The spirit of a true Grasshopper!!
Funny how that works. One hand issues the debt so the government can spend money it does not have and then the other hand buys it
No great king or dictator ever imagined this scheme:
Inflation has stayed low, despite forecasts to the contrary, because the Fed still considers the outdated Phillips curve, which posits an inverse relationship between the unemployment rate and inflation. The Phillips curve is wrong. Lower unemployment does not cause inflation. But because of this misguided belief, the Fed started raising interest rates and unwinding its balance sheet (which withdrew $60 billion a month from the economy). That led to the slowdown in late 2018/early 2019. If the Fed would target nominal GDP instead of considering erroneous models, it wouldn’t prematurely shut down economic recoveries.
