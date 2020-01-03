President Trump Speaks at Launch of “Evangelicals for Trump” – 5:00pm ET Livestream

Today President Trump is speaking at an “Evangelicals for Trump” coalition kick-off event in Miami, Florida. Anticipated start time 5:00pm ET
Fox News Livestream – Fox Business Livestream – Alternate Livestream
.
.
Today President Trump is speaking at an “Evangelicals for Trump” coalition kick-off event in Miami, Florida. Anticipated start time 5:00pm ET
Fox News Livestream – Fox Business Livestream – Alternate Livestream
.
.
Boisterous crowd!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes….
>Love and respect in that room, reciprocal
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I may not be perfect, but I get things done, right?!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Evangelicals for Trump”
I met plenty of them in various states while a volunteer with New Yorkers for Trump.
Best of all, I never heard the “R” word (“revival”) – it was just basically the grassroots being sick and tired of the godless liberal agenda being foisted upon us for years by the “children of disobedience”.
People finally got sick and tired of being the “silent majority”.
Isaiah 14:12 KJV
How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! how art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations!
Ephesians 6:12 KJV
For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
Colossians 3:6 KJV
For which things’ sake the wrath of God cometh on the children of disobedience:
LikeLiked by 3 people
I love our President! Imperfect (as we ALL are) is so much nicer than an unAmerican usurper (IMO). President Trump is our advocate… before him there really wasn’t one. It took courage to step up to the job and push back on the disloyalty that’s been tooling the American people around for decades.. particularly the last decade with that awful crew! God Bless and guide our champion! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes.
>Amen
LikeLiked by 1 person
The smiles on President Trump’s face are beyond precious.
>That Angel is awesome!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ditto
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you were not brought to tears by the last speaker you are not alive. Stand and never give up. That was beautiful!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Angel the 4’10” giant
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was a great honor our President said, to which I concur THANK YOU MR PRESIDENT
LikeLiked by 4 people
I pray evangelicals can look beyond wedge issues to block vote legitimate conservative candidates into office and not fall for faux Christians who pander to them. I say this as a person who would consider myself an evangelical so I’m not disrespecting anyone; I feel like I have seen this personally but the recent hack job in that magazine highlights it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t worry JJ, that jackwagon didn’t fool anybody.
LikeLike
from California Pastor Jack Hibbs. some remarks pre-launch
LikeLiked by 1 person
Praise the Lord
LikeLike
That is incredible material. Easily his best speech this year. Gains traction on multiple fronts, and you can see in his eyes the gravity of his responsibilities. And good people praying over him.
LikeLike
That is incredible material. Easily his best speech this year. Gains traction on multiple fronts, and you can see in his eyes the gravity of his responsibilities.
And good people praying over him. God is with him, and Trump knows he is.
LikeLike
I am, and will always be, 100% behind you President Trump.
Thank you for protecting our country!
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s been a big push in recent weeks to separate the Evangelicals from President Trump.
The Evangelicals are not swayed easily. They are in it for the long haul.
LikeLike