President Trump Speaks at Launch of “Evangelicals for Trump” – 5:00pm ET Livestream

Posted on January 3, 2020 by

Today President Trump is speaking at an “Evangelicals for Trump” coalition kick-off event in Miami, Florida.  Anticipated start time 5:00pm ET

Fox News LivestreamFox Business LivestreamAlternate Livestream

20 Responses to President Trump Speaks at Launch of “Evangelicals for Trump” – 5:00pm ET Livestream

  1. WSB says:
    January 3, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    Boisterous crowd!!!!!

  2. WSB says:
    January 3, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    “I may not be perfect, but I get things done, right?!”

  3. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    January 3, 2020 at 5:55 pm

    “Evangelicals for Trump”

    I met plenty of them in various states while a volunteer with New Yorkers for Trump.
    Best of all, I never heard the “R” word (“revival”) – it was just basically the grassroots being sick and tired of the godless liberal agenda being foisted upon us for years by the “children of disobedience”.
    People finally got sick and tired of being the “silent majority”.

    Isaiah 14:12 KJV
    How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! how art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations!

    Ephesians 6:12 KJV
    For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.

    Colossians 3:6 KJV
    For which things’ sake the wrath of God cometh on the children of disobedience:

  4. StandTall says:
    January 3, 2020 at 5:55 pm

    I love our President! Imperfect (as we ALL are) is so much nicer than an unAmerican usurper (IMO). President Trump is our advocate… before him there really wasn’t one. It took courage to step up to the job and push back on the disloyalty that’s been tooling the American people around for decades.. particularly the last decade with that awful crew! God Bless and guide our champion! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  5. Patience says:
    January 3, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    The smiles on President Trump’s face are beyond precious.
    >That Angel is awesome!!!!

  6. Mo says:
    January 3, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    If you were not brought to tears by the last speaker you are not alive. Stand and never give up. That was beautiful!

  7. May15thProphecy says:
    January 3, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    This was a great honor our President said, to which I concur THANK YOU MR PRESIDENT

  8. Jimmy Jack says:
    January 3, 2020 at 6:17 pm

    I pray evangelicals can look beyond wedge issues to block vote legitimate conservative candidates into office and not fall for faux Christians who pander to them. I say this as a person who would consider myself an evangelical so I’m not disrespecting anyone; I feel like I have seen this personally but the recent hack job in that magazine highlights it.

  9. eweturn8 says:
    January 3, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    from California Pastor Jack Hibbs. some remarks pre-launch

  10. deannalaurence says:
    January 3, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    Praise the Lord

  11. amphibianride says:
    January 3, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    That is incredible material. Easily his best speech this year. Gains traction on multiple fronts, and you can see in his eyes the gravity of his responsibilities. And good people praying over him.

  12. amphibianride says:
    January 3, 2020 at 6:57 pm

    That is incredible material. Easily his best speech this year. Gains traction on multiple fronts, and you can see in his eyes the gravity of his responsibilities.
    And good people praying over him. God is with him, and Trump knows he is.

  13. 335blues says:
    January 3, 2020 at 7:04 pm

    I am, and will always be, 100% behind you President Trump.
    Thank you for protecting our country!

  14. Bendix says:
    January 3, 2020 at 7:31 pm

    There’s been a big push in recent weeks to separate the Evangelicals from President Trump.
    The Evangelicals are not swayed easily. They are in it for the long haul.

