Oh Snap – Iraq TV Confirming U.S. Airstrike in Baghdad Kills IRG Leader Qassim Soleimani…

Iraqi State TV tonight reporting that Qassim Soleimani, leader of Iran’s Quds Force, the elite unit of the Revolutionary Guards, was killed in US airstrike near Baghdad. For context this would be the equivalent of U.S. General Norman Schwarzkopf being killed during Dessert Storm. This is a major escalation… buckle up!
Oh man, this is huge. Soleimani was a bad guy, a terrorist, and responsible for many U.S. deaths; but this could also mean we are about to go into a full-blown war with Iran. Also killed was Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces and other members within a convoy.
Qassim Soleimani (left) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis (right)
Baghdad (AP) — Iraqi TV and three Iraqi officials said Friday that Gen. Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, has been killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport.
The officials said the strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.
Their deaths are a potential turning point in the Middle East and are expected to draw severe retaliation from Iran and the forces it backs in the Middle East against Israel and American interests. The PMF blamed the United States for an attack at Baghdad International Airport Friday.
A security official confirmed that seven people were killed in the attack on the airport, describing it as an airstrike. Earlier, Iraq’s Security Media Cell, which releases information regarding Iraqi security, said Katyusha rockets landed near the airport’s cargo hall, killing several people and setting two cars on fire. (link)
Soleimani likely felt the U.S. would never dare strike him in/around Baghdad, Iraq, despite his provocations near the U.S. embassy. Reuters files this initial report:
BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed late on Thursday in an air strike on their convoy in Baghdad airport, an Iraqi militia spokesman told Reuters.
“The American and Israeli enemy is responsible for killing the mujahideen Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Qassem Soleimani,” said Ahmed al-Assadi, a spokesman for Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces umbrella grouping of Iran-backed militias.
Earlier today, after the U.S. Embassy attack in Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper appeared on television to say actions by Iran or its proxies will be met with a severe and strong response by U.S. force.
If this Solemani guy were to smile, he might look a little like George Clooney.
Okay.quick reality.check
how was pompeo and company able to 9talk the qud general to come hang at the iraqi airport?
It begins to seem to me General was there to support the iranian millitia that had a long term plan of violence in order to weaken the existing coalition government and cut out a larger piece for the iranian.backed militia.
Story is: the Iranians were about to pull a coup against the Iraqi government 👇
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/breaking-report-before-u-s-drone-strike-fears-soleimani-was-in-iraq-to-lead-coup-arrest-president-salih-and-takeover-u-s-embassy/
Congress authorizes assassinations?
No, pigs not flyin. Just an insufferable neocon becoming excited about bloodshed. That’s all.
The ayatollaholes aren’t sleeping too soundly tonight.
May God bless our armed forces and the Trumpster.
There's a report out of Iraq that the Iranians were about to pull a coup against the Iraqi government and "declare a new Iraqi norm"
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/breaking-report-before-u-s-drone-strike-fears-soleimani-was-in-iraq-to-lead-coup-arrest-president-salih-and-takeover-u-s-embassy/
Pompeo is tweeting that Iraqis are celebrating in the streets.
