President Trump Responds to Iran: “This is Not a Warning, it is a Threat”….

President Trump responds to the domestic and foreign alignment of provocations.

President Trump doesn’t have too many options here.  However, he’s a much more cunning adversary than the Deep State has faced previously.  Strategically a good decision to head-off those carrying the banners in the war parade.  Secretary Pompeo, Secretary Asper, Joint Chiefs’ Milley have an alignment of domestic interests well organized.

Resounding applause will be heard from The State Department, the Pentagon, the CIA, Nikki Haley, Marco Rubio, Lindsey Graham, John Bolton, Tom Cotton, Adam Kinzinger, Mark Levin, Mitt Romney and a host of well positioned senators, soon to be jurists….

The domestic warning was akin to ‘we can create a Benghazi, watch‘.  POTUS takes the energy from the threat, uses a little judo adding his own energy, and controls the outcome.

Happy New Year” is akin to “Relax, I got this“…. So now we watch.

  1. ezpz2 says:
    December 31, 2019 at 4:53 pm

    Hopefully, it’s also an implied *threat* to the provocateurs within.

  2. Publius2016 says:
    December 31, 2019 at 4:53 pm

    Enjoy the New Year! 2020 is going to be HISTORIC!! MAGA!!!

  3. cyberfoy says:
    December 31, 2019 at 4:53 pm

    Why not fire people? Fire the neocons one by one, why not?

  4. billybob says:
    December 31, 2019 at 4:54 pm

    He ain’t Jimmy Carter Mr Ayatollah

  5. Michael Kunz says:
    December 31, 2019 at 4:54 pm

    Fighting the swamp again, don’t know where he gets his energy, but thank God he does.

  6. Golden Advice says:
    December 31, 2019 at 4:55 pm

    US Marines heading to Baghdad…

  7. Jlwary says:
    December 31, 2019 at 4:58 pm

    I shouldn’t be… But I am amazed at the bs.. Smh. Thank God for POTUS. I hope he ‘hangs em all from nooses’ with a righteous fury. Enough is enough.

    Saying a prayer that God guides POTUS to the best outcome.

  8. Ausonius says:
    December 31, 2019 at 4:59 pm

    Is The Deep State really quite so stupid? The (to me obvious) response from history is to annihilate the Iranian “navy” a la RONALD REAGAN!

    For those who do not recall or know anything about Operation Preying Mantis:

    https://thepoliticalinsider.com/obama-apologized-reagan-iran-attacked-navy/

    Note that it lasted a day! A similar one-day attack of annihilation could be used against Iranian ground forces.

  9. anotherworriedmom says:
    December 31, 2019 at 4:59 pm

    Remember how PDJT almost brought the Turkish economy to its knees because they wouldn’t release Pastor Andrew Brunson? Erdogan swore that he wouldn’t be pressured into doing anything … until it became too expensive to keep Brunson and then he was released. If the Iranians or any other ME threat thinks that they are going to bully or kill Americans without repercussions they’re dreaming. PDJT means business and this is his polite way of saying you will be sorry if you try that.

  10. JohnCasper says:
    December 31, 2019 at 5:01 pm

    DJT may be making the best of a bad situation, latest episode caused by Pompeo and his Gang, but it is still a bad situation nonetheless.

  11. sundance says:
    December 31, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    😉 He knows…

    • Heika says:
      December 31, 2019 at 5:06 pm

      Just WOW… the man is good. Love him more every day. AND look at that, look at the transparency – its almost as if he is quickly assuring us all – I got this, don’t worry.

    • MaineCoon says:
      December 31, 2019 at 5:15 pm

      He knows who “they” are and they think he’s the target. Heh..”they” need to hold a mirror up to their faces. As my mom used to say about her beloved cat: Ernie knows what Ernie knows.

      POTUS does too. How many direct hits? How many collateral-damage hits?

  12. woohoowee says:
    December 31, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    “Happy New Year” is akin to “Relax, I got this“…. So now we watch. — Sundance

    PT45 doesn’t miss once he has ’em sighted in, either. Friends in low places come in handy when up against the arrogant bastards;)

  13. SharkDiver says:
    December 31, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    Zero chance of a war with Iran. American loves the Iranian people, it’s just the ruling mullahs we are cross ways with. Much easier to beat the mullahs by cratering their economy and letting their people revolt, than going to war. I feel like Sundance is fear mongering on this subject. If Mccain or Romney were President, the concern would be more justified, but with Trump, absolutely no chance. A new Mideast war goes against his brand, and to Trump, his brand is everything. TRUMP FOREVER!

    Liked by 3 people

  14. Heika says:
    December 31, 2019 at 5:04 pm

    He has calmed it – quickly. Cleaned up the spill (Pompous dirty cunning mess). Dealt with it, in a way thrown cold water over it. I hope!

    Liked by 4 people

  15. woohoowee says:
    December 31, 2019 at 5:06 pm

    How ’bout some more ‘…six ways from Sunday…’, Senator Buzzard Breath!? Speak up, I can’t hear you!

    Like

  16. webgirlpdx says:
    December 31, 2019 at 5:06 pm

    Put the pipe down…..

  17. Somebody's Gramma says:
    December 31, 2019 at 5:06 pm

    Anti-Benghazi!!!! I LOVE THIS PRESIDENT!! He is so much smarter and street savvy than the average politician. He is so far beyond them in his thinking. Every time I think the Globalists, a.k.a. DemonRats, are going to take him out, or tank our economy, or get us into another war, Trump comes through FOR US WITH FORCE!! Best President ever. MAGA!!

    Liked by 2 people

  18. Oldretiredguy says:
    December 31, 2019 at 5:06 pm

    PDT is really one of the greatest “show muscle” Presidents in US history. Aside from the fact he has to fight the warmongers in his own administration, other world leaders know without a doubt not to try him

    Liked by 3 people

  19. listingstarboard says:
    December 31, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    How cruel and callous and evil are those who thoughtlessly throw our best and brightest young men and women into life or death situations just for personal wealth and power. May they all rot in hell.

    Liked by 4 people

  20. fangdog says:
    December 31, 2019 at 5:12 pm

    I doubt Trump lets the “impeachment” threat have anything to do what Trump thinks is best for America. If anything the “impeachment”, though unjust and a stupid diversion, Trump has turned it into an asset for exposing the corrupt crooks and educating the American people.

    Liked by 1 person

  21. rmhnc says:
    December 31, 2019 at 5:13 pm

    Thank you, Sundance. You’re the best!

    Liked by 1 person

  22. Dee Paul Deje says:
    December 31, 2019 at 5:15 pm

    Mark Levin thrown into that list? He started out thinking Trump was some kind of closet lib but he seems to have come around and gone full throttle MAGA, IMO.

    Like

