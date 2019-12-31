President Trump Responds to Iran: “This is Not a Warning, it is a Threat”….

President Trump responds to the domestic and foreign alignment of provocations.
President Trump doesn’t have too many options here. However, he’s a much more cunning adversary than the Deep State has faced previously. Strategically a good decision to head-off those carrying the banners in the war parade. Secretary Pompeo, Secretary Asper, Joint Chiefs’ Milley have an alignment of domestic interests well organized.
Resounding applause will be heard from The State Department, the Pentagon, the CIA, Nikki Haley, Marco Rubio, Lindsey Graham, John Bolton, Tom Cotton, Adam Kinzinger, Mark Levin, Mitt Romney and a host of well positioned senators, soon to be jurists….
The domestic warning was akin to ‘we can create a Benghazi, watch‘. POTUS takes the energy from the threat, uses a little judo adding his own energy, and controls the outcome.
“Happy New Year” is akin to “Relax, I got this“…. So now we watch.
Hopefully, it’s also an implied *threat* to the provocateurs within.
Enjoy the New Year! 2020 is going to be HISTORIC!! MAGA!!!
Guided by God’s blessed hand!
Why not fire people? Fire the neocons one by one, why not?
McConnell is holding impeachment over President Trump’s head. Do what we want and we don’t impeach.
He ain’t Jimmy Carter Mr Ayatollah
And he ain’t Obama &joe Bribe’em $$$$$$$$$$ either.
Fighting the swamp again, don’t know where he gets his energy, but thank God he does.
Mo Money…Mo Money……
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
THIS.
I think we’re there.
I bet my money on Trump.
Part of beating them is knowing they are there. And them knowing that we, the voters, know.
And we vote for the candidate they hate.
And they know we know they hate him.
If only Kennedy had that, he may have had a chance.
US Marines heading to Baghdad…
I shouldn’t be… But I am amazed at the bs.. Smh. Thank God for POTUS. I hope he ‘hangs em all from nooses’ with a righteous fury. Enough is enough.
Saying a prayer that God guides POTUS to the best outcome.
Is The Deep State really quite so stupid? The (to me obvious) response from history is to annihilate the Iranian “navy” a la RONALD REAGAN!
For those who do not recall or know anything about Operation Preying Mantis:
https://thepoliticalinsider.com/obama-apologized-reagan-iran-attacked-navy/
Note that it lasted a day! A similar one-day attack of annihilation could be used against Iranian ground forces.
Remember how PDJT almost brought the Turkish economy to its knees because they wouldn’t release Pastor Andrew Brunson? Erdogan swore that he wouldn’t be pressured into doing anything … until it became too expensive to keep Brunson and then he was released. If the Iranians or any other ME threat thinks that they are going to bully or kill Americans without repercussions they’re dreaming. PDJT means business and this is his polite way of saying you will be sorry if you try that.
DJT may be making the best of a bad situation, latest episode caused by Pompeo and his Gang, but it is still a bad situation nonetheless.
😉 He knows…
Just WOW… the man is good. Love him more every day. AND look at that, look at the transparency – its almost as if he is quickly assuring us all – I got this, don’t worry.
He knows who “they” are and they think he’s the target. Heh..”they” need to hold a mirror up to their faces. As my mom used to say about her beloved cat: Ernie knows what Ernie knows.
POTUS does too. How many direct hits? How many collateral-damage hits?
“Happy New Year” is akin to “Relax, I got this“…. So now we watch. — Sundance
PT45 doesn’t miss once he has ’em sighted in, either. Friends in low places come in handy when up against the arrogant bastards;)
Zero chance of a war with Iran. American loves the Iranian people, it’s just the ruling mullahs we are cross ways with. Much easier to beat the mullahs by cratering their economy and letting their people revolt, than going to war. I feel like Sundance is fear mongering on this subject. If Mccain or Romney were President, the concern would be more justified, but with Trump, absolutely no chance. A new Mideast war goes against his brand, and to Trump, his brand is everything. TRUMP FOREVER!
He has calmed it – quickly. Cleaned up the spill (Pompous dirty cunning mess). Dealt with it, in a way thrown cold water over it. I hope!
How ’bout some more ‘…six ways from Sunday…’, Senator Buzzard Breath!? Speak up, I can’t hear you!
Put the pipe down…..
Thanks for the clean up on aisle 6, AdRem….Sundance.
Anti-Benghazi!!!! I LOVE THIS PRESIDENT!! He is so much smarter and street savvy than the average politician. He is so far beyond them in his thinking. Every time I think the Globalists, a.k.a. DemonRats, are going to take him out, or tank our economy, or get us into another war, Trump comes through FOR US WITH FORCE!! Best President ever. MAGA!!
PDT is really one of the greatest “show muscle” Presidents in US history. Aside from the fact he has to fight the warmongers in his own administration, other world leaders know without a doubt not to try him
How cruel and callous and evil are those who thoughtlessly throw our best and brightest young men and women into life or death situations just for personal wealth and power. May they all rot in hell.
I doubt Trump lets the “impeachment” threat have anything to do what Trump thinks is best for America. If anything the “impeachment”, though unjust and a stupid diversion, Trump has turned it into an asset for exposing the corrupt crooks and educating the American people.
Thank you, Sundance. You’re the best!
Mark Levin thrown into that list? He started out thinking Trump was some kind of closet lib but he seems to have come around and gone full throttle MAGA, IMO.
