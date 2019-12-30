President Trump and President Putin Call Readout…

“Yesterday, President Vladimir Putin of Russia called President Donald J. Trump to thank him for information the United States provided that helped foil a potential holiday terrorist attack in Russia.
Both Presidents committed to continuing counterterrorism cooperation between the two countries. The Presidents also discussed the state of relations between the United States and Russia and future efforts to support effective arms control.” (link)
vikingmom on Hero – Volunteer Texas C… Jerry Joe on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo… JohninMK on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo… mikeyboo on President Trump and President… James Carpenter on Hero – Volunteer Texas C… tommylotto on Hero – Volunteer Texas C… pookiesmommie on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo… freepetta on Parents Beware – Califor… MaineCoon on Hero – Volunteer Texas C… Major Rage on U.S. Military Strikes Iranian… mikeyboo on President Trump and President… vikingmom on Hero – Volunteer Texas C… hoghead on Hero – Volunteer Texas C… Bill Durham on President Trump and President… G Michael on Rep John Lewis, Congressman Wh…
-
Time to drive the moonbats crazier
LikeLiked by 23 people
Sean…..👍👍😆
Sean…..👍👍😆
Wait until he accepts Putin’s invitation to Moscow next year for end of WW2 celebration.Full Dem meltdown!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Marka, exploding heads with hair on fire!! 💥🔥🤣
LikeLike
He called Putin!!! Let’s add another article of impeachment!
Not only is he the greatest president ever, he is a full blown Vulcan Jedi mind master troll with an 11th level black belt.
LikeLike
Finally, Documented Russian Collusion!
We got him now
/s
LikeLiked by 3 people
Whistle blower will be ready with his “perspective” of the call based on what he heard some guy tell another guy on a cab ride that he heard on a speaker phone….
LikeLike
President Trump, living in LIBERALS heads 24/7-365 “RENT FREE”.
Best President >>> BY FAR<<< in my 6+ decade lifetime !!!
GOD BLESS & PROTECT HIM
LikeLiked by 4 people
The President should have released the call details to the Flight of the Valkyries. Have to watch the latest Maddow collusion theory tonight now……. not.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Too bad our own FBI didn’t use the intell they got from Russian Intell sources to shut down the Tsnarv (sp) brothers before they acted.
LikeLiked by 21 people
Maybe they wanted it to happen. They did nothing when multiple people alerted them to the dangerous words and actions of Nikolas Cruz before he killed 17 people in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Maybe they plan on using such actions to kill the second amendment and / or to control us with new laws.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Obama’s FBI seemed to sit on intel and let the perps carryout their plans many times. Almost like they wanted to garner support for gun control or something.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Obama’s and Holder’s Fast and Furious gun walking was expressly for that purpose.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the Vegas hotel shooting. Or the FBI doesn’t concern itself with CIA ops????
LikeLiked by 4 people
To say nothing about Pulse in Orlando or San Bernardino….worthless. Assets and liabilities…. and they fall in the wrong side of the ledger every time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
what is wrong with talking to your geo-political rivals rather blasting each other into vapor? the American Left was enamored with all things Russian until the Communist Leftist Soviet Union fell, now they despise all things Russian. Reagan hastened the fall of Soviet power through talking to Gorbashev and Yeltsin, Trump is right (and presidential) by doing the same. MAGA 2020!
LikeLiked by 25 people
Democrats don’t hate Russia or they wouldn’t have sold them our uranium supply and given half million-dollar speeches at PutinBank in downtown Moscow.
Democrats used Russia. Instead of trying to frame Donald Trump through a phony criminal charge where he would have real Due Process rights, they used Muh Russia! to frame him in a secret counterintelligence court and spy on him. Once Seth Rich turned up murdered, it became absolutely mandatory that it be a Russian hack of the DNC. That’s why they went berserk when the President mentioned CrowdStrike.
LikeLiked by 7 people
They’re not too wild about America, however.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have a feeling we may be getting more info on Crowdstrike.
LikeLiked by 1 person
EXACTLY! Uranium One should be thrown in their faces every time they screech Russia Russia Russia.
I could not detest Hillary Clinton any more than I do – I wish she and Soros could be sent to Mars.
LikeLike
Flown to Mars in double wide caskets
LikeLike
They want corrupt governments in power as in the Ukraine. Putin may not be a ‘buddy’ like say Israel but they are not an enemy as say China.
Russia doesn’t want to lose their country to globalists and we have lied to them numerous times through people like Clinton and Ozero.
We are infested with these PC critters who don’t have a clue what is behind this racist PC smoke. Putin does Trump does and they are allies on that level that means the left hates them both especially together.
China would drive the stake in our heart if given the chance, maybe Russia but IMO they would honor our government and sovereignty unless we try to overthrow them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nixon played China against Russia for America. Trump was trying to leverage Russia against China for America but Granny’s need for an alibi messed it up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
what is wrong with talking to your geo-political rivals rather blasting each other into vapor?
To the Left, and the neocons, that is grounds for impeachment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
” …the American Left was enamored with all things Russian until the Communist Leftist Soviet Union fell …”
“Even Russians Love Their Children Too” – the tag line from a sappy Sting song when Leftys were convinced Ronald Reagan was going to hit the red button and set off WWIII. The intent was to humanize the Soviet Union and portray them as reasonable people who love their children, just like us.
Not that that wasn’t correct, but the Leftys extended no similar understanding and humanization to President Reagan, who they portrayed as an evil megalomaniac intent on vaporizing Russia with a first strike.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Will Schiff weasel blower post a report on that call?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Russia having the 4th largest Christian population why wouldn’t we want to be friends rather than enemies?
https://www.therichest.com/the-biggest/the-10-most-christian-countries/
LikeLiked by 10 people
The leading democrats are communists who hate Christianity. Islam is much closer to communism which is why it is being pushed so hard.
LikeLiked by 5 people
True.
LikeLike
Dang you. Now I can’t claim that China has more Christians. Can I say more COMMITTED and be correct?
LikeLike
Check this out. “A large majority of Papua New Guineans identify themselves as members of a Christian church (96% in the 2000 census); however, many combine their Christian faith with traditional indigenous beliefs and practices.” Population only 8.2 millions.
LikeLike
you are on to something here…the Left in America loved Soviet Russia when they enforced involuntary atheism at the point of their bayonets, but not so much now that the Orthodox Church is allowed to worship Jesus Christ in the open!
LikeLike
More collusion the dems cry!
LikeLike
LikeLike
More collusion the dems cry!
LikeLike
To whom are they talking now?
LikeLike
Well the whistleblowers on that call should be out before the turkey is done on New Year’s Day
LikeLiked by 2 people
Those will not be their turkeys as the far left have yet to embrace cannibalism.
LikeLike
That long? The corks won’t hit the ceiling before that happens.
LikeLike
Short call? or just a short report.
Let the rampant speculation begin.
Or not.
Wonder if President Trump brought up Putin’s hypersonic long range missile, just announced.
Probably not. PDJT knows that fancy weapons cannot bring economic health to a country still struggling with corrupt oligarchs wielding too much power. Our POTUS still holds the best cards and he knows it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Corrupt oligarchs? When did the U.S.A. Get a hypersonic missile?
LikeLike
??
Corrupt oligarchs in Russia!
And the U.S.A. didn’t get a hypersonic missile. Putin was recently in the news announcing that Russia now has one that has passed its tests.
LikeLike
Yes Schiff will see a dim light bulb go off in his head and say, “ by golly, that’s worth another article of impeachment!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes Schiff will see a dim light bulb go off in his head and say, " by golly, that's worth another article of impeachment!"
LikeLike
For your Monday humor. Maybe a shade off topic, but a little bit of humor on POTUS, Putin, and Hillary. Enjoy:
LikeLike
Pa, we need to upgrade your thinking on Trump Train…crank up the volume…
LikeLiked by 1 person
it’s good to see President Trump at work while he passes some Leftist Obama waste!
LikeLiked by 1 person
How nice of Schiff to take time out of his holiday to make something up.
LikeLike
“See? See? He’s colluding with Russia again! He’s talking on the phone to Pootin again!
Collluuuusion! Stop him before he does it again! Impeeach him!”
But he’s already being impeached.
“But, but…Let’s Impeach him even more!”
Now as if impeachment isn’t rare enough, and variable enough, with so many uncertainties involved, here’s another unanswerable riddle. If a president is under impeachment, can he be impeached again on other charges while the first impeachment is proceeding? Concurrent vs. consecutive. Or is the House of Rips too involved with trying to prosecute the first impeachment to do that? (Obviously he could be impeached as many times as the House of Rips wants to do it in the future. That’s the weaponization of impeachment…)
Can a president be impeached a second time while the first impeachment is proceeding? Adding additional charges to the first impeachment is a different question – but both are in uncharted territory.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They make the rules up as they go along, so anything is possible.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You know they would try. Anything is possible with the Pinko Dems.
LikeLike
Trump colluded with Putin to prevent member(s) of the religion of peace from exercising their rights to political speech. Surely this means that the orange man (who is very bad) is a puppet of Putin. Obviously Putin smiled as he spoke with his lapdog Drumpf (he is a bad man, very bad, bad, a bad, very bad, very orange, xenophobic, bad man). Hillary surely would never have allowed this to happen. It was her turn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As much as I LOVE Trump…sometimes I wonder just how he could turn such a fu*king BLIND eye in allowing the dirty DOJ & FBI to continue their cover-ups unimpeded from the antiseptic of disclosure.
LikeLike
You give and get in a good relationship.
I could see this greater trust being immediately useful in the Syria theater.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Daily Mail had a report, with footage about the terrorists captured by a tip off from the US FBI.
‘ Dramatic moment Russian security services used FBI tip-off to swoop on Russian terror suspects ‘plotting New Year’s attack’ as Kremlin says Putin called President Trump to thank him
Putin thanked Trump ‘for information transmitted through the special services’
Russian security forces detained two Russians suspected of preparing terrorism
Kremlin said they planned atrocities on St. Petersburg during the celebration
Security service said it was grateful for intelligence from its ‘American partners’
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7836799/Putin-thanks-Trump-intelligence-helped-Russia-foil-New-Years-terror-attack.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like the idea of Russia and US uniting against the Islamists. It is a war which is already in progress and will continue whether we wish it or not. Best that the rest of humanity be prepared to unify and resist until the threat is demolished.
LikeLike