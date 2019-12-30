President Trump and President Putin Call Readout…

“Yesterday, President Vladimir Putin of Russia called President Donald J. Trump to thank him for information the United States provided that helped foil a potential holiday terrorist attack in Russia.

Both Presidents committed to continuing counterterrorism cooperation between the two countries. The Presidents also discussed the state of relations between the United States and Russia and future efforts to support effective arms control.” (link)

56 Responses to President Trump and President Putin Call Readout…

  1. Sean Supsky says:
    December 30, 2019 at 5:15 pm

    Time to drive the moonbats crazier

  2. John says:
    December 30, 2019 at 5:20 pm

    The President should have released the call details to the Flight of the Valkyries. Have to watch the latest Maddow collusion theory tonight now……. not.

  3. booger71 says:
    December 30, 2019 at 5:24 pm

    Too bad our own FBI didn’t use the intell they got from Russian Intell sources to shut down the Tsnarv (sp) brothers before they acted.

  4. hagarthorrible says:
    December 30, 2019 at 5:25 pm

    what is wrong with talking to your geo-political rivals rather blasting each other into vapor? the American Left was enamored with all things Russian until the Communist Leftist Soviet Union fell, now they despise all things Russian. Reagan hastened the fall of Soviet power through talking to Gorbashev and Yeltsin, Trump is right (and presidential) by doing the same. MAGA 2020!

    • The Gipper Lives says:
      December 30, 2019 at 5:51 pm

      Democrats don’t hate Russia or they wouldn’t have sold them our uranium supply and given half million-dollar speeches at PutinBank in downtown Moscow.

      Democrats used Russia. Instead of trying to frame Donald Trump through a phony criminal charge where he would have real Due Process rights, they used Muh Russia! to frame him in a secret counterintelligence court and spy on him. Once Seth Rich turned up murdered, it became absolutely mandatory that it be a Russian hack of the DNC. That’s why they went berserk when the President mentioned CrowdStrike.

    • Pale rider says:
      December 30, 2019 at 5:55 pm

      They want corrupt governments in power as in the Ukraine. Putin may not be a ‘buddy’ like say Israel but they are not an enemy as say China.
      Russia doesn’t want to lose their country to globalists and we have lied to them numerous times through people like Clinton and Ozero.
      We are infested with these PC critters who don’t have a clue what is behind this racist PC smoke. Putin does Trump does and they are allies on that level that means the left hates them both especially together.
      China would drive the stake in our heart if given the chance, maybe Russia but IMO they would honor our government and sovereignty unless we try to overthrow them.

    • X XYZ says:
      December 30, 2019 at 6:10 pm

      what is wrong with talking to your geo-political rivals rather blasting each other into vapor?

      To the Left, and the neocons, that is grounds for impeachment.

    • nimrodman says:
      December 30, 2019 at 7:21 pm

      ” …the American Left was enamored with all things Russian until the Communist Leftist Soviet Union fell …”

      “Even Russians Love Their Children Too” – the tag line from a sappy Sting song when Leftys were convinced Ronald Reagan was going to hit the red button and set off WWIII. The intent was to humanize the Soviet Union and portray them as reasonable people who love their children, just like us.

      Not that that wasn’t correct, but the Leftys extended no similar understanding and humanization to President Reagan, who they portrayed as an evil megalomaniac intent on vaporizing Russia with a first strike.

  5. Harvey Lipschitz says:
    December 30, 2019 at 5:38 pm

    Will Schiff weasel blower post a report on that call?

  6. mycroftxxx000 says:
    December 30, 2019 at 5:38 pm

    Russia having the 4th largest Christian population why wouldn’t we want to be friends rather than enemies?

    https://www.therichest.com/the-biggest/the-10-most-christian-countries/

    • The Devilbat says:
      December 30, 2019 at 5:58 pm

      The leading democrats are communists who hate Christianity. Islam is much closer to communism which is why it is being pushed so hard.

    • bluecat57 says:
      December 30, 2019 at 6:13 pm

      Dang you. Now I can’t claim that China has more Christians. Can I say more COMMITTED and be correct?

    • bluecat57 says:
      December 30, 2019 at 6:17 pm

      Check this out. “A large majority of Papua New Guineans identify themselves as members of a Christian church (96% in the 2000 census); however, many combine their Christian faith with traditional indigenous beliefs and practices.” Population only 8.2 millions.

    • hagarthorrible says:
      December 30, 2019 at 7:07 pm

      you are on to something here…the Left in America loved Soviet Russia when they enforced involuntary atheism at the point of their bayonets, but not so much now that the Orthodox Church is allowed to worship Jesus Christ in the open!

  7. Michael KunzMike Kunz says:
    December 30, 2019 at 5:39 pm

    More collusion the dems cry!

  8. Michael KunzMike Kunz says:
    December 30, 2019 at 5:40 pm

  9. MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
    December 30, 2019 at 5:51 pm

    Well the whistleblowers on that call should be out before the turkey is done on New Year’s Day

  10. GB Bari says:
    December 30, 2019 at 5:56 pm

    Short call? or just a short report.
    Let the rampant speculation begin.
    Or not.
    Wonder if President Trump brought up Putin’s hypersonic long range missile, just announced.
    Probably not. PDJT knows that fancy weapons cannot bring economic health to a country still struggling with corrupt oligarchs wielding too much power. Our POTUS still holds the best cards and he knows it.

  11. Kerry Gimbel says:
    December 30, 2019 at 5:58 pm

    Yes Schiff will see a dim light bulb go off in his head and say, “ by golly, that’s worth another article of impeachment!”

  12. bluecat57 says:
    December 30, 2019 at 6:05 pm

    Call read out? Is that a transcript? A word for word transcript? Made by a person from an independent third country who hates Trump and Putin? Who doesn’t speak Russian or English? If not, I don’t trust it.

  13. Pa Hermit says:
    December 30, 2019 at 6:05 pm

    For your Monday humor. Maybe a shade off topic, but a little bit of humor on POTUS, Putin, and Hillary. Enjoy:

  14. bluecat57 says:
    December 30, 2019 at 6:06 pm

    How nice of Schiff to take time out of his holiday to make something up.

  15. X XYZ says:
    December 30, 2019 at 6:07 pm

    “See? See? He’s colluding with Russia again! He’s talking on the phone to Pootin again!
    Collluuuusion! Stop him before he does it again! Impeeach him!”

    But he’s already being impeached.

    “But, but…Let’s Impeach him even more!”

    Now as if impeachment isn’t rare enough, and variable enough, with so many uncertainties involved, here’s another unanswerable riddle. If a president is under impeachment, can he be impeached again on other charges while the first impeachment is proceeding? Concurrent vs. consecutive. Or is the House of Rips too involved with trying to prosecute the first impeachment to do that? (Obviously he could be impeached as many times as the House of Rips wants to do it in the future. That’s the weaponization of impeachment…)

    Can a president be impeached a second time while the first impeachment is proceeding? Adding additional charges to the first impeachment is a different question – but both are in uncharted territory.

  16. chojun says:
    December 30, 2019 at 6:18 pm

    Trump colluded with Putin to prevent member(s) of the religion of peace from exercising their rights to political speech. Surely this means that the orange man (who is very bad) is a puppet of Putin. Obviously Putin smiled as he spoke with his lapdog Drumpf (he is a bad man, very bad, bad, a bad, very bad, very orange, xenophobic, bad man). Hillary surely would never have allowed this to happen. It was her turn.

  17. digitaldoofus says:
    December 30, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    As much as I LOVE Trump…sometimes I wonder just how he could turn such a fu*king BLIND eye in allowing the dirty DOJ & FBI to continue their cover-ups unimpeded from the antiseptic of disclosure.

  18. Robert Smith says:
    December 30, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    You give and get in a good relationship.

    I could see this greater trust being immediately useful in the Syria theater.

  19. A2 says:
    December 30, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    The Daily Mail had a report, with footage about the terrorists captured by a tip off from the US FBI.

    ‘ Dramatic moment Russian security services used FBI tip-off to swoop on Russian terror suspects ‘plotting New Year’s attack’ as Kremlin says Putin called President Trump to thank him
    Putin thanked Trump ‘for information transmitted through the special services’
    Russian security forces detained two Russians suspected of preparing terrorism
    Kremlin said they planned atrocities on St. Petersburg during the celebration
    Security service said it was grateful for intelligence from its ‘American partners’

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7836799/Putin-thanks-Trump-intelligence-helped-Russia-foil-New-Years-terror-attack.html

  20. mikeyboo says:
    December 30, 2019 at 7:50 pm

    I like the idea of Russia and US uniting against the Islamists. It is a war which is already in progress and will continue whether we wish it or not. Best that the rest of humanity be prepared to unify and resist until the threat is demolished.

