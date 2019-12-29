Sunday Talks: Senator Ted Cruz Breaks-down Likely Impeachment Process…

Posted on December 29, 2019 by

Senator Ted Cruz appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to break down the likely procedural process for an impeachment trial in the upper chamber.

Senator Cruz walks through the likely scenario based on current Senate rules of impeachment. It should be noted the rules are subject to changes at any time by the Senate.

Additionally, Senator Cruz discusses the specific points of each article of impeachment which make the construct weak; hence, the Pelosi, Nadler and Lawfare effort to delay sending the articles and gather more evidence.

11 Responses to Sunday Talks: Senator Ted Cruz Breaks-down Likely Impeachment Process…

  1. Pa Hermit says:
    December 29, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    A big cheer? I thought this was a solemn process, like a funeral!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. freepetta says:
    December 29, 2019 at 4:24 pm

    This is so sickening. More evidence? Like what? Trump ate enchiladas instead of chili?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. bertdilbert says:
    December 29, 2019 at 4:26 pm

    No new witnesses. Just play videos of the house witnesses who have already testified. Have Jim Jorden make closing arguments and done.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. bertdilbert says:
    December 29, 2019 at 4:32 pm

    If I heard Ted Cruz correctly, 51 senators can overrule Judge Roberts. Just rule all the democrat evidence as inadmissible and game over.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. TrumpPatriot says:
    December 29, 2019 at 4:45 pm

    Commentators here have excellent knowledge and solutions. It is frustrating that in both the impeachment farce, and criminal indictments……time keeps moving on!

    By the way, our freezer who “often” has spoken of “Bill of Attainment “ might be cheered that Ken Starr on the Levin show last night……called this farce just that!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. TrumpPatriot says:
    December 29, 2019 at 4:47 pm

    Treeper not freezer. Auto correct adds years to my life laughing at these corrections.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. joeknuckles says:
    December 29, 2019 at 5:04 pm

    I would not expect chickenshit justice Roberts to go out on a limb making any rulings the D.C. cocktail circuit would not approve of. Any such decisions will be handled by a vote.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. littleflower481 says:
    December 29, 2019 at 5:07 pm

    The Republicans keep misreading what is going on…they have been doing this since the Dems began this impeachment scam…the Republicans kept saying this was a joke, the Dems weren’t serious, etc etc etc. Now, they keep saying holding up the impeachment articles is a sign of weakness…etc etc…NO, it is not a sign of weakness it is a sign of someone who knows how to wield power which, apparently, the Republicans have no idea of how to do. I have no faith in the Republicans and I have no idea how Republicans think…I just don’t get them.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Chewbarkah says:
    December 29, 2019 at 5:08 pm

    If the Senate votes on the count of Obstruction of Congress, it will be interesting to see whether the many Dems running for President would vote to destroy Executive Privilege, and thus undermine the Presidential power they aspire to. Since they care nothing for the Constitution or effective government, I assume they will.

    Like

    Reply
  10. Mr e-man says:
    December 29, 2019 at 5:13 pm

    We must impeach the President to find out what to charge him with.
    -Nancy Pelosi
    Constitutionalist, Prayer Leader, Self Appointed Ethics Judge, Sadness Clown.

    Like

    Reply

