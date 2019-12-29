Sunday Talks: Senator Ted Cruz Breaks-down Likely Impeachment Process…

Senator Ted Cruz appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to break down the likely procedural process for an impeachment trial in the upper chamber.

Senator Cruz walks through the likely scenario based on current Senate rules of impeachment. It should be noted the rules are subject to changes at any time by the Senate.

Additionally, Senator Cruz discusses the specific points of each article of impeachment which make the construct weak; hence, the Pelosi, Nadler and Lawfare effort to delay sending the articles and gather more evidence.