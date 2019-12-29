Rep John Lewis, Congressman Who Led Partisan Boycott of Trump Inauguration, Diagnosed With Stage-4 Pancreatic Cancer….

Georgia Democrat Congressman John Lewis, 79, the leader of the 2017 Democrat agenda to boycott the inauguration of President Donald Trump, announces he has been diagnosed with stage-4 pancreatic cancer.
“I have been in some kind of fight – for freedom, equality, basic human rights – for nearly my entire life. I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now.
“This month in a routine medical visit, and subsequent tests, doctors discovered Stage IV pancreatic cancer. This diagnosis has been reconfirmed.
“While I am clear-eyed about the prognosis, doctors have told me that recent medical advances have made this type of cancer treatable in many cases, that treatment options are no longer as debilitating as they once were, and that I have a fighting chance.
“So I have decided to do what I know to do and do what I have always done: I am going to fight it and keep fighting for the Beloved Community. We still have many bridges to cross.
“To my constituents: being your representative in Congress is the honor of a lifetime. I will return to Washington in coming days to continue our work and begin my treatment plan, which will occur over the next several weeks. I may miss a few votes during this period, but with God’s grace I will be back on the front lines soon.
“Please keep me in your prayers as I begin this journey.” (link)
It’s news like this that makes it tough to be a good Christian.
Your example is to be admired and followed.
🙏 Amen
Hi ez 👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻
Posted elsewhere, but want to leave here:
“As an American, I respect this man’s legacy of fighting for equal justice under the Constitution. Which sadly leads me to seeing the irony of his efforts to advocate for staying on a plantation he spent a lifetime trying to expose and destroy.
The Social Justice Plantation.”
Not sure which Treepers are aware, but John Lewis endured tremendous abuse and persecution during the dark Civil Rights period in our country. At the hands of a political group who he now is embedded with—THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY.
For this, I thank God for bringing him through that terrible tribulation, but am very saddened he chose their platform on which to build his political capital.
Regardless, I wish him best of health, and hope the Lord will comfort him and his family in the face of a devastating diagnosis.
You are very gracious, SD.
I hold little respect for the stances he holds politically, but I would far rather defeat the left politically than have them submit to cancer of this type. RGB supposedly suffers from this type of cancer, so he might survive for a while with this.
In the end we are all called home, and it is ourselves who have to answer for all the deeds we did on this earth, and hope we didn’t fall far from the mark.
I have no idea how he would be judged, but he certainly has left me feeling like he leaves a lot to be desired. My opinion of him carries no weight though when he is judged.
John Lewis will probably engage RBG’s doctors.
Not me. Hope he dies the slow agonizing painful death he deserves.
Totally agree. The Lord said to love your enemies and I do. I’d love for them to leave me be and this guy is the epitome of struggling for civil rights against the very group he wound up aiding and abetting. Perhaps he was fooled and unaware but I doubt it. He was too prideful to admit he made a mistake plus he may have believed they would come thru for those he represented. That they didn’t and in fact made things worse could not have been completely hidden from him.
I will not wish ill upon anyone, but I hope you have your affairs in order.
Call me a softie….this makes me sad, regardless…
A stark reminder that we will ALL face God at some time. I’ll pray for him and us all. May God have mercy upon our country.
I am sorry, but the best I can muster is no comment. He has been an active participant in dividing America after he had built a career on uniting it.
Yeah, I want to know what he means by “Community” here:
“So I have decided to do what I know to do and do what I have always done: I am going to fight it and keep fighting for the Beloved Community. We still have many bridges to cross.”
He’s a US Congressman, but he’s fighting for a community? Which community would that be? Can I be part of it?
Peoria: “Can I be part of it?” Not unless you are willing to share is bigotry and hypocrisy.
Oh, I get it – the “Beloved Community” isn’t a town…and it isn’t inclusive.
I sincerely hope that this man is not replaced with another shameless race-baiter and liar.
I disagree.
John Lewis didn’t build his political career in uniting America.
John Lewis built his career creating unconstitutional “Protected Classes” and spent every day carving out special treatment for his preferred race. His mantra, shared by MANY, was “We Shall OVERCOME” which was NOT a call for unity or equality.
So… PEACE OUT, John.
My feelings exactly sarasotosfan.
Maybe he will recant his lie about a TEA party person using the “N” word during the march with Pelosi and gang. That will stand him in good stead with St. Peter.
An American hero who threw it all away for partisan politics.
Don’t make me laugh, my lips are chapped.
I have chapstick Bone.
“Say nothing but good of the dying …” Maybe he did everything wrong, maybe he did everything right, but, when any man is confronted with Death as all of us one day will be, “now is not the time.”
“Say nothing but good of the dying or dead” I have heard that expression all my life and I still do not understand the sentiments about it, do you?
I’ll quote Oprah here:
https://mobile.twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/950488716157517829?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E950488716157517829&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.snopes.com%2Ffact-check%2Foprah-winfrey-old-white-people-have-to-die%2F
Congressman Lewis became just another full-of-chit politician. Illness doesn’t change that.
Thar epithet reminds me of John McCain.
Since he won’t retire, I hope he dies real soon. He is my enemy.
And the enemy of America.
I know his district well. His replacement may make him look like an angel ; )
Trump Cursr stroles again???)
Stage 4 pancreatic is one of the, if not the, most difficult to treat. Prognosis is never good (personal knowledge).
Prayers for the Congressman, his family, and constituents.
Isn’t this what Judge Ginsburg has? Apparently the well-connected get better treatment than the paeans because she lives on while someone I know died within a year.
Yes, something more sinister may be going on under our noses.
Same thing with Jimmy Carter’s brain cancer. I’m thinking they have special medical treatments for special people????
Don’t you worry John. ObamaCare will kick in, eventually.
Karma.
No worries. Obama executive order exempted Congress from ObamaCare; by declaring Congress is a small business or something like that.
Judicial Watch has petitioned President Trump to rescind it.
I am totally aware that Obama did this illegal act, just like so many other illegal acts committed by him.
I am also aware that he illegally put off the Cadillac Tax indefinitely and recently it has been removed altogether by Congress.
So the little people, the working people, are the only ones who suffer under ObamaCare.
President TRUMP said he would rescind the illegal EO for Congress and he should do so. It is a promise he has not kept, unfortunately.
If we the taxpayers were forced to pay enormous premiums for poor medical care. Congress should have the same.
Fortunately for him, Congress is exempt from Obamacare. Congress made sure to bless themselves with Cadillac Care at the same time they were facking the American people.
With the sudden rash of illnesses and death in the Democrat ranks, I can only think of the hexes put on President Trump by the witches, the shield prayed around him by Christians, and what happens when something is thrown hard at a shield…
TreeClimber, I’ve personally been praying for all the arrows of the enemy directed at President Trump to rebound right back to where they came from. I also had a quick vision one day of all the corrupt members of the house heads drop like they all died at the same time while in session. I don’t know if it means they will be {have been} found out and justice is coming for them or if God is really going to take them all out by death.
See, now that thought cheered me right up!
Pancreatic cancer, stage 4, is as serious as it gets. I hope his heart is right with the Lord.
Why do you hope for such things, for a prover deceiver such as he?
No one deserves to die of pancreatic cancer, even this guy.
I disagree.
Everyone has to die of something. The sooner people get right with God, the sooner we can accept His will and our own mortality.
This “no one should ever have to die from” talk is a modern phrase that somewhat bothers me. It’s a thing of the past few decades. While we should take care of the bodies we were given, it’s best to live our lives knowing our maker will reclaim them one day.
Even more sad than that, no innocent person should be sent to prison for political reasons yet, it’s happening and the crooks are the same people this guy supports and works with. He is one of them.
No one deserves to die of PC
No one deserves to be imprisoned for political reasons, yet the guy with PC wants his political enemies in prison. Dude is unfair, hateful, he could care less if innocent people die in prison with or without PC.
But yeah I agree no one deserves to die of PC. It’s awful.
Kleen, I fear you stress too much. Be assured, that he will have the best pharmaceutical drugs, and that he will not feel any pain, and he may even die a peaceful death…
And he will spare not one thought, nor one shred of remorse, for all the people who don’t have access to his state of the art medical care.
Will Hitler be included in your ‘no one’ list?
Big hands
Prayers and thoughts for Rep Lewis and this journey he is on .
Pancreatic Caner is a silent killer
“medical advances have made this type of cancer treatable in many cases,”
Someone’s not telling Lewis the truth.
Good luck to him though.
I think many doctors will tell the truth while giving out some hope. There has been a lot of advances in treating cancer, RBG is reported to have this kind of cancer as well, but stage 4 doesn’t offer much hope.
Miracles do happen, sometime age can help slow this type of cancer, but overall I agree it doesn’t sound promising for him.
And yet, Ruth Bader Ginsburg is still kicking, after pancreatic AND lung cancer. I really do wonder what kind of treatments are available to members of the political elite class. Seems like they have much longer life expectancies than the average citizen…
Thinking the same thing; why is she still alive; person I know died within a year.
What makes you thing that is the Original RBG ?
I have very much considered that possibility but I don’t think Clarence Thomas would go along with a ringer being brought in…
Ginsburg did not have stage 4 pancreatic cancer, hers was an earlier stage. Once it goes metastatic which is what stage 4 is, it’s treatable but not curable. He has my prayers.
Maybe he is headed elsewhere, possibly GITMO or maybe even a D.U.M.B. There are things happening up in “space” and only the approved elite have access to that information. It’s of no coincidence that all the sudden we are creating a “space force”.
16% alive at 6 months following diagnosis, 3% at one year.
I’m sorry but I guess I’m just an ahole because i really don’t care about this guy. he is deep into the political process and corruption of the Government and would not be missed in my opinion . the Nation would be better off without people like this who are themselves a cancer on the Federal Government. This is the only way we seem to have found that gets rid of them. they cheat ,lie and steal elections then amass huge fortunes that keep them in perpetual power. All the while they serve themselves more than anything.
We have seen over and over again that Truth Justice and the American way means nothing , the political agenda is all that matters and they try and win by any means necessary. As I see these older corrupt politicians come down with whatever ,I am just glad to read about it in the paper. After what i have seen the democrats do over the last 10 years or so ,I have trouble believing that anyone supports them. they are so dishonest and corrupt and that amount to Evil as far as I can see.
Everyone dies and yes his life has been contagion on our republic. Neither sad nor happy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
And he probably has a very short time to decide .
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
I do . I just told my husband watch his funeral will be like McStain’s and Bush’s. Crumpled flag and all.
Elijah Cummings will be his guide to the hereafter.
McCain started.
But yeah the pattern is, they only give up power when they die.
Tragic. If I had such bad news, the first thing I would do is to give up everything to spend more time with my loved ones. Nothing else would be more important. God and family.
It mazes me that these power hungry people stay in power til their last breath. Empty souls.
I repeatI am a mere mortal. God’s.will be done.
So it is written so it shall be. Live everyday knowing you may have to answer for it tommorow.
Be with God and all things come to pass
Everyone knows my feelings on Lewis. Could never
pass up any chance to slam him. Will take a pass on this
one, however. Lost a friend to stage 4 esophageal cancer,
wouldn’t wish a similar outcome on anyone. Hope what
happens doesn’t involve suffering.
It’s a feel good kind of day, Atlanta Falcons won.
Look, as much as I despise him and his ilk, and understand they’re all totally corrupt scumbags who do great damage to our Republic, I refuse to lose my humanity by allowing my disdain for them to overrule my compassion for those suffering
I wish him well, and I’ll leave it to God to judge his deeds on earth
“The American Cancer Society’s estimates for pancreatic cancer in the United States for 2019 are: About 56,770 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. About 45,750 people will die of pancreatic cancer.”
Lewis is 1 of around 50,000 (and that’s just in America) and is certainly no more important to me than the others. And he has already lived longer than the average man. As to being a civil rights leader, how can that be when he would deny people, like Donald Trump, their civil rights? Seems to me it’s obvious he is a civil wrongs leader.
I was going to say Adios MFer…….. but that means Go with God….
This is much more Appropriate….
Go With Satan….. you Anti-American POS !
Hope he only has Black doctors and is only aided by Black nurses in a Black-owned hospital in a Black town. He deserves to die as he lived…a racist bigot. I hope his Black medical carers are not affirmative action graduates and hires…..my family has suffered enough at their hands and I wouldn’t wish that or being around White doctors, nurses, or people on this racist bigot. Enjoy the time you have left surrounded by those who only look like you, Congressman Bigot. God have His mercy on you and all of us. Amen.
Present
May the scumbag Lewis burn in Hell with his buddy Cummings. What an embarrassing human being.
John Lewis, proud liar and hate monger, blamed the Tea Party for spitting on him and yelling the N word, even with video proof that it didn’t happen.
https://www.redstate.com/diary/martin_a_knight/2010/03/23/john-lewis-civil-rights-icon-and-a-liar/
For some reason when I clicked on the Like Button for your Comment…nothing happens…only on your comment !
I’m sort of surprised that with the Health Care he has this wasn’t caught much earlier. It maybe that he put off going to the doctor. Most people I know who do that it’s because they can’t afford it, which isn’t the case for him.
I lost my Brother to Pancreatic Cancer in 1990…he was an Air Traffic Controller at Dulles Int. Airport outside of DC. He was only 53 when he died !
SUX being you Lewis !
At the risk of being called rayyycciiissss I’ll admit that I can barely tell Lewis and Cummings apart.
They did look remarkably similar, didn’t they?
Biting my lip to keep from saying how much I don’t care. Oh, sorry.
Mark 8:38
“For whoever is ashamed of Me and My words in this adulterous and sinful generation, the Son of Man will also be ashamed of him when He comes in the glory of His Father with the holy angels.”
As a cancer survivor I can honestly say I would not wish cancer on anyone. Chemo and radiation are excruciating. I will pray for this man. We all need Jesus. He is the Way the Truth and the Life no one comes to the Father but through Him. John 14:6
The angry old nut might have a chance with Right to Try.
In the unfortunate event that he survives a few more months I hope he publicly thanks Mr President.
Ours is a righteous God.
What a blessing to be given time to ask God forgiveness and redemption. A blessing to be able to heel familiar wounds and demonstrate to family and friends the redpemptive peace that God can bestow upon the forgiven sinner.
If I may be so bold as to offer up a sample eulogy, I just happened to find, that one could model one for John Lewis after:
Dolores Aguilar
1929 – Aug. 7, 2008
Dolores Aguilar, born in 1929 in New Mexico, left us on August 7, 2008. She will be met in the afterlife by her husband, Raymond, her son, Paul Jr., and daughter, Ruby.
She is survived by her daughters Marietta, Mitzi, Stella, Beatrice, Virginia and Ramona, and son Billy; grandchildren, Donnelle, Joe, Mitzie, Maria, Mario, Marty, Tynette, Tania, Leta, Alexandria, Tommy, Billy, Mathew, Raymond, Kenny, Javier, Lisa, Ashlie and Michael; great-grandchildren, Brendan, Joseph, Karissa, Jacob, Delaney, Shawn, Cienna, Bailey, Christian, Andre Jr., Andrea, Keith, Saeed, Nujaymah, Salma, Merissa, Emily, Jayci, Isabella, Samantha and Emily. I apologize if I missed anyone.
Dolores made no contribution to society and rarely shared a kind word or deed in her life. I speak for the majority of her family when I say her presence will not be missed by many, very few tears will be shed and there will be no lamenting over her passing.
Her family will remember Dolores and amongst ourselves we will remember her in our own way, which were mostly sad and troubling times throughout the years. We may have some fond memories of her and perhaps we will think of those times too. But I truly believe at the end of the day ALL of us will really only miss what we never had, a good and kind mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. I hope she is finally at peace with herself. As for the rest of us left behind, I hope this is the beginning of a time of healing and learning to be a family again.
There will be no service, no prayers and no closure for the family she spent a lifetime tearing apart. We cannot come together in the end to see to it that her grandchildren and great-grandchildren can say their goodbyes. So I say here for all of us, GOOD BYE, MOM.
This practice of members of both Houses of Congress of both parties staying in office until they die needs to end. Once they do die in office their younger spouse then like in a House of Lords claims their seat and runs for office. That practice needs to end as well. I have no ill will towards Rep John Lewis I just have nothing in common with his radical leftist socialist ideology. I wish him well with his cancer treatment which hopefully get him to give serious thought to retiring. The country will survive without his presence in Congress.
Those stupid witches attempted to cast a worldwide binding spell on PDJT but the deflection was off 3200 mils and hit the Communist Democrats instead. PDJT is anointed by God. Dont mess with Gods work.Retarded Witches.
