Parents Beware – California Public Schools Will Implement Already Proven Failed Program to Stop Schools from Suspending Students With Bad Behavior….

California public schools are on the cusp of initiating a new state-wide law that will ban schools from suspending students for antisocial, disruptive behavior.
The absolutely worst part of this initiative is that California doesn’t need to wait to find out the results of what will happen. This exact program was initiated in Miami-Dade and Broward County Florida schools with disastrous and deadly consequences.
SACRAMENTO (KRON) — New laws taking effect in 2020 will impact schools across California.
Starting next school year, it will be illegal for public schools in the state to suspend students in first through fifth grade for willfully defying teachers or administrators.
Then, from 2021 through 2025, it will be temporarily extended to kids in grades six through eight.
Supporters say suspensions for willful defiance are disproportionately used against students of color. (read more)
What is being described here is exactly the same as the “Promise Program” tried out in Broward County and “My Brother’s Keeper” program tried-out in Miami-Dade county since 2010. Both counties initiated diversionary programs for anti-social behavior that focused on keeping offending students in the school.
After several years of attempting the alternate disciplinary programs the result was abject chaos in both school systems; systemic educational failure in all affected schools; and eventually the culmination of all that progressive effort resulted in the 2018 deaths of 17 students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Florida.
It might seem like a good idea, most emotional progressive policies always do, but the prior educational results were exceptionally damaging.
Parents in California should strongly look at the results of where these types of programs were attempted before. There is no need to take a wait-and-see approach for the consequences. This approach has already been tested over the course of almost ten years.
In an effort to keep badly behaving students attending school the only thing that happens is teachers spend the majority of their time attempting to control those very same students. The school administrators then have to start initiating internal programs to protect good students from the bad ones while being forced to keep them together in the same classrooms. The result is an absolute mess.
Good students suffer because the quality of education drops almost immediately. Bad students don’t improve and there is no actionable consequence for even violent anti-social behavior.
Parents end up stuck in the middle with few options…. until eventually it all boils over and either: (A) a formerly stable student, who has now been initiated to years of bullying, comes to school with a weapon to fend off the emotional or physical violence; or (B) one of the willfully-defiant students, like Nikolas Cruz, comes to school with a weapon to complete their mission.
In the lead-up to this guaranteed outcome, as increasing violence becomes unacceptable to the parents, reactionary school districts will try to find a way to stay compliant with the law while retaining student safety…. Ergo schools will start hiring security officers in an attempt to be proactive; metal detectors will become visible; school lockers will be eliminated as a source of potential contraband… which shifts the concern to backpacks etc. etc… It’s a never ending cascade of unintended consequences.
Over time, within this state-wide educational jungle, each district will then start debating the acceptable number of violent assaults, rapes, drug offenses and other crimes that will have to be navigated in order to meet all the legal compliance demands.
A multi-tiered process of loosely defined school regulations will result… every individual decision will become opaque based on the situational crisis and the people placed in untenable situations. The negative impacts will disproportionately be felt in the minority neighborhoods who already have educational challenges.
California school bus drivers, now forced to transport violent offenders, will request protective cages on their buses. Some districts will reimburse teachers for bullet proof clothing. School administrative offices will spend millions on security, CCTV, steel reinforced doors and armed security; all of this collective effort is used to manage an increasingly defiant group of students. However, all of this effort amounts to a focus that is entirely detached from teaching anything.
Schools will turn to law enforcement for help. Arrests will replace suspensions…. then there will be a backlash to the number of students getting arrested… the same progressive thought leaders who initiated the “non suspension” policy for willful defiance, will now propose juvenile justice reform that will lower “student arrests”…. and so the cycle will go until eventually the entire educational system is based on Safari Rules.
Loosely defined, Safari Rules say: don’t get out of your car or it’s your own fault for being eaten by the animals. Translated into context: sending your kids to public schools is the same as pushing them out the car door.
California doesn’t need to wait to see the outcome, it has already been tried.
great idea. Let’s have not have any expectations on behavior in society. Or C. consequences. These people are insane. How are we three years into the Trump Administration, and disparate impact is still a thing?
Still a thing……….and spreading. Answer: Liberals
What about disparate conduct?
Cut the cable, get rid of the extra car, etc., and put your children in private Christian schools.
It is more urgent than ever for President Trump to implement school choice and nationwide tax credit for parents in the middle class who put their kids in private schools.
Or, homeschool.
auscitizenmom—I agree. K12. com (amongst many other choices now, I would guess)…look into it. It was solid when I used it 10 years ago, hope it’s only improved since then. There are groups of homeschoolers who join together for field trips, socials, etc. A very viable option worth considering in toxic educational environments like the one California is conjuring.
I homeschooled my son and my DIL is homeschooling her two little girls. One is 2 and the other is 4. I am encouraging her to stay with it and she has already connected up with a homeschool group.
When my son was in second grade, in a private Christian school, there was a boy in his class who had severe behavioral issues. He was large for his age and would have fits of rage, climbing on the desks, and shoving the teacher. The school would call his mother, she would cry and promise to get him onto medications, and they would relent and let him back in class the next day. It went on the entire year and my son, along with most of the others in the class, basically learned nothing. We pulled him out and started homeschooling the following year and never looked back. Sadly, MANY of the once strict, well-run Christian schools have fallen by the wayside and are now just as liberal and poorly run as many of the public schools.
The teachers are the ones who need to stand up and refuse to go along with these policies. For all the money they pay in dues, they need to start demanding that their unions represent and protect them!
I did the same thing for pretty much the same reason. I homeschooled him and then he graduated from Annapolis.
Bravo!!!! to you AND your son!
Thank you. I am very proud of him.
I know someone who sent her daughter to a pricey private school, for preschool.
There was one girl there who bit other children. Not something unheard of in children that age, but who wants their child to be bitten?
The mother I spoke with was trying to be understanding of the mother of the biter, because she had to go to work and couldn’t really control the child when she wasn’t there, etc., but I pointed out that her daughter didn’t have to be in preschool if she couldn’t socialize properly with other children. Her mother could arrange for a private sitter.
It seems the school wasn’t as concerned about their paying customers as they shouldhave been, because all the parents are paying customers.
I filled out the lottery to get out of LAUSD and into LVUSD back in November. Hopefully next year my kids are out of that crap district.
That’s already being executed in NYC where the schools are akin to Riker’s Island.
Similar policies have been enacted in New York Correctional facilities. Superintendents of each facility are required to file monthly reports of misbehavior reports written on their inmate population to the Commissioner. If too many of the “protected class” are being disciplined for breaking facility rules, then those offending reports are thrown out, deemed “implicitly biased”. Yes Officer Dibble, you wrote that inmate up because of his skin pigmentation.
You can’t make this shit up.
I say the ones deciding that the honest reports should be thrown out should THEMSELVES be thrown out-of windows.
Typical lib policy. Protect the criminals and illegals, if you work all your life you have to share the wealth.
My son told me the blacks that assaulted Jews are already out on their own recognizance in NYC.
Liberalism is killing society literally.
Sometimes I think we’re living in the twilight zone.
Any parent worthy of the name knows what you get when children are allowed to run amok.
Unfortunately there are too many parents who aren’t worthy of the name. They just send their little future criminals off to school to be taught whatever gets taught in the school. I was absolutely shocked to find out there were parents who didn’t know their kid couldn’t read until he was in high school. Seriously! If I remember correctly, Dr. Ben Carson said his mother made him read and she didn’t even know how herself. She was a parent worthy of the name.
When I was in school, They had corporal punishment. It worked. Schools didn’t have problems back then.
Chris Wray: “If there’s a problem, call us. We won’t answer, but call us anyway. Maybe we can give those violent students anti-bias training, It’s worked wonders here; we’re only wiretapping the president half as much as we used to!”
Home schooled my daughter, and have never regretted it. Hired math tutors as needed. I would have sent her to private school if I could have afforded it.
Homeschool, while you still can, in Commiefornia. I’m sure their commie legislature is trying to make that illegal too.
Years ago I really wanted to move to CA., loved the weather, beaches, scenic landscape, etc. Thank God I didn’t!
The saddest thing to me is this type of policy will handicap the “beneficiaries”, many for life. They will believe they are above consequence until it eventually knocks them up side the head, and it will at some point.
Not to mention the other children who will be negatively impacted by these enabled disruptions.
I know of a situation in Winnipeg where a “troubled youth” who is a “victim of colonialism and generational trauma from his grandparents being in residential schools” has threatened and beat up other children and nearly killed one boy by stabbing him. He has wounded several others enough to land them hospital. He has also terrorized the community including attacking workers in convenience stores and fast food restaurants. This poor victim of colonialism and intergenerational trauma has been arrested multiple times and it does no good because he gets out on bail each time. He has violated his bail conditions multiple times but then he gets out on bail for those charges. One of the parents I spoke to whose child is currently being targeted for a stabbing was told by police to seriously consider moving out of the city and starting over somewhere else because their 12 year old son might well be murdered. The teachers have nothing but platitudes and a “safety plan” to offer. Their safety plan consists of allowing the student to leave five minutes early and go out a “teachers exit” to where parents are hopefully waiting. There are currently 15 (yes 15!!!) children using the safety plan due to this one boy’s threats. There are also four teachers using the same safety plan. The boy does not attend any classes and hasn’t passed any grade for the last two years. He just roams the halls looking for fights and occasionally drops into a resource centre. The school won’t suspend or expel him. All the parents can do is hope he murders someone else’s child and finally ends up in prison after an extended time out on bail (faint hope), or is murdered himself by another victim of colonialism and intergenerational trauma or he ages out of the system at nineteen in six more years. He has four younger brothers, each with a different father.
A part and parcel of the Lefty Progressive plan to continue the destruction of good from within. Wherever these people have control you can expect society to suffer from their evil.
Imagine the people who will become public school teachers under these circumstances. There will be no place for those teachers who understand how to manage their classrooms and provide a challenging learning environment. The school administration will not backstop teacher discipline decisions or referrals. Animal House.
It’s California. Nothing that happens there surprises me.
Next up: letting criminals out of prison until the demographic mix of the inmates matches the overall population.
I’ve mentioned before that my GGS’s goes to school in a district that has two middle schools – one overwhelmingly black, the other overwhelmingly white. Yes, I’ve checked with the US Department of Education and they’re OK with that, their guidelines say that racial makeup alone does not constitute a no-no…since when? The state and local civil rights organizations are OK with that too – no reasoning but I think they may want a majority black school to control the curriculum.
My GGS and his step-brother were scared to go there, every day they had to screw up the courage as the corridors were a combat zone. In a preparation for a possible court action to get my GGS into the other school I did some background work and the majority-black school had a horrible teacher turnover rate, counselor to student ratio, expulsion – you name it – ratio. Luckily my granddaughter-in-law found a new rental in the other school’s district.
Students in the mostly-black school, I’m told by some inside, have a more looserer disciplinary code than the ones in the mostly-white school. Anyway you look at it there is still a two-system system but now it’s acceptable to those for whom it was previously unacceptable. Strange times.
Its not “disproportionate” if the students being suspended/punished are the students causing the trouble.
“Lean On Me” true story of Joe Clark, Principal of Patterson NJ school. Terrific movie. Worth your time if you have not seen it. Clark refused to give in to the social justice warriors and insisted on discipline and achievement in his school with an outstanding result.
When idiot voters elect idiots to run their states you get idiotic policies
The consequences put into motion by all those idiots are becoming deadly
Unfortunately, many children will be robbed of an education, while others will be injured and possibly killed due to the insanity and agenda of leftist idiots
After a few years of carnage and sacrificing their children on the altar of leftist idiocy, the idiot voters will demand an end to the policy. Yet those same idiot voters will once again elect leftist idiots into power, where they can implement more insane idiotic policies
Brainwashing is a very powerful weapon
“After a few years of carnage and sacrificing their children on the altar of leftist idiocy, the idiot voters will demand an end to the policy.”
You would think so but except for the Deplorables, most parents are too cowed by political correctness to speak up even if they know better.
You forgot another consequence of those liberal school policies- teacher shortages or filling teacher slots with any warm body who can get through the day. We are already looking at a nationwide teacher shortage because no sane person wants to be on the front lines of increasingly bad liberal educational policies and free range or non-existent parenting. Especially for pay that hardly covers the cost of living and college loan debt. The irony is that the majority of teachers vote Democrat, thereby supporting the very policies that make their lives hell and their careers nothing more than crowd control. Who suffers the most??? The good kids whose parents can’t afford other options. Sad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is already enacted, and already failing, in New York schools.
It hurts the black children the worst.
A teacher told me that you “can’t enable the children”, and this is a black woman.
I live this article. Where I teach and live is experiencing this process in its infancy. It’s lunacy. The HS graduating class and the next are the sufferers of the Vaping epidemic.
Our conservative (at least still leaning ) HS population of parents could not convince administration to close the bathrooms until a YEAR later. Bathrooms finally close except on a one man enter one man leave policy…and BOOM it’s a manageable problem now vs the chaos of before.
For the elementary grades I teach have 3 children per classroom requiring teacher intervention for unsafe behavior more than 5 times per day. When you remove suspension you create this experience and every prediction SD made comes true.
