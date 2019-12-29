CNN Panel Admits “House Lawyers” Pushing Impeachment Agenda…

It’s not just what was being said, and how it was being said, but it’s also the chyron to accompany the statements that stands out in this brief panel segment about the goals and objectives of the House impeachment agenda.
Notice “lawyers for House dems suggest”, which is the framework for the broadcast. This is a key point; an absolutely vital point; that we have discussed here at great length but almost no-one is correctly considering. The Lawfare crowd is controlling the political activity, not the moonbat politicians. WATCH:
There is a legal network behind all of the political activity; the same network which was behind the weaponization of the DOJ and DOJ-NSD. The same “beach friend” network of corrupt lawyers who initiated and controlled the Mueller investigation. The same legal network who designed and are carrying out the operational objectives of the various House impeachment committees. In totality, this is one big legal continuum of corrupt lawyers.
Names like Douglas Letter, Chief House Counsel. Committee legal contractors like: Barry Berke, Norm Eisen, Daniel Goldman and even former DOJ-NSD head Mary McCord are all in this background “House lawyers” network.
•Lawfare founder Benjamin Witte; •Comey’s lawyer, special FBI employee and leaker of Comey memos, Daniel Richman; •former DOJ-NSD lawyer David Laufman who represents FBI friend Monica McLean; •Andy McCabe’s personal lawyer, Michael Bromwich, who also represented Christine Blasey-Ford; and •former FBI legal counsel James Baker are all part of this ongoing legal network.
Some within the network are still inside government; like former DOJ-NSD lead legal counsel Michael Atkinson who is the current Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG); and current Flynn prosecutor Brandon Van Grack, who was also part of the Mueller team. These are all massively corrupt and dirty lawyers.
Even Politico noted the legal team of more than “two dozen” lawyers is involved in the House effort to remove President Trump. All of them have a specific interest in the removal; and some of them like Mary McCord and her former counsel Michael Atkinson, have massive conflicts of interest due to their prior law-breaking activity:
(Via Politico) […] In all, at least two dozen attorneys have come on board to craft both the legal and political arguments that Trump is defying all manner of constitutional norms. A few have become stars in their own right, serving as both lead interrogator and witness during the nationally televised impeachment hearings.
Others have worked behind the scenes, writing legal briefs and trying to convince federal judges that Trump can’t block witnesses or withhold critical evidence. And they’ve been there in private meetings with the party leaders as they wrote the articles of impeachment that that were up for a vote late Thursday in the House Judiciary Committee.
Many are ringers, hired to handle the entirely different kind of workload that comes with impeachment. It’s a task that requires specialized expertise on everything from the constitutional mechanisms for removing a president to arcane legal theories about the balance of power between Congress and the White House that look to be on track to land before the Supreme Court.
They’re pulling long hours alongside veteran full-time Capitol Hill staffers and other newbies plucked from a flood of résumés that poured in after the Democrats won control of the House last November, which offered a rare opportunity for experienced lawyers who wanted to give the Trump presidency a thorough vetting.
“I think people do see that this is a critical time in our history,” said Mary McCord, a former DOJ official who helped oversee the FBI’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and now is listed as a top outside counsel for the House in key legal fights tied to impeachment. “We see the breakdown of the whole rule of law. We see the breakdown in adherence to the Constitution and also constitutional values.” (read more)
Open lawfare is going to lead to open warfare.
The only thing that surprises me right now, is no one has tried a JFK on the whole bunch!
Like Shakespeare said” “First, we kill all the lawyers…”
Joke: What is it about 49 lawyers in a 50 seat bus going over a cliff? Answer: A wasted seat!
Full of Sh1T they all are.
The question is: will McConnell get rolled and cede the process to these people through institutional and media pressure?
He wants to, he just needs a good enough excuse. They’re all looking for any excuse to get rid of President Trump. Murkowski was just the trial balloon.
Institutional and media pressure . . . or pressure from China.
So are the American people paying for these lawyers? And why don’t the Republicans have any?
These legal a-holes that are not still employed by the govt, how are they being reimbursed for their time trying to determine how to screw over more than half of the country? Where is their financing coming from?
Going out on a limb here:
Tom Donohue’s Wall Street puppet masters?
We’re all familiar with the manner in which civil suits are often used to pummel certain targets into submission, but I never realized the full scope of HOW they also use criminal accusations to control political outliers. The first I heard of those tactics when I read Sarah Palin’s book “Going Rogue.” Those cads squeezed HER out of the Alaskan Governor’s Mansion, but who ever dreamed the would openly try to do the same to a duly elected President ?
Well now that Sundance has put the magnifying glass to this particular facet, Rush Limbaugh will surey be able to highlight this, and think how many homes, workplaces, and automobiles it will reach.
I don’t know how many they number, but there are Americans out there who are against Trump, against Republicans, and not what we would call conservative, who are appalled by this, and not in the least fooled by the pathological behavior of the MSM.
I think we are in the majority of the politically aware.
If The Donald goes down he will take 75% of DC with him. He really has nothing to lose at this point. There will be no republican party left if they fail to standby Donald.
Getting rid of Trump would be worth it to them. They figure they’d recover, in time. Where else will people go? A third party? When has that worked out?
This clip is good news, especially the last few seconds.
Even the idiots on CNN have figured out the Demonrats are in trouble…
We see people whom we have NOT CONSENTED to governing us, lording over our choice as if we were crumbs. Yeah, Nancy, we have heard you refer to our increase in take-home pay as crumbs, the amount of extras that mean NOTHING to you and your dictatorial lieutenants as long as you can prayerfully make your way to heft up that gavel and lie while keeping your teeth in your mouth.
I hope they all trip over the thing and it ends up someone’s . . .
This made me laugh:
“I think people do see that this is a critical time in our history,” said Mary McCord, a former DOJ official… “We see the breakdown of the whole rule of law.”
“The first thing we do,” said the character in Shakespeare’s Henry VI, is “kill all the lawyers.”
Not really advocating this but it’s not a new concept.
Advocating violent behavior can get you in trouble. So can doxing I suppose. Enabling vigilante justice, well, they probably wouldn’t bother taking prisoners…
But bless his heart, Shakespeare’s point is not lost on a good many patriots.
It is difficult to to pin-point just one motive for these dirty lawyers. Covering their misdeeds/corruption is certainly one. Loss of power under POTUS Trump another, but I keep going back to idealogical. In which case I first consider their motto/philosophy which is….the end justifies the means and by any means necessary…..where else have we seen this philosophy play out in history🤔
Also, the pure, unmitigated projection taking place with these people is a case study on the topic. I see it time and time again. The “quid pro quo” charge against President Trump when actually Biden committed the quid pro quo…ON VIDEO NO LESS. The entire “Russia interferred in the 2016 election” to help POTUS Trump win when in reality it was the Democrats with tge weaponized intelligence community soliciting outside influence to help Hillary.
And the Mary McCord quote from the above posted article,
“We see the breakdown of the whole rule of law. We see the breakdown in adherence to the Constitution and also constitutional values.”
More projection! Who is trying to skirt the consitution and the rule of law with this ridiculous “impeachment inquiry”….. Projection! Besides when did these type people start caring about the CONSTITUTION! Isn’t this the same group that believes the constitution is a “living breathing” document subject to change based on the lefts ideology!
Arrested development. They believe this is all an adversarial game and cannot understand why the competition isn’t friendly . . .
They do not know the rules to this game because they are making it all up as they go along. Hence, they do not comprehend that should they ‘win’, THEY LOSE whatever they believe they were fighting for. Who is going to want them for teammates when they do not know the meaning of losing gracefully?
If there is no legal protection afforded to me, as a law-abiding American citizen, to hold my sacred vote as being valid and of meaning, free of the machinations of this devilish cabal of treasonous lawyers, perhaps it will soon come time for me and those like me to dispense “citizens justice” against these media favored tricksters. “Let’s roll!”
And recently Judicial Watch got 30 new Clinton Emails they found. But were up against 6 government lawyers plus 4 other lawyers who want to protect the rest of Clinton’s emails… Our Tax Payer Dollars at work. Why is the Donald J Trump DOJ protecting Hillary Emails?
