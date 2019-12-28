OAN Three Part Investigative Report on Ukraine, Corruption and Biden Family – Rudy Giuliani and Chanel Rion Travel to Ukraine…

Posted on December 28, 2019 by

One America News produced a three part series on the Biden family financial attachment to the corruption in Ukraine.   Each segment in the series is nearly an hour long; they are presented below for viewer/reader reference and review.

One America News Investigates – Chanel Rion interviews several witnesses who destroy Adam Schiff’s baseless impeachment case against President Trump. In a three part EXCLUSIVE report, Rudy Giuliani debunks the impeachment hoax and exposes Biden family corruption in Ukraine.  Starting with Part One:

.

Here is Part Two:

.

Here is Part Three:

.

81 Responses to OAN Three Part Investigative Report on Ukraine, Corruption and Biden Family – Rudy Giuliani and Chanel Rion Travel to Ukraine…

  1. FofBW says:
    December 28, 2019 at 6:26 pm

    The $64,000 question, is anything going to happen with this well done report??

    Reply
    • mynameisasherlev says:
      December 28, 2019 at 6:28 pm

      Maybe be part of the trial? If there ever is one

      Reply
      • cboldt says:
        December 28, 2019 at 7:39 pm

        The Senate is where the truth goes to die. Any venue is superior to the Senate, for getting the facts out. Even the press is better than the Senate.
        Just saying, I’d limit Trump’s appearance in the senate to the written answer to the charges. That answer can explain that it is prudent to suspect the Bidens of corruption, and cite evidence to substantiate it. No need for IMPEACHMENT trial to prove it, just leave the “offer” hanging.
        The place to prove Biden corruption is criminal court.

        Reply
        • Bill Durham says:
          December 28, 2019 at 8:21 pm

          If POTUS is tweeting about this, it means that he and Rudy got them. This is what impeachment and investigating Rudy were designed to stop. They got them. CNN has an audience of 500,000 people. They are irrelevant to anyone outside DC. POTUS has a Twitter audience of 60 million. Rush has 14 million. Hannity, Levin plus local radio are gonna cover this. CNN wapo and nyt can ignore it. They don’t have an audience anymore. This will get out and finish off Biden. The Dems are talking about this behind closed doors. It won’t be ignored. Trump will go medieval soon. Epic!

          Reply
  2. sundance says:
    December 28, 2019 at 6:27 pm

    Reply
    • pepeekeocom says:
      December 28, 2019 at 7:12 pm

      Are these the three that were denied visas?

      Reply
      • Bill Durham says:
        December 28, 2019 at 8:29 pm

        Trump has his witnesses and is threatening Mitch and the uniparty. This is world class poker by a POTUS who knows the game, his opponent, and that he has the winning hand. This is a friendly reminder to Mitch-” I will go there and I have the goods on all of you. Don’t try anything funny.” Donald Trump has multiple insurance policies. He saw this coming and Rudy has delivered once again. Rudy has bank accounts and transfers. He always follows the money 😂

        Reply
      • bluenova1971 says:
        December 28, 2019 at 8:51 pm

        That’s my question as well, pepee

        Reply
    • Peoria Jones says:
      December 28, 2019 at 7:13 pm

      Welp, I don’t reckon they can ignore it now. 🙂

      Reply
      • leslievb3 says:
        December 28, 2019 at 7:37 pm

        Why? have you not noticed how the Main Stream Media ignore every good thing President Trump does? What would make you think any differently. Everyone is ignoring this including Fox and that is very concerning.

        Reply
        • Peoria Jones says:
          December 28, 2019 at 7:44 pm

          I understand the cognitive dissonance. But President Trump’s tweets are not ignored. They may not pretend to respond, but he has just cast forth a tidal wave. Many Americans will respond, and eventually corporate media will have no choice but to respond as well.

          Reply
          • Bill Durham says:
            December 28, 2019 at 8:39 pm

            Exactly. The msm no longer has an audience. It’s not the 1970s anymore. This is what the Dems don’t understand. It’s why impeachment failed. No one cares about CNN wapo and nyt anymore. Except the Dems. They can’t move the needle anymore. Trump has proved it. It’s one of the reasons they hate him. He has shown they are toothless.

            Reply
  3. sundance says:
    December 28, 2019 at 6:27 pm

    Reply
  4. SpotTheSpook says:
    December 28, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    Makes ya wonder why no major (not even Fox/Hannity/Tucker) would want to get in on this right?

    Reply
  5. Michael Kunz says:
    December 28, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    Great work, but rather than being interviewed, they should be testifying.

    Reply
  6. Hans says:
    December 28, 2019 at 6:33 pm

    This should be watched by all US citizens All these citizens need to call up they’re congressmen with pointed questions; get their opinion and how they propose to address the issue to stamp out corruption.

    Congress men with strange colluded answers must be Primaried .

    Reply
  7. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    December 28, 2019 at 6:35 pm

    The effort Marie Yovanvitch expended to obstruct investigation of Biden corruption in Ukraine is matched only by the effort that Adam Schiff has expended to distract from the same.

    Reply
    • Mr e-man says:
      December 28, 2019 at 6:57 pm

      And the two of them together conspiring to cover it up including by committing perjury.

      They know the media will cover for them.

      Reply
      • De Oppresso Liber says:
        December 28, 2019 at 7:21 pm

        The 5th column, lying, domestic enemy, media estate is truly our most potent adversary.

        The media estate has incredible influence over tens of millions of good-hearted, honest, hard working people who are otherwise misinformed, and in many cases intentionally dis-informed about the truth regarding the massive corruption infesting our government.

        But, the truth is getting out, however slowly, but is still getting out nonetheless.

        Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      December 28, 2019 at 8:22 pm

      If this were in real life, Biden would have dropped out of the race by day 3 after Trump brought it up.

      Reply
  8. Carrie says:
    December 28, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    How lucky are we that OAN exists and us actually doing this? This is awesome! The big networks must be furious, this group does actual investigations! 👍🏻
    I had to roll my eyes every time the Miami Herald won another award for reporting 🤮

    Reply
  9. JohnCasper says:
    December 28, 2019 at 6:38 pm

    Joe Biden is sure at the bottom of a whole lot of barrels.

    Reply
    • letjusticeprevail2014 says:
      December 28, 2019 at 6:42 pm

      Biden is THE Rotten Apple in a while BARREL of rotten 🍎🍎🍎🍎

      Reply
      • amazed treetop downlooker says:
        December 28, 2019 at 7:11 pm

        Barry Hussein & Joe malarkey shysterhustler, for their countless malevolent traitorous deeds,SHOULD BE the first P/VP duo to swing in US history…OTHERWISE…

        The USA itself will be history, as the late great Republic of the USA goes under, into subjugation to the demonic international bankster cabal whose toadies they are.

        Folks, it’s CTJ time…if you want freedom under our Constitutional Bill of Rights to protect our God-given inalienable rights, we’re gonna hafta do whatever it takes to ‘git ‘er dun !

        GOD BLESS THE USA !

        Reply
      • sickconservative says:
        December 28, 2019 at 7:37 pm

        Really he was never smart and hasn’t aged well, did learn how to probably with help use the system to enrich his family.

        Reply
        • trnathens says:
          December 28, 2019 at 8:47 pm

          Is he reading a script written by PDJT?

          “I have always convoluted with a lawful order…”

          PDJT knocks this out of the park, because the House Democrats’ “subpoenas” were not lawful – such an easy, brutal comeback is possible here.

          “My office cooperated with legitimate congressional oversight requests…”

          Again, such an easy, brutal comeback is possible here.

          It’s like Joe is tossing up softballs for PDJT to hit out of the park, and drive home the true story, in a brutal, devastating way.

          Reply
      • Doug Amos says:
        December 28, 2019 at 8:44 pm

        You are giving him too much credit. For sure if he got a billion, the real shakers got a trillion. Odunga has $42 million worth of real estate; even forcing promoters to buy 25k books at every appearance, you cannot amass that legally. If Clinton got $500 k speaking in Moscow you know Putin got the same. 1 great big criminal network and they are all walking around with their pants loaded, hoping to hell the media can find a way to keep them off the gallows.

        Reply
  10. freespeechfanatic says:
    December 28, 2019 at 6:40 pm

    OAN is now the only reliable broadcast news outlet in the world.

    Reply
  11. mycroftxxx000 says:
    December 28, 2019 at 6:41 pm

    SCOTUS: No Articles of Impeachment or a Trial Are Required For The Senate to Acquit President Trump

    “THEY CAN END IT NOW”

    by Ren Jander, ©2019
    Photo courtesy U.S. Senate

    (Dec. 22, 2019) — The United States Supreme Court – in a 9-0 holding – unequivocally ruled that no trial is required for the Senate to acquit, or convict, anyone impeached by the House of Representatives. Even liberal Justices Stevens and Souter concurred in the ironclad judgment. The case is Nixon v. United States, 506 U.S. 224 (1993).

    Once you comprehend the momentous importance of this case, you will then understand why Harvard Law School professor (and Democrat impeachment witness), Noah Feldman, recently published an article erroneously claiming that President Trump hasn’t been impeached yet.

    Feldman isn’t trying to help the President. He knows the Senate can acquit immediately without waiting for Speaker Pelosi to transfer articles of impeachment, or for House impeachment managers to be appointed. This is because the Supreme Court has ruled – in the Nixon case – that how the Senate goes about acquitting or convicting any impeached person is non-justiciable, in that the Senate’s power is plenary and the Supreme Court may not even review it.

    This means that if the Senate acquits Trump immediately – without a trial – the Supreme Court has no authority, whatsoever, to review the Senate’s acquittal, and there isn’t a damn thing the House can do about it.

    https://www.thepostemail.com/2019/12/22/scotus-no-articles-of-impeachment-or-a-trial-are-required-for-the-senate-to-acquit-president-trump/

    Reply
    • FofBW says:
      December 28, 2019 at 6:46 pm

      So then, what is holding up good ol’ Mitch?

      Reply
      • FofBW says:
        December 28, 2019 at 6:47 pm

        Rhetorical

        Reply
      • Perot Conservative says:
        December 28, 2019 at 6:56 pm

        Xmas?

        Was this his leverage to get another Porkulus Bill, over $1 Billion on pork for his constituents, and an across the board 2.6% Federal workers raise?

        Reply
      • Perot Conservative says:
        December 28, 2019 at 6:58 pm

        Xmas?

        Was this his leverage to get another Porkulus Bill, over $1 Billion on pork for his constituents, and an across the board 2.6% Federal workers raise?

        Reply
      • Perot Conservative says:
        December 28, 2019 at 7:00 pm

        Xmas?

        Was this his leverage to get another Porkulus Bill, over $1 Billion on pork for his constituents, and an across the board 2.6% Federal workers raise?

        Reply
      • vikingmom says:
        December 28, 2019 at 7:10 pm

        I suspect that Mitch is holding out for a guarantee that he and the Missus will NOT be pulled into any investigations that may come from Durham’s report…he says he is running for re-election in 2020 but I think if he gets one more SCOTUS Justice seated and his “legacy” is not tarnished, he may just decide to hang it up next summer.

        Of course, no one in the Senate EVER seems to want to give up power, considering the number of them that have had to be wheeled onto the Senate floor to cast votes when they were clearly unaware of anything happening around them so I could be totally off base!

        Reply
        • James Carpenter says:
          December 28, 2019 at 8:46 pm

          Doubt you’re off base.
          Mitch may be counting his stack and looking at the odds of keeping it… untarnished and intact.
          An “honorable” exit is the best several in the Senate can probably hope for. If they bargain and don’t delay.

          Reply
    • Robert VanBrunt says:
      December 28, 2019 at 7:06 pm

      Though your post was fake news, checked it out DIFFERENT Nixon LOL
      Sorry I didn’t take your word for it

      Reply
    • cboldt says:
      December 28, 2019 at 7:48 pm

      This is crap. The (Judge) Nixon case doesn’t stand for what is claimed by the OP.
      The Nixon artciles were promptly sent to the Senate. Nixon said the resulting trial sucked.
      The Nixon case doesn’t say squat how to handle the crap Pelosi is dishing.

      Reply
  12. Zydeco says:
    December 28, 2019 at 7:20 pm

    We already have Creepy Joe on video doing his arrogant Quid pro quo. That’s gone nowhere. Why would these videos go anywhere?

    Reply
    • WES says:
      December 28, 2019 at 7:34 pm

      Zydeco:. You are right. The main media didn’t cover Joe’s adventure in the Ukraine so they won’t cover Rudy either. Ends up just being the tree that falls in the forest that nobody hears. Sad. Only the informed know.

      Reply
    • Jason Ross says:
      December 28, 2019 at 7:35 pm

      No one in the media will cover this until POTUS mentions it during the general election debates.

      Reply
    • Carrie says:
      December 28, 2019 at 7:43 pm

      I think Joe’s video is awesome. Ok, yes, we have a corrupt system where we may not see in our lifetime that video being used as Exhibit A in a criminal court room proceeding.
      However, I spend a lot of time (too much honestly) on Daily Mail defending PDJT and his policies. That video blew open the door about corruption in Ukraine for millions of normal people, the ones that don’t do the deep dive we are enjoying through Sundance’s articles. That video is so beautiful, it encapsulates everything, 1 billion withheld until the prosecutor is fired, Burisma, a 6 hour timeline, and he even mentions he had Obama’s backing! It’s utterly indefensible. It is simply a thing of beauty. No Democrat can defend it.

      Reply
      • anthonydog says:
        December 28, 2019 at 8:19 pm

        Carrie…Laundering tax dollars via USAID and OPIC through Burisma into our bureaucratic communist oligarchs filthy pockets as well as into their rotten spawns pockets …

        …Wonder who collected Obama’s share…Pelosi and Biden are pigs but would have covered for their boss…

        Reply
        • WSB says:
          December 28, 2019 at 8:38 pm

          The laundering will do them in. There is a trail from the US State Department, the Ukraine’s tax system, Latvia, Cyprus to Franklin Templeton and Blackrock, where Schiff and others have investments.

          It will be difficult to ignore.

          And then there is Hunter Biden’s girlfriend.

          One honestly should not walk out on child support when you are laundering large sums. Won’t sit well.

          Reply
  13. kevinspassword: Fiat iustitia, et pereat mundus says:
    December 28, 2019 at 7:25 pm

    Some network needs to start telling the story from the very beginning in a way that is visually, technically and intellectually appealing…maybe 30 minutes on weeknights during prime time. Conservatives would watch it, and eventually, because of the buzz, moderates and independents would as well. A two person team, a man and a woman, cool headed, even handed would be best. Could do deep dives into the principals, e.g. Comey, Mueller, Wray, and the lawyers (e.g. Eisen), since they generally have long histories that play into this. Could also do episodes on how Benghazi, fast and furious, the irs all play into this.

    Reply
  14. bessie2003 says:
    December 28, 2019 at 7:33 pm

    Dear Lord, how long must we abide these criminals?

    Fury at SoS Pompeo NOT letting these witnesses into the country in a timely manner, Fury at AG Barr’s NOT bringing this information via those who are first hand witnesses into investigation so that the nation knows this stuff went on, is beyond words.

    That these people, Pompeo and Barr are making the President of the United States have to jump through hoops by using his personal attorney Giuliani to even get this information and have it come out through an almost invisible news outlet makes my inner being just scream.

    and that’s just after watching the first one. Can’t wait to see how parts 2 and 3 are going to sit. Good thing the doctor recently prescribed blood pressure medicine.

    How the hell can Pompeo and Barr go into public without hanging their heads in shame for letting this happen?

    Reply
  15. Jason Ross says:
    December 28, 2019 at 7:34 pm

    No offense to OAN, but in terms of swaying moderate swing voters and shedding light on truth, this series might as well be broadcast on Mars.

    If anything, this coverage may help keep the Bidens in the public consciousness until POTUS unleashes MOABs during the general election debates. Because the legacy media absolutely will not touch it until then.

    Reply
  16. Q&A says:
    December 28, 2019 at 7:40 pm

    Nice pic of Chanel Rion with Eddie Gallagher and his wife, Andrea at PDJT’s Mar-a-Lago Christmas Eve Party.

    Article:
    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7825703/Donald-Trump-Melania-attend-Baptist-church-Christmas-Eve.html

    Reply
  17. Skidroe says:
    December 28, 2019 at 7:50 pm

    When is enough money enough,Hanity? You and Tucker lay back and let Fox tell you WHAT NOT to report. I bet you were told that you would be fired if you mention what OAN is reporting and you are afraid to lose a few bucks when you have zillions! No better than the rest of the media scum.

    Reply
    • Joseph W. South says:
      December 28, 2019 at 8:41 pm

      I don’t think that’s fair. Tucker and Hannity HAVE reported on it, just not with this much depth. They are asserting that the allegations against Biden are TRUE, which is fine so long as there is in depth reporting elsewhere. John Solomon and others are regular guests on Hannity and they talk about Biden’s corruption A LOT, as well as the work Giuliani has been doing. It’s more superficial than the OANN series because that’s their audience. It is not contradictory to OANN.

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      December 28, 2019 at 8:43 pm

      These people have contracts that strangle them legally. Lou Dobbs, on the other hand, has a much better written one, IMHO.

      Reply
  18. Craig Furlong says:
    December 28, 2019 at 7:50 pm

    Sure hope Mr. Biden sees this excellent 3-part investigative piece. It hopefully would put THE FEAR OF GOD IN HIM.

    Ephesians 2:8-9
    For by grace you have been saved through faith; and that not of yourselves, the gift of God; not as a result of works, so that no one may boast.

    Reply
  19. EvenT (@Old_Guys_Rule2) says:
    December 28, 2019 at 7:53 pm

    We get OAN on DIrect TV and the wife & I watched this 4 times the weekend that OAN aired it. I know a LOT of people who have never heard of OAN . These videos need to be shared on every platform known.

    Reply
  20. MD says:
    December 28, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    So, three Ukrainian officials were flown to Washington. The question is if they are not here to speak to congress then who? Barr / Durham? Or just flew them all the way here for a news story?

    Reply
  21. Bogeyfree says:
    December 28, 2019 at 8:06 pm

    My question is how does Barr not immediately open an investigation based on the evidence introduced on these 3 video and then you add in the Biden video?

    Last time I looked I’m pretty sure they have more than 2 employees (Barr & Durham)

    But then again it seems to be no different than the many other unanswered questions.

    Is it possible Durham and Barr have not deposed Assange?

    Is it possible Durham and Barr have not spoken with Ellen Ratner?

    Is it possible Barr has never seen the material on the Wiener Laptop?

    Is it possible with all the FISA and FIB Contractor Abuse to spy on Americans that Barr has not looked back beyond just the 6 month audit Adm. Rodgers did?

    Is it possible Barr has not looked at the 47 Hammer Hard Drives turned in by Montgomery

    Is it possible Barr has not deposed Crowdstrike about the DNC Server?

    Is it possible Barr has never engaged with the Uranium One Whistleblower?

    All questions that some day AG Barr is going to have to answer from all Americans IMO

    Reply
  22. labrat says:
    December 28, 2019 at 8:14 pm

    It took me a long time to slog through these videos last week. I kept falling asleep at my desk. Seriously over produced and loaded with so much fluff it was hard to find the substance. I was disappointed.

    Reply
  23. Joe says:
    December 28, 2019 at 8:16 pm

    It’s good reporting, but we have Corn Pop, on tape, admitting to the same crime President Trump was put on trial for in the House.

    If Barr won’t act on that, then no amount of reporting will get him to act.

    Until there is a storm The Bastille moment on the FBI headquarters, this will continue openly, including the jailing of political prisoners who, if they know too much, will be murdered right under the eyes of the DOJ.

    Reply
  24. todayistheday99 says:
    December 28, 2019 at 8:20 pm

    Sounds to me like we have an actual Mexican standoff at hand (no pun intended). I hope that POTUS pulls the trigger and ducks.

    Reply
  25. arze says:
    December 28, 2019 at 8:24 pm

    Oh MY, MY OH MY — CIA criminals might be subject to USA Laws, says a corrupt “journalist” — heaven forbid this creep is saying: this just Can’t happen!

    I noted that the interviewer stated Misfud is a CIA analyst….”A CIA Analyst Like Misfud” ha ha ha And our dear corrupt journalist did not contradict that:

    Reply

