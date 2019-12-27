Win/Win – Speculation of Mike Pompeo Running for Kansas Senate Seat…

Several news articles are speculating that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo might run for the U.S. Senate Seat from Kansas [Here and Here]. If accurate, that move would seem to solve a few personnel issues in a rather diplomatic way.

Since the Sept./Oct. impeachment operation started there has been a considerable shift notable in the relationship between President Trump and Secretary Pompeo; especially after officials from within the Dept. of State came out strong against President Trump after CIA whistle-blower Eric Ciaramella lit the fuse…. and Pompeo was, well, essentially mute.

Getting rid of Pompeo for a Senate bid would be a win/win.

Absent the dangerous Siren voice from Nikki Haley :::spit-spit-spit::: moving Treasury Sec. Mnuchin (or similar) to State would be a good transition. Mnuchin already knows the players and has contacts therein etc. A Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation should be seamless, well, sans the predictable Mitt Romney grandstanding.

Spitballing CTH could see moving Mick Mulvaney (or similar) to Treasury (Senate Finance Confirmation) and then put Mark Meadows in as chief-of-staff and/or Robert O’Brien with Meadows becoming Nat Sec Advisor. Or something similar.

Internationally, geopolitically and economically, term two is obviously going to be more EU centric (U.K and EU trade etc.)… while grouchy panda takes a backseat and has to prove his reform promises were genuine. Panda being tied up in promises leaves room to navigate the hostage release of Little Rocketman.

Meanwhile the strategic, fracturing, pressure on the EU would be a role Mnuchin would seem well adept to deliver….

Regardless, the Senate campaign is a diplomatic way of getting Pompeo out of the picture.

I’d wager President Trump will find a way to encourage Pompeo to run.

A primary race between Mike Pompeo and Kris Kobach would be interesting.