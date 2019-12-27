Win/Win – Speculation of Mike Pompeo Running for Kansas Senate Seat…

Several news articles are speculating that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo might run for the U.S. Senate Seat from Kansas [Here and Here]. If accurate, that move would seem to solve a few personnel issues in a rather diplomatic way.
Since the Sept./Oct. impeachment operation started there has been a considerable shift notable in the relationship between President Trump and Secretary Pompeo; especially after officials from within the Dept. of State came out strong against President Trump after CIA whistle-blower Eric Ciaramella lit the fuse…. and Pompeo was, well, essentially mute.
Getting rid of Pompeo for a Senate bid would be a win/win.
Absent the dangerous Siren voice from Nikki Haley :::spit-spit-spit::: moving Treasury Sec. Mnuchin (or similar) to State would be a good transition. Mnuchin already knows the players and has contacts therein etc. A Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation should be seamless, well, sans the predictable Mitt Romney grandstanding.
Spitballing CTH could see moving Mick Mulvaney (or similar) to Treasury (Senate Finance Confirmation) and then put Mark Meadows in as chief-of-staff and/or Robert O’Brien with Meadows becoming Nat Sec Advisor. Or something similar.
Internationally, geopolitically and economically, term two is obviously going to be more EU centric (U.K and EU trade etc.)… while grouchy panda takes a backseat and has to prove his reform promises were genuine. Panda being tied up in promises leaves room to navigate the hostage release of Little Rocketman.
Meanwhile the strategic, fracturing, pressure on the EU would be a role Mnuchin would seem well adept to deliver….
Regardless, the Senate campaign is a diplomatic way of getting Pompeo out of the picture.
I’d wager President Trump will find a way to encourage Pompeo to run.
A primary race between Mike Pompeo and Kris Kobach would be interesting.
Sounds like very interesting speculation. That would be a win/win.
What happened? Pompeo seemed so perfect at his job. Did I miss something bad he did?
Sorry I don’t recognize that icon so can’t figure out what you might be thinking.
Mark Meadows SoS?
He is not seeking reelection.
“Spitballing CTH could see moving Mick Mulvaney (or similar) to Treasury (Senate Finance Confirmation) and then put Mark Meadows in as chief-of-staff and/or Robert O’Brien with Meadows becoming Nat Sec Advisor. Or something similar.”
Ooh. Me likey. Meadows is so obviously (IMO) on his way “in”… and it’d be a shame to waste his talents on some mid-level role.
Meadows would make a great candidate for POTUS someday.
Great piece Sundance! Make that a triple spit from me for Ms Nimratta Rawdhawa. Ugh ugh ugh. I’m so glad she’s gone from SC. Stinking two-faced RINO.
Kobach managed to lose KS governor last year so it’s probably for the best to get someone better to hold on to that seat.
I’m a Californian who only now and then gets to hear Kobach, and I’ve liked what I have heard from him. I don’t get why the Kansas voters said no to him. Can someone with knowledge of that tell me?
Big business doesn’t want Kovach because he wants strong immigration enforcement and they don’t.
Echoing the statements of California Joe above – exactly right. Kris Kobach is THE BEST on fixing the illegal immigration/border security/visa problems. To that end, he will never get confirmation from the Swamp who has a Uniparty interest in destroying America by failing to control the immigration problem.
Because this is a Uniparty issue, the GOP establishment does not want Kobach in any position of power (think what they did to Ratcliffe). This proves to the American people – WITHOUT A DOUBT – Kobach and Ratcliffe are the best, most qualified candidates for the positions being denied them.
The GOP establishment in Kansas is RINO central and has a hold….but Kansans need to wake up and realize they are voting against their interests by voting for candidates propped up by the Kansas GOPe. An awakening is needed because the Republican base vastly outnumbers the GOP establishment-types in Kansas in any election. The people would win.
Koback vs Pompeo, interesting match up, indeed.
Perhaps the material Rudy obtained in Ukraine, that neither Graham or McConnell wants ‘out there’, could give PDJT leverage, to get some confirmations he wants?
As for State, he needs to appoint a wrecking ball as,Sec.of State, obviously.
Foggy bottom needs to be burned to ground, earth salted, concrete crypt installed and hazmat radioactive signs posted, for next 40,000 years.
Dutch: I am pretty sure the RINOs do not want Koback!
Isn’t he also involved with We Build The Wall?
Bureaucracies are self-sustaining, even much smaller ones.
State Dept. has been infested by the Bolshies like forever. M. Stanton Evens, in his 2007 book, Blacklisted by History, the Untold Story of Senator Joe McCarthy . . . puts the problem into perspective, and it is chilling. Nothing, happening today comes as a shock, including the speculation that Pompeo is a handler or that Intel attempted a coup. (It wouldn’t be the first time.) The Bolshies must be dealt with if our Constitutional Republic is to survive.
No, definetly not the first time intel has attempted a coup.
First time unsuccessful, and first time caught in the act, perhaps but not the first time.
A lot of material came out of the former USSR, confirming much of what McCarthy was saying was accurate.
And, we need only look; education, Media, Civic organisations and trade unions, yes the,State dept and almost whole administrative state, churchs, and of coarse BOTH political parties infiltrated, corrupted and converted.
And, CONmunism, being a CON, has no genuine ideology, and so is able to reinvent itself as “Globalism” without batting an eye.
Oh, and one more thing… LOL…. Notice how no-one at the State Dept. complains about Pompeo?
Amb Yanovitch and Former State Department senior adviser Michael McKinley complained about Pompeo not defending Yanovitch from Trump, didn’t they?
Ah, the dog that didn’t bark.
I want to know why Pompeo never got rid of those Hillary 🐷 7th floor douche bags? Any ideas?
IIRC Tillerson rid us of some, and others left and were not replaced.
Not replaced is ok. We are overloaded with federal employees. Most are a waste of money.
I really respected Rex for cleaning house. That is why he was targeted.
Pompeo isn’t going to leave the president anytime soon. IMO
Check this out from NBC last month. According to NBC (FWIW) Pompeo is NOT well liked by the permanent bureaucracy, among other gossip.
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/trump-impeachment-inquiry/trump-s-impeachment-ire-turns-pompeo-amid-diplomats-starring-roles-n1082716
In British parlimentry systems, it is not uncommon for the Prime Minister to reserve an important cabinet position for themselves, like finance, foreign affairs, etc.
Too bad President Trump can’t do that.
There’s no mention of Secretary of State in the Constitution, it’s not like there has to be one, but PDJT is chief executive and head of state, just from a negotiation strategy standpoint it’s important to have a separate chief diplomat.
Know what you mean, though, I know I wish I could put the fighting heart of our President in any number of people in the gov’t….
I like Mick, and he probably couldn’t do too much harm with his camouflaged open borders views over at State.
Those policies are made and policed elsewhere
I am not so sure losing Mark Meadows is worth it.
Remember Sessions?
I’d like to see Meadows one day in the Senate. I hate to lose talent from the House too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
Mr. Piddles,
if true, then Meadows already knows his position.
The speculation about Pompeo running for Senate has been going on for months. He has always said that he serves at the pleasure of the president. When the president wants him to operate in a different role, he will move from State. Pompeo passes that football right back to PDJT every time.
The filing deadline for a place on the ballot in Kansas is in June and the primary is in August. There are already about seven persons who have announced on the Repubican side. Kris Kobach is one of them.
https://ballotpedia.org/United_States_Senate_election_in_Kansas,_2020
Pompeo was supposedly tight with Trump. What happened?
Is it possible Gina Haspel possibly flipping played a role?
Where might Trump ally Mark Meadows land?
Nothing happened. Pompeo isn’t about to abandon the president.
It is not about him abandoning the President, it is about his failure to support the President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Has Gina flipped?
” . . .officials from within the Dept. of State came out strong against President Trump after CIA whistle-blower Eric Ciaramella lit the fuse…. and Pompeo was, well, essentially mute.”
Great analysis, Sundance. The state department is the deepest of the Deep State with the kind of entrenched professional bureaucrats who believe that they and not the president, congress, or the people who elected him should decide American policy. If Pompeo had courage he would have started firing people when they openly sided with the Deep State and against the president.
While he should have done that, most people with experience working within bureaucracies are terrified of actually taking that kind of direct action lest they do damage to the organization that nurtures them. As strange as it might sound these kinds of folks feel a familial kinship to “their” bureaucracy which overpowers issues of right and wrong. We’ve been seeing the Trump administration steadily bleed bureaucrats for just this reason. Trump has proven himself to be every bit the insurgent that his base expects him to be. He ain’t joinin’ the Deep State insiders club and that both terrifies and repels them. He also has no difficult at all in encouraging people to leave if they don’t fit.
BINGO!!
In Roman times the Praetorian Guard would “handle it”.
Then Pompeo will take over the SSCI to continue the coverup?
It’s amazing to me that someone like Mike Pompeo who has seen President Trump work up close doesn’t have any loyalty to the man who hired him?.
Pompeo was the head of the CIA prior to moving to SoS. That tells me everything I need to know.
In fact, to be honest, folks, I think that Pompeo was more honest than I thought he would be considering that he hates what the President means to the State Department.
“Meanwhile the strategic, fracturing, pressure on the EU would be a role Mnuchin would seem well adept to deliver….”
You mean like fracking for shale oil? Once the underlying obstacle is broken up and the pressure inserted the oil (benefits) will flow much quicker.
One way or another, Europe will have to soften up if they want to maintain the current level of trade with the U.S.
But that means their socialist lifestyle can’t be maintained. Britain and the US have been funding that. That not fair.
I’ve never posted here, but read nearly every post and most of the comments. Thank you for all of the well-reasoned insight.
I’ve always liked Kobach. He taught my Constitutional Law II class back in the 90s. He’s a true conservative. As such, the media has done a great job of demonizing him. While there was more complexity to losing the governor’s race (the major issue of which was Brownback (former Gov) completely mishandling education funding), I doubt Kobach could survive a challenge from Pompeo.
Republican politics in Kansas is controlled by the Koch family. Although many of his stated positions are conservative, Pompeo is a Koch candidate. If Koch wants Pompeo to run, he will be the Republican nominee and likely win the statewide race.
While I agree that Pompeo to the Senate is a win/win right now, the alignment with Koch likely means a less desirable outcome for conservatives that if Kobach were the senator from Kansas.
KCMO: Totally agree that Kobach is a better choice than Pompeo. The question will be if Kansans are “woke” enough to realize the duplicity of Pompeo vs. the earnestness of Kobach. In addition, primaries can weaken the party allowing a disastrous, anti-American Democrat Fascist-of-Today to slip in.
Dreaming of a Breakthrough, 2020 realistic Dream?
After election
Fire Wray and fire / re-assign at least a half dozen FBI officials. POTUS has loads of public evidence. Ask for everyone’s resignations, and take them. But fire Wray.
2.a. Take the 50-100+ FBI leakers & bribe takers: get rid of most or all. Prosecute some, fire the others.
2.b. Publicly say we’re cleaning up the FBI, changing the culture in DC, and focusing on the people’s business & keeping American’s safe.
That would wake people up and might bring forward more Patriots.
If Pompeo is an anti trumper, wouldn’t his resigning as SOS – only to win a senate seat – be more like a win/lose? Particularly if McConnell appoints him to a committee where here can work against trump/maga with the approval of those who voted him into 6 year term? And then perhaps run against MAGA after running/winning for president in 2024?
Auntie Em,
I hate Kansas. I’m leaving. I’m taking the dog.
Dorothy
The president and probably a majority of the base are nationalists – paleocons (an appellation one should wear with pride). Few republican politicians are nationalists. Most are free trade zealots and open borders traitors like Paul Ryan and/or knee-jerk interventionists like Lindsay Graham or Tom Cotton. The MAGA agenda has few adherents among the political class, but is common sense to The People.
While Kobach lines up more closely with my political views, I’m not convinced at all that he can win a Senate race after his dismal showing in the Governors race last year.
Some will say “but the uniparty conspired to cost Kobach the Governors race!”. Indeed they did, and will likely try to do so again if he becomes the GOP Senate nominee. It sucks, but I’m sure how Kris overcomes that obstacle. Pompeo at least keeps the seat in GOP hands and out of the demonrats hands.
That’s “not sure how Kobach overcomes that obstacle”. Typing while tired. 😞
Fast! somebody ask Fiona Hill if any of this wrangling is customary and OK with her…. before we delve any deeper!
Her???
Looks like a HIM.
state has (had?) a 7th floor group of it’s own
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/7th_floor_group
the media claimed at the time that tillerson of all people got rid of some of them
https://nypost.com/2017/02/17/rex-tillerson-fires-top-officials-at-state-department/
FWIW, Pompeo brought over college friend and business partner Brian Bulatao (aka Rambo) to both the number 3 position at the CIA, and then to the State Dept.
I’d rather see energy going into firing Wray. Not enough political will to do both SOS and FBI and impeachment and new nafta in very weak senate. Kobach can win senate in a trump year, McConnell doesn’t want him hence why the fake news on Pompeo – too MAGA
We need election laws enforced. Cleanse the Dirty cops while Durham provides political cover, IMO
Sentient, Pompeo met with Binney:
https://theintercept.com/2017/11/07/dnc-hack-trump-cia-director-william-binney-nsa/
If pompeo wins can he replace Mitch as senate leader? That would be the bomb 💣
I think Sundance is on to something here. Both WH Chief of Staff and NSA do not require confirmation by the Senate. Ergo, a good man named Mark Meadows can be placed in either.
The left wants Pompeo gone. So does NK and China. There must be over 20 articles beating that drum with just a brief look see.
‘ Trump’s impeachment ire turns on Pompeo amid diplomats’ starring roles
Impeachment hearings have created a rift between the president and one of his staunchest allies in the administration.’ by Andrea Mitchell all based on very reliable anonymous sources.
🤣🤣🤣
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/trump-impeachment-inquiry/trump-s-impeachment-ire-turns-pompeo-amid-diplomats-starring-roles-n1082716
Unreliable Entity A2
