Total Holiday Sales +3.4% Year-Over-Year, Biggest Holiday Sales in U.S. Retail History…

Whooo-doggies, middle-class Americans spent more this holiday shopping season than any year before it. Despite losing a week due to the late Thanksgiving holiday, total Christmas sales growth was +3.4 percent year-over-year.
(Reuters) […] The holiday shopping season is a crucial period for retailers and can account for up to 40% of annual sales. But this year, Thanksgiving, which traditionally starts the U.S. holiday shopping period, was on Nov. 28, nearly a week later than last year’s Nov. 22, leaving retailers with six fewer days to drive sales between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
E-commerce sales this year made up 14.6% of total retail and rose 18.8% from the 2018 period, according to Mastercard’s data tracking retail sales from Nov. 1 through Christmas Eve. Overall holiday retail sales, excluding autos, rose 3.4%.
“E-commerce sales hit a record high this year with more people doing their holiday shopping online,” said Steve Sadove, senior adviser for Mastercard.
Now watch the Reuters spin…
U.S. President Donald Trump, whose support in the polls has been buoyed by strong economic data despite his impeachment by the House of Representatives, heralded the news in a tweet in all capital letters.
“2019 HOLIDAY RETAIL SALES WERE UP 3.4% FROM LAST YEAR, THE BIGGEST NUMBER IN U.S. HISTORY. CONGRATULATIONS AMERICA!,” Trump tweeted.
However, Mastercard spokesman William Tsang, citing 2018’s 5.1% growth in total sales, said this year’s holiday sales growth was not the biggest ever.
The White House had no immediate comment on the apparent discrepancy.
Despite slowing global growth, U.S. consumer spending is benefiting from wage growth and a strong labor market, retail consultants and analysts say. (link)
There is no discrepancy. Trump’s tweet was recognizing the record-breaking total amount of U.S. sales, not simply the growth rate. Knuckleheads. Mamet principle on full display.
Total Holiday Sales an outcome of a very strong economy, low unemployment, low inflation, higher wages and more disposable income… MAGAnomics at work.
Keep in mind U.S. GDP growth is driven by consumer spending. A whopping 3.4% gain year-over-year is tens of billions more in economic activity. More WINNING !
WOWEY KAZOWEY!
Not enough superlatives for this economic performance and the best is yet to come! MAGA!
My youngest is the manager of a certain retail giant’s outpost in a small locale and his sales were up 6% from last year when he thought that the numbers must be wrong because they were so crazy high. Then after telling us about the sales increase, a few hours later, he gave me my Christmas gift which was a ludicrously expensive bottle of 24 year old whiskey. I asked him, since I’d said years ago that I didn’t want any holiday gifts, why had he gotten me this. After a couple of seconds he just giggled, smiled, and shrugged. Friends, times are good.
And about the media. Their obtuseness is so annoying. This Reuter’s misattribution reminds me of the dumb reporters asking Trump whether he prayed for Pelosi at church. Excuse me? When did Trump ever claim to pray for Pelosi? It was crazy Nancy that has repeatedly claimed that she prays for the president and she only says so to further push the narrative that there is something wrong with Trump. It’s not prayer in the sense of genuine support and hope that a true Trump supporters would do.
The media is a big mess! They can’t beat him so they are now just making things up!
Here’s the tape
I’m not one to question anyone’s relationship with God. I think they and God know more about it than I, not for me to question. But every time Pelosi says she ‘prays’, the same thought crosses my mind. “You’re praying to the wrong god, Nancy.”
I didn’t say that she praying to wrong God. I’m saying the way she says it is to imply Trump really needs prayer because he’s nuts!
I know ‘you’ didn’t but ‘I’ did. “…by their fruits ye shall know them…”
The “media” isn’t a big mess, the Main Stream “Media” is a well oiled propaganda operation populated with democrat operative actors and actresses playing the role of journalists
When you realize the moniker “Enemy of the People Media” is the precise definition of the MSM, you also realize how good they are at pulling off their scam
This ain’t good. They are literally making things up. I can’t call that a well oiled machine. It’s pathetic when it’s so blatant. They are defeated and don’t know what else to do at this point.
I know what you mean of course, and if the MSM was an actual news organization, I’d agree with you, but the MSM isn’t interested in actual news, facts or honesty, and as a deceptive propaganda outlet where lying is an acceptable business tool, they’re quite good at what they do
There’s no obtuseness about it. The MSM are active participants in helping the Left shape the “news”.
Reuters would rather slash its wrists than report favorably about the President, regardless of the topic. The sales numbers could not be ignored, or they would have been.
It must have been very painful for Reuters and the rest of it msm confederates. I couldn’t be happier about the media’s suffering.
How much of this is due to very low interest rates and trillion dollar deficits?
Low interest rates are due to US predominance in everything. Never before energy independence with net export to boot, the most powerful military man has ever seen, Job growth akin to Reagan years, everybody desperately trying to live here, the only verifiable nation that is accelerating it’s economic growth, Massive deregulation, I could go on and on. We may have low interest rates but other Western and Asiatic countries have negative rates [ how’s that for savings accounts working]. All this while the country is divided and we have a congress that has gone berserk
This is the doings of one man; our Blessed and gifted President. Donald J. Trump.
Oh yes, economic growth will lead to much lower deficits. So what’ your problem Boost?
“trillion dollar deficits”
The subject here is consumer spending, NOT government spending.
They can’t spin the obviously strong economy as being weak. Strong real wage growth, low unemployment, it undeniable. I believe that historically, it’s been 2nd Qtr election year GDP growth rate that sets voters’ minds about the direction of the economy. 2020 Q2 is going to be strong.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d love it if Sundance would explain why Mark Zandi of Moody’s Analytics is giving speeches saying that the next recession will start on exactly June 20, 2020. A banker friend told me this and it makes me wonder if there’s a plot amongst the elite to sabotage the economy to try and fix an election.
Goes without saying that is the case, watch the Fed crank interest rates up to zap the markets big time approaching Nov 2020. Where do I get a bet on that?
The Admin / CoC State hate PDJT’s guts…..for good reason. He’s after you boys.
And confirming a depressing premonition I had….Boris has just declared that Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming urban myth as the world’s greatest challenge.
You couldn’t make it up.
Apparently muslim immigration to the UK has escaped his notice for #1.
His girlfriend is an airhead Greenie. I’ve seen chappies fold on that basis before.
Reuters continues the suck. And oh by the way, at least two years in a row where total sales were phenomenal due 100% to Trump policies.
And no recession due to tariffs on China, and no inflation. Must suck to be a propagandist that no one pays attention to.
