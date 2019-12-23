New York Times Turns Eye of Sauron onto U.S. Attorney John “Bull” Durham…

The New York Times has a curious article posited today surrounding U.S. Attorney John Durham who is doing the deep investigation into DOJ, FBI, CIA and intelligence community political espionage in the 2016 election and early Trump presidency.
CTH readers are very familiar with the granular details of what’s commonly referred to as “spygate”; the unofficial weaponization of the intelligence apparatus against candidate Donald Trump, president-elect Trump, and later President Trump.
The Times posts their article about Durham’s investigation against the backdrop of the completed inspector general report on DOJ/FBI misconduct in their FISA exploits.
While the majority of the narrative engineering is oddly irrelevant; and it doesn’t take a long review to notice the Times scribes have a motive to frame Durham’s eventual outcome as adverse to their own political interests; there is one particular paragraph that seems exceptionally curious:
[…] The inspector general’s report makes no substantive reference to Mr. Durham’s investigation. But before the report’s release, Mr. Durham got into a sharp dispute with Mr. Horowitz’s team over a footnote in a draft of the report that seemed to imply that Mr. Durham agreed with all of Mr. Horowitz’s conclusions, which he did not, according to people familiar with the matter. The footnote did not appear in the final version of the report. (link)
How would the New York Times know?
Notice the citation: “according to people familiar with the matter”, that is an overly disingenuous attribution considering such a strong declarative accusation.
Something sketchy is afoot.
First, taking the declaration at face value, and ignoring the conflict the narrative engineers appear intent to create, if there is any truth to that statement – the Times is implying IG Michael Horowitz attempted to put words in the mouth of a U.S. attorney?
There’s something between the lines going on here; and if the New York Times is the tip-of-the-defensive-spear… well, that something is likely troublesome for the Coup Crew.
Interesting.
Suspicious Cat remains, well, suspicious…
Didn’t they try to do that with Admiral Rogers as well?
Interesting, gotta keep the faith Durham is the real deal. And being from CT that is hard to believe specially when it comes to politics.
Newsweek article claims Durham is very religious. New one to me.
Experts here might get more from it; for a MSM article, it was better than expected.
Newsweek: WHAT HAPPENS WHEN A HIGHLY REGARDED PROSECUTOR JOINS TRUMP WORLD? JUST ASK JOHN DURHAM
https://www.newsweek.com/2020/01/17/john-durham-investigating-fbi-bill-barr-trump-1478581.html
I know nothing of CT politics, but I know his,….pedigree;
McConnell is a snake, would shaft PDJT any and every chance he gets.
PDJT didn’t actually pick Barr, McConnell did.
So, Barr is a snake, or spawn of a snake,…same thing.
And, Barr picked Durham, so spawn of spawn,…of snake.
In other,words, Durham is a snake.
Easy, peasy, Japaneasy!
How about the entire world is a snake except for you. Cuz that’s where this goes if you follow it to the logical end. McConnell had the chance to shaft PDJT several times during the election and didn’t do it. To the contrary, he held the line a couple times.
“according to people familiar with the matter” in NYT speak means they made s**t up again.
My question would be why would Durham even be involved in the IG report? Maybe the missing footnote will become an obstruction charge?
Was is not Rep Devin Nunes who said the last Times article was the best they had, and it all went downhill for them from there? Rep Nunes speaking with Bongino, iirc.
Do they have the balls to mention Admiral Rogers working with Durham?
Something has them frighted. I heard WaPo published to the same effect today. That could constitute attempt to execute a double envelopment.
Oh please, please, pretty please…let the NYT and WaPo be frightened, nervous, frustrated, panic stricken – whatever adjectives are necessary to convey that they are, in fact, acknowledging that they have lost control of the narrative, and are aware that very bad things are coming to light regarding the people they have spent the last dozen years (or more) covering for! Best Christmas present we here at the Treehouse could get, IMHO!!
“Horowitz’s CONCLUSIONS, seems to imply it was not in the BODY of the report, but in th CONCLUSIONS portion.
That is NOT what people would normally see, during the review phase, when people only get to see the part that applies to THEM.
Still, a “footnote”, and apperently a disappearing footnote.
Given the banal nature, and mediocre writing of the rest of the,article, I am inclined to dismiss this as unimportant in the overall scheme of things.
But,….COULD be wrong, lol.
Only on Sundance. There maybe, maybe several helping Mr. Durham. Over time we shall see but I can not imagine what a huge load and unbelievable risk this man is taking on to expose the corruption. The worst of my lifetime and of the many also working feverishly to keep it under cover my God Bless Mr. Durham as we all pray he will expose the evil.
Indeed. What if Durham were to meet an unfortunate sudden demise?
What is the back-up plan? There better be one – and it better be timely and ready to swing into action.
I guess if that were to happen the “good” news is that it would confirm Durham is a good guy – and by extension perhaps Barr as well. Perhaps.
So, another pathetic liberal mainstream rag gaslights the masses using non–attributable sources. Who’d thunk it?
Ahem, and since 1920 don’t forget the women!
Women have voted us into slavery and big government. I wish we could forget them.
The coup crews only chance is to discredit Durham, Ken Starr style. I don’t see how this piece helps but its likely part of a multi-pronged effort to discredit Durham.
Alternatively (and less likely) they are reporting the truth for its business value.
Recall as the 2016n election neared, the polls reported more accurately… Not completely accurately, but more. Perhaps as things get closer to the end, they want to ease readers in the direction of the truth.
More likely they just want to discredit Durham and attempt to make him appear politically motivated.
Shem Horne had a thread on this your morning.
Barr in his interview with McCallum at Fox mentions George Soros by name. It’s nothing of consequence but I think Barr and Durham are both white hats. Thank goodness that footnote did not make it into the record. The IG gave us a treasure trove of factual information. Even the lefties have trouble digesting it. This is the rock solid factual evidence needed to prosecute anyone from the Left’s side. We could go in there blow the doors off the hinges and arrest people to make a big show…..but our side can never emulate the leftist tactics. We are white hats too.
I guess I’m glad they are scrambling and defensive. Would at least suggest Durham isn’t all for show?
Well, this is good news. NYT already on narrative defense when Barr has said publicly Durham will take months more. Either premature, or NYT already ‘knows’ SWHTF.
‘According to people familiar with the matter’ is usual NYSlimes fake news.
But the footnote specificity is not. Suggests a real deep swamp panicked leak.
And that suggests some Swamper in DoJ knows Durham has more than gone to a criminal investigation (meaning eventually an empaneled grand jury). Knows Durham likely now has sealed indictments. Read Nunes 3 criminal conspiracy referrals, and sealed indictments are an absolute necessity until ALL conspirators therein are rolled up. And we also know that is not yet, since Durham is still seeking to interview at least Brennan.
Easy early low level targets included Lisa Page (texts) and Clinesmith (IG report). Roll them on up the evidence chain. You quickly reach Comey, Yates, McCabe, Brennan, Clapper, maybe Rice and Powers, and maybe even Senators Burr and Warner (shades of Wolfe). When hunting big game, you hunt carefully using a ‘big stick’. Yup.
A certain amount of comfort comes from your post, ristvan.
Man alive I hope it’s exactly as you say.
Ty as always. Merry Christmas!
Of course, if we do not have the text of the footnote, we can never really know. Nonetheless, I judge the story to be “highly doubtful.” Because: Inspector Horowitz would perfectly well know that it is not within the scope of his office’s charter to make any speculation whatsoever concerning a Federal Prosecutor. Horowitz is “the consummate professional” who can probably recite the text of the enabling legislation which created his Office by heart. Therefore, the assertion made in this article “do not ring true,” and I do not accept them.
This may well derive from what Barr and Durham did say: that Horowitz’s conclusions are not the same as their own, and do not in any way bind them. And, that they did not agree with some of the findings that he did make.
An “Inspector General” and a “Federal Prosecutor” are of course entirely distinct Federal officers with entirely distinct missions, scope and charter. The IG’s findings simply become yet another piece of information that Prosecutors can use if they choose to do so … or, not.
Eye of Sauron-that’s a really good one. I can just about hear that voice speaking in the flame. Durham needs to take that ring of power, that ring of surveillance, and throw it in the lava at Mt. Doom, fer sure. So this shit doesn’t get started up again.
Seems hopeful, yes, but I’ll wait to pass judgment until something actually happens.
I read it. Looks like a warning shot across Durham’s bow disguised as mini bio. ( i.e. just letting you know, John, we’re just getting started on investigating your personal and professional background. let’s hope there’s no skeletons there. oh, and btw, we have sources inside your investigating team.)
Wow. Reads to me like another blunt and ugly threat, this time coming from Brennan. It mentions Durham’s family, his career, his faith among the things he cares about the most. And it reminds everyone at the end that Durham has already been warned by Holder to back off or face the consequences. Is this is a second warning?
“… it is clear he has placed his reputation for impartiality on the line by accepting this latest assignment.”
“The potential explosiveness of Mr. Durham’s mission was further underscored by the disclosure that he was examining the role of John O. Brennan, the former C.I.A. director, in how the intelligence community assessed Russia’s 2016 election interference.”
Maybe it’s just me, but his is creepy:
“He believes in four things: his family, his profession, his religion and the Boston Red Sox,” said Hugh F. Keefe, a Connecticut defense lawyer.
Article reminds us Durham has already been warned about this once.
“In a Washington Post op-ed this month, Mr. Holder cautioned Mr. Durham, whom he said he has been proud to know for at least a decade, about his statement. “Anyone in Durham’s shoes would do well to remember that, in dealing with this administration, many reputations have been irrevocably lost,” he wrote.”
So as always, they’ll lie their face off and hide behind the 1st Amendment if anybody tries to call them out.
This is probably just an extension of the predicate stuff as that was a strong statement for Durham to put out there.
I still am skeptical if there will be any real justice with how the DOJ has refused to prosecute the other crimes while Mulers crew nailed anyone connected to Trump for any joke charge they could come up with.
Remember, Horowitz tried his best to sabotage the criminal investigation conducted by Durham. Defense attorneys would point to Horowitz’s conclusion that there was no evidence bias or evil intent. It would be Exhibit A for the defense. I wouldn’t be surprised when the defense calls Horowitz as a witness. As I pointed out here many times Obama would not have appointed Horowitz unless he was a Leftist operative!
Slightly off-topic but connected into Barr & Durham via Jeff Epstein who died under the Federal protection of AG Barr.
Epstein’s friend Ghislaine Maxwell is a good friend of Bette Midler.
A completely crazy monologue from Bette Midler. What on Earth is she talking about?
https://www.gettyimages.com.au/photos/ghislaine-maxwell-bette-midler?family=editorial&phrase=ghislaine%20maxwell%20bette%20midler&sort=mostpopular
” Eye of Sauron” is correct!!!!
Commie turds
