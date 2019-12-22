Sunday Talks: Marc Short -vs- Chuck Todd…

Marc Short, Chief of Staff to Vice President Mike Pence, appears on Meet The Press with Chuck Todd to discuss what the White House expects from a Senate impeachment trial.
Oddly, something about Short’s demeanor seems to neutralize the traditional partisan gibberish Toady is famous for. There’s still a lot of pontification, but Short does a great job cutting through Toad’s burping noises.
Chuckie Toad never fails to amaze me with his ignorance and partisanship.
freepetta,
I cannot believe that he asked about the dnc email ‘hack’, when it was proved within a few short days by the metadata contained in the emails that it was a leak, completed on site via a flash drive, and NOT a ‘hack’…RIP Seth Rich.
Charges against Assange over their claims of a ‘hack’ of dnc computers have not been filed even though they have been incessantly clamoring about it for the last three and a half years. They won’t charge him for it because it never happened and therefore they can’t produce any evidence.
Meanwhile Assange is rotting in a prison somewhere. I’ve read his health is very bad. They are trying to finish the job that corrupt pos HRC tried to accomplish.
Every administration official who appears on MSM should ask for an apology from the host for their coverage of Spygate.
Absolutely right. Instead we all pretend as if nothing ever happened and we’re all buddies. Pathetic.
Great idea.
Being a Democrat means never having to say you’re sorry.
They still won’t say the Dems are out to destroy the USA by the communists, the President almost said it the other night at the rally. The more we say it and expose it, the American People will understand that it is real….
He really wanted to say it but new he shouldn’t. At least not right now but it is the truth.
*knew*
Gnu
Todd is a demented nutball, how anyone can watch him for anything but laughs is beyond me
this is the first time Chuck actually let a Republican guest finish a sentence.
F Chuck before he F’s you.
Proud of you, Marc Short, for standing for truth – the truth of Jesus Christ and the truth of the many things our President has done to defend life and liberty!! You disarmed the sanctimonious Chuck Todd with Truth and Grace.
He absolutely did that. Very soft spoken. Toady din’t know how to combat that. Truth shines brightly.
Marc Short – Bushie. ‘Nuff said.
WOW – He did a GREAT job! 🙂
Burping noises. 😂
“Burping noises” as in: = Chuck Todd on Meet the Press with his ‘partisan gibberish Toady’ burping noises.
Wrong video embedded on the home page.
Stuff like this might be laughable if these people were not so criminally culpable.
I think is great that Mr. Todd is all about judging “Christian behaviors” now. The MSM has found their moral compass, the one they lost during the Obama’s administration. Another win for the Trump administration.
I though Mr Short was fantastic. His demeanour totally disarmed Chucky, and articulated the administrations positions well.
IMO Independents would be impressed.
Is that not what really counts.
God bless PDJT.
what’s this about new emails?
What people forget about the President’s supposed “behavior” problems …. he’s engaged in political combat; fighting some really nasty people who don’t play fair. Combat is not a clean sport. It is a blood sport. We must win or leftists will take everything. There is a time for peace with tea and crumpets. And then there is a time for war with blood, sweat, cursing, injuries and tears.
His behavior does not bother me in the slightest, not even a little. I emulate it; have learned from it. As President Lincoln said about General U.S. Grant, another uncouth slouch of a man (before and after the war which he won): “I like him. He fights”.
President Trump fights. Lead on, sir.
