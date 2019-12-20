Speaker Pelosi Invites President Donald Trump to Deliver State of Union February 4th, 2020…

Posted on December 20, 2019 by

This is interesting. Last year Speaker Pelosi used the SOU invite to play out political games against President Trump.  This year, considering the political impeachment effort, I thought she would be likely to replay that scheme; but she didn’t.   This implies the private polling and public sentiment (ie. bbacklash) against her constituent democrats must be much more severe than is currently visible:

Per Hogan Gidley: President Donald J. Trump has accepted the Speaker’s invitation to deliver the State of the Union Address on February 4, 2020.

This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2020, Impeachment, media bias, Nancy Pelosi, President Trump. Bookmark the permalink.

64 Responses to Speaker Pelosi Invites President Donald Trump to Deliver State of Union February 4th, 2020…

  1. chojun says:
    December 20, 2019 at 2:51 pm

    Proof that Pelosi just might have Stockholm syndrome

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Pedro Morales says:
      December 20, 2019 at 3:18 pm

      The DEMs greatest ally is their Archilles Heel—- The Legacy Media

      I got a buddy works in DEM circle (I know I know) and here is the problem. The DEMs still think its the 1970s when Uncle Walter had 50 million people watching. Nope. They still THINK CNN WAPO and NYT has a vast audience that can influence hundreds of millions of Americans. Nope. The combined audience of CNN WAPO and NYT (crossover audience) is under 2 million people. They play to 2 million people in NY Calif and Washington. So when CNN WAPO and NYT start cheer leading about Bombshells, Explosive Testimony, Dan Goldman is awesome, Schiff is brilliant, Nunes is a putz, the ambassadors are awesome, Jordan & radcliffe are dummies, Stefanik is fat— the DEMS in the confirmation bubble believe it! THE DEMS have CNN WAPO NYT push their agenda but they NEVER see when its not working. Their audience is small and people fact check them. So when they slant the coverage, the DEMS never know that the public can see thru it. My friend told me “we were stunned by Trumps & the impeachment poll numbers”. They never saw it coming. The MSM did more than they ever dreamed for them, and IT STILL DID NOT WORK! The MSM actually causes a backlash against the Dems and they NEVER see it. Do there ya go folks!

      Like

      Reply
      • Dutchman says:
        December 20, 2019 at 3:24 pm

        And, they believed the skewed polls, as well. Surround yourself with yes men, you lose touch with reality.

        NO ONE left, willing to speak truth to power, on the Dem side.

        Like

        Reply
    • Darren Ulrich says:
      December 20, 2019 at 3:21 pm

      More like Alzheimer’s diesease.

      Like

      Reply
  2. bertdilbert says:
    December 20, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    I think the surprises that Trump mentioned yesterday concerning the next few days and weeks is more democrat defections to the republican party.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • PInky1920 says:
      December 20, 2019 at 3:22 pm

      The evening of the SOTU address is officially my New Years Eve celebration nite, I will never need another.

      What the heck else in the last 100 years, and the next 100 to come could ever compare to what this is going to be like??

      I think the old hag sees her comeuppance in 2020.

      Like

      Reply
  3. dufrst says:
    December 20, 2019 at 2:53 pm

    Maybe explains why she’s holding on to impeachment. She doesn’t want Trump gloating about a Senate acquittal? Who knows what’s the motive in that sick head of Pelosi!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Raptors2020 says:
      December 20, 2019 at 3:14 pm

      She wants it over and forgotten now. The left wing nuts asked for this, and they got exactly what they asked for. Tom Steyer has to deliver some Senate seats if he wants more. Nancy gets to shrug now and say “that’s all I can do”. On to the 2020 election.

      Like

      Reply
      • boogywstew says:
        December 20, 2019 at 3:25 pm

        Awww … I knew we could trust that sweet old gal! She was just kidding about that whole impeachment thingy! I can’t believe anyone took it so seriously! Group hug everybody!

        Like

        Reply
  4. Ringo Phonebone says:
    December 20, 2019 at 2:53 pm

    “In the spirit of respecting our Constitution”

    LMFAO! You just can’t make this stuff up!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  5. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    December 20, 2019 at 2:54 pm

    I’m betting this time frame (Feb 4) fits in while the impeachment trial is ongoing. Or, the Dems hope that it does, anyways.

    Agreed that the polling on the Dems now, and Pelosi holding back the impeachment articles, must be awful for her to do this. But I don’t think it’s a gracious gesture, I think it’s meant to make POTUS look bad by having the date coincide with an impeachment trial.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. MAGA Scoop Twitter LibberTea says:
    December 20, 2019 at 2:55 pm

    Hold a RALLY instead for WE THE PEOPLE!

    Like

    Reply
  8. barnabusduke says:
    December 20, 2019 at 2:56 pm

    Sad that I feel a Lawfare Group ploy at hand. No idea what could happen, but something just stinks big time to me. Can’t believe I’ve gotten so mistrustful of Dems… /s

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. MaineCoon says:
    December 20, 2019 at 2:56 pm

    I stand by my post yesterday. Still think PT should do this.
    —————–
    The U.S. Capital building is under the auspices of the NATIONAL PARKS SERVICE.

    The Office of the Presidency should inform NPS Director David Vela that the Office is reserving the entire Capital for President Trump’s SOTU on January , 2020 and the entire building is too be vacated for said use.

    Henceforth, PDJT invites all Senators, only R-Reps and a multitude of dignified guests of honor of PT’s and Melania’s choosing.

    Arrest and detain any trespassers refusing to vacate the Capital until the SOTU is complete.

    President Trump,

    When you finish your great speech, would you mind turning the lights off and the heat off too?

    TYIA. 😇😇😇

    P.S. Sure miss Zinke.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. eric says:
    December 20, 2019 at 2:57 pm

    I bet Donald will Lambaste them good!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. PatriotX says:
    December 20, 2019 at 2:58 pm

    President Trump cannot be out-maneuvered because he is on the right side of all things – the more the dems try to do to damage – the more they get damaged – they are very slow learners – they chose the hard way to learn…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. B. Franklin says:
    December 20, 2019 at 3:00 pm

    Great.
    May I suggest that Comey, Brennan, Clapper, McCabe, Strokz, and a few others involved in Obama’s admin to be invited so they can be singled out for their contribution to our Republic, and here DJT could layout the whole scheme in front of the country in prime time. Once the recognition is given, have them all escorted out in handcuffs by John Durham’s FBI.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. disgustedwithjulison says:
    December 20, 2019 at 3:00 pm

    Is Nancy going to be respectful this year…or flip through her Botox Today magazine like she did last year while feigning disinterest in what Trump had to say. Either polling isn’t going well or they plan on “Pearl Harboring” VSGPDJT by delivering the articles of impeachment to Mitch McConnell at the State of the Union.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Tl Howard says:
    December 20, 2019 at 3:00 pm

    Sundance, do you think the Barr comments filmed two days ago OR POTUS’ comments that something big is about to happen had anything to do w/ Pelosi deciding, at least for now, not to deliver the articles to the Senate?

    Like

    Reply
  15. FofBW says:
    December 20, 2019 at 3:01 pm

    Hillary is counting on Pelosi to soften up PT considerable before she makes her acceptance speech ot the DNC convention.

    IMO, if she does, PT will not be as kind (/s/) as he was the last time.

    Like

    Reply
  16. ezpz2 says:
    December 20, 2019 at 3:02 pm

    Isn’t the SOTU typically given in January?

    Like

    Reply
  17. straightstreet says:
    December 20, 2019 at 3:02 pm

    Pelosi is a conniving drunk biotch. I don’t trust anything she does or says in her continuous drunken stupor.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Fromseatoshinningsea says:
    December 20, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    This is confirmation of her insanity. This is saying, “Nothing personal big fella. We want you out of the White House but please come over for dinner.” PDJT has to accept if he doesn’t he looks vindictive but no president in our lifetimes has spoken to us the way this man has, so he will address this group of traitors and thieves but he will look past them. He will find a way to convert this it will Trump moment. He will win.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Fromseatoshinningsea says:
      December 20, 2019 at 3:08 pm

      She also is just conceded the 2020 electio. But we certainly can’t take this for granted we still have to contribute as much money as we can support local candidates that are American first and aren’t likely to steal our money and freedoms.

      Like

      Reply
  19. hokkoda says:
    December 20, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    Send a letter, give a prime time speech at a MAGA rally inviting all GOP members of Congress!

    Like

    Reply
  20. Sharon says:
    December 20, 2019 at 3:04 pm

    “IN THE SPIRIT OF RESPECTING OUR CONSTITUTION”………………………???????

    HA! I spit specifically in her direction.

    (I really hate it when people type in all caps, but there are times…………….)

    Like

    Reply
  21. nerveman says:
    December 20, 2019 at 3:04 pm

    Any event that visually shows the Democrats acting like crybabies works to Trumps benefit. Let’s go.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Johnny Boost says:
    December 20, 2019 at 3:05 pm

    Trump should hold an alternate venue for the SotU address. There’s no requirement that he give a speech from the floor of the House. Something stinks…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. CoHoBo says:
    December 20, 2019 at 3:06 pm

    It’s a trap!

    They are going to have the Capitol Police arrest him on the House floor.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Ketchikan says:
    December 20, 2019 at 3:07 pm

    Don’t trust Pelosi. Who knows what they have planned.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. TwoLaine says:
    December 20, 2019 at 3:12 pm

    That will be one day after the first state DIM primary in Iowa.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_Democratic_Party_presidential_primaries

    Like

    Reply
  26. Alison Wilson says:
    December 20, 2019 at 3:12 pm

    Nah, she’s not being gracious. She sees how much blame she is getting for the mess she has made. She also sees that until she sends over the articles that he is not really, truly, honestly impeached. She sees that her attempt to grab the credit for USMCA is falling on mostly deaf ears, she sees that she bet it all and lost.
    She invited him in an effort to say “Acting unconstitutional, ME? Look, I did what I am supposed to do an invited him over for a speech.”
    I wish Trump had said, “gosh, Nancy, that’s nice of you. But I think I’ll skip it this year and just do an oval office address instead.”

    Like

    Reply
  27. rcogburn says:
    December 20, 2019 at 3:12 pm

    SD, I think your instinct is correct – she WILL use the SOU to play out political games – she just won’t use the one she played last year.

    I agree that public opinion is so bad for them right now, they appear to be lying low. Which means they’re coordinating something now, out of sight, to be revealed in time for SOU.

    What’s the political game plan this time?

    -Will the House have articles have been delivered to the Senate by Feb 5?
    – Will the Senate have acquitted PDJT or will he still be in limbo: the first impeached POTUS to deliver a SOU and awaiting trial in the Senate?
    -Will the SOU be timed to occur at the same time NEW “bombshell allegations,” another “whistleblower?”
    -Will Schiff and Nadler be interviewing more “witnesses” without due process?
    -As Trump arrives for the SOU, will the House have just voted on NEW articles of impeachment?

    Like

    Reply
  28. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    December 20, 2019 at 3:13 pm

    Democrats dread this.

    Two or so hours of President Trump – unfiltered by their media accomplices – regaling a litany of record breaking achievements accomplished by 1) Undoing what his predecessor did and 2) Doing the opposition of what every one of their presidential candidates wants to do, to uproarious applause from enthused Republicans . . . . . and all they can do is sit on their hands and take it as their abject hate for this President – and by extension – the return of American greatness is on full display for everyone to see.

    The 2019 SOTU was worse on them than 2018 and 2020 will be even worse than that.

    This is going to be epic!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. JohnCasper says:
    December 20, 2019 at 3:13 pm

    See Pelosi’s star fall from the sky
    Every claim she ever spun was a lie
    So many stories to rearrange
    What reality is reveling becomes ever more strange

    She has so many false faces
    Any truth left in her erases
    With the avalanche of all those lies
    Dancing in her evermore empty eyes!

    Like

    Reply
  30. Swanzinator says:
    December 20, 2019 at 3:13 pm

    “This implies the private polling and public sentiment (ie. bbacklash) against her constituent democrats must be much more severe than is currently visible.”

    No kidding! I’d contend that the red-pilling effect of Pelosi’s impeachment circus is running waaaaay deeper than any of the MSM-pushed polls are revealing. Anecdotal, but most of my normally loud-mouthed lib friends here in Chicagoland / Crook County have suddenly become rather quiet, both in person and on social media, when it comes to the state of their preferred political party. They’re getting crushed.

    Like

    Reply
  31. subro52 says:
    December 20, 2019 at 3:13 pm

    I pray you are right Sundance and the conclusion you have drawn about the backlash from the Democrat’s Impeachment Folly is boomeranging back on them BIG TIME!

    Like

    Reply
  32. jx says:
    December 20, 2019 at 3:14 pm

    Pelosi invoking the Constitution is a nauseating farce.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    December 20, 2019 at 3:15 pm

    I am disappointed he has accepted an invitation to speak in “the House that has gone on record to remove him from office.”

    Like

    Reply
  34. patti says:
    December 20, 2019 at 3:15 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. RAC says:
    December 20, 2019 at 3:16 pm

    She seems to have veered out of character, where’s that picture of suspicious cat .

    Like

    Reply
  36. TexasDude says:
    December 20, 2019 at 3:16 pm

    Use her and abuse her, but trust her, never.

    Thing is, Trump knows her. Pelosi is just the same Democrat he had to fight against when he was a registered Democrat.

    Like

    Reply
  37. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    December 20, 2019 at 3:18 pm

    SOTUS 2020 Special Edition:

    Driving Democrats crazy since 2015.

    Like

    Reply
  38. nationalboardertified2001 says:
    December 20, 2019 at 3:18 pm

    Remember when Pelosi left a meeting with him totally pissed? She said, “You just wait and see what we have planned for you.” She is possibly the antiChrist. Wicked piece of garbage!

    Like

    Reply
  39. sunnyflower5 says:
    December 20, 2019 at 3:24 pm

    ‘ I invited the President to give the SOTU…. No more questions, press.’— Rouge SOH Nancy

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s