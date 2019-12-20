Speaker Pelosi Invites President Donald Trump to Deliver State of Union February 4th, 2020…

This is interesting. Last year Speaker Pelosi used the SOU invite to play out political games against President Trump. This year, considering the political impeachment effort, I thought she would be likely to replay that scheme; but she didn’t. This implies the private polling and public sentiment (ie. bbacklash) against her constituent democrats must be much more severe than is currently visible:

Per Hogan Gidley: President Donald J. Trump has accepted the Speaker’s invitation to deliver the State of the Union Address on February 4, 2020.