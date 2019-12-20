Speaker Pelosi Invites President Donald Trump to Deliver State of Union February 4th, 2020…

This is interesting. Last year Speaker Pelosi used the SOU invite to play out political games against President Trump. This year, considering the political impeachment effort, I thought she would be likely to replay that scheme; but she didn’t. This implies the private polling and public sentiment (ie. bbacklash) against her constituent democrats must be much more severe than is currently visible:
Per Hogan Gidley: President Donald J. Trump has accepted the Speaker’s invitation to deliver the State of the Union Address on February 4, 2020.
Proof that Pelosi just might have Stockholm syndrome
The DEMs greatest ally is their Archilles Heel—- The Legacy Media
I got a buddy works in DEM circle (I know I know) and here is the problem. The DEMs still think its the 1970s when Uncle Walter had 50 million people watching. Nope. They still THINK CNN WAPO and NYT has a vast audience that can influence hundreds of millions of Americans. Nope. The combined audience of CNN WAPO and NYT (crossover audience) is under 2 million people. They play to 2 million people in NY Calif and Washington. So when CNN WAPO and NYT start cheer leading about Bombshells, Explosive Testimony, Dan Goldman is awesome, Schiff is brilliant, Nunes is a putz, the ambassadors are awesome, Jordan & radcliffe are dummies, Stefanik is fat— the DEMS in the confirmation bubble believe it! THE DEMS have CNN WAPO NYT push their agenda but they NEVER see when its not working. Their audience is small and people fact check them. So when they slant the coverage, the DEMS never know that the public can see thru it. My friend told me “we were stunned by Trumps & the impeachment poll numbers”. They never saw it coming. The MSM did more than they ever dreamed for them, and IT STILL DID NOT WORK! The MSM actually causes a backlash against the Dems and they NEVER see it. Do there ya go folks!
And, they believed the skewed polls, as well. Surround yourself with yes men, you lose touch with reality.
NO ONE left, willing to speak truth to power, on the Dem side.
More like Alzheimer’s diesease.
I think the surprises that Trump mentioned yesterday concerning the next few days and weeks is more democrat defections to the republican party.
The evening of the SOTU address is officially my New Years Eve celebration nite, I will never need another.
What the heck else in the last 100 years, and the next 100 to come could ever compare to what this is going to be like??
I think the old hag sees her comeuppance in 2020.
Maybe explains why she’s holding on to impeachment. She doesn’t want Trump gloating about a Senate acquittal? Who knows what’s the motive in that sick head of Pelosi!
She wants it over and forgotten now. The left wing nuts asked for this, and they got exactly what they asked for. Tom Steyer has to deliver some Senate seats if he wants more. Nancy gets to shrug now and say “that’s all I can do”. On to the 2020 election.
Awww … I knew we could trust that sweet old gal! She was just kidding about that whole impeachment thingy! I can’t believe anyone took it so seriously! Group hug everybody!
“In the spirit of respecting our Constitution”
LMFAO! You just can’t make this stuff up!
She wrote that in-between prayers for Donald Trump.
In a solemn manner I’m sure.
Stop it, I’m trying to read and drink my coffee, I do not need it all over my keyboard! LOL
I thought the “best regards,” was equally entertaining.
San Fran Nan just read the Constitution for the first time and thought, “Hey, this isn’t bad!”
I’m betting this time frame (Feb 4) fits in while the impeachment trial is ongoing. Or, the Dems hope that it does, anyways.
Agreed that the polling on the Dems now, and Pelosi holding back the impeachment articles, must be awful for her to do this. But I don’t think it’s a gracious gesture, I think it’s meant to make POTUS look bad by having the date coincide with an impeachment trial.
Probably the date PT has planned to execute China-US Trade Agrmt with XI…or some other big event.
Davos is Jan 21-24, Piglosi has some evil reason for picking that date.
Did we send any one in 2019?
It’s the day after the Iowa caucuses. Why do Democrats want the optics of impeachment going on DURING the election? Both sides are being completely insane right now. It smells like some bizarre uniparty scheme.
Ha! Says it all. I’m waiting for PDJT to use that in one of his tweets.
Meme of the year!
Hold a RALLY instead for WE THE PEOPLE!
Sad that I feel a Lawfare Group ploy at hand. No idea what could happen, but something just stinks big time to me. Can’t believe I’ve gotten so mistrustful of Dems… /s
I can’t believe that you or anyone else ever trusted them.
My thoughts exactly.
I stand by my post yesterday. Still think PT should do this.
—————–
The U.S. Capital building is under the auspices of the NATIONAL PARKS SERVICE.
The Office of the Presidency should inform NPS Director David Vela that the Office is reserving the entire Capital for President Trump’s SOTU on January , 2020 and the entire building is too be vacated for said use.
Henceforth, PDJT invites all Senators, only R-Reps and a multitude of dignified guests of honor of PT’s and Melania’s choosing.
Arrest and detain any trespassers refusing to vacate the Capital until the SOTU is complete.
President Trump,
When you finish your great speech, would you mind turning the lights off and the heat off too?
TYIA. 😇😇😇
P.S. Sure miss Zinke.
I bet Donald will Lambaste them good!!
President Trump cannot be out-maneuvered because he is on the right side of all things – the more the dems try to do to damage – the more they get damaged – they are very slow learners – they chose the hard way to learn…
Great.
May I suggest that Comey, Brennan, Clapper, McCabe, Strokz, and a few others involved in Obama’s admin to be invited so they can be singled out for their contribution to our Republic, and here DJT could layout the whole scheme in front of the country in prime time. Once the recognition is given, have them all escorted out in handcuffs by John Durham’s FBI.
Saddam Hussein would have dug it. Smoke a cigar while they go.
I have a dream…
#MeToo
Is Nancy going to be respectful this year…or flip through her Botox Today magazine like she did last year while feigning disinterest in what Trump had to say. Either polling isn’t going well or they plan on “Pearl Harboring” VSGPDJT by delivering the articles of impeachment to Mitch McConnell at the State of the Union.
Sundance, do you think the Barr comments filmed two days ago OR POTUS’ comments that something big is about to happen had anything to do w/ Pelosi deciding, at least for now, not to deliver the articles to the Senate?
Hillary is counting on Pelosi to soften up PT considerable before she makes her acceptance speech ot the DNC convention.
IMO, if she does, PT will not be as kind (/s/) as he was the last time.
Isn’t the SOTU typically given in January?
yes but not always, President Trump gave it on Feb 5 last year.
Typically is given late Jan or early Feb.
Pelosi is a conniving drunk biotch. I don’t trust anything she does or says in her continuous drunken stupor.
This is confirmation of her insanity. This is saying, “Nothing personal big fella. We want you out of the White House but please come over for dinner.” PDJT has to accept if he doesn’t he looks vindictive but no president in our lifetimes has spoken to us the way this man has, so he will address this group of traitors and thieves but he will look past them. He will find a way to convert this it will Trump moment. He will win.
She also is just conceded the 2020 electio. But we certainly can’t take this for granted we still have to contribute as much money as we can support local candidates that are American first and aren’t likely to steal our money and freedoms.
Send a letter, give a prime time speech at a MAGA rally inviting all GOP members of Congress!
Yes. Send a letter.
George Washington’s Farewell Address, which is one for the ages, was never spoken. It was delivered only in newspaper print.
Spot on.
“IN THE SPIRIT OF RESPECTING OUR CONSTITUTION”………………………???????
HA! I spit specifically in her direction.
(I really hate it when people type in all caps, but there are times…………….)
Any event that visually shows the Democrats acting like crybabies works to Trumps benefit. Let’s go.
Trump should hold an alternate venue for the SotU address. There’s no requirement that he give a speech from the floor of the House. Something stinks…
It’s a trap!
They are going to have the Capitol Police arrest him on the House floor.
Don’t trust Pelosi. Who knows what they have planned.
That will be one day after the first state DIM primary in Iowa.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_Democratic_Party_presidential_primaries
Nah, she’s not being gracious. She sees how much blame she is getting for the mess she has made. She also sees that until she sends over the articles that he is not really, truly, honestly impeached. She sees that her attempt to grab the credit for USMCA is falling on mostly deaf ears, she sees that she bet it all and lost.
She invited him in an effort to say “Acting unconstitutional, ME? Look, I did what I am supposed to do an invited him over for a speech.”
I wish Trump had said, “gosh, Nancy, that’s nice of you. But I think I’ll skip it this year and just do an oval office address instead.”
SD, I think your instinct is correct – she WILL use the SOU to play out political games – she just won’t use the one she played last year.
I agree that public opinion is so bad for them right now, they appear to be lying low. Which means they’re coordinating something now, out of sight, to be revealed in time for SOU.
What’s the political game plan this time?
-Will the House have articles have been delivered to the Senate by Feb 5?
– Will the Senate have acquitted PDJT or will he still be in limbo: the first impeached POTUS to deliver a SOU and awaiting trial in the Senate?
-Will the SOU be timed to occur at the same time NEW “bombshell allegations,” another “whistleblower?”
-Will Schiff and Nadler be interviewing more “witnesses” without due process?
-As Trump arrives for the SOU, will the House have just voted on NEW articles of impeachment?
Democrats dread this.
Two or so hours of President Trump – unfiltered by their media accomplices – regaling a litany of record breaking achievements accomplished by 1) Undoing what his predecessor did and 2) Doing the opposition of what every one of their presidential candidates wants to do, to uproarious applause from enthused Republicans . . . . . and all they can do is sit on their hands and take it as their abject hate for this President – and by extension – the return of American greatness is on full display for everyone to see.
The 2019 SOTU was worse on them than 2018 and 2020 will be even worse than that.
This is going to be epic!
See Pelosi’s star fall from the sky
Every claim she ever spun was a lie
So many stories to rearrange
What reality is reveling becomes ever more strange
She has so many false faces
Any truth left in her erases
With the avalanche of all those lies
Dancing in her evermore empty eyes!
evermore empty eyes….so very accurate.
“This implies the private polling and public sentiment (ie. bbacklash) against her constituent democrats must be much more severe than is currently visible.”
No kidding! I’d contend that the red-pilling effect of Pelosi’s impeachment circus is running waaaaay deeper than any of the MSM-pushed polls are revealing. Anecdotal, but most of my normally loud-mouthed lib friends here in Chicagoland / Crook County have suddenly become rather quiet, both in person and on social media, when it comes to the state of their preferred political party. They’re getting crushed.
I pray you are right Sundance and the conclusion you have drawn about the backlash from the Democrat’s Impeachment Folly is boomeranging back on them BIG TIME!
Pelosi invoking the Constitution is a nauseating farce.
I am disappointed he has accepted an invitation to speak in “the House that has gone on record to remove him from office.”
She seems to have veered out of character, where’s that picture of suspicious cat .
Use her and abuse her, but trust her, never.
Thing is, Trump knows her. Pelosi is just the same Democrat he had to fight against when he was a registered Democrat.
SOTUS 2020 Special Edition:
Driving Democrats crazy since 2015.
Remember when Pelosi left a meeting with him totally pissed? She said, “You just wait and see what we have planned for you.” She is possibly the antiChrist. Wicked piece of garbage!
‘ I invited the President to give the SOTU…. No more questions, press.’— Rouge SOH Nancy
