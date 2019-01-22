House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Blocks President Trump Entry into Capitol Building – Confirms State of Union Speech Cancellation…

It looks like Speaker of The House Nancy Pelosi has no intention of allowing the House chamber to be used for a State of the Union address.

Speaker Pelosi has informed the House Sergeant at Arms that no executive branch official will be permitted entry into the Capitol building.

Earlier Fox News reported Pelosi cancelled a walkthrough last week, and a second request for reconsideration from the White House is expected to meet the same fate. The House Speaker controls who is, and who is not, permitted entry to the House floor. Until Speaker Pelosi calls for a vote to support a joint session of congress, the President cannot enter the chamber.

Deputy White House Press Secretary Hogan Gidley discusses the status of the current shutdown negotiations and the likelihood a SOU address will have to take place outside Washington DC.

  1. areyoustillalive says:
    January 22, 2019 at 8:12 pm

    IMO.
    The President was the only one not invited. Others will all come and go as they please. This includes people called to testify and other guests.
    The second point is that if this crazy democrat now that they are the controlling party, Look at the optics of having it,SOTU, somewhere else. This government is so dysfunctional you close the door of the House to the President? Almost every American with half a brain will see this as bad for the country and also as the democrats are the party of obstruction.
    Start pumping out Congressional polling numbers and repeat them everyday. As for tweets and talking to the press, the President should stick to the facts. Drum them into the minds of everyone. Start with how many murders, killings, rapes, and other violent crimes. Tell the percentage of incarcerated that are illegals. Go right to the drug epidemic. Then the true cost, what it’s costing the taxpaying public to have illegals here.
    Then walk away. Turn these mini press conferences into short statements. Stop giving the press hounds anything. Stop feeding them.

    One last comment if you will allow me. Its about Buzzfeed and Covington. One quick check, a google search of the indian and you would have known there was a problem with the story. One check would have done the same with an activist and not a journalist.
    THEY LIED.. They all knew it and they all knew nothing was going to happen to any of them. Now you’ll have a weeks worth of sticking by sources and of leaving out real facts. If no one is made to pay, then the damage is already done.
    That brings us back to the first thoughts. Give them nothing. Tell them what you want them to hear. And nothing more. The MSM is or has become, the enemy. Stop over feeding them. Cut them off and tell them the facts about the border and walk away.

    • Madhatton says:
      January 22, 2019 at 9:13 pm

      . If no exec branch people allowed in congress . No means no .. anything . Testifying , helping , appearances ..great ! Segregationist democrats rule , plus ça change

  2. Right to reply says:
    January 22, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    Let Nancy carry one. She’s becoming an embarrassment on a global stage. Pity Trump can’t get a football stadium and broadcast live with thousands of Trump supporters in the seats. I doubt any President thereafter could fill a stadium lol

  3. TexasDude says:
    January 22, 2019 at 8:27 pm

    Pelosi is playing with fire.

    President Trump can give the State of the Union from the Senate Chambers.

    Moreover, what military does she command?

    Imagine the sight with Trump being escorted into either house with armed military guards, Humvees, possibly tanks, and more troops, just to fulfill his constitutional required duty.

  4. swampfox999 says:
    January 22, 2019 at 8:29 pm

    POTUS needs to kick off a week long SOTU that involves mtkple venues and involving many interest groups that POTUS’s policies have benefitted. A rolling thunder series of Dresses by our lion would make the evil dhimmilibs cringe and lose the narrative for
    at least a week. Venues could include inner cities, the border in various states, Midwestern union workers, angel canoes at the WH, etc. The best defense is great offense and POTUS is a master of taking it to the enemy

  9. Enoughisenough says:
    January 22, 2019 at 8:33 pm

    POTUS can now give the SOTU from any venue of his choice. This couldn’t have worked out better, IMHO. Pelosi is now exposed as a petty partisan, POTUS will still deliver a speech to the American people, effectively subverting the obstruction on the left, and her own party will start to grow uneasy after hearing from angry constituents. Nancy Pelosi…the gift that keeps giving.

  10. George True says:
    January 22, 2019 at 8:33 pm

    It is time for our President to go nuclear on these communists in our government such as Pelosi at al. Let the Republican representatives and senators know that the SOTU address will take place as scheduled in the House wing of the Capitol building. Insist that all Dem senators and reps MUST RSVP if they plan to be there. Any who say they are boycotting, invite patriotic cutizens from middle America to attend and sit in the Dems’ vacant seats. And then DARE Pelosi to try and stop the President and his invitees from attending.

    Then, on the evening of the SOTU, have several hundred Federal Marshals pulling security at the entrances, backed up by several companies of United States Marines. The Marshals and the Marines will ensure that the President, all Republicans, and the invited citizens are allowed in, and make sure that all Dems who said they were boycotting are DENIED entry.

    Let Pelosi and her Communist ilk know in no uncertain terms that our President is THE BOSS, not her. And while he is at it, make sure that she is never allowed the use of a free military or government jet to anywhere ever again.

  11. sunnydaze says:
    January 22, 2019 at 8:43 pm

    Why can’t SOTU be held in the Senate Chamber? Too small?

  12. ari Berkowitz says:
    January 22, 2019 at 8:53 pm

    Just a guess on my part, but i have to wonder if Nancy Pelosi was baited and goaded, via Presidential denial of the military jet, into barring POTUS from entering the capitol building. I’m betting that this is unprecedented, and in terms of crafting sound political strategy will turn out to have been a colossal b

    • Tom! says:
      January 22, 2019 at 9:02 pm

      As president he can enter any government facility that he wants including the capital. What he needs in order to speak is a joint resolution from the senate and House to allow him to speak. He can sit in the house chamber 24 hours a day if he so chooses but the speaker controls the lights and the c-span cameras.

  13. Colin the little brown emoji says:
    January 22, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    In case you were wondering, pelousy’s pedigree incrudes rubbing elbows with organized crime figures – no shit.
    https://bitterqueen.typepad.com/friends_of_ours/2015/07/fbi-files-congresswoman-nancy-pelosis-father-thomas-dalesandro-jr-was-constant-companion-of-notoriou.html

  14. Kathleen03 says:
    January 22, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    Pelosi, a geriatric head of the Democrats who acts like a spoiled child and Cortez, a spoiled child who acts as if she heads the Democrats. And we wonder and complain why a woman has yet to be elected president.

  15. Seneca the Elder says:
    January 22, 2019 at 9:03 pm

    Pelosi in Italian means “hairy.” Maybe we should start calling her the Hairy One.

    Sooner or later this miserable, treasonous, Commie, b***** is going to go too far.

    Just when you think Her Satanic Majesty can’t go any lower, she takes her despicable act one level down into the cesspool of the Swamp.

    I tend to think that our President Trump is giving them all enough rope to hang themselves.

  16. Peter Ahern says:
    January 22, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    Looks like “Nan” is hacked off due to having her little junket cancelled last week. Evidently flying with the peons didn’t suit her so now she’ll have a hissy fit over how she’s treated. Boo hoo, what’s for lunch?

  17. Joshua2415 says:
    January 22, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    President Trump can give the SOTU address anywhere. Why not have some fun with it. I’d suggest, oh I don’t know, maybe…SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ? or maybe… MOSCOW, TN?

  19. k4jjj says:
    January 22, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    There is, in fact, NO UNION. That is the full speech. There are the patriots and there are the communists. There is nothing to discuss and no middle ground. One side will ultimately destroy the other. These are not people who can live together. We all need to stop fooling ourselves.

    When a patriot President is not permitted to speak in the peoples’ house, war is the only alternative.

  20. Patriot1783 says:
    January 22, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    Pelosi is despicable and petty, not only is she trying to deny a duly elected President his ability to give his annual address to Congress as every other President has done before him but also his supporters and the world.

  21. Robin says:
    January 22, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    Article II, Section 3 of the Constitution: The President can call a special session of Congress. He should do that to discuss the humanitarian / security emergency at the border, and call on Congress to act in defense of the nation.

  22. wyntre says:
    January 22, 2019 at 9:22 pm

    Sarah Sanders just confirmed that POTUS is going ahead with plans for an SOTU and if Pooplosi obstructs he will hold it elsewhere.

    She will not stop him from speaking to the American People. (paraphrase)

