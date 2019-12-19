Senate Leader Mitch McConnell: “The House Conduct Has Damaged The Institutions of American Government” – Video and Transcript…

After the House of Representatives passed two partisan articles of impeachment, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rises to deliver a speech from the upper chamber of congress.
Last night, House Democrats passed the thinnest, weakest presidential impeachment in American history. Now they’re suggesting they are too afraid to even submit their accusations to the Senate and go to trial. The prosecutors are getting cold feet in front of the entire country. ~ Mitch McConnell
[Transcript] – Last night House Democrats finally did what they decided to do long ago: They voted to impeach President Trump.
‘Over the last 12 weeks, House Democrats have conducted the most rushed, least thorough, and most unfair impeachment inquiry in modern history.
‘Now their slapdash process has concluded in the first purely partisan presidential impeachment since the wake of the Civil War. The opposition to impeachment was bipartisan. Only one part of one faction wanted this outcome.
‘The House’s conduct risks deeply damaging the institutions of American government. This particular House of Representatives has let its partisan rage at this particular President create a toxic new precedent that will echo into the future.
‘That’s what I want to discuss now: The historic degree to which House Democrats have failed to do their duty — and what it will mean for the Senate to do ours.
‘Let’s start at the beginning. Let’s start with the fact that Washington Democrats made up their minds to impeach President Trump since before he was even inaugurated
‘Here’s a reporter in April 2016. Quote, “Donald Trump isn’t even the Republican nominee yet… [but] ‘Impeachment’ is already on the lips of pundits, newspaper editorials, constitutional scholars, and even a few members of Congress.”
‘On Inauguration Day 2017, this headline in the Washington Post: “The campaign to impeach President Trump has begun.” That was day one.
‘In April 2017, three months into the presidency, a senior House Democrat said “I’m going to fight every day until he’s impeached.” That was three months in.
‘In December 2017, two years ago, Congressman Jerry Nadler was openly campaigning to be ranking member on House Judiciary specifically because he was an expert on impeachment.
‘This week wasn’t even the first time House Democrats have introduced articles of impeachment. It was the seventh time.
‘They started less than six months after the president was sworn in.
‘They tried to impeach President Trump for being impolite to the press… For being mean to professional athletes… For changing President Obama’s policy on transgender people in the military.
‘All of these things were “high crimes and misdemeanors” according to Democrats.
‘This wasn’t just a few people. Scores of Democrats voted to move forward with impeachment on three of those prior occasions.
‘So let’s be clear. The House’s vote yesterday was not some neutral judgment that Democrats came to reluctantly. It was the pre-determined end of a partisan crusade that began before President Trump was even nominated, let alone sworn in.
‘For the very first time in modern history we have seen a political faction in Congress promise from the moment a presidential election ended that they would find some way to overturn it.
‘A few months ago, Democrats’ three-year-long impeachment in search of articles found its way to the subject of Ukraine. And House Democrats embarked on the most rushed, least thorough, and most unfair impeachment inquiry in modern history.
‘Chairman Schiff’s inquiry was poisoned by partisanship from the outset. Its procedures and parameters were unfair in unprecedented ways.
‘Democrats tried to make Chairman Schiff into a de facto Special Prosecutor, notwithstanding the fact that he is a partisan member of Congress who’d already engaged in strange and biased behavior.
‘He scrapped precedent to cut the Republican minority out of the process. He denied President Trump the same sorts of procedural rights that Houses of both parties had provided to past presidents of both parties.
‘President Trump’s counsel could not participate in Chairman Schiff’s hearings, present evidence, or cross-examine witnesses.
‘The House Judiciary Committee’s crack at this was even more ahistorical. It was like the Speaker called up Chairman Nadler and ordered one impeachment, rush delivery please.
‘That Committee found no facts of its own and did nothing to verify the Schiff report. Their only witnesses were liberal law professors and congressional staffers.
‘There’s a reason the impeachment inquiry that led to President Nixon’s resignation required about 14 months of hearings. 14 months. In addition to a special prosecutor’s investigation.
‘With President Clinton, the independent counsel’s inquiry had been underway for years before the House Judiciary Committee dug in. Mountains of evidence. Mountains of testimony from firsthand fact witnesses. Serious legal battles to get what was necessary.
‘This time around, House Democrats skipped all of that and spent just 12 weeks.
‘More than a year of hearings for Nixon… multiple years of investigation for Clinton… and they’ve impeached President Trump in 12 weeks.
‘So let’s talk about what the House actually produced in those 12 weeks.
‘House Democrats’ rushed and rigged inquiry yielded two articles of impeachment. They are fundamentally unlike any articles that any prior House of Representatives has ever passed.
‘The first article concerns the core events which House Democrats claim are impeachable — the timing of aid to Ukraine.
‘But it does not even purport to allege any actual crime. Instead, they deploy this vague phrase, “abuse of power,” to impugn the president’s actions in a general, indeterminate way.
‘Speaker Pelosi’s House just gave into a temptation that every other House in history had managed to resist: They impeached a president whom they do not even allege has committed an actual crime known to our laws. They impeached simply because they disagree with a presidential act and question the motive behind it.
‘Look at history. The Andrew Johnson impeachment revolved around a clear violation of a criminal statute, albeit an unconstitutional one. Nixon had obstruction of justice — a felony under our laws. Clinton had perjury — also a felony.
‘Now, the Constitution does not say the House can impeach only those presidents who violate a law.
‘But history matters. Precedent matters. And there were important reasons why every previous House of Representatives in American history restrained itself from crossing this Rubicon.
‘The framers of our Constitution very specifically discussed whether the House should be able to impeach presidents just for “maladministration”— in other words, because the House simply thought the president had bad judgment or was doing a bad job.
‘The written records of the founders’ debates show they specifically rejected this. They realized it would create total dysfunction to set the bar for impeachment that low.
‘James Madison himself explained that allowing impeachment on that basis would mean the President serves at the pleasure of the Congress instead of the pleasure of the American people.
‘It would make the President a creature of Congress, not the head of a separate and equal branch. So there were powerful reasons why Congress after Congress for 230 years required presidential impeachments to revolve around clear, recognizable crimes, even though that was not a strict limitation.
‘Powerful reasons why, for 230 years, no House opened the Pandora’s box of subjective, political impeachments.
‘That 230-year tradition died last night.
‘Now, House Democrats have tried to say they had to impeach President Trump on this historically thin and subjective basis because the White House challenged their requests for more witnesses.
‘And that brings us to the second article of impeachment.
‘The House titled this one “obstruction of Congress.” What it really does is impeach the president for asserting presidential privilege.
‘The concept of executive privilege is another two-century-old constitutional tradition. Presidents starting with George Washington have invoked it. Federal courts have repeatedly affirmed it as a legitimate constitutional power.
‘House Democrats requested extraordinary amounts of sensitive information from President Trump’s White House — exactly the kinds of things over which presidents of both parties have asserted privilege in the past.
‘Predictably, and appropriately, President Trump did not simply roll over. He defended the constitutional authority of his office.
‘It is not a constitutional crisis for a House to want more information than a president wants to give up. It is a routine occurrence. The separation of powers is messy by design.
‘Here’s what should happen next: Either the President and Congress negotiate a settlement, or the third branch of government, the judiciary, addresses the dispute between the other two.
‘The Nixon impeachment featured disagreements over presidential privilege — so they went to the courts. The Clinton impeachment featured disagreements over presidential privilege — so they went to the courts.
‘This takes time. It’s inconvenient. That’s actually the point. Due process is not meant to maximize the convenience of the prosecutor. It is meant to protect the accused.
‘But this time was different. Remember: 14 months of hearings for Richard Nixon… years of investigation for Bill Clinton… but 12 weeks for President Trump.
‘Democrats didn’t have to rush this. But they chose to stick to their political timetable at the expense of pursuing more evidence through proper legal channels.
‘Nobody made Chairman Schiff do this. He chose to.
‘The Tuesday before last, on live television, Adam Schiff explained to the entire country that if House Democrats had let the justice system follow its normal course, they might not have gotten to impeach the president in time for the election!
‘In Nixon, the courts were allowed to do their work. In Clinton, the courts were allowed to do their work. Only these House Democrats decided due process is too much work and they’d rather impeach with no proof.
And, they tried to cover for their own partisan impatience by pretending that the routine occurrence of a president exerting constitutional privilege is itself a second impeachable offense.
The following is something that Adam Schiff literally said in early October. Here’s what he said:
“Any action… that forces us to litigate, or have to consider litigation, will be considered further evidence of obstruction of justice.”
‘Here is what the Chairman effectively said, and what one of his committee members restated just this week: If the President asserts his constitutional rights, it’s that much more evidence he is guilty.
‘That kind of bullying is antithetical to American justice.
‘So those are House Democrats’ two articles of impeachment. That’s all their rushed and rigged inquiry could generate:
‘An act that the House does not even allege is criminal; and a nonsensical claim that exercising a legitimate presidential power is somehow an impeachable offense.
‘This is by far the thinnest basis for any House-passed presidential impeachment in American history. The thinnest and the weakest — and nothing else comes even close.
‘And candidly, I don’t think I am the only person around here who realizes this. Even before the House voted yesterday, Democrats had already started to signal uneasiness with its end product.
‘Before the articles even passed, the Senate Democratic Leader went on television to demand that this body re-do House Democrats’ homework for them. That the Senate should supplement Chairman Schiff’s sloppy work so it is more persuasive than Chairman Schiff himself bothered to make it.
‘Of course, every such demand simply confirms that House Democrats have rushed forward with a case that is much too weak.
‘Back in June, Speaker Pelosi promised the House would, quote, “build an ironclad case.” Never mind that she was basically promising impeachment months before the Ukraine events, but that’s a separate matter.
‘She promised “an ironclad case.”
‘And in March, Speaker Pelosi said this: “Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country.” End quote.
‘By the Speaker’s own standards, she has failed the country. This case is not compelling, not overwhelming, and as a result, not bipartisan. This failure was made clear to everyone earlier this week, when Senator Schumer began searching for ways the Senate could step out of our proper role and try to fix House Democrats’ failures for them.
‘And it was made even more clear last night, when Speaker Pelosi suggested that House Democrats may be too afraid to even transmit their work product to the Senate.
‘The prosecutors are getting cold feet in front of the entire country and second-guessing whether they even want to go to trial.
‘They said impeachment was so urgent that it could not even wait for due process but now they’re content to sit on their hands. It is comical.
‘Democrats’ own actions concede that their allegations are unproven.
‘But the articles aren’t just unproven. They’re also constitutionally incoherent. Frankly, if either of these articles is blessed by the Senate, we could easily see the impeachment of every future president of either party.
‘Let me say that again: If the Senate blesses this historically low bar, we will invite the impeachment of every future president.
‘The House Democrats’ allegations, as presented, are incompatible with our constitutional order. They are unlike anything that has ever been seen in 230 years of this Republic.
‘House Democrats want to create new rules for this president because they feel uniquely enraged. But long after the partisan fever of this moment has broken, the institutional damage will remain.
‘I’ve described the threat to the presidency. But this also imperils the Senate itself.
‘The House has created an unfair, unfinished product that looks nothing like any impeachment inquiry in American history. And if the Speaker ever gets her house in order, that mess will be dumped on the Senate’s lap.
‘If the Senate blesses this slapdash impeachment… if we say that from now on, this is enough… then we will invite an endless parade of impeachment trials.
‘Future Houses of either party will feel free to toss up a “jump ball” every time they feel angry. Free to swamp the Senate with trial after trial, no matter how baseless the charges.
‘We would be giving future Houses of either party unbelievable new power to paralyze the Senate at their whim.
‘More thin arguments. More incomplete evidence. More partisan impeachments.
In fact, this same House of Representatives has already indicated that they themselves may not be done impeaching!
‘The House Judiciary Committee told a federal court this week that it will continue its impeachment investigation even after voting on these articles. And multiple Democratic members have already called publicly for more.
‘If the Senate blesses this, if the nation accepts it, presidential impeachments may cease being once-in-a-generation events and become a constant part of the political background noise.
‘This extraordinary tool of last resort may become just another part of the arms race of polarization.
‘Real statesmen would have recognized, no matter their view of this president, that trying to remove him on this thin and partisan basis could unsettle the foundations of our Republic.
‘Real statesmen would have recognized, no matter how much partisan animosity might be coursing through their veins, that cheapening the impeachment process was not the answer.
‘Historians will regard this as a great irony of this era: That so many who professed such concern for our norms and traditions themselves proved willing to trample our constitutional order to get their way.
‘It is long past time for Washington D.C. to get a little perspective.
‘President Trump is not the first president with a populist streak…Not the first to make entrenched elites uncomfortable. He’s certainly not the first president to speak bluntly… to mistrust the administrative state… or to rankle unelected bureaucrats.
‘And Heaven knows he is not our first president to assert the constitutional privileges of his office rather than roll over when Congress demands unlimited sensitive information.
‘None of these things is unprecedented.
‘I’ll tell you what would be unprecedented. It will be an unprecedented constitutional crisis if the Senate hands the House of Representatives a new, partisan “vote of no confidence” that the founders intentionally withheld, destroying the independence of the presidency.
‘It will be unprecedented if we agree that any future House that dislikes any future president can rush through an unfair inquiry, skip the legal system, and paralyze the Senate with a trial. The House could do that at will under this precedent.
‘It will be unprecedented if the Senate says secondhand and thirdhand testimony from unelected civil servants is enough to overturn the people’s vote.
‘It will be an unprecedented constitutional crisis if the Senate agrees to set the bar this low — forever.
‘It is clear what this moment requires. It requires the Senate to fulfill our founding purpose.
‘The framers built the Senate to provide stability. To take the long view for our Republic. To safeguard institutions from the momentary hysteria that sometimes consumes our politics. To keep partisan passions from boiling over.
‘The Senate exists for moments like this.
‘That’s why this body has the ultimate say in impeachments.
‘The framers knew the House would be too vulnerable to transient passions and violent factionalism. They needed a body that could consider legal questions about what has been proven and political questions about what the common good of our nation requires.
‘Hamilton said explicitly in Federalist 65 that impeachment involves not just legal questions, but inherently political judgments about what outcome best serves the nation.
‘The House can’t do both. The courts can’t do both.
‘This is as grave an assignment as the Constitution gives to any branch of government, and the framers knew only the Senate could handle it. Well, the moment the framers feared has arrived.
‘A political faction in the lower chamber have succumbed to partisan rage. They have fulfilled Hamilton’s prophesy that impeachment will, quote, “connect itself with the pre-existing factions… enlist all their animosities… [and] there will always be the greatest danger that the decision will be regulated more by the comparative strength of parties, than by the real demonstrations of innocence or guilt.” End quote.
‘That is what happened in the House last night. The vote did not reflect what had been proven. It only reflects how they feel about the President.
‘The Senate must put this right. We must rise to the occasion.
‘There is only one outcome that is suited to the paucity of evidence, the failed inquiry, the slapdash case.
‘Only one outcome suited to the fact that the accusations themselves are constitutionally incoherent.
‘Only one outcome that will preserve core precedents rather than smash them into bits in a fit of partisan rage because one party still cannot accept the American people’s choice in 2016.
‘It could not be clearer which outcome would serve the stabilizing, institution-preserving, fever-breaking role for which the United States Senate was created… and which outcome would betray it.
‘The Senate’s duty is clear. The Senate’s duty is clear.
‘When the time comes, we must fulfill it.’
Good speech from the turtle. Senate should take a vote and drop the whole thing otherwise it will drag on forever.
Sounds like Mitch has this, otherwise we would be hearing from Romney and the rest of the RINOs today. The traitorcrats will wish they had not listened to the Squad when this is all done with.
Politics does indeed make strange bedfellows. We’re in uncharted waters here and the Dims’ desperation comes through loud and clear. Mitch did well today. We’ll see what happens….
Now let’s move on from the double cross nonsense. Trump and Mitch worked this out and came to an agreement on this week’s or months ago. The turtle honors his deals and the coc is taken care of. Military got their money and the ndaa will be signed. Mitch is taken care of. Now he wants more judges and POTUS to save his rear end from Rudy’s Ukraine mission. Trump and Rudy got them all. Everyone is on board. This is all Kabuki theater. The Teflon Don wins again. Lawfare wants some more billable hours.
Excellent point; I hadn’t thought about it but the fact that Mittens is silent says volumes, no pun instended.
Maybe they will not submit the Articles to the Senate because they are going to pile on extra charges in the Never ending Impeachment
Salient observation.
Let’s hope that Mitch doesn’t bring a rubber knife to the Lawfare gun fight coming!
McConnell is a snake, but that was a pretty good speech. Now, if he will just follow through and throw out the Articles of Impeachment, well, allow them to be voted on and immediately dismissed.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Bryan,
Good to see that you are following this site. It is the best source of information and insight on the political corruption that I know of!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Totally agree that McConnell is a snake.
But that wasn’t “a pretty good speech.” That was a great speech. Should our Republic survive this dark day, that speech should enter the record with the Federalist Papers as a key statement about how our political system must function.
There was just one bit of hyperbole in McConnell’s speech – to assert that the Senate would not succumb to a political fever. The only thing that might support such an argument is the requirement for a 2/3rds majority in the Senate to uphold impeachment. Otherwise, a Senate that has a majority in line with a House majority could be expected to act in self-serving ways. Witness Chuck Schemer’s demands to extend the House impeachment case into the Senate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Totally concur.
TURTLE 🐢 POWER!!!….sorry had to do it. That was a tremendous indictment of the Lefts impeachment sham. I didn’t hear any weasel words as it was pretty clear the Senate stands with PDT.
We either have a peaceful transfer of power – or we don’t.
LikeLiked by 7 people
SHUT IT DOWN………….NOW!
LikeLiked by 10 people
All this grand standing! GET IT OVER WITH!!!! I wanna see heads roll.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wish President Trump would pull Excalibur out of the rock about now.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“The House Conduct Has Damaged The Institutions of American Government””
It has also damaged America and that is far worse.
“The country is the real thing, the substantial thing, the eternal thing; it is the thing to watch over, and care for, and be loyal to; institutions are extraneous [and have, like the FBI, become even criminal] , they are its mere clothing, and clothing can wear out, become ragged, cease to be comfortable, cease to protect the body from winter, disease, and death. To be loyal to rags, to shout for rags, to die for rags–that is a loyalty of unreason, it is pure animal; it belongs to monarchy, was invented by monarchy; let monarchy keep it.”
– Mark Twain
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is the Russian Revolution all over again! It’s not just a coincidence that the chief plotters including Schiff, Nadler and the whole Lawfare group are all of Eastern European and Russian descent.
They are not ethnic Slavs, though their people may have lived in Eastern Europe. They do not have ethnic Slavic names or faces. Never forget Schiff for Brains comes from the House of Schiff Bankster Cabal.
LikeLike
Ok, now state that the Senate will use the 1999 rules (I prefer “Clinton Rules” because it would annoy the Dems, especially the Clintons), and that there is no need to wait for the articles to come over because the Constitution doesn’t require it.
If Senate rules require change for this, schedule a Senate vote. Murkowski, Collins and Romney are not going out a limb for Nancy. Even they would want to remind Uppity Pelosi that the House cannot dictate rules to the Senate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I would like to think that you are correct. Unfortunately, I wouldn’t trust that trio, and especially Romney, for anything!
Is “slapdash” anything like “malarkey?”
LikeLiked by 4 people
No. Slapdash is the verb or action. “Slapnutz” would be the noun or person. Ex- Slapnutz Schumer has made a slapdash to the exit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Slapdash = done too hurriedly and carelessly
malarkey = meaningless talk; nonsense.
Both are good words for what the Democrats in the House have done.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
Deserves 8 more years due to Democommunist obstruction of the presidency.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thought it was excellent. I was happy with the R’s unified vote yesterday, too. I choose not to focus on the negative/corruption/evil. It will always be with us. It will also destroy my peace. I will be thankful for the wins and pray/vote/educate/work on the rest. That’s my pragmatic outlook and I’m stickin’ to it.😊👍🏻🇺🇸🙏🏼
LikeLiked by 9 people
Pelosi has peed on McConnell’s shoes. Cocaine Mitch won’t tolerate that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, I think Mitch peed on her shoes.
MItch has a pretty good speech writer.
I’ll wait to see if his actions match his words.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
He talks a good game.
This was a great speech by the Turtle. Now everyone even Chad Pergram is on tv reporting that Pelosi can hold the articles in perpetuity. This is false, as Jay Sekulow laid out during his son Jordans ‘ pod cast today. I encourage you all to listen. The Presidents counsel has anticipated this Pelosi / Larry Tribe Lawfare move and is prepared to act after giving a week or so to come to their senses.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanx, Mo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes that was a good speech by the Senate Majority Leader. Pelosi’s political stunt is a last ditch effort to maintain control of the impeachment narrative. The testimonies, speeches, debates, and votes are over now and the Articles of Impeachment are not hers to hold. Give her a few weeks to get her smarmy lawfare ducks in a row and then schedule the Senate Trial with or without her “approval.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chad Pergram has put out a lot of fake reporting. Nothing new in that!
This impeachment mess was hatched by the Lawfare Group even before the election. They hoped to goad Trump into some type of obstruction with the Mueller Probe, but Trump didn’t take the bait. They then went to Plan B, the Ukraine hoax. These people, and I include Pelosi, Nadler, Schiff in that grouping, are fanatical psychopaths. The energy and expense expended on this coup are beyond my comprehension. These people will never stop until they die or retain the power they think they deserve.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Joseph Stalin would have stood in awe of the LawFare weasels.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Stalin would have had these Lawfare weasles and Democrat enablers assassinated about 2-1/2 years ago.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ukraine was DC’s laundromat, that’s why they lost their Schitt.
Great speech from Mitch but now he needs to shut it down!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The House has failed on so many levels, and the only ones it hurts are the Democrats. Boo-hoo.
MAGA! KAG! Trump 2020!
This is what the political landscape will look like no matter who does what, the other side will find fault. The dems problems are just beginning. Trump has put in place an agenda that will continue to broaden his voter base and support no matter what the dems say or do. They can’t lie their way out of this one, they are trapped like rats.
LikeLiked by 1 person
From a political perspective I did not think it could get any worse for the democrats. Then, Nancy said “hold my beer.” This stunt to not even send the articles to congress will become a public relations nightmare for the democrats that will end in this entire debacle being the greatest blunder in the history of American politics.
I know there are plenty of cynics here, but I don’t see how Trump can possibly lose.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t think the Dems really care about public opinion right now. They just want to do as much damage to Trump as possible and hopefully, with the media running cover, they can find some way to remove him from office. They just want him gone, they don’t care what they break on the way out the door. Anything they do will be justified by the compliant media.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
I like Levin’s solution even better.
Earlier here on the Conservative Treehouse, I have written things similar to this essay. Here is a warning from The American Thinker, a certain Michael Finch:
…The hated Trump is the one man who stood for our cherished beliefs and values. He has been ridiculed, mocked, and insulted, and, sadly, we see this even among many of our fellow conservatives. Some remained NeverTrumps; others hide their disdain, straddling the fence, waiting for him to fail, staying quiet, fearful they will lose their Twitter followers and donors.
I have heard all the buts: but yes, the House has impeached him, but the Senate will not convict. Perhaps, maybe. Or maybe a gaggle of Republican senators will make that walk up Pennsylvania Avenue just like in 1974, urging Nixon to resign, to save the country such grief. As of today, that won’t happen, but the Left isn’t done. The impeachment vote is just one step.
If the winds blow ill, can one really say with total certainty that a group led by McConnell, Sasse, Graham, and company won’t bow to pressure and do the “honorable” thing in order to rid the nation of this travesty? Can’t happen, you say? All I know is that to put our faith in the spines of the GOP members on the Hill is nothing but false hope. Pray it ends well, but don’t bet on it. Just as with war, when this next act begins, no one knows the outcome.
The establishment of the GOP may just make the backroom deals and rationalize that this is their opportunity to take the party back from the usurper Trump. We all know that loyalty in our Capitol lasts but a moment. Of course, there is no going back; the Republicans of Romney, Ryan, and the rest being back in control will result in our ruin. Maybe a slower slide, a prolonged death of the Republic, but the end comes, all the same….
My emphasis above.
Read more: https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/12/a_warning_to_conservatives_dont_get_complacent_on_impeachment.html#ixzz68aDweHc6
Follow us: @AmericanThinker on Twitter | AmericanThinker on Facebook
Nancy Pelosi is dumber than she looks.
LikeLiked by 5 people
She has ruined any legacy she had hoped for. At least she has the money she was able to steal in her years in the house. Wait until her constituents find out PDJT is still in office! Didn’t she promise them she would get rid of him? Nancy has proven she has no power. Was it worth it to allow freshmen reps to bully her? She caved, bigly!
I read the entire speech. I cannot fault Senator McConnell on a single word. Accurate. Historical. Calm and measured. Persuasive.
I think that’s the first time I’ve put the word Senator, and capitalized it, in front of his name in years. That is a speech that should be studied for years to come.
At least with this speech, at this time, he has earned the title of Statesman.
And he even found a gentlemanly way of calling democrats liars while he did it, as evidenced by the below quote.
‘So let’s be clear. The House’s vote yesterday was not some neutral judgment that Democrats came to reluctantly. It was the pre-determined end of a partisan crusade that began before President Trump was even nominated, let alone sworn in.
‘For the very first time in modern history we have seen a political faction in Congress promise from the moment a presidential election ended that they would find some way to overturn it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Excellent and concise take on Senator McConnell’s speech, Greg. It’s 30 minutes long, but everyone should watch it or read the transcript. Mitch McConnell’s sense of history and duty is going to save President Trump. The best parallel I can get to our present situation is the period of time when the GOPe was trying to come up with ways to deny Donald Trump enough delegates to win the nomination. The schemess kept getting more far-fetched and desperate as time went along. These Democrat games are far more desperate than that. There is much more to be fought, but stick a fork in them, they are done. Senate Majority Leader McConnell is having none of this. God bless you sir, and thank you for doing what’s best for the country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wanna know what Pierre Delecto thinks. he is always going on about the decorum and solemn responsibility of the offices. Does he thinks the Senate should be a s#!+heel to the House or…?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Facade of a criminal.
https://aim4truth.org/2018/01/06/mitt-romney-just-another-corrupt-bush-son/amp/
So, below transcription of McConnell’s speech is that questionable picture of McConnell with President Trump. Is that indicating there will be a huge price for his support or to trust none of them. I personally trust no one other than President Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The democrats are actually getting scary in how lawless they have become.
What the heck!
They are dangerous in their blind hatred.
They don’t care if they destroy the country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
McConnell was named “WholeFoods magazines” person of the year. We all know who Mitch is in bed with and should beware. He needs to call the Chief Justice in and hold the trial now so they can acquit Trump.
Mitch does not want to be stained with these Articles of offal.
LikeLike
We will see. I’m not holding my breath. I would be happy to be proven wrong on this 💯
Gotta hand it to Mitch. He gets it. Trump is in no danger. Soon, the ultimate political question will be “did you support impeachment?”…an answer in the affirmative means political death.
LikeLike
Colin Powell has talked a great game during his life. His choices, however, don’t show that fine an intellect, nor many of the qualities a real “Statesman” should possess.
Is there such another person who may come forward in the impeachment frenzy where we don’t expect such behaviors? I think so, and I think the probability of it occurring is better than 50%.
I am talking about the man who I years earlier labeled “Pretzel Boy” for his work on Obamacare. That bill, that law, that drastic change in American Health Care was given a life breath when it should have been given the last rites. Who was this person?
Chief Justice Roberts was that person and is the person who is now waiting in the wings to see if this mess makes it to his Court, the Supreme Court. His plastic smile will be there, his dictionary close by his side so that if and when a decision is to come down and his vote will swing the tide…I predict once again he will twist and turn meanings in favor of President Trump’s enemies.
If you think Justice Roberts likes and approves of President Trump and would put the interests of our country, our Constitution way ahead of his disdain for Donald Trump, I have some swamp land for sale that is just right for you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And many here doubted our Turtle. 😜
Mitch has this…….and bigly. 😊
LikeLiked by 2 people
The proof is in the pudding, Maga, but this day Senator Turtle did well. Of course, there is an element of CYing his own A, but so be it. It still works.
I’m not a pessimist by nature or inclination but what’s happened within the last four or five days has given me a deep sense of foreboding. We’ve got people on Capitol Hill who are taking jackhammers to the very underpinnings of stable government in this country and have done lasting damage to orderly governance here. It can’t be repaired now, it’s a matter of record. Even if this matter is handled properly by McConnell – and indications are that it will – it still won’t prevent impeachment proceedings against every sitting POTUS from this time on.
We are not far away now from the release of the Barr/Durham report and I suspect that report is not going to be so carefully parsed as the Horowitz report. I realize an IG report isn’t the same as a criminal investigation – I have familiarity with both. The IG report will frequently lay out a trail of crumbs for astute criminal investigators to follow when their turn comes to look into things. Of course, if both investigations are being conducted concurrently, it’s a different matter. When I say “carefully parsed,” I mean the Durham report is much more likely to specifically identify criminal actions taken by certain individuals, and will likely give a USC/Chapter/paragraph/subparagraph cite for each of those violations. I’m also convinced Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler, and a host of others will be identified as either having committed criminal violations during their tenures in the House – or were accessories to those violations in that they had knowledge of them and did nothing to stop them. Having knowledge the “evidence” you are using in an impeachment proceeding is bogus and is being used in an improper attempt to unseat a sitting POTUS – at the same time that POTUS is not being allowed to present evidence or witnesses on his behalf – has the stench of conspiracy among other things.
My question is – when this report becomes public, and it specifically cites, chapter and verse, criminal wrongdoing by the above trio – or others working for them – will they in their turn be subject to impeachment as well?
You don’t take a jackhammer to this nation’s foundations as these people have done, and cause irreparable damage to that foundation, without very serious and possibly violent consequences following up. I’m not advocating that – but there is a substantial minority of citizens in this country who are increasingly seeing only one way to settle this. If there is clear and incontrovertible evidence the three personalities mentioned above, and their enablers or minions, committed criminal wrongdoing during the course of this “impeachment,” or at any other time leading up to and during President Trump’s first term, in an attempt to undo the clearly- and legally-spoken will of a majority of the citizens of this nation, and no serious punitive action is taken against them – well, the consequences may reservedly be labeled “interesting,” at least.
I’m half-way through my 60s, seen the civil rights rioting in the 60s, the summers of hate in ’65, ’66 – including the Detroit Riot, one of the most violent of them all, the Chicago Demo Convention riots, and during all this time the student sit-ins, protests, and campus riots over Vietnam. I have never seen such pent-up anger and fear among people re: the well-being of their country, their families, and themselves. And these people aren’t “chickens.” They know fear is a great motivator, not necessarily an immobilizer. I want to be wrong but I just don’t think I am.
The Stock Market rallied at an all time high
🎄🎄🎄
President Trump’s Campaign raked in $5 million
🎅🎅🎅
It’s actually a very good day!
🎄🎄🎄
Yes, Mitch’s speech was well-spoken, well-written, and imho true. I would like to see the matter ended with its quick dismissal by Mitch’s Senate. Kudos to the Senator.
I have to believe that Trump & Mitch have some general framework of understanding.
PDJT threw MM a massive bone by placing Chao in the cabinet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The spreading discussion about the Senate issuing a “time limit” on the House to “put up or shut up” seems well suited to serve a higher purpose here…. The vote is taken, the articles “fixed”, now is the time for say 48 hr or 72 hr deadline to be sent over to the House……Or, watch all their handy/dandy work be flushed down the toilet with many accompanying “Tutsi Rolls” for flavor, eh?
Puff up your chest Mitch….try and make gold leaf out of McStain’s butt buddy and his “no witnesses allowed” drivel…..makes no difference…. Shit or get off the pot is the simple facts of life!
Daylights’ wasting… the next step might be for some of those new Virginia Militias to hit the road to DC and take up some key positions…..like Capital police, etc….maybe even secret service posts?
LikeLiked by 1 person
So is he saying that if and when they drop off their Articles, as it stands today he will refuse them on failing to meet Constitutional standards??
LikeLike
They’re getting bolder and bolder because there’s been no accountability for their criminal, anti-Constitutional actions.
A quick and sure remedy, imo, would be indictments – at LEAST for those who have been criminally referred to the DOJ. It would be a good start, but ONLY a start.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mitch sees it. He is defending the Senate against Pelosi’s unconstitutional power grab. First impeach the president for refusing to bend a inee to the “superior” House. Then the “superior House tries to dictate rules and procedure to a subservient Senate. Refusal to acknowledge the legitimacy and authority of the Supreme Court will
be next. Listen for it.
I heard Senator Collins was infuriated with the Dems before last night.
LikeLike
Thanks for posting Senator McConnell’s speech. The end of it bears repeating:
If I may repeat my comment on the previous thread:
Dear Mr. Turtle, hold the vote tomorrow to dismiss.
Let your actions fulfill your words.
Merry Christmas!
Publius2016
If they dont acquit quickly, perhaps before 23 Dec, then Sundance’s theory is likely correct. In that case, I would think that tho dems take most of the public heat, both dems and repubs want the desired outcome — access to Trump dirt collected by the Mueller investigation.
Trump options may include:
– classifying the info;
– start a legal case that requires the info not be disclosed;
– start a legal fight to delay release;
– publicize the negative info himself;
– simply refuse to comply and dare them to impeach over a constitutional crisis.
The other alternative is that Pelosi holds the bullet until Trump/Giuliani/Barr gets too close to congress with a corruption charge, then Pelosi hands the bullet to load into the senate gun.
The only alternative in that case is to proceed anyway and that’s exactly what i hope Trump does. If he has to fire Wray/Barr to make headway that’s precisely what he should do.
