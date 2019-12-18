Lindsey Graham on Senate Trial: “I’m going to tell the president, ‘no,’ to his witness request”…

On the cusp of an impeachment vote in the House, Senate Judiciary Chairman states today: “I’m going to tell the president, ‘no,’ to his witnesses request” when the articles of impeachment reach the Senate.
Senator Graham wants a quick presentation of the articles of impeachment by the House managers; a quick defense against the charges by President Trump’s lawyers; and then an immediate vote on the articles without hearing from witnesses.
WASHINGTON – Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said he will not support calling any witnesses in the upcoming impeachment trial against President Trump, including witnesses Trump wants to summon.
“I’m going to tell the president, ‘no,’ to his witnesses request because I think what is best for the country is to get this behind us as soon as possible,” Graham, a South Carolina Republican, said Wednesday.
The House is set to impeach Trump Wednesday night on two articles charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Senate will hold a trial in January, and Democrats and Republicans are battling over the proceedings. (read more)
Obviously unstated by Graham is his own personal interests to ensure that nothing about U.S. politicians financially benefiting from Ukraine money-laundering is presented by team Trump. A quick dismissal serves the interests of the deepest senate.
It seems to me, that Senator Graham has announced to the world that he is very concerned of any Ukraine information reaching the light of day. Senator Graham and McCain is where the investigation should begin. Graham would squel like a pig, we would have all, the details in 10 minutes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Never forget it was Team McCain that delivered the Steele Dossier to the FBI, and McCain was onr of – if not the – first to put the dossier in the public eye during a Senate hearing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So let me get this straight, the President wasn’t allowed any defense witnesses in the House. He will now be denied defense witnesses in the Senate. Soooo…., the only “evidence” that will get to the Senate is the “evidence” collected by Dems that favored the Dems narrative. That about right?
Looks like a setup to me and if the corruption is as deep as I think it is, I’d be willing to bet they could get (blackmail) enough senators to vote him out based on the “evidence” collected by the Dims.
LikeLiked by 2 people
None of these people will be prosecuted…the Senate doesn’t do that. And so what if one of Trump’s witnesses comes up with some “NEW” (False) evidence like they did for Kavanaugh? All of a sudden, the wuss Repubs vote to remove Trump from office. I don’t trust the Repub Senators as far as I can throw them. They’re as corrupt as Comey et al. If Graham and McConnell say they can get the votes for dismissal, we should all go along with it. Regardless, accountability is in the hands of Barr/Durham, not Graham/McConnell. It serves no real purpose to roll the dice on corrupt Repub Senators. If they don’t get the votes for dismissal, then by all means, do a real trial.
LikeLike
This endemic corruption in the Senate is why the Dems feel fine about going through with impeachment. They know there will be no real trial and have known it all along. What they are accomplishing here is to put a stain on Trump’s record and to be able to repeat, again and again, during the upcoming campaign: ‘vote with us to kick out this corrupt President who is only still in office because of his corrupt Republican (white, racist) enablers.”
The chances of any of the dirt people like Sundance keep digging up actually making it into trial and resulting in prosecutions is extremely low.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I expect so much more from south carolinians. I was against Lindsey when he ran and I’m still against him. Wakeup! Find a real Conservative! I know there are good ones over there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And they’re making the same mistake this time around, too. There are 4-5 candidates declared for the primary against Graham. Like last time, I suspect there won’t be enough money for them to get traction against Graham’s war chest.
LikeLike
Senate impeachment rules provide that POTUS is to answer the articles of impeachment. This is a written answer. It could be hundreds of pages. The answer goes into the record. He can make naked allegations in the answer, just like a person answering any lawsuit is allowed to do. He can also proffer evidence, for example assert he has affidavits from so-and-so that say such-and-such. This is more than a naked assertion but less than a witness.
If he doesn;t answer, the Senate proceeds as though the plea is “not guilty.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps it should contain LOADS of incredibly swamp-damning declassifications? Would that be fantastic or what?
LikeLiked by 1 person
What’s best for the country is observing the truth ‘coming out’ and the consequences of that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
After the vote tonight……and Impeachment does pass the vote…
Do you actually think Pelosi is going to pass this off to the Senate?
Nope she is going to hold onto for control purposes…to let it simmer in the Media for a while so she can have full control with her Brown Shirts Nadler and Schiff…
The Minute she sends the Impeachment to the congress she loses control and the audience…
That’s not “our” Nancy
LikeLiked by 1 person
That strategy was mentioned on one of the Fox shows last night and was correctly lambasted as just another incredibly unjust action.
As Levin and others have said, if that’s the way they want to play, then it can’t be just the Dims who do that crap. No more Mr. Nice Guys. EVERY Dim prez from this point forward should be impeached. “For they have sown the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind.”
LikeLike
When the Republicans take the House back in 2020, they need to retroactively impeach Cankles, Barry, and Biden. Yes, they can certainly do that.
LikeLike
I know Graham’s motives are corrupt, but I hope this impeachment garbage is dismissed as soon as the democrats present their case, such as it is, and the President’s legal team eviscerates it. The historical record will be clear on this impeachment and it clearly deserves a swift ending. This is not the forum to go after corruption. President Trump should wear this impeachment with honor considering who is enemies are. Throughout 2020 and into his next term will be the time to address the coup and the other corruption.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think your missing the point. Control of the process is how the Dems created the impeachment with NO real evidence. This must be crushed and crushed hard. I don’t give a hoot what swamp rat Miss Lindsey says. Trump will demand vindication and he will get it.
LikeLike
EXACTLY!!!
LikeLike
Missing a person in the embedded photos. Senator Amy Klobuchar was with Graham and McCain on that trip.
LikeLiked by 2 people
boom
LikeLike
I’m uneasy with it moving to the Senate
Some here are saying let there be a trial, expose it all, and trust me, I’d love that to happen, if I was assured of a positive outcome, but Graham just might be giving the President a fair warning
There’s too many Senate RINO’s who want our President removed from office, and who have probably been promised big bucks to soothe any voter backlash once Trump is gone
Do we take that chance, or do we assure a quick dismissal and live to fight another day?
LikeLike
whatever trump wants is fine. He just needs to give us our marching orders.
LikeLike
The President can say “that’s fine, Lindsey, but here’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to call a special session of Congress and address the Nation, and the world, of course. And during that address I’m going to reveal all sorts of interesting things. Are you okay with that Lindsey?”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here are the Senate Impeachment rules from the Clinton Trial, adopted 100-0, that Mitch wants to use.
https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/CDOC-99sdoc33/html/CDOC-99sdoc33.htm
LikeLike
President Trump should demand only the whistle blower testify.
And if the Whistle blower throws schiff under the bus then drag his ass in….
If it claims the 5th…. they move to close it
We need a head….. and that head should be Schiffs
LikeLike
Senator Graham is committing political suicide. There must be a reason he is putting it all on the line.
LikeLike
The voters in South Carolina had better re-elect Graham otherwise we’re going to have even bigger problems. He has a viable Dem challenger. We can’t lose that seat to a Dem.
LikeLike
President Trump must stand firm on his request for witnesses because he wasn’t afforded any defense in the House. After all, there are no do-overs if 20 corrupt Republican senators (there are many more than that) vote to impeach. If Lindsey and Mitch don’t want witnesses they will need to successfully move to dismiss after the House presents “evidence”.
LikeLike
Of course, to allow a trial is sure conviction and when it is over it is over and tweets do no good.
LikeLike
LikeLike
For once I agree with Graham but only because they have let it go to impeachment unopposed. There is no need to try the crimes of others during the impeachment trial. Let’s demand those subpoenas Lindsey promised immediately and get it assigned out of his purview. The profanity of impeached and corrupt Alcee chairing any impeachment proceedings of POTUS that originated from the well publicized election tampering within the Democrat party by Clinton and the DNC is beyond the pale to say the least.
LikeLike
Oh well. Beggars (us) can’t be choosers. We aren’t going to see real justice until we weed out more of the RINOs. Let’s take what we can get and work hard to put better people into office. Everyone MUST vote and everyone MUST vote smartly. Stop thinking about how frustrated your are or how much you hate Graham or McConnell or anyone else. We need to have a plan and stick to it. You’re going to have to cast some votes while holding your nose, it’s the only way to get to our end goal. During the primaries, weed out the RINOs if you can or need to. In the general election, vote straight GOP even if your Senate or House candidates are McCain clones. Rinse and repeat every 2 years for the next 20 years. It will work, but only if everyone works at it.
LikeLike
We really need to organise and primary Gr5ahm.
I will never forget Grahm wanting to pass a law preventing Trump from firing Mueller all the while hoping Muellers corrupt Democrat team would find away to oust Trump.
LikeLike
This is not a good time to primary Graham. The Democrat running against him is polling very well. Your #1 goal right now should be to preserve that Senate seat, keep it GOP. Here’s why:
If the Dems maintain their majority in the House and they gain the Senate majority then you can kiss President Trump goodbye, he will be impeached again, convicted, and removed from office. Also, when Ginsburg “retires”, a Dem Senate will never confirm a conservative justice to replace her.
LikeLike
The senate needs 67 votes to convict Trump not a simple majority and secondly Trump could carry any GOP candidate over the line in SC on election day.
Lindsay should be purged.
LikeLike
Read this……..
https://mobile.twitter.com/Johnheretohelp/status/1207100791154184192
Then ask yourself, who & what we’re all those 3,100,000 searches about back in 2017?
And then ask yourself is there anything the DS wouldn’t do to “influence” a RINO?
This is why IMO PT should take it to the Supreme Court before engaging with these Senate scumbags.
LikeLike
Now we know who exactly are the criminals. Now we KNOW.
LikeLike
Lindsey Grahamnesty doesn’t want the covers drawn back on Ukraine. He’s dirty as sin and scared to death.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lindsey Grahamnesty doesn’t want the covers drawn back on Ukraine. He’s dirty as sin and scared to death.
LikeLike
Lindsey Grahamnesty doesn’t want the covers drawn back on Ukraine. He’s dirty as sin and scared to death.
LikeLike
I agree with all those who reluctantly agree with Senator Graham and for most of the same reasons. It doesn’t really matter and it definitely is not going to change the outcome now.
How do you know this isn’t what The President wants? I speculate that the entire purpose of Rudy exposing what’s been exposed about Ukraine was to give The President leverage in the Senate as well as to sully Biden, which has been accomplished. It’s done its job of informing people that rampant corruption exists among our politicians. I found it both interesting and puzzling that AG Barr said that Ukraine wasn’t even on his radar. How odd. Criminal investigations of this should happen in Justice.
We know that only a portion of the country have any idea what’s really happening. Polls have shown that the impeach vs. don’t impeach number haven’t really changed that much. People are pretty dug in with their opinions, so all this serves no real purpose.
Our #1 mission should be to take down every possible democrat we can.
The rallying cry should be “Punish ALL Democrats in 2020” for what they have done to the President.
LikeLike