Hubris – Nancy Pelosi Declares: “the senate rules are unfair” – “when rules become fair we will send articles”…

The entire House effort to impeach President Donald Trump has been a one-sided partisan effort; built upon a foundation of manipulation of process and dismissal of the minority rights throughout.

After the House voted along party lines, and in an act of stunning hubris, Speaker Pelosi now declares she will withhold the articles of impeachment until the Senate makes rules that she determines will be “fair” to the prosecution. [Video at 09:00 prompted]

Nancy Pelosi: "We have legislation approved…that will enable to decide how we send over the articles of impeachment." "We cannot name managers until we see what the process is on the Senate side…so far we haven't seen anything that looks fair to us." https://t.co/KV8jBJCHcL pic.twitter.com/LcgasQXGHv — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 19, 2019