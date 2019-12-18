Hubris – Nancy Pelosi Declares: “the senate rules are unfair” – “when rules become fair we will send articles”…

The entire House effort to impeach President Donald Trump has been a one-sided partisan effort; built upon a foundation of manipulation of process and dismissal of the minority rights throughout.

After the House voted along party lines, and in an act of stunning hubris, Speaker Pelosi now declares she will withhold the articles of impeachment until the Senate makes rules that she determines will be “fair” to the prosecution.  [Video at 09:00 prompted]

.

  1. freepetta says:
    December 18, 2019 at 10:52 pm

    Lying piece of 💩. What a witch!

    • RedBallExpress says:
      December 18, 2019 at 10:56 pm

      Anyone who has ever watched a group of canines rip a living animal in half knows what we are watching – The Law of The Pack.

      • freepetta says:
        December 18, 2019 at 10:59 pm

        You said it Red!!

      • freepetta says:
        December 18, 2019 at 11:02 pm

        President Trump supported Nutty Nancy for speaker. This is how that sick slimy old woman pays him back? Disgusting!!

      • trnathens says:
        December 18, 2019 at 11:05 pm

        They are attempting to exert maximum pressure on PDJT. Is McConnell in on it? After a few weeks of unrelenting pressure, will he go to PDJT and say, “For the sake of the country, you need to resign because I can’t hold the line. Senators like Romney, Murkowski, and others are defecting. One a week. Visibly. In the press, 24/7. Sir, I can’t protect you any longer. We’ll fight this after you’re out, don’t worry. We won’t let this happen again, but, for right now…you have to go.”

        You’re telling me this CAN’T happen?

        • WonkoTheSane says:
          December 18, 2019 at 11:16 pm

          It can, but Lion Trump will never lay down.

          Like

        • oldersoul says:
          December 18, 2019 at 11:23 pm

          No. That is not happening.

          In fact, the longer Pelosi drags out this stunt, the more seats she will lose in 2020.

        • Niagara Frontier says:
          December 18, 2019 at 11:24 pm

          They may try it but POTUS will not just lie down. He knows that won’t be the end of it. They will continue to come after him.

          His enemies will not be satisfied until he and every one of his family members are either penniless and in jail, or worse. It really is a matter of life or death for him.

    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      December 18, 2019 at 11:06 pm

      This is their last bit of true power before the election, IMO. And like the militants they are, they just can’t let it go.

      Hard to give up that Chicago bully politics pose when you’ve held it for so long.

      • freepetta says:
        December 18, 2019 at 11:09 pm

        That’s true. If they’re thrilled about this fake impeachment Barry should be in Guantanamo.
        The Dems were drooling and frothing from their mouths like rabid dogs.

        Liked by 2 people

  4. Wethal says:
    December 18, 2019 at 10:55 pm

    Remind her that she didn’t complain in 1999, and Schumer, as well as all the other Dems, voted for these rules.

    I doubt whining and empty threats work with Cocaine Mitch. Although Trump (and the country) want this, the presidential candidates are going to want this behind them.

    Imagine what happens if RBG joins the choir eternal while this is hanging.

    • Wethal says:
      December 18, 2019 at 11:02 pm

      “want this over.” Oops

    • Kirk says:
      December 18, 2019 at 11:04 pm

      Dude… Seriously? You can’t see that she’s the primary reason for all this?

      The Democrat leadership has to know something about her health prognosis that the rest of us don’t, and I wager that a primary driver behind this is an attempt to stop Trump from appointing her replacement.

      • Wethal says:
        December 18, 2019 at 11:12 pm

        Oh, yes, I agree they were racing to get rid of Trump before RBG moved on to the afterlife – forgetting perhaps that Pence would be sworn in, immediately nominate a VP, whom Mitch would have the Senate promptly confirm (how the constitution provides for filling a vacant VP position), and Pence would then fill the SCOTUS spot.

  5. MAGADJT says:
    December 18, 2019 at 10:55 pm

    Any Michiganders know if it might be possible to dump Amash and vote in a Republican for that district?

  6. booger71 says:
    December 18, 2019 at 10:56 pm

    Then don’t send them Nancy

  7. Lawrence L says:
    December 18, 2019 at 10:57 pm

    McConnell: “New Senate rule–impeachment without a specified crime will be rejected immediately.”

    • dufrst says:
      December 18, 2019 at 11:10 pm

      We are in a dictatorship ruled by the UniParty and their bureaucrats and we thought we were in a democracy! Trump wasn’t supposed to happen, now those in power will ensure he never happens again. Scary times.

  8. frankmystery says:
    December 18, 2019 at 10:58 pm

    #COLDANGER
    #INSURGENCY

  9. AL Bernard says:
    December 18, 2019 at 10:58 pm

    Do House passed articles of Impeachment carry over to next congress if not presented to the Senate, or if the Senate doesn’t act before the congressional current session ends? Or if the Senate begins a trial, but doesn’t complete the trial before the session ends.

  10. sundance says:
    December 18, 2019 at 10:59 pm

    • Han Solo says:
      December 18, 2019 at 11:05 pm

      Excellent! This confirms my other post!

    • dufrst says:
      December 18, 2019 at 11:09 pm

      I guess this is the plan to make the Senate acquit Trump so that he never puts up a defense. How convenient and clever Mitch! The UniParty gets to stain Trump and Trump never gets to put up a formal defense!

      I hope I’m wrong here!

      • oldumb says:
        December 18, 2019 at 11:15 pm

        His defense would be about would be limited to abuse of power and obstruction of congress. he would not get to flame the deep state, biden or the fbi. So no big deal. Who cares about Ukraine?

        • Unclezeb says:
          December 18, 2019 at 11:23 pm

          I would guess we won’t be seeing an in person State of the Union in 2020. Nancy will never invite our President. If it happens it will be one for the ages!

        • FPCHmom says:
          December 18, 2019 at 11:24 pm

          He can spend a chunk of his reelection money on television about Biden and Ukraine and reach more people than a senate trial would anyway.

    • Blind no Longer says:
      December 18, 2019 at 11:10 pm

      Good to know!!! What a super POS Prayerful Pelosi is!!! They can all kiss my deplorable ass! What kind of sick game is this????

    • TarsTarkas says:
      December 18, 2019 at 11:22 pm

      McConnell ‘can’ do as Pollak proposes.

      The question is, will he?

      Quick dismissal of articles thus ending this round of impeachment is in the best interest of all Swamp Rats in the Senate. Thus I hope so.

      Leave the further draining of the swamp to more regular means, Giuliani’s project, Durham.

  12. dufrst says:
    December 18, 2019 at 11:02 pm

    Wow. They will not let the President present his side ! And you have these idiots like Lindsey Graham that won’t let the President fight! One thing about the Dems, they know how to fight and consequences be damned so long as they get their outcome in the end! It’s disgraceful that the GOP don’t completely and fully back this President! We are watching the Constitution being completely shredded in front of our eyes and we are doing nothing about it!

    In 2020, we can not allow this to stand! We can’t play anymore games. Vote straight ticket GOP! These people have gone completely bonkers! We can’t let them get away with this or else the nation will truly fall into single party totalitarian rule!

  13. Pew-Anon says:
    December 18, 2019 at 11:03 pm

    The “Senate” rules aren’t fair. Wow. that’s rich. Never mind the unprecedented gang rape of fairness that was the whole House impeachment process. See you in November, Nancy.

  14. FrankieZee says:
    December 18, 2019 at 11:03 pm

    The problem is that Piglosi is stuck and doesn’t really want to proceed any further, which is why aall these excuses are coming forward. She wants to hold off to see what happens to the scum DEMORATS when they go home for recess.

  15. auscitizenmom says:
    December 18, 2019 at 11:03 pm

    The arrogance is astounding.

  16. Thomas Raymer says:
    December 18, 2019 at 11:03 pm

    Talk about a WANNA BE DICTATOR and ABUSE OF POWER. McConnell should ignore her. Tell her she has 2 days to appoint her team and the trial is starting Monday and will go through Christams and will be DONE before New Years

  17. Hans says:
    December 18, 2019 at 11:03 pm

    I just wonder if Mitch might be a willing participant in this. I was amazed when he said that he would do what ever PDT wanted publicly. Nancy just quoted what he said. something smells realy bad. Mitch is not that dumb.. or innocent…

    His wife has the trade deal with China. Ratified.. PDT becomes a throw away..

  18. Mike Robinson says:
    December 18, 2019 at 11:04 pm

    Well, the US Constitution says absolutely nothing about “sending” … therefore, I guess, if you never actually ‘send them,’ you’ve just wasted your time, haven’t you?

    Within the Legislative Branch, there are two Houses. One cannot “dictate terms” to the other. So, if you never manage to “see anything that ‘looks fair to us,'” exactly whose fault is it? Mmmm…?

  19. hyacinthclare says:
    December 18, 2019 at 11:04 pm

    Per Nancy, her rules are law in the House, the Senate, and the Executive Branch. When is she going to start ordering the courts how to rule?

  20. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    December 18, 2019 at 11:05 pm

    Senate GOP isn’t going for it:

  21. mr.piddles says:
    December 18, 2019 at 11:05 pm

    “We cannot name managers until we see what the process is on the Senate side.”

    Maybe McConnell just provides the simple answer: 1.) At 9:00AM we receive the articles. 2.) At 9:30AM we dismiss the articles.

    What happens if the articles are never delivered? Consider: Trump will forever be impeached… but that applies either way… with or without a Senate Trial.

    So the Trump Presidency gets an asterisk. And the incomplete/invalid impeachment also gets an asterisk.

    In any case, they don’t teach U.S. History in schools anymore…

    • MAGADJT says:
      December 18, 2019 at 11:18 pm

      His presidency only gets an asterisk if you and others accept this impeachment as valid. There will never be an asterisk in my mind, nor in the mind of millions of his supporters. Only the TDS sufferers will accept this impeachment as valid or official, and they had an asterisk by his presidency the night he was elected anyway. You don’t have to choose to accept this farce as valid.

  22. Jase says:
    December 18, 2019 at 11:05 pm

    I’m obviously not familiar with all the nuances of the US political system, but to my simple eyes it looks like while Nanzi is indeed holding up a Sword of Damocles, she may very soon find it is dangling over her own head, rather than the President’s.
    Yes, the MainSwampMedia will scream the McConnell is perverting justice, but criticism rolls off Mitch like water off a turtle’s back.

  23. Rex70 says:
    December 18, 2019 at 11:06 pm

    On the Senate floor, McConnell should declare that the House should not even bother to send the “articles of impeachment” to the Senate because they came to be in “unfair” and unconstitutional proceedings, and the Senate does will accept them. Because the “House rules were unfair,” the Senate will not take up whatever they send whenever they choose to send it.

  25. sundance says:
    December 18, 2019 at 11:06 pm

    The more I think about it the more I think this impeachment is a first step.

    They use this impeachment to get the judicial authority to penetrate the constitutional firewall. This gives them evidence.

    McConnell votes down the impeachment, but that doesn’t matter. What the House really wanted was the 6e material, Don McGahn etc.

    From there the House assembles new articles based on the new evidence. And impeachment 2.0 goes to the Senate.

    Impeachment 1.0 is only to create the legal basis to get the evidence. Nothing more.

    Will have to watch and see if this is actually the Lawfare plan.

    • Rex70 says:
      December 18, 2019 at 11:10 pm

      What judicial authority do they now have with this passage? Who grants this authority now to them?

      • sundance says:
        December 18, 2019 at 11:12 pm

        A) refer to prior post. B) courts

        • Wethal says:
          December 18, 2019 at 11:21 pm

          If the Senate GOP holds fast to the 1999 rules (which I think it will if only to show Pelosi she can’t tell the Senate how to write its rules), and the rules do not provide for any new evidence, then the GOP could argue that there is no justified need for new 6e evidence in the Senate trial.

          If they can’t introduce it in this “judicial proceeding,” they’d have to come up for some other reason to need it now. Especially since the House could have continued to pursue this 6e matter in the lower federal courts and postponed the impeachment vote.

    • Republicanvet91 says:
      December 18, 2019 at 11:11 pm

      I know I shouldn’t ask, but do you really think they will push it that far? I know they have to see this through since they started it, but Schiff getting called out in his own district must mean something to them eventually. I can only see this going further south for them, and trying 2.0 will just make things 2.0 times worse for them.

    • slopoke1 says:
      December 18, 2019 at 11:12 pm

      And I assume this plan would have legs past 2020 when Trump is re-elected; assuming dems still control the house?

    • dufrst says:
      December 18, 2019 at 11:16 pm

      Do they have time to mount another impeachment in the middle of an election year?

      I seriously doubt this. The 6e material will not convince the GOP in the middle of an election year to remove Trump anymore than this sham has!

      If they do a second impeachment, their goose which already cooked will be burnt crisp by Nov 2020!

      • sundance says:
        December 18, 2019 at 11:21 pm

        Nadler knows what the 6(e) material is already.

        Nadler wouldn’t be going after it if Weissmann and crew didn’t leave something in there for him.

        • dufrst says:
          December 18, 2019 at 11:24 pm

          Nadler is an idiot. He will bungle the next impeachment as he did the Mueller hearings and few judiciary committee hearings he had during this latest impeachment.

          If they are counting on Nadler to deliver the finishing blows that would convince the GOP to remove Trump from office in an election year than these people are far more crazy than we’ve ever imagined!

    • noswamp says:
      December 18, 2019 at 11:18 pm

      SD, another question is: does Nancy Pelosi want to go down in history as the first Speaker that submitted Articles of Impeachment that was immediately dismissed in the Senate without a trial? Is she thinking about her legacy?

    • another face in the crowd says:
      December 18, 2019 at 11:21 pm

      That seems very likely, plus I would think the democrats will want the actual impeachment show trial to occur closer to the elections. Wouldn’t that be an October surprise with maximum damage. If the uniparty in the Senate removed President Trump in October, who would we be able to replace him with for the election? I’m not familiar with the election laws, however I’m sure lawfare has a devious angle… could we get a ticket on the ballot in time? However, without Trump it would be back to the status quo and uniparty antics. I hope I am getting to cynical and concerned and Trump steam rolls the 2020 election with super majorities in the House and Senate.

      Regardless thank you for all your analysis and work.
      God bless President Trump and our Nation.

  27. franuche says:
    December 18, 2019 at 11:07 pm

    Well then…

    As far as I can see, if the articles of impeachment are stillborn, then nobody needs to worry about feeding the baby.

  28. Ackman419 says:
    December 18, 2019 at 11:08 pm

    What a f*cking joke.
    Impeached has the same effect as racist.
    It doesn’t even matter any more.
    I’m about ready to tune out for 6 months if this isn’t s the kind of crap our politics is offering us.
    Trump 2020!

  29. Republicanvet91 says:
    December 18, 2019 at 11:09 pm

    Whatever. Pontius Pelosi might get a few favorable headlines out of this, but it will backfire in a huge way given a couple days.
    He and her nutty impeachment circus, the statements made and why they rushed it because it was so urgent and serious, is now shown to be a huge lie.
    The only media that will defend this are those who willingly lie anyway to the voters. And the voters are fully aware.

  30. lemontree says:
    December 18, 2019 at 11:09 pm

    Nancy and Chuck’s idea of due process is crazy. Due process is for the person accused not them.

  31. Han Solo says:
    December 18, 2019 at 11:12 pm

    What legislation is she talking about? Is there law that was passed or is she talking about the House Rules modified for the 116th? Big difference…I suspect she meant rules bc I can’t imagine the ‘how’ being put in a bill of law.

  32. noswamp says:
    December 18, 2019 at 11:13 pm

    Wow, I did not see this coming? SD, did you?

  33. anthonydog says:
    December 18, 2019 at 11:13 pm

    Dirty Pelosi, evil daughter from a filthy mob family, has tainted everything she has touched.

    Burisma investigate her son and Hunter Biden. How dare they launder our tax dollars through the Ukraine into their own slimey pockets.

  34. Julia Adams says:
    December 18, 2019 at 11:14 pm

    If you don’t transmit, we must acquit.

  35. Michael Kunz says:
    December 18, 2019 at 11:15 pm

    Even as an ex-Brit, I have never seen such staggering hypocrisy.

  36. snellvillebob says:
    December 18, 2019 at 11:15 pm

    The Senate should give them three days or refuse to accept their impeachment. If they drop it off, toss it in the trash can.

  37. The American Patriot says:
    December 18, 2019 at 11:15 pm

    Those bastards may as well stay in DC over the holidays because their constituents will be giving them a warm welcome with pitchforks on hand.

  38. Thurstan says:
    December 18, 2019 at 11:16 pm

    I’d like to thank Mitch in advance for more stern words. Perhaps a harsh letter to follow. /s

  39. luke says:
    December 18, 2019 at 11:18 pm

    They’re full of little tricks none should surprise anyone here. As for me I have seen enough of PDT to know that I best take my cues from him. He told us Sessions was weak and some of us wanted to believe it was part of an overall strategy. I get it but don’t EVER forget the blunt honesty Mr Trump espouses. It is this same heartfelt truth that allows him to do interview after interview/rally after rally.

    When he tells me the Republicans are United I will put my safety on. I will take the bullet from the chamber. I will set my weapon on the table and take a few steps back. Listen to what he says doesn’t matter what the R’s did in the past. We are way past that point if we want to remain unscathed. Let’s encourage the right to defeat the left and them hold accountable after the dust is settled. I for one will not be a part of a circular firing squad.

  40. Hal_S (@schirmer_h) says:
    December 18, 2019 at 11:18 pm

    Time for some Senate-Rules-Committee Magic-

    Articles of Impeachment which are passed on a party-line basis may NOT be presented to the Senate by a sitting member of the Party which passed the impeachment.

    Articles of impeachment passed unilaterally by one party may only be presented to the Senate by a newly elected member of the House or Representatives from the other party.

    This ensures that the solemn process of impeachment of an elected president does not devolve into a taxpayer-funded campaign ad.

  41. Thomas Dowling says:
    December 18, 2019 at 11:19 pm

    They chickened out! No impeachment! LOL!

  42. InAz says:
    December 18, 2019 at 11:21 pm

    Sundance mentioned 6e material. I know that is Grand Jury but I can’t remember which Grand Jury material the Commie Chits are wanting.

    Can someone give this information?
    Thanks to all.

  43. Payday says:
    December 18, 2019 at 11:21 pm

    Screw em. Play by their rules. Just move forward and dismiss without them.

  44. sunnydaze says:
    December 18, 2019 at 11:22 pm

    This is starting to be pure comedy.

    Gawd, throw this whole Dem Party into the trashbin of history, for once and for all, America.

    There is Absolutely. Nothing. to be gained from keeping them.

  45. Bogeyfree says:
    December 18, 2019 at 11:24 pm

    I wonder who it could be?

    Isn’t Obama a private actor?

  46. Julia Adams says:
    December 18, 2019 at 11:25 pm

    Here’s the game: The Democrats know their impeachment charges are dead in the senate. They don’t care about that. What they want is SCOTUS to rule against executive privilege, call more witnesses and to have judiciary rule that Trump must release his tax returns.

    Trump should sue for injunctive relief to disallow this from proceeding further u til all lower and upper court cases are decided

