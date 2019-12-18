House of Representatives Debate and Vote on Impeachment – 3:00pm Livestream…

Today the House of Representatives is holding structured and highly controlled statements ahead of a predetermined vote to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump.
The democrats established six hours of debate on the articles will be divided equally between Democrats and Republicans. At 3:00pn ET the House is approximately half way through their statements. The impeachment vote will come later into the evening
Fox News Livestream – PBS Livestream – CBSN Livestream
The dems have no choice. Crooked Hillary didn’t win; they’ll all hang from nooses. Impeachment is their Hail Mary.
Democrats:
We are watching the epitome of TRUMP derangement syndrome. The Democrats are destroying themselves. Yippee!
Well, I hope they don’t take the President, Country and us with them. They I’ll stop at nothing.
Larry Elder, black “American Thought Leader” on YT 12/16/19, cracked himself up concluding: “Much of the country is afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome; the good news is it is covered by Obamacare.”
2 Dems defected on the rules vote. Same Dems that voted against the initial opening of the impeachment vote.
They will vote with the Republicans on the final impeachment vote, let’s see if any more defect.
The house is using its last bullet, this will allow Trump to really go after the resistance. I read the gallup pole has a 6 point up tick for Trump, can they impeach him again next month and the month after?
mg: good one… thanks!
I heard somewhere a reference to protestors outside the House chambers. Does anyone have any information of them?
Don’t care what these Congressional Democratic imbeciles say. Not watching because it won’t make a difference in every one of these Sciffhead votes. Phony impeachment bs.
You are wise. You’ve only missed an endless volley of script-driven lies and counter-arguments. It’s not good for blood-pressure, but i am taking names and withdrawing the consent of THIS governed individual. This House does not represent me.
Agreed Scott. This Congress is an embarrassment.
When are the men in the white coats with the butterfly nets scheduled to arrive?
More likely that an ambulance from the nuthouse will arrive than that our Representatives will take a decisive and effective counterattack.
Yawn…..
Colour and movement that signifies nothing.
Nadler kedps making nasty comments, but he isn’t on the clock, what’s with that?
It’s good to be king Nadler.
Can’t watch and refuse to give this charade more credibility than is deserved.
Lindsay Graham is being Lindsay Graham today.
He’s up to his eyeballs in Ukraine corruption.
And there he is, lecturing everyone with his piety, declaring that there are “people on our side just as crazy as on theirs.”
Being non–committal on what the hearing will look like, but seems to foreshadow parading the House record YET AGAIN while everyone sits quietly. Anyone who thought it was a good sign replacing Grassley with Graham was drinking some bad kool-aid (but I don’t know if anyone did think it was a good idea).
SD said the other day in comments that he believes tonight after impeachment, after Barr’s interview, is when Trump shifts to full-bore combat. PLEASE.
Not just for himself, his family and the Office of the President — for the innocent patriots who’ve been in the trenches with him, having their lives ruined with impunity while “allies” pontificate for the cameras.
Different century, same sh*t: The Andrew Johnson Impeachment/Trial
“Lyman Trumbull of Illinois, one of the ten Republican Senators whose refusal to vote for conviction prevented Johnson’s removal from office, noted, in the speech he gave explaining his vote for acquittal…..”
“Once set the example of impeaching a President for what, when the excitement of the hour shall have subsided, will be regarded as insufficient causes, as several of those now alleged against the President were decided to be by the House of Representatives only a few months since, and no future President will be safe who happens to differ with a majority of the House and two thirds of the Senate on any measure deemed by them important, particularly if of a political character. Blinded by partisan zeal, with such an example before them, they will not scruple to remove out of the way any obstacle to the accomplishment of their purposes, and what then becomes of the checks and balances of the Constitution, so carefully devised and so vital to its perpetuity? They are all gone.”
FWIW, there were no “crimes” in the eleven Articles against Andrew Johnson; examples:
1) Dismissing Edwin Stanton from office after the Senate had voted not to concur with his dismissal and had ordered him reinstated.
10) Making three speeches with intent to “attempt to bring into disgrace, ridicule, hatred, contempt and reproach, the Congress of the United States”.
11) Bringing disgrace and ridicule to the presidency by his aforementioned words and actions.
The Dems in the House will have their way and impeach the President. The entire production has exceeded the bounds of absurdity from the outset, yet it has succeeded.
That it has come to this is very foreboding, IMO. Moreover, McConnell has stated he will “play it straight” in the Senate. Furthermore, Repub senators have been largely silent in their opposition to the process. Now, we hear about the possibility of a secret vote on conviction/acquittal.
Then, one must consider Roberts, who has a demonstrated animus toward the President, will be presiding over the trial.
It’s the last, best chance to stop the President from winning in 2020 without an assassination. Don’t forget that the leftists seek their victories “by any means necessary.”
It is increasingly appearing this is a perfect storm of conspiracy to remove the President. The Deep State is so broad, so deep, so strong, and so ruthless that it may happen, the voters be damned.
Of course the House is irrelevant, but the Senate will be the UniParty / RINOs/ CoCs last best chance to eliminate PDJT from US politics.
With Graham leading, if they are convinced they can get 20 they just might go for it.
Here is Wray, deep state plant and shill, blasting the now vindicated Nunes memo in 2018.
Wray has shown who he really is. But we already knew that, didn’t we?
https://www.infowars.com/flashback-fbi-director-wray-blasted-the-vindicated-nunes-memo-in-2018/
What we’re witnessing is a massive obstruction of Justice effort by the dems to prevent discovery of their crimes.
