House of Representatives Debate and Vote on Impeachment – 3:00pm Livestream…

Today the House of Representatives is holding structured and highly controlled statements ahead of a predetermined vote to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump.

The democrats established six hours of debate on the articles will be divided equally between Democrats and Republicans. At 3:00pn ET the House is approximately half way through their statements. The impeachment vote will come later into the evening

Fox News Livestream – PBS Livestream – CBSN Livestream

.

.