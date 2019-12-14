Victor Davis Hanson Looks At Big Picture: President Trump Undoing Progressive Agenda….

Deep and compelling discussion between Victor Davis Hanson and Epoch Times’ Jan Jekielek about President Trump, his effectiveness, and an overall era of apoplexy amid the left as President Trump deconstructs the progressive agenda.
It’s an hour long interview that goes into a much more complex discussion; but it’s also well presented, explained and well worth the time to watch:
The libs are going down!!
Hopefully faster than Horizontal on Willie Brown.
I think that Victor has the historical view of Trump wrong. He will be seen as the anomaly that reset the world.
The great thing about Hanson, besides him being an incredibly smart, common sense intellectual, is he sees firsthand the destruction of American society, since he still lives on his family’s farm in California
He’s pondered all the so called “intellectual” arguments about multiculturalism and the third world invasion of Western countries, and he always comes to the same conclusion
It’s nothing more than a power play by the left to wrest power from the natives, and it’s obscenely wrong and extremely destructive to our Constitutional Republic
He’s seen his once tranquil and successful community turn into a third world slum, and he has no qualms saying so
I wish people wouldn’t keep calling them progressives – that’s their word.
They want to regress back before the US Constitution, especially before its Bill of Rights and even before due process and that makes them regressives.
Regressive left… I like it!
I prefer…..f’ng snowflake!
I visualize them as “progressing” us over a cliff. Into an abyss.
There are two views of ‘people’; the view of the fuedalists of the middle ages, updated cosmetically by the marxists;
People are SHEEP, to be led or misled by the few elitists. Throw in a judas goat, and they can be herded anywhere, and won’t know or care,whether the,destination is fresh pasture, a shearing or the slaughterhouse.
Benevolent or not so benevolent dictatorship.
And then there is the view of the,Founders; a SELF-GOVERNING people, a republic, representative government.
A risky, untried experiment, as even the founders knew. The anti’s, the despicables are betting the farm, all in on their marxist view, betting on, COUNTING on the stupidity of the American people.
PDJT is,also “all in”, betting the farm, his and his families lives on the,Founders vision, and so are we, his supporters. A risk, certainly. Betting is all about risk. If the outcome were certain, there would be no bet.
Never the less,,I feel the outcome IS certain, because in the end, I DO believe in, and have faith in, We the people.
There are two areas of thought:
Ends justify the means: non- Judeo-Christian thinking
Moral means bring forth moral ends: Judeo-Christian thinking
EVERY political move can be categorized this way. Of course, each political solution has shades of each…but conservatives tend to believe noble ends don’t justify illegal means to that nobel end. Liberals, especially since Obama and his brand of community organizing socialism, have shifted hugely to the ends/means paradigm. America, however, is not on board with this thinking, and as Trump gets them to reveal who they really are, more and more regular folks agree rejecting them.
Tribalism is regressive, no? 🙂
I’m still trying to point out that they shouldn’t be called the ‘Democratic’ party (there’s NOTHING ‘democratic’ about them) — they are in fact the Democrat party.
I always refer to them as the Regressives. There is nothing new about their worldview and it is decidedly backwards. No matter what they say.
Or ‘transgressives’ . Google definition – “infringe or go beyond the bounds of (a moral principle or other established standard of behavior).”
A bit of a double entendre in there too.
I would like to see some matryoshka dolls with Comey, Brennan, Clapper, Hillary, Obama, then Soros or any other combinations you can think of (throw in Putin anywhere). Then side by side with a Trump matryoshka doll. It would be Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, then Trump.
I advise (recommend) all CTH treepers to listen to entire interview AND SHARE IT WITH SOMEONE. VDH is a national treasure. He spits hot fire (otherwise known as “reality” and “truth”). You can almost hear the leftists crying in the background….as the Rocky music plays on….
Watched the first half. He comes off as well reasoned.
VDH: all my life he has been an intellectual mentor; brings long view wisdom into a sharply focus perspective of contemporary society and culture.
Appreciate you posting this Sundance.
Victor Davis Hansen wrote a book called The Savior Generals: How Five Great Commanders Saved Wars That Were Lost—From Ancient Greece to Iraq. Those five were Themistocles, Belisarius, Sherman, Ridgway and Petraeus, although that five includes one who absolutely does not even begin to belong there, so it should actually have been four. Maybe in the future he will write a book called something like The Savior Presidents: How Four Great Presidents Saved America That Would Otherwise Have Been Lost—From Washington to Trump.
Off topic but the Gateway Pundit has listed the 31 Dem freshman’s phone numbers and the idea is to call, and even if not in their state or district, leave a message advising that if they vote to impeach you will be contributing to who ever their opponent is.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/melt-the-phones-here-are-the-31-freshmen-democrats-let-them-know-how-you-feel-on-this-sham-impeachment/
Better use a burner phone otherwise Schiff will have your phone number and send a subpoena for interference of Congress
VDH is one smart guy too! That’s why he and DJT are so sympatico!!
I have to watch the rest tomorrow. Try to get hubby to watch too.
I always enjoy VDHs insights & Epoch Times has a good format as well.
The fact that VDH brings up the media in relation to Trayvon shows he’s been paying attention.
Admittedly I haven’t watched the video yet. I was watching the Senate questioning of Horowitz earlier though. Ted Cruz had a couple hilarious moments one he said “”This is not Jason Bourne (FBI defectors) this is Beavis and Butthead” Lol Senator Cruz is correct. Guys the only logical explanation of why Trump was not only elected but took power is because we (they) are not all powerful. Many of us think that the enemy has us all in his grasp. The left
feels the same way I suspect. The Truth….a bunch of Charlatans are in charge but Times are Changing
The headline. I was just thinking the same thing yesterday. There is little to nothing left of The Kenyan’s agenda.
There are two people who I really listen to and find their opinions to be amazingly informative. VDH is one and the other is Steve Bannon. Both of them are brilliant men and they keep me thinking.
I didn’t mention CTH because I don’t think CTH is one person. If I’m incorrect, my bad.
