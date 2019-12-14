New Jersey Democrat Congressman, Jeff Van Drew, Will Switch Parties Over Impeachment Fraud…

Jeff Van Drew is a democrat congressman from New Jersey CD-02. According to multiple media reports he is likely to switch to the republican party next week due to the fraudulent impeachment effort. Van Drew was one of two democrats who did not support the vote for the impeachment inquiry.

According to Politico Democrat leadership are in a panic and urgently trying to get ahold of Van Drew. The optics of a democrat changing parties at the same time they are trying to sell the validity of an impeachment narrative are terrible.

[…] Van Drew’s congressional and campaign staff were informed he was planning to switch parties on Saturday, according to Democratic sources. The question was now when, not if, Van Drew was joining the Republican Party, according to several Democrats with knowledge of the ongoing conversations.

As of Saturday afternoon, it was still unclear if Van Drew would make the announcement before the House votes on impeachment, which is expected Wednesday.

“It was supposed to be bipartisan, it was supposed to be incontrovertible. It was supposed to be something that was always on the rarest of circumstances,” Van Drew told reporters about impeachment earlier this week. “Well it’s not bipartisan.” (read more)

CONFIRMED: Democratic Rep. Jeff Van Drew has informed staff he is SWITCHING PARTIES and will become a Republican, following a lengthy meeting w/ Trump. And senior Dems have been scrambling to reach him all day. story w/ @heatherscope: https://t.co/ipZ513ySzV — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) December 14, 2019