House Impeachment Markup Hearing – 2:30pm Livestream…

The House of Representatives holds a markup hearing to assemble two articles of impeachment against President Trump. Afternoon Session – 2:30pm
CSPAN Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link – Fox Business Livestream
.
.
I’m confused. I thought we were through with the House and on to the Senate.
Sorry Mikeyboo, but it hasn’t even been voted out of the Judicial Committee yet. Has to be voted out of there, then it will have to be voted on by the entire House, then it will be on to the Senate. This should never get out of Committee, but it will, shouldn’t get out of the House, but it may………
You cannot make this chit up! I wonder if Democrats are considering how “Impeachment Crankiness” will affect their chances in the coming elections.
And don’t ask a serial killer to consider, as he’s closing in on victim no. 10, to stop and evaluate that that tenth killing will do to his chances for getting into a credible university and/or getting a good job. No different. They are driven to destroy. Never forget what Hillary’s Campaign manager, David Ploufee said (in June of 2016 BEFORE he had been nominated – the republican convention wouldn’t convene until July):
“It is not enough to simply beat Trump. He must be destroyed thoroughly. HIS KIND must not rise again.”
The war-like focus they carry from election season to the next is no accident.
There are at least 3 more votes (with debate) in the House.
1. The House Judicial Committee vote on Articles of Impeachment
2. The House Floor vote on the Articles of Impeachment
3. The House Floor Vote on the Impeachment Resolution
Then everything is packaged up and thrown over the wall to the Senate and Shanghai Mitch to do or attempt whatever he has in mind, resisted by the Bride of Chuckie (Schumer).
Somebody needs to contact OSHA about the levels of delusion present in that hearing room.
I am certain it has reached levels not previously seen.
Oh Fat Nadler speaking out of both sides of his mouth. He is offended POTUS dismisses the legitimacy of the Demcorats’ impeachment attempt while they have spent 3 years dismissing the legitimacy of the Trump presidency. No one can blame POTUS for telling the Pedocrats to pound sand.
I cannot wait until we take back the House in 2020 and hold both houses and the Presidency. I hope POTUS makes the immediate 2 years following as painful as possible.
It’s not okay for Hank Johnson to tie his daughter up with duct tape and leave her in the basement. There..I said it.
I wonder what Hank thinks of Schiff’s buddy Ed Buck tying up young black men and pumping them fill of drugs and overdosing before performing homosexual acts on them. I notice Hank doesn’t use that as an example.
That’s Cicilline’s favorite pastime when he visits the Dominican
Ever notice how Menedez’ behavior got swept under the rug with his underage prostitutes? Funny we never hear anymore about that.
But, but, but…Democrats don’t do sleazy stuff like that. Remember, not a smidgeon of corruption!
Reminds me of real obstruction of Congress: 1). Lois Lerner and the IRS, Eric Holder and Fast & Furious, and 3). Barack Obama and Iran or Russia or meddling in the Israeli election or the Brexit vote.
They really aren’t sleazy. Downright dirty, illegal, immoral and hate-filled.
littleanniefannie
As well as being succinct, you are an astute judge of character!
Here ya go 😛
Sen. Robert Menendez may have had sex with underage hookers in Dominican Republic: prosecutors
https://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/sen-robert-menendez-hired-underage-hookers-feds-article-1.2336046
One of the best things about the Horowitz report is that it totally destroyed Adam Schiff’s last shreds of credibility. His counter memo to the Nunes memo is a matter of permanent record, and the Horowitz report shows it to be entirely the product of a shameless liar.
One of the best things about the crazy Democrat’s impeachment attempt,is it locks in Joe Biden as the Democrat’s candidate. They have made this all about false claims that president Trump acted to damage a “political rival”. (Ludicrous as Biden hadn’t even announced a bid at the time). So if they vote yes for Article 1, they will have to keep Biden in the race.
Biden is currently driving around aimlessly in a bus branded “No Malarkey”, mumbling about children in swimsuits playing with his leg hair. If they vote yes on Article 1, this horror show must continue for the Dims. President Trump will have too much fun …
Schiff cares nothing about credibility. If he did, he would not have participated in the despicable acts at the Standard hotel. As for the Democrats, none of them have a sincere desire to pursue justice. I don’t think the Dems care or even want Biden in the race. They seem perfectly okay with sacrificing Biden especially since they are certain his gaffes will continue on the trail and in debates with POTUS.
This impeachment scam is doing what it was intended to do. Attempt to hurt POTUS politically and clear Biden from the race so Hillary (who I believe is still keeping the DNC afloat financially) can be the brokered nominee. And make no mistake, Hillary will trot out a woman VP. I suspect Warren or Harris but wouldn’t be surprised to see Bernie get tapped from the deal they made for him to give her his delegates in 2016.
I agree with you, however, do not think Hillary would share the stage with a female.
At this point, I think Hillary would do whatever she could to ascend to what she feels belongs to her. If we have learned anything from Democrats, we have learned they double down on their playbook.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You made my day with that comment.
I don’t think the impeachment scam is hurting the President. In fact, I think it is strengthening him with his supporters AND Independents AND minorities.
If they keep this up, the US may become a monarchy with Trump as King.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I sincerely hope that some Senator will have the gonads to subpoena Mark Warner and let him explain Adam Waldman. Either they were part of the coup or they had a little hanky and lanky going on together. Given the choice, I believe Mark would be better off admitting to sedition!!
I don’t believe “Sleepy Joe” will be the Dem nominee. The Hildabeast will appear high on a balcony like the savior pitcher Roger Clemens appeared in the sky box at Yankee Stadium prompting the infamous “Sportgasm”. The Dems will have a “Hillgasm” and hopefully march toward election disaster again. Roger took the Yankees big time for $45 Million that year IIRC.
She will appear high on a balcony-and then she will get “the Trembles”-and then she will fall off the balcony-and then it will be attributed to a bad cold.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would like to be there, maybe I would get the opportunity to push the old hag over the edge. I’ll bet $1000.00 she can’t fly.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not without her broomstick.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I love you guys!
Double or nothing!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe she’ll land on the 30,000 missing emails so she won’t get hurt! She’s a glutton for punishment if she runs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
HRC’s impeachable offenses began decades ago and continue.
Bring it on, girlfriend. Or any of the rest of you. This current impeachment, and its rules and decisions, open the door to a lot of campaign and debate material for Trump to use for 2020. I suspect that he will. HRC is a real impeachment, for real crimes, waiting to happen.
IMO, they won’t feel compelled to keep Biden in the race. Once they have impeached, they can and will discard any of their lies they used to reach their goal.
You are right, normal people would feel compelled to keep up the charade; Dems wouldn’t even think of it.
Nadler has spoken/argued that Congress can decide if they are conducting an impeachment or not, but the R’s have not challenged them on their failure to conduct the floor vote which gives the judicial authority they claim they already have.
WTF???
Why is this not contested???
See H.Res.660 – a majority of the House voted to start impeachment investigation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
One must be careful of spitting into the wind…………..
Exactly Mr Ciccarelli…the American people vote for who they want for President….THEY DID!!!!! Donald J. Trump!!! Suck it up!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So Hank Johnson does not disappoint. Again.
Breaking News: Tsunami alert due to the possibility of Guam tipping over depending on the Impeachment vote. Coastal flooding may “take care” of the problem!! Flyover states will be just fine!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hi, littleanniefannie.
Was reading from the bottom up, posted a comment and then read yours. LOLing!
The chairs are identical. Perhaps Trump should sit on a little stool to let smaller men feel powerful.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The room is leaning…. tilting….. OH NO!
… TOO much weight on one side!
>It’s gonna tip over !!!!!!!!!!
Holy moly these Democrats leave me speechless sometimes with their utter lack of intelligence. It stuns me that they get people to actually vote for them!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Can someone explain to me just how brain dead a person has to be to vote for Tippy Guam?
Here is the root of the real problem with our country. Actual morons like this Johnson idiot get elected to Congress. The people that vote for him and others like him have to be at the very bottom of the STUPID scale.Can this Johnson dummy even write his name? I could say a lot of things about this idiot, but non of them would be very nice.
He’s a continuation of the Cynthia McKinney voter.
When Cynthia was in office, she’d show up to
county meetings with her followers. All wearing her
T shirt, all looking like the homeless shelter had been
emptied out. The rest of the attendees were generally
middle income black and white homeowners, The
difference in behavior, hygiene, self control was stunning.
Johnson gets quite a few votes from the highly educated,
wealthy, guilty white Emory and Decatur crowd. They always
vote for John ( did I ever tell you I was in Selma?) Lewis to
make themselves look noble. John Lewis signs are only
seen in wealthy white homes front yards . I have yet to
see any in most black neighborhoods. I’ll take the time
to swing through my old stomping grounds around election
time.
LikeLiked by 7 people
His KFC buddy is bobbing his head in agreement.
I caannot believe that some of the basement testimonies still remain hidden from the public.
Isn’t anyone in Congress working towards getting those released? Or read them on the floor or something? Or leak them to Ali Watkins and get to have sex with her in return? Is there not a horny Republican available? The Dems seem to have plenty.
Hopefully, the Senate will be able to get the hidden transcripts and make them public soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Adam Schiff’s staff coaches a witness ( the original source) who was supossed to testify before the house but then Schiff decides the source need to be guaranteed anonimity. So Schiff and all other Democrats think it is ok for his source to perform a malicious drive-by charge against President Trump without having to be cross examined. The Democrats actions do not comport with The Constitution. WIth Adam Schiff and his fellow Democrats people who disagree with them have zero rights.
How disgusting when the Dems try to paint them self as flag loving patriots…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Near perfection: Rep. Gohmert, accusing Dem’s a few moments ago of the following: “We don’t need no stinkin’ witnesses!”
I can’t help but think that this impeachment nonsense, in the eyes of Hillary Clinton, is a
two for one – if it succeeds (and it won’t) she gets rid of President Trump and candidate
Joe Biden and climbs right back in to her candidacy seat. Does anyone think that she is
the engine behind this whole mess, assisted by Soros and the Obama crowd?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Under current rules and standards, all the Dem candidates can be impeached.
So, supposedly President Trump has done all of this for “personal gain”. Can someone please tell me in God’s name what President Trump has gained from this circus!!! I know I would have thrown my hands up in the air at this point and said “Stick it!!!” This poor family…prayers heading your way!
LikeLiked by 2 people
and Obammy’s book deal was on the up and up………One guy came into the Presidency as a billionaire and the other guy came as a bisexual affirmative action community organizer.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You are incorrect.
Big Mike (aka Michelle) was not a community organizer.
😜
They must be saying IF Creepy Joe becomes the D candidate next summer than Trump would have an advantage IF Biteme’s corruption is exposed. So two big If’s.
Huh … funny how these people can talk about “personal gain,” when the Office of the President pays half-a-million a year, and this President has never taken it …?
Hate to remind these people that “this President is (already) a billionaire.” He doesn’t need your money.
Hank Johnson’s core values are leaking out of his ears
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wrong orifice.
I’m writing some campaign add for The Republicans. For example, if Bernie Sanders is the candidate then “Sanders, if elected, must be impeached for his personal agenda of Medicare for All”.
Why are these people allowed to lie soo much and according to house rules Swallow is breaking the rule as to not speak at the camera ..
Swalwell reminds me of a couple kids I want to engineering school with…they were convinced of their intellect and argued with the professor when they didn’t understand the material. Next semester they xfer’d to biz school, guess they didn’t like where their gpa was heading…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why do they keep trying to make amendments? We know the Dems aren’t going to concede on one stinking amendment .. this is sad to watch the Dems run these republicans over like a freight train .. pay back is a bitch .. TRUMP 2020🇺🇸
More screen and face time that way.
They are making on-the-record objections with their amendments for the history books, and for the few honest media out there.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Cicilline is the poster-wise guy –punk attorney; a liar.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is there a Democrat candidate for President not impeachable under these standards?
The list of their offenses almost writes itself.
See Cicilline laugh and turn in his chair (like, Oh Man!)
when Rep Ken Buck said
he (Cicilline) did not say anything about Obama…. Benghazi”?
“When this goes to the Senate…”
“You better wait and see when all the facts come out” ~Ken Buck
LikeLike
WHO f@rted????
president Fartwell did –again.
Doug Collins is whuppin Fartwell for it
Andy Biggs makes a great point just now, especially to Swallwell, about projection.. it was perfect!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve managed, somehow, to listen to all but two hours, thus far, of the hearing.
Generally just the sound. Very impressed by the Republicans. especially some of them.
still listening, waiting for more brutal persona attacks. People are getting tired, and they say more than they should when they are. At least that is my experience with witnesses in civil depositions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watch fat, scared little nads……WITH lots if security all over the place….coward knows people are pissed.
Oh my Nad’s can’t even push an elevator button!!!!!!
His elevator doesn’t go all the way to the top.
McClintock is calling for it to end,
Pathetic. Let it go on all week.
Keep making amendments!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for watching but who is McClintock?
Man up, McClintock. Stay there and make Nadler, Hank Johnson, Zoe Zofgran, Sheila Jackson Lee, and the others uncomfortable. Wear their tails out.
exactly pull a mister smith goes to washington type spectacal out of it, its already a complete circus, should strike one letter at a time and just keep submitting amendments, make nadler snap and sawell rip….
LMAO! I’ve watched for about a total of 10 minutes today..
I WISH I was in that chamber…I ‘d follow the democrats lead and MAKE UP SUCH fantastical SHYTE! I’d quote star wars and star trek movies and TV episodes, I’d use sports teams/games as analogies (President Trump is like Notre Dame in the 1988 season, the Dems are the cowboys, stuff like that)…
It would be great FUN and not at all different than whats happening and will continue to happen in our congress.
Missed my calling FOR SURE!
Several Dems have referenced civil rights, slavery, Jim Crow, KKK, MLK Jr. in their impeachment rants (which makes no sense). Makes me think they are worried about black support for Trump.
——–
Excerpt:
“They’re an affront to Viola Liuzzo, a mother of five who was murdered by the Ku Klux Klan while she was in Alabama to participate in the Selma to Montgomery march, and they’re an affront to the memory of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who championed the Voting Rights Act of 1965,” he added.
Yep, and that is why we will continue to hear from the D candidates: “We need a National Conversation about reparations for Slavery”. Not any promise, just we need a “conversation”, and Hank Tippy Guam voters will eat it up.
it is disgusting to watch and listen to these Demoncrats….and even more so to think of those that keep voting them into office…..listening to the call in on cspan one would think that mental illness has taken control of this nation.
and these Congress scum bitch about a dictator all the time acting like one…
oh how they love to control……..these fools would have no problem sending us all to the gas chambers….
I only hope if this circus goes to the Senate ,the entire can of worms will be opened up..
sunlight on them all Dems and Rinos……all uni-party exposed….
corrupt CIA corrupt FBI…corrupt DOJ…corrupt Congress….every where we look is corruption…
where did America go?
have we fallen too far to recover?
dark days indeed….
Do have a link?
It needs to be shared.
The link is in the tweet, but here it is again:
Thirty minute recess.
10 PM DC time.
Nadler is very mad.
If the Republicans run out of an ability to make a the motion to strike, and continue this filibuster, there is always this:
“If someone has already offered to “strike the last word,” the congressperson may offer a pro forma amendment to “strike the requisite number of words” because the exact same amendment language can only be used once.”
” This process occurs most frequently in the House of Representatives, though it is not formally prohibited in the Senate. While it is often used by both parties to allow additional debate time, it can also be strategically used by the minority party. For example, House Democrats staged a mini-filibuster in 2011 to delay a vote on the repeal of Obamacare. However, striking the last word has a limited range of effectiveness. Once a member’s five-minutes of additional debate time is up, she or he cannot offer an additional pro forma amendment until the consideration of the next amendment; utilizing “strike the last word” to delay the voting process thus requires a great deal of coordination.”
http://www.tclobbying.com/news/strike-the-last-word.aspx
