Carter Page Discusses the IG Report and His Probable Lawsuit Against DOJ and FBI…

Former Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page discusses the details of the IG report, allegations of FISA court abuse and his future plans to sue the DOJ and FBI:
Should be suing Obama and his DOJ folks
I don’t usually watch the videos here (I’m more a reader than a listener), so I just discovered via a Breitbart article what it was that Clinesmith forged in the FISA application:
“FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith doctored an email that proved that former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page was working with the U.S. government — not against it as a Russian agent …
Wow – puts the lie to the “Russian agent” aspect for Page
Were they claiming similar for Papadopolous?
I don’t think so, I think they were claiming that PapaD was being FED by a Russian agent – Mifsud?
Who also turns out to be working for Western intelligence, I believe
Just tidying up loose items in my understanding
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/12/12/fbi-lawyer-doctored-email-to-cover-up-errors-in-fisa-applications-on-carter-page/
Good info there.
So the CIA had told the FBI in AUGUST 2016 that they had used Carter Page before. But the FBI left that tidbit out of the initial FISA application.
Then Carter Page says publicly in May of 17 that he had worked for intelligence before.
So some busybody in the FBI (obviously someone outside the ‘small group’) then asks the CIA for confirmation on that.
They are basically like “Yeah, we told you that back in August” in an email.
Clinesmith then has to fix that email before renewing the FISA for the third time.
I really hope somebody is putting the screws to Clinesmith.
Very hard to listen to. This Carter Page guy really IS a moron. However I hope his court case rips the gonads from a bunch of those DOJ/CIA bigshots.
I don’t think he is a moron, but he sure has a hard time directly answering a question so it always leaves me thinking he is still some kind of spook.
I think he’s wired funny
I’ve had friends who you can tell they don’t think “right”
They’re wired funny
When you’d expect a linear thought process of “if this and this, then this”
Instead you get “if this and this … then THAT … or THAT” (picture grasping wildly at butterflies)
Wired funny
… if he’s simply clever and concealing and spook tradecrafty, well he does a pretty damn good impression of wired funny
Page was spying. I’m convinced of it now…he’s trying to Telegraph that fact.
Page meets in March 16 w FBI regarding previous work. Informs them he volunteered for Trump and they then started investigating him….or did they, page and fbi, conspire to insert page into the campaign via volunteer route and then use the ruse of an investigating him to collect information.
I agree, I came to this conclusion myself just since the IG report came out. I think he was a willing participant to the surveillance at first. But then they burned him to get the FISA and thats the part that he didnt expect.
Here how I think this went down:
1) Brennan orders up a media covfefe about Trump’s lack of foreign policy advisors.
2) Brennan group at CIA instruct their asset Page to approach the Trump campaign as a “foreign policy advisor”. Trump campaign foolishly bites, just so they can claim to have advisors. These “advisors” do nothing campaigny; they wander off and play with themselves.
3) With a wink and a nod, CIA tells Comey/McCabe/Strzok at FBI, “Look, look, that Page guy is connected to Russkies!” FBI has the barnacle attached to the Trump campaign that they can target for a FISA warrant.
4) After an initial failure, CIA assets Glenn Simpson/Fusion GPS/Nellie Ohr create a dossier of gossip and hearsay. They hire Steele to market it as his own work product. FBI uses it as it’s main evidence to get the FISA warrant.
5) The plan is not so much to collect actual information, but to harm Trump by leaking that the FBI was investigating Russian agents associated with his campaign.
I have been stewing on this FISA thing since Sundance threw it out there yesterday.
I WANNA KNOW HOW THEY WENT ABOUT THEIR PROCESS TO AUTHORIZE THE SURVEILLANCE OF FLYNN, MANAFORT, AND PAPADOPOULAS.
Lots of holes, people. Lots of holes.
Just wondering what Barr/Durham have in store for the actors running the grill that cooked this shitburger.
Also, is there anyone out there who knows if it is possible to track high-suspicion subjects in order to keep them from leaving the country before their number comes up?
Good Lord Almighty. Trying to listen to him literally gives me a headache. I dont think he answered one single question of hers with any clarity.
Im convinced he went into that meeting with the FBI on March 2 2016 where they told him he was now going to volunteer for the Trump campaign and that they would be watching and listening to him. He was a willing participant, just doing his duty to help his country. Then in the fall they threw him under the bus to get a FISA and burned him. Thats the part he didnt expect.
Thats why he is so dodgy in all his interviews. He knows a lot more than he has revealed.
Isn’t Carter Page the ‘asset’ referred to by Peter Strzok and Lisa Page when they told Congress that a text they exchanged referring to an “insurance policy” against a Trump presidency was a reference to a discussion about potentially “burning” a longtime FBI source in the event of an aggressive investigation of the Trump campaign?
Interesting, I didnt know they actually told Congress that. I think thats exactly what they did.
Im trying to find a reference to one of them saying that, but cant
Yep….
https://dailycaller.com/2019/02/22/strzok-lisa-page-insurance-policy-burn-source/
My understanding is that that was weasel blower caramello.
yes.
I hope Mr. Page goes after the crooks individually rather than institutions. We don’t need the taxpayer having to pay a settlement for those crooks.
So… on March 3, 2016, Page meets with NY FBI agent and says.. 1) If he testifies in 2013 case, his testimony will not match what is written in the complaint. 2) says he is joining Trump campaign as volunteer.
Jan 26, 2015 FBI announcement of charges in Russian Spy Ring case…
Familiar names…
Eric Holder, the Attorney General of the United States, Preet Bharara, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, John S. Carlin, Assistant Attorney General for National Security, and Randall C. Coleman, the Assistant Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”) for the Counterintelligence Division,
https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newyork/news/press-releases/attorney-general-manhattan-u.s.-attorney-and-fbi-announce-charges-against-russian-spy-ring-in-new-york-city
March 2
Hard not to be on his side. A little goofy but seems like a lovable good guy.
I just want to point out, that eccentrics are the spies of choice. Who would believe Carter Page was gathering intel? Who would believe Patrick Byrne (eccentric) would be gathering intel? Chosen because they appear moronic, and harmless…Play a fool, catch a fool.
Remember Chuck Barris of The Gong Show fame? Eccentric as all get out.
For years he claimed to be a CIA asset (even an assassin) and people just laughed. Might have to rethink that after seeing Page and Byrne. And who better to spy on Hollywood than some goofball who meets with the money people to get his game shows off the ground.
It’s obvious that Carter page knows a lot more than he is willing to talk about. The guy was working for the CIA and/or the FBI and was involved I assume in some pretty deep stuff. He strikes me as a guy who is walking a tight rope in an effort to clear his name but also not violate his agreements with the agencies he was working for.
Do any prosecutors look for for ‘bias’? Don’t they look for illegal activity? Given Carter Page’s experience with the IC and certainly knowing (the entire bent of said IC at that time) that his declaration to work for DJT would elicit full on tracking, how was Carter Page not a CHS with the entire two-step into the Republican campaign?
I suspect Carter Page was playing for both teams.
Strzok told lawmakers in a closed-door deposition on June 27, 2018 that investigators were discussing whether to aggressively pursue the investigation at the cost of exposing a “very sensitive source” who had provided evidence of possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Carter is probably your man.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Carter was probably working for both sides, one for real, the other pretend.
Strzok told lawmakers in a closed-door deposition on June 27, 2018 that investigators were discussing whether to aggressively pursue the investigation at the cost of exposing a “very sensitive source” who had provided evidence of possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Carter is this source?
No one should feel the least bit sorry for this guy. Carter page is an absolute weasel of the highest order.
The reason this guy comes off as a complete moron, and his words don’t come out right, is because he needs to come off as the victim, but at the same time, not peave off his Deep State/FBI handlers less they destroy his life like they did so many others.
Carter Page assisted the FBI and their DS handlers in a classic case of “bump-and-run” surveillance. Carter Page and the FBI know how this works because it’s been tried and tested and perfected way before Trump even came on the scene.
Carter Page announces to his FBI handlers, ( that he’s well documented working with in the past ), “Hey FBI handlers, listen !!! I am off to RUSSIA to go speak to some RUSSIANS that are most likely connected to PUTIN and the KREMLIN !!! Did you guys hear that, you want me to repeat ?!?! I Gee, I sure hope that doesn’t throw up any red flags and get myself and everyone that comes into contact with me, put under surveillance when I come back and volunteer for Trump campaign !!!, Right ?!?!?” ( wink win, nod nod ).
This guy is a snitch, a rat, pond scum. I read on here some time back about how it was even possible for Rosenstein to sign off on the Carter Page FISA warrant without even reading it and never once did I read the reason may have been because Rosenstein knew, without a doubt, that Page was on their side, part of “Le Resitgence !”.
Please don’t shed a tear fraud and phony.
Apologies, grammar failed me in the end there …
“Moron”, no.
“a snitch, a rat, pond scum” YES.
Uh, remember……
She was GOING to win. No one who wanted a future in serious business was going to join Trump’s team. The word was out that Trump collaborators would be outcasts. I read comments to that effect about Durham allegedly from Holder. If true, there you go. It’s how these jerks operate.
So, once again, why would Page join the Trump team and be the silver bullet for Strzok? You realize that, no? Calculating, scheming Strzok used Page as the lever into Trump. Do you think for one second that this was pure coincidence? He was placed there.
I only care about Carter Page if he can drive another nail in the DS coffin.
For months, if not years, I’ve heard Carter Page speak when interviewed on talk radio, usuallyand often on Hannity. Every time he spoke he was always nebulous, notably disingenuous. It seemed as if he could never commit to affirming anything. It sounded like he was afraid to do so, to say anything much, or take any stance. As if what was happening to him didn’t bother him much, if at all.
I thought that odd. Highly unusual or extraordinary. Any ordinary person would or should be outraged at what supposedly happened to him. But none of that was never expressed or heard from him, coming from his lips. Very odd, indeed. WHY is that?
Now I (we?) get to see his beautiful face, and connect his voice with his visage. Now we get to see the entire picture, to see the entirety of him.
He’s a G-man, bought and owned. Shaved head, and all. Maybe he has a collection of wigs in his closet? Like spies do? Easier to don one that way and change his persona. Chameleon like.
I wouldn’t trust this swamp rat as far as I can spit.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carter_Page
Mr. Carter Page is still playing out his Faustian bargain. He’s a “made man”. I hope he gets what he deserves eventually. He probably will. Time will ultimately turn the page on Carter Page. Good riddance, Carter.
I don’t think you clearly see what Carter Page did . He was a planted spook , he was dismissed from the Trump team but the FBI had him keep up the e-mails so they could keep renewing the warrant . He is mad because he got little pay and bad press ,Don’t feel sorry for him , he is no victim .
