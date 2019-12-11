Chairman Lindsey Graham Discusses His View of IG Horowitz Testimony…

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham appears on Fox News with Sean Hannity to receive attaboys for his efforts and discuss his views on IG Horowitz testimony.
Chairman Graham notes he would like to hear from current FBI Director Christopher Wray and former Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein…
Sidney Powell with a strong take on IG report
LikeLiked by 9 people
Sidney Powell is so plain spoken, it is a pleasure to listen to her educate people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She is a national treasure. So easy to listen to, has a fabulous mind, and is extremely believable. No one messes with her because she has such command of the FACTS! 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
LikeLike
Trey Gowdy not too impressed with Comey’ sacred. I can’t wait until Comey and McCabe are indicted!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Problem with Lindsey is you have to expect him to flip his strong opinions in the next interview.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Isn’t Graham just a place holder as head of the judiciary committee? He stormed into the job wanting another independent council to look at FISA abuse by the FBI. He had one meeting with AG Barr and I’m guessing he was told looking into these matters was beyond his grasp, not up to the task. Since that meeting, he’s been doing a lot of talking on Hannity, but not much else. He doesn’t even appear to be in charge of the Trump appointments. McConnell and Grassley spear head that effort. So, is Graham the PR guy for the Senate GOP? Looks like that’s his only job.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is good only in talks and writing letters but not taking any action or subpoena.
LikeLike
SR:. Miss Lindsey’s speciality is ” inaction” !
LikeLike
Perfect Tick Tock Picture
LikeLike
Sundance 😂🤣 I love the gray haired Hannity! I can see him tick tocking till the end!
LikeLike
” The lady doth protest too much, methinks ”
Miss Lindsey has overplayed his hand. He has long since revealed his fealty, and it isn’t to his constituents or the citizens of the United States of America. It is time for him to exit, stage left.
LikeLike