Chairman Lindsey Graham Discusses His View of IG Horowitz Testimony…

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham appears on Fox News with Sean Hannity to receive attaboys for his efforts and discuss his views on IG Horowitz testimony.

Chairman Graham notes he would like to hear from current FBI Director Christopher Wray and former Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein…

  1. dufrst says:
    December 11, 2019 at 11:43 pm

    Sidney Powell with a strong take on IG report

  2. dufrst says:
    December 11, 2019 at 11:44 pm

    Trey Gowdy not too impressed with Comey’ sacred. I can’t wait until Comey and McCabe are indicted!

  3. flatlandgoober says:
    December 11, 2019 at 11:47 pm

    Problem with Lindsey is you have to expect him to flip his strong opinions in the next interview.

  4. technerd says:
    December 11, 2019 at 11:56 pm

    Isn’t Graham just a place holder as head of the judiciary committee? He stormed into the job wanting another independent council to look at FISA abuse by the FBI. He had one meeting with AG Barr and I’m guessing he was told looking into these matters was beyond his grasp, not up to the task. Since that meeting, he’s been doing a lot of talking on Hannity, but not much else. He doesn’t even appear to be in charge of the Trump appointments. McConnell and Grassley spear head that effort. So, is Graham the PR guy for the Senate GOP? Looks like that’s his only job.

  5. SR says:
    December 11, 2019 at 11:58 pm

    He is good only in talks and writing letters but not taking any action or subpoena.

  6. Mo says:
    December 12, 2019 at 12:05 am

    Perfect Tick Tock Picture

  7. roddrepub says:
    December 12, 2019 at 12:07 am

    Sundance 😂🤣 I love the gray haired Hannity! I can see him tick tocking till the end!

  8. Elric VIII says:
    December 12, 2019 at 12:09 am

    ” The lady doth protest too much, methinks ”
    Miss Lindsey has overplayed his hand. He has long since revealed his fealty, and it isn’t to his constituents or the citizens of the United States of America. It is time for him to exit, stage left.

