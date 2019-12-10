Pelosi, Nadler and Schiff Announce Two Articles of Impeachment – Abuse of Power, and Obstruction of Congress…

The Democrats within the House of Representatives have decided to suspend House Impeachment Resolution [HR 660] without following their own rules that established a House Minority Hearing. Instead, House leadership have produced two partisan articles of impeachment for a full house vote.
Both articles are exceptionally weak; the Democrats are rushing to cut their losses:
♦Article One is “Abuse of power” – and structured on a false premise that President Trump “exercised the powers of his public office to obtain an improper personal benefit, while ignoring or injuring the national interest.”
♦Article Two is “Obstruction of Congress” – and structured on a ridiculous premise that President Trump “engaged in unprecedented, categorical, and indiscriminate defiance of the impeachment inquiry”, by challenging congressional subpoenas and seeking relief from the judicial branch.
Both articles are structurally deficient in the extreme. It will be interesting to see which House democrats could possibly vote for these articles, especially article two. There is a possibility some democrats will ignore Pelosi’s whip.
The weakness of the articles now actually appears to be a feature, not a flaw. The exercise of the “impeachment process” writ large was more of a political promise to the far-left constituents of the resistance movement itself. Structurally there is no strength to either article; they appear designed to fail in the Senate. Again, a feature not a flaw.
Nationally the democrat resistance voters are not too smart. What Pelosi, Schiff and Nadler are delivering for them is an impeachment in name only. The downstream consequences for this incredibly partisan political effort could be a massive backlash amid independent voters and centrist democrats.
Traditionally, impeachment is constitutionally designed to remove an elected official from office. However, in this modern example the process has been intentionally corrupted to disparage the President, not to remove him. In essence Pelosi has used the impeachment process as way to sooth the emotional needs of the far-left resistance.
Nadler says Article 1 of impeachment will charge “abuse of power” by the president, and Article 2 will charge him with “concealing evidence” about how he abused his power. Wait. If you don’t have the evidence, how can you charge Article 1? Seems the articles cancel each other out
This is not a good argument. I’d stay away from it because it gives the Dems an excuse for not having any evidence. Think about it.
Might be missing something here but how can you charge a crime with no evidence of said crime? Oh wait – as the derelict impeached judge/congressman Alcee Hastings (D-GA) said of congressional authority to pass obamacare, ‘we make it up as we go along’.
You claim the evidence is being hidden by the perpetrator, which is what the tweet implies. The correct argument is that there was no crime, hence, no evidence. Nothing to hide because nothing exists.
That might fly in Adam-and-Jerry’s-excellent-adventure but not in the Senate-its like the House lit up a real mess-of-an-exploding-cigar and has no way to extinguish it-
Does the Demented Party require all their leaders to be B-movie actors?
How can they not giggle, like Trudeau’s school girl act?
Where’s the bloody Horse Head?
Apparently they CAN afford to Look Ridiculous.
The Democrats know, from the numbers, that impeachment has not found favour with independents, and accordingly, they need to get out if this ASAP, but trying to preserve their integrity, and giving something to satisfy their base.
Well it seems the game is to put before the Senate something that the Senate will dismiss, without a trial, on the basis of no case to answer.
This will let the Democrats off the hook, since their will not be detailed scrutiny of their behavoir and no inconvenient witnesses called (exposing Democrat corruption and/or conspiracy). The Democrats will then spin this dismissal without a trial, as a Partisan Republican Whitewash acting illegitimnately to prop up an illegitmate President.
And you can bet your bottom dollar, that their PR mouthpiece, the MSM, will give wall to wall coverage of the lack of due process in the Senate, the bias and partisan behavoir of the Republicans etc. and how they are propping up an illegitmate President. This will come as nectar to their base.
At any rate, that is how I see the game plan, and a tactical retreat still preserving their honour.
PS. I know that one should never use integrity, honour and Democrats in the same sentence. We all know that the Democrats have no integrity or honour.
The lunatic fringe/squad vermin of the party is not going to take this as an adequate bone-they want POTUS GONE and they expect Pelosi delivers-they’re beyond understanding the political cost of this venture-
The House Democrats impeach and satisfy their base; the Senate Republicans throw it out and satisfy their base; Donald J Trump is branded an impeached President, satisfying both Democrats and Republicans.
The Uniparty, in effect, gets to have their cake and eat it too.
It ‘aint just Dems. “Our” Senate Republicans appear to be throwing us conservatives under the bus again by denying us our day in court and the opportunity to take our government institutions back. I think that will eventually turn out to be an enormous mistake because most people want the “system” fixed, not blown-up. Make it crystal clear that it will never be fixed and people will change their minds about the benefit of maintaining it. I think *this* is what McConnell and Graham are potentially risking if they go the “whitewash” route of denying our day in court. Dangerous stuff!!
And you don’t see the President being exonerated by the Durham Report and/or the court case headed to SCOTUS which questions whether this “impeachment inquiry” was even legit? What about Rudi’s Ukraine investigation? What about General Flynn’s case being thrown out? There is a boatload of events that are coming to fruition before Nov. 20 that should reinforce President Trump’s assertion that the MSM and Demonrats are in cahoots and crooked as hell. Americans hate bullies and love underdogs. It will be plain to see to both open minded Democrats and independent voters that President Trump has stood up to these bullies.
Why why why are you using common sense?! They are Liberals! Feelings! It’s all about feelings! 😂🤣
Remember When?
Obama refused to let his “social secretary” testify in Congress.
Obama never turned over Solyndra documents to Congress.
Holder was held in contempt for ignoring subpoenas.
Obama’s “political strategy and outreach” guy was subpoenaed and Obama refused to let him testify.
Obama treasury officials weren’t allowed to testify about Obamacare subsidy expansions.
Ben Rhodes couldn’t testify on Iran deal.
Nobody impeached Obama for that.
Hell, arguably, Trump could just wipe the disks with a cloth, smash devices with hammers, or hire a firm to bleach bit the server and Congress can’t do anything about it.
Perhaps it is Kubucki / raw meat click bait for Dem crazies , alot like Mitch defanging the Tea Party threat to him a few years ago (?) All Congressional Swampers playing their parts (?) who knows.
It might be, but it doesn’t seem smart to me. They’re going to anger the moderates and the independents while uniting the republicans and frustrating their never satisfied trigglypuff base of crazies. Seems like they’re going to anger everyone and please noone.
“Seems like they’re going to anger everyone and please noone.”
You grossly underestimate the number of absolute morons/ leeches in this country.
Hillary Clinton popular vote: 65,844,954
Great point Zippy. 65+ million idiots. Some educated. Some not. But all Phds in idiocy.
Nancy Piglosi has decided she likes maxine waters’ nose so much she is having plastic surgery
to make her nose look like waters’ nose so they can be twinses.
She has a hole in her nose from years of snorting coke.
cruel……very cruel……..but damn I LIKE IT!
A total joke. Neither is a crime yet are so vague that the possible witness list is unlimited if the senate were to even acknowledge the partisan and illegitimate “impeachment” and have a trial.
A total political gift to the president.
I’m not convinced, still, at this late hour, that Pelosi will actually move forward with this. It seems suicidal, unless she has absolute assurance from Mitchy that it will never go to a trial in the Senate.
BTW, Ted Cruz said on Hannity last night no trial, and Lindsey has been saying the same.
Three options:
1. No impeachment vote, President declares victory
2. Impeachment vote, Huge Senate Trial where Republicans embarass everybody involved, incredibly damaging to the Democrats
3. Impeachment vote, Mitch refuses to have Senate Trial leaving President Trump with no chance to defend himself in either the House or the Senate
My money would be on #1 or #3, #3 if Mitchy is completely complacent in the entire thing.
Have you watched her on video lately? She looks like she’s drugged out of her mind-hoarse and shaky voice, slurring words and generally looking like Blanche DuBois-I believe this is taking a real physical and mental toll on her-she has to know this is a political Jonestown
LikeLiked by 6 people
“she has to know this is a political Jonestown.” Yes, all democrats drink the kool aid.
With a whiteclaw chaser–wait wait NO–that would be racist-
Botox and booze, a wicked combination. Nasty Nancy and Gropin’ Joe Biden are not exactly poster children for the mental health industry. You’re right, Nancy looks like death warmed over when she is out in public. I’m thinking this so-called impeachment effort is going to destroy the democratic party.
May God protect President Trump
If there is a “trial”, PDJT knows mitch will allow him to be convicted. Therefore, he’s told mitch he will burn down the entire senate and house members and expose EVERTHING if mitch allows a trial. Or mitch declares the house impeachment a sham and no trial and PDJT MIGHT go easy on who barr exposes and puts on trial. Pick your poison, mitch.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That could be. I’m not too worried about it, just waiting for instructions from our President, whom I know has it covered and knows more than we know.
“It seems suicidal…”: perhaps that’s the reason she sounded like she’d pounded back three or four sakes when she spoke this morning?
LikeLiked by 1 person
EXACTLY!
Complicit?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, Complicit, thank you. I made the exact damn mistake earlier today when I was talking to somebody about something… but the other way around, lol! I’ll get it straight one of these days.
#4 Massive pressure by media, donors and anti-Trumpists convince enough GOP Senators to vote to convict Trump. Even if not sufficient to remove Trump, Dems will declare victory over broken, dispirited GOP.
LikeLike
After reading Sundance’s tweet thread on this topic, I found myself wondering how differently they planned to run this whole Impeachment Railroad with Cummings as the 4th Horseman. If I’m remembering correctly, the bulk of the Inquiry work was to be shared between Schiff’s and Cummings’ committees. I can only imagine what sort of circus we’d have seen had there been 2 committees working at it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The guy on the right is Sergei Millian, who the IG report now confirms was the main source for Steele’s disinformation against Trump … The man on the left is Sen. McCain, who hated Trump and worked hard to spread the Steele dossier around Washington
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is the only reason I believe Graham will shut it down-no way he lets his fighter-pilot-man-crush’s ‘legacy’ go down in flames-
“The guy on the right is Sergei Millian, who the IG report now confirms was the main source for Steele’s disinformation against Trump”
PAGE please?
New Document Exposes Two Russian Dossier Sources
May 17, 2019
https://bongino.com/new-document-exposes-two-russian-dossier-sources/
Excerpt:
Thanks to recently released notes from an interview the State Department’s Kathleen Kavalec had with dossier author Christopher Steele, a possible bombshell connection between Halper and the dossier has been uncovered. As discussed earlier in the week on the podcast, those notes also demonstrate Steele failing to keep his story straight between the State Department and FBI, proving how unreliable he is.
In Kavalec’s handwritten notes from their interview she makes note of two of Steele’s dossier sources; “Trubnikov” and “Surkov.”
Surkov is Vladislav Surkov, an aide of Vladimir Putin who is on the U.S.’s list of sanctioned individuals, and Trubnikov is Vyacheslav Trubnikov, who is currently the First Deputy of Foreign Minister of Russia and formally served as the Director of Foreign Intelligence Service.
Interestingly, Trubnikov is an associate of Halper.
“Abuse if power” is NOT grounds for impeachment. Period.
This is unconstitutional and is a full blown coup. Are there actually militias that can be called up if necessary? I tend to think they’re a myth but am hoping there are patriots at the ready in a worst case scenario. From Mattis & Kelly we now know they’ve corrupted the USMC which IMO was our greatest hope for salvation. Semper Fidelis means something in our Marine household.
I am praying for a MASSIVE MASSIVE declassification going back decades. Expose the deep state traitors.
Impeaching the President for the non-existent crime of “Abuse of Power” is itself an Abuse Of Power
LikeLiked by 4 people
There was no abuse of power. Imaginary abuse of power is not impeachable. Actual abuse of power might be.
There are millions of armed , angry Americans waiting for a call to arms. That would be your militia.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really wish that was true. I suspect that there are millions of armed patriots who will talk about it and think about it but when push comes to shove, probably not actually take action. I think it would take something large and need some sort of catalyst, an armed march or maybe a procession of bikers-armed and peaceful. Most need something to join. I am sure many people think about heading to DC but to what end? To be one person standing at the capital to protest the corrupt government? We need something to ignite the anger, something to drive people to peaceful action in support of this President and the Constitution – something to join. Who or what organization could start this?
LikeLike
Take my word for it that there are actual militias in every single state and ALL of them will go to Washington DC if tyranny prevails. Most of the militia members are ex US military.
To put your mind at ease, here is a list of militias who are sworn to uphold the constitution.
Chuck – It’s a nice thought, and I know it’s true. But what is never talked about is the fact that today’s militia is not like the militia in colonial times. Back then they had weapons that were pretty much the same as the military, with the exception of cannons. But today, the military have far superior weapons. People may own rifles and handguns, but they don’t have the technology that the military has. The military have technology that let them see through walls, bullets that travel around corners, weapons that are hardly known by the public but that will stop an entire army without firing a shot because they work through things like sound waves and make an enemy immobile, and on and on and on. It wouldn’t be the easy battle so many patriots think it would. It would be a bloodbath like no other and the left would certainly ask for help and bring in troops from foreign countries, even Russia and China, that would use their weaponry to lay waste to the country because they’d see it as an opportunity to control what is left of America.
It’s good that many Americans have the ability to defend themselves, but if it becomes a battle for control of the nation, it would take more than the armed militias. That’s why it’s critical that we win at the ballot box, and that’s highly doubtful when it comes to the Senate and House. For too many decades voters have not held those houses of Congress accountable and even if they started to with the 2020 election, it would take many election cycles to get a majority in control (I’m not saying a Republican majority, I’m referring to politicians who will do the will of the people. Right now, at best, 10% of Republicans in the House and Senate can be trusted to serve the voters. The others are not guaranteed to do so.). So, our job is to educate people and get the vote out because there’s no other way to save this country.
There are many in the Senate trying to get Mitchy to not even take up the Trial… which in my opinion would be a worst case scenario (but still a positive, just not as positive as the others) to President Trump.
Ted Cruz said as much on Hannity last night. Lindsey has brought it up over and over. They basically want there not to be a senate trial, leaving President Trump with this albatross around his neck… convicted in the house with no chance to defend himself in the Senate.
Mitch (who is a swamp creature extraordinaire) has strangely said that USMC won’t get a vote in the senate until they’re done with the full impeachment trial.
Now IF there is going to be a Senate Trial, I actually applaud Mitch doing this, he’s playing hardball before the vote and it signals perhaps for whatever reason he’ll play hardball with this trial too.
I think Mitch is just flexing though, I don’t think he’ll have a Senate Trial, if the House votes to impeach which we still do not know if that will even happen.
I’m sure all this was decided weeks ago by Mitch and Nancy whatever they come up with to screw us all over.
My guess is a faux Senate trial with an agreed-upon outcome where both sides declare victory and everyone goes home to live off the taxpayers’ foreign aid.
I wonder what Pres.Trump will do if they make this deal behind his back.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s why Trump would never be removed by the senate. Hell, it’s probably why Clinton wasn’t removed.
Link to the proposed articles ….
https://judiciary.house.gov/sites/democrats.judiciary.house.gov/files/documents/Articles%20of%20Impeachment.pdf
I’m beginning to wonder if the Dems want to impeach Trump to level the playing field for Hillary. Her husband was impeached, so they want to say Trump was impeached, too. Yes, I know it doesn’t really make sense, but that’s they way these people think. If Hillary had just campaigned in a positive way like a normal person, she might have won. Instead, she chose to pull a bunch of dirty crap and got caught. That’s who she is.
I mean I know they’ve done a lot of dumb stuff lately, but surely they’re not stupid enough to run the exact same person who got beat 4 years ago, again. I mean they rigged the election for her, and she still lost. Hell she actually got more (illegal) votes… AND STILL LOST.
If you get more votes and still can’t win, you’re a really bad candidate. Surely i’m not the only one who sees this.
Oh, they are stupid enough to try the same thing again. They only have 3 plays in their playbook, which they keep running over and over. That’s why they keep losing.
There’s not enough vans in the world for Hillary to be tossed into after every campaign stop…they’d have to prop her up like El Cid at this point.
Now, that looks like a HAPPY bunch!
What a sick looking bunch of decrepit sheisters.
Good on “No Nads” Nadler for bringing his pet monkey to the press conference!
ouch
Wow, it’s now obstruction to go to the courts? That’s insane.
You are just not irrational enough to to understand.
It’s even worse.
Here is the protocol for subpoena. The one issuing it is the one who sues to get it enforced. That is, the House is supposed to sue, take it to court, not the Exec.
– Issue subpoena
– Recipient blows raspberries (asserts privilege, for example, or just blows off)
– Sue recipient in court, ask court for an order compelling testimony or production
– Recipient argues his point, court makes a decision
So, the reason this never went to court is because the House did not sue. The House created the problem, and is now blaming Trump for the problem the House created. Even if the subpoena is valid (meaning issued pursuant to a valid power of the House – it is, we are past the “just a letter”), blowing it off is not obstruction until the recipient is blowing off the court. Trump gave a reason for not complying. The process is rigged. House could sue and rebut the reason given. It didn’t.
Comment deleted by Admin…
For the record, that comment was meant for the previous comment whoops 🙂
Are you as PO’d as I am? Join me in donating directly to our President Trump.
Let’s show him that we support him. Let’s set a one day record!
Any contribution today will be matched 200%.
So, your $50 contribution will be $150.
$100 will be $300 Join me!
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/
Would donating to theconservativetreehouse.com express sufficient outrage?
That goes without saying. BUT, wouldn’t it be great to have today’s total contributions to VSGPDJT be so incredible that the message would be clear.
We support our President. Period.
Contributions to CTH are a great thing. But they will not be reported in the media.
Record breaking contributions to our President HAVE made the news.
I won’t – only b/c I can’t stomach RNC getting their forced 30% cut.
PDJT is the ONLY reason the RNC shows record profits. Yet RNC is intentionally throwing elections– having no R-candidates, allowing R-incumbents to retire 3-fold to Dems, & FAIL to support MAGA candidates.
When the RNC solicits donors directly– they’re getting empty envelopes back, with strongly worded condemnation. Their Phone-calls/emails receive quite an earful, with many saying “not a dime until…”
Of course that’s my personal stance on the issue. Others should do whatever they’re comfortable with.
I realize it’s not ideal, or exactly fair… but PDJT’s got this, & he knows it.
Meanwhile, ZERO accountability for the Swamp/Dems/UNIparty after 3 YEARS, isn’t fair either, so…
Pelosi garnered a lot of attention today for her crusty nose with a band-aid. Looks like some alien spore fungus sprouted. Ugh. Must have picked it up from one of her blood-sucking demon-worshiping coven buddies. Hope it spreads across her entire face.
It’s a classic case of Rhino-Pinnochioitis.
I imagine some of you follow Scott Adams? The creator of Dilbert and author of several books. POTUS invited him to the Oval. Adams predicted Trump’s victory because he’s a studier of persuasion and he recognized Trump’s persuasive abilities.
While Scott occasionally utters profanities on his periscopes, he’s usually a laid back guy. Not so today. His comments are always insightful but his opening, esp. on the impeachment, capture the essence, I believe, of what over half the country FEELS right now …and it ain’t good for Dems.
Take a look and listen, esp to the opening.
Scott wasn’t the only one who predicted it.
I ❤ how President TRUMP persuaded him, a previously stanch DIM.
No, I realize he wasn’t the only one. BTW, Aristotle would have recognized which candidate would win.
While I hope you’re right, I’m curious how you get to the number of over half the country feeling this way today. I’d say the 30% of eligible voters who voted for Trump plus some other folks who’ve been won over since his election as they’ve seen the job he’s done, but I’m curious how you get to over 50%. (I get stuck on the fact that only 60% of eligible voters actually voted in 2016 and those were slit approximately in half between Trump and Hillary. But 40% of eligible voters didn’t even vote and I wonder where they’re at and if they are more involved today to actually know what’s going on in the country.)
LikeLike
I should have been clearer. I didn’t mean over half the country because of this impeachment shit would automatically vote for Trump when election day comes almost a year from now.
I mean that right now, over half the country knows how much these politicians (Pelosi, Nads, Schiff, and the others with camera time) were playing roles, were ACTiNG. Actors know when their script is a POS and when not even Lawrence Olivier can bring dignity to it. They also know that the most charismatic of actors can’t save a production if everything and everybody else is bad.
These pols, these “actors” behaved as if they felt their audience, the voters, SHOULD be able to suspend disbelief and buy into the story they were telling.
That’s a supreme insult to the audience, an insult to their intelligence, that the pols thought they were stupid enough to buy the story and the actors.
INsult a voter and lose him!
Forgot my last sentence: MY DEMOCRAT friends are offended by the unctuousness and the manipulative tactics of these people. My friends are protective of the Constitution, in their eyes at least, and they are embarrassed by how the rules for House impeachment were re-written in secret, embarrassed that the witness testimony was hidden from the public….and, you get the point. They feel these folks have descended into chaos and no, they don’t like it at all. What they feel for Trump doesn’t mean they want these kinds of tactics to forever be with us.
I did not know that he is the creator or Dilbert!
Now I am impressed.
What a pithy and accurate comment within his commentary: “If all you have got is a hammer, everything looks like a nail.”
Look at the first picture Sundance posted – 3 miserable azzholes… perfect representation of the Demonrats and the idiots that support them.
If you wondered what happen to the bad parents at the little league game, here they are!
Crying foul, being obnoxious and impossible to ignore, trying to spoil the victory for the other side, by starting a fight.
They are LCL (low character liberals)
Sidney Powell and Victor Davis Hansen will be on Lou Dobbs tonight. I can’t wait to see what Sidney has to say about the IG Report and this BS.
I would like to have Victor Davis Hansen’s brain, or at least one lobe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
These two falsified premises won’t hold up when the Barr and Durham reports come out as these are described as completely devastating.
TrumpnUs are bringing truth to fake reasoning.
Posted in another thread is a tweet describing an interview today or yesterday with Barr where he says the Durham report won’t be out before spring or summer and he hasn’t yet decided whether or not the report will be made public.
It”s all falling apart for the Dems, a bit like Nancy today?
She has Michael Jackson Nose Syndrome
One minute, 52 seconds…
Deep state snobbery is bigotry too!
Worse than racism!
An Australian perspective….not bad.
http://catallaxyfiles.com/2019/12/11/the-horowitz-headstone/
“malicious resolve”
Classic unclear on the concept. Most people think obsructing Congress is a good thing.
Ironically, I see this as “Capitulation Day”, on a day when House,Dems are announcing impeachment charges.
Nancy capitulating on USMCA, and saying she,was holding out fir major changes, when in reality the changes are quite minor.
Graham signalling he (and McConnell) have NO interest in a Senate TRIAL, or really exploring corruption in Ukraine (and elsewhere, is IMHO and admission that the Insurance plan, to ‘Watergate’ PDJT, is a failure.
Graham won’t be able to go to PDJT, tell him there are enough votes in the,Senate to convict, and beg him to resign for party and Country. So again, Capitulation.
In addition to naming this “Capitualtion day”, we might refer to today (ironically, again) as “The day the impeachment died”. Someone should do a al yankovich type parody on Don McClean, lol.
The articles are weak, lame and give the Republicons in Senate a wide open door way out, of voting NOT to have a trial, and just dismiss.
About as close,as you can come to a full exhoneration, in a quasi-criminal trial format.
Recall, in our criminal justice system, no one is typically “exhonerated”; they are found “not guilty”, they are NOT found “innocent”.
And, of coarse the I.G. report, which came out as expected. Detailed in great detail the wrongdoing, but could find no evidence of INTENT to do wrong.
The consistent mantra of the ‘investigate to exhonerate’ swamp technique for addressing scandals, once they reach the point where they can’t be ignored.
So many examples of PDJT’s statements that,were derided when he made,them, proving to be true, and now, ONE more, and its a biggie; “I was ‘wiretapped’!”
No longer a ‘right wing conspiracy theory’ or the paranoid ravings of Orange man bad, its a FACT!
THIS, I submit is,what WINNING looks, smells and tastes like
there Is a rally tonight in PA
How can the media frame this as Pelosi/Schiff keeping the conversation ‘simple’ and ‘narrow’ as they are so gleefully doing? What kind of milquetoast, non-commital accusation is ‘abuse of power’???? That’s what they’ve been screaming since the Inauguration.
Extortion would have been simple and narrow. Just like collusion would have. Clearly there is no evidence to indicate such accusations and they are hoping to avoid getting burned at the Senate trial.
Pelosi is an idiot to continue this charade… her brand is going to suffer for it.
I do not think impeachment will make it out of the house.
I have picked up clues, from the LAM (liberal advocate media), that some house Democrats will be excused, to be just about impeachment, in a attempt to save their ass.
My local Charlotte, NC rep sent a mailer to my house yesterday full of all the good things she thinks she’s done for Charlotte. the way she was talking, I cannot imagine she’s foolish enough to vote to impeach but Charlotte is pretty Blue so maybe. I’m going to watch and see.
To me, it would be foolish for any of these people in ‘normal’ districts to vote for this sham. She didn’t mention 1 damn thing about the President in that mailer, she KNOWS BETTER.
Hahahahahaha. Pelosi’s gonna have a vote, up down no matter. If it fails she did her part and the left wing can’t touch her. Pass and it becomes the Senate’s problem and the left wing can’t touch her. Not her first rodeo.
Pelosi is falling apart, and the impeachable too.
The recent OAN reports on American Senate elites — and now Speaker Pelosi’s son — connections to Ukraine corruption is very much like the Killing of Osama Bin Laden inside a Pakistani ISI compound in that neighborhood of Pakistani elites.
The Obama Administration assassination was a strategic victory in that it was an undeniable “Teachable Moment” as to who and what the ISI and the Pakistani military are…an allies of terrorists.
Similarly the OAN Ukraine reports have outed elected Congressmen & Senators as paid agents of foreign powers, not representatives of the American People. [I’m looking at you Senator Graham (R-Ukrainian Money)]
We Americans (collectively) cannot un-see what has been seen.
This problem with our elected Congressional members cannot be fixed short of every Congressman and Senator being removed _simultaneously_.
And that outcome is impossible to accomplish within the American constitutional system by peaceful means.
I tuned in to OAN and it was like news like it use to be, factual!
The only thing the GOP senate should do now is hang a sign at the door of the senate chamber reading “Merry Christmas! (P.S. impeachment is DOA).
This sham should not be dignified by allowing it a trial in the senate. While it would be fun to put Schiff and a few others under oath, the best thing is for it to just die as soon as it can.
But do we have warriors in the Senate, like we do in the House, to bring justice to the middle management level, of the corrupt DC power structure?
Those Democrats on stage look very glum.
It is the poison heart progressivism leaking out.
Be happy as you can be with a TrumpnUs or be miserable with the liberals.
You have a choice!
Report from the trenches from this weekend, I have an older gentleman I know who’s well into his 80’s, and we never really talk politics because frankly he’s a pretty weird guy, and he’s starting to slip a little bit. I say that in a loving way, he’s a good guy who’s lived a long life and I have a lot of respect for him, so I just don’t get into politics because I don’t want to have to disagree with anything he says. I’ve heard him mention anti-Trump stuff before, but nothing hateful or spiteful or anything, just some random comment because he actually is slipping a little bit.
Anyways! This weekend he brought it up. He said that come to find out, one of the people who testified against the President to get him impeached, come to find out is a pedo and was going to go to jail for many years but cut a deal with the democrats to testify so he’d get immunity.
I don’t know the entire gist of that, or where he heard it, but I think it does have some truth to it doesn’t it? Can’t remember the guy’s name.
so as he was laughing, I said “boy they cannot stand Trump, can they?” and he looked me dead in the eye, and said “They don’t like him because they can’t control him like they could control all the other Presidents.”
And then we started talking about something else. Make of that what you will.
